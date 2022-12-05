TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

TXZ418-060115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ419-060115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy this morning,

then mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ420-060115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ423-060115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ421-060115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ422-060115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

TXZ424-060115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

317 AM MST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

