TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

318 FPUS54 KEPZ 060919

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

TXZ418-062215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ419-062215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-062215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ423-062215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ421-062215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ422-062215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ424-062215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

319 AM MDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

