TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ 201 FPUS54 KEPZ 111049 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 TXZ418-120200- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ419-120200- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ420-120200- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. West winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Very windy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ423-120200- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ421-120200- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ422-120200- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ424-120200- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 349 AM MST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. 