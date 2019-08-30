TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;9;48%;20%;9
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;9;44%;13%;9
Alice;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;8;60%;30%;10
Alpine;Partly sunny;88;62;SE;7;50%;19%;10
Amarillo;Sun and clouds;93;67;SSE;9;49%;31%;9
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;92;68;N;6;69%;42%;10
Arlington;Partly sunny;95;75;ESE;6;56%;32%;9
Austin;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;3;54%;30%;10
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;97;72;SSE;5;61%;8%;10
Bay;A t-storm in spots;94;73;N;5;71%;42%;9
Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;95;71;ESE;5;64%;42%;9
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SE;7;60%;44%;10
Borger;A t-storm around;95;71;S;8;48%;64%;9
Bowie;Humid with some sun;93;70;SE;4;62%;36%;8
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;97;74;SE;7;49%;21%;9
Brenham;Partial sunshine;97;72;SSE;4;62%;11%;9
Bridgeport;Humid with some sun;94;70;SE;4;55%;29%;9
Brownsville;Clouds and sun;96;76;E;8;63%;30%;10
Brownwood;Partly sunny;94;69;ESE;6;55%;14%;9
Burnet;Partly sunny;95;72;ESE;6;57%;7%;10
Canadian;Humid with some sun;93;70;SSE;8;60%;55%;8
Castroville;Partly sunny;96;72;SE;6;59%;30%;9
Childress;Humid with some sun;96;71;SSE;6;52%;32%;9
Cleburne;Partly sunny;94;73;ESE;6;63%;27%;9
College Station;Partly sunny;96;76;S;4;61%;12%;9
Comanche;Partly sunny;95;70;ESE;7;54%;15%;9
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;96;72;SE;4;62%;42%;9
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SE;9;69%;43%;9
Corsicana;Partly sunny;95;73;E;6;60%;24%;9
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;8;52%;36%;8
Dalhart;Clouds and sunshine;94;64;S;10;46%;36%;9
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;97;78;ESE;5;52%;37%;9
Dallas Redbird;Partial sunshine;96;74;ESE;6;53%;35%;9
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sun and some clouds;95;75;ESE;7;55%;36%;9
Decatur;Some sun, pleasant;93;72;SE;5;54%;31%;9
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;9;54%;44%;8
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;9;57%;33%;10
Denton;Partly sunny, nice;94;73;ESE;6;59%;36%;9
Dryden;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;9;51%;28%;10
Dumas;Partly sunny;92;65;S;9;52%;34%;8
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;ESE;8;54%;32%;10
El Paso;Partly sunny;95;72;E;7;41%;14%;10
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;93;76;S;5;62%;42%;10
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;97;74;ESE;7;54%;30%;10
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;94;72;ESE;5;57%;14%;9
Fort Worth;Partial sunshine;95;74;ESE;6;53%;31%;9
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, humid;96;74;ESE;7;54%;33%;9
Fort Worth Nas;Partial sunshine;96;76;ESE;6;50%;30%;9
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;96;73;ESE;5;54%;28%;9
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;93;67;SE;6;59%;16%;10
Gainesville;Periods of sun;92;71;SE;6;64%;40%;8
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;7;65%;42%;10
Gatesville;Partly sunny;94;71;E;5;58%;14%;9
Georgetown;Partly sunny;96;72;ESE;5;57%;7%;9
Giddings;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;5;58%;12%;10
Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;93;70;ENE;4;70%;52%;8
Graham;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;5;53%;22%;9
Granbury;Partly sunny;96;74;ESE;6;53%;25%;9
Grand Prairie;Partial sunshine;96;76;ESE;6;56%;33%;9
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;95;73;E;5;54%;55%;8
Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;86;64;ESE;16;43%;41%;10
Hamilton;Partly sunny;94;70;ESE;6;57%;15%;9
Harlingen;Clouds and sun, warm;96;71;ESE;9;64%;30%;10
Hearne;Partly sunny;96;72;ESE;5;61%;14%;9
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;95;72;ESE;7;54%;31%;10
Henderson;Partly sunny;94;69;E;4;63%;30%;9
Hereford;Partly sunny;94;67;SSE;8;46%;24%;9
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;95;74;ESE;6;55%;24%;9
Hondo;Some sun;96;69;SE;7;57%;33%;8
Houston;A t-storm in spots;94;74;S;5;64%;42%;10
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;94;73;S;6;63%;42%;9
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SSW;1;62%;42%;10
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;93;70;SSW;3;70%;42%;10
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SSW;4;64%;42%;9
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;94;73;S;3;65%;42%;9
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;94;73;SSE;5;70%;42%;10
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;94;74;S;5;62%;42%;9
Huntsville;Partly sunny;97;74;ESE;4;61%;14%;9
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;8;68%;43%;10
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;94;71;E;4;62%;30%;9
Jasper;Clouds and sun;95;70;E;4;63%;27%;9
Junction;Partly sunny;95;68;SSE;5;54%;22%;8
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;6;58%;23%;10
Kerrville;A t-storm around;94;69;ESE;6;61%;46%;10
Killeen;Partly sunny;94;72;ESE;5;57%;14%;9
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;5;60%;14%;9
Kingsville Nas;Sun and some clouds;96;75;ESE;8;63%;29%;10
La Grange;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;4;61%;12%;10
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;93;71;SE;4;60%;7%;10
Lancaster;Partial sunshine;95;73;ESE;6;58%;34%;9
Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SE;8;50%;34%;10
Llano;Partly sunny;98;70;SE;5;54%;8%;9
Longview;A t-storm in spots;95;70;ENE;5;63%;46%;9
Lubbock;Partly sunny;93;69;SE;8;47%;25%;9
Lufkin;Periods of sun;96;71;E;4;61%;13%;9
Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;ESE;8;55%;44%;10
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;5;59%;16%;9
Mckinney;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;ESE;5;58%;43%;9
Mesquite;Partial sunshine;95;73;ESE;6;57%;39%;9
Midland;Partly sunny;95;69;SE;9;47%;19%;9
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;95;69;SE;9;47%;19%;9
Midlothian;Partly sunny;95;73;ESE;4;58%;31%;9
Mineola;Sunny intervals;93;70;ENE;4;66%;38%;9
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, humid;95;71;ESE;7;54%;32%;9
Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;92;69;ENE;4;63%;50%;7
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;95;68;E;4;63%;41%;9
New Braunfels;Partial sunshine;97;72;SE;6;58%;14%;10
Odessa;Partly sunny;94;69;SSE;8;48%;16%;9
Orange;A t-storm in spots;94;70;E;4;63%;43%;9
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;92;73;ESE;7;66%;42%;9
Palestine;Partly sunny;94;71;E;4;62%;31%;9
Pampa;Clouds and sun;94;69;S;9;51%;52%;9
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clouds and sun;95;68;S;8;48%;55%;8
Paris;A t-storm in spots;91;70;ESE;5;60%;54%;7
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;98;70;SE;8;41%;10%;10
Perryton;Clouds and sun;90;68;ESE;9;60%;44%;7
Plainview;Partly sunny;91;65;SSE;7;54%;26%;9
Pleasanton;Partial sunshine;97;73;SE;5;60%;31%;10
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ESE;8;70%;43%;10
Port Isabel;Sunny intervals;91;78;ESE;9;69%;29%;10
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;8;67%;42%;10
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;5;62%;30%;10
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SE;7;64%;44%;10
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ESE;8;68%;43%;10
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;6;61%;34%;7
San Angelo;Partly sunny;96;68;SE;7;50%;13%;9
San Antonio;Some sun;97;74;SE;6;58%;31%;10
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;5;53%;31%;10
San Marcos;Partly sunny;97;72;SE;6;57%;10%;10
Seminole;Partly sunny;93;66;SE;7;46%;22%;9
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;92;73;ESE;5;66%;44%;9
Snyder;Partly sunny;94;70;SSE;7;54%;26%;9
Sonora;Partly sunny;93;68;SSE;7;55%;23%;10
Stephenville;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;5;54%;20%;9
Sulphur Springs;A t-storm in spots;94;72;E;5;61%;63%;8
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;95;73;S;8;48%;24%;9
Temple;Partly sunny;95;71;E;7;61%;13%;9
Terrell;Partly sunny;94;73;E;5;60%;40%;9
Tyler;Partly sunny;94;73;E;5;61%;34%;9
Uvalde;Partly sunny;95;71;ESE;6;61%;40%;8
Vernon;Clouds and sun;98;74;SE;7;49%;36%;7
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SE;7;65%;42%;10
Waco;Partly sunny;95;72;E;7;56%;17%;9
Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;ESE;8;53%;32%;10
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;94;73;S;5;67%;42%;10
Wichita Falls;Periods of sun;95;74;SE;6;59%;37%;8
Wink;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;SE;11;40%;14%;9
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;ESE;6;54%;36%;10
