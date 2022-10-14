TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

899 FPUS54 KEPZ 141004

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

TXZ418-142230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ419-142230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ420-142230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ423-142230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ421-142230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ422-142230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ424-142230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

404 AM MDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather