TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022 _____ 506 FPUS54 KEPZ 160841 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 TXZ418-160945- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ419-160945- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ420-160945- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ423-160945- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ421-160945- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ422-160945- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ424-160945- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 241 AM MDT Fri Sep 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$