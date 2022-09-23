TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

425 AM MDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

