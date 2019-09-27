TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;74;SSE;16;52%;55%;6
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;94;74;SSE;15;49%;53%;6
Alice;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;13;73%;56%;5
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;88;68;SE;8;54%;33%;7
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;84;66;S;12;58%;55%;6
Angleton;A shower or t-storm;89;78;SE;11;74%;74%;4
Arlington;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;10;66%;73%;4
Austin;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SSE;8;60%;55%;4
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SSE;12;67%;55%;4
Bay;A shower or t-storm;91;77;SE;10;75%;70%;3
Beaumont;Clouds and sun;90;76;SE;8;74%;55%;7
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;8;74%;55%;5
Borger;Mostly sunny;85;69;S;11;54%;55%;6
Bowie;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SSE;12;69%;64%;4
Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;95;77;SSE;10;57%;64%;6
Brenham;Some sun, a t-storm;93;76;SE;7;72%;73%;4
Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;11;62%;73%;5
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SE;11;74%;55%;4
Brownwood;Some sun, very warm;93;75;SSE;11;59%;52%;5
Burnet;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSE;8;65%;73%;5
Canadian;A shower or t-storm;87;72;SSE;8;59%;74%;5
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;9;66%;55%;4
Childress;A t-storm in spots;88;72;ESE;10;69%;72%;6
Cleburne;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;11;72%;73%;4
College Station;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;11;69%;64%;4
Comanche;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;10;60%;73%;5
Conroe;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SE;7;71%;73%;5
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;77;SE;14;73%;55%;4
Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSE;10;64%;73%;4
Cotulla;Partly sunny, hot;97;78;SE;13;59%;44%;5
Dalhart;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSE;11;50%;55%;6
Dallas Love;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;SSE;13;59%;73%;3
Dallas Redbird;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;15;62%;73%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SSE;15;62%;73%;3
Decatur;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;9;66%;73%;4
Del Rio;Partly sunny, hot;98;79;SE;16;57%;31%;7
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, hot;97;77;SE;16;59%;37%;7
Denton;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;11;68%;73%;4
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;SE;12;64%;19%;7
Dumas;Mostly sunny;83;64;S;10;58%;55%;6
Edinburg;A t-storm in spots;96;79;SE;11;66%;55%;6
El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;91;66;WNW;6;37%;4%;7
Ellington;A shower or t-storm;89;79;SE;11;70%;74%;4
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SE;8;67%;55%;5
Fort Hood;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;14;64%;73%;4
Fort Worth;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;SSE;11;63%;73%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;15;63%;73%;3
Fort Worth Nas;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;SSE;14;58%;73%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;13;60%;73%;4
Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSE;8;65%;64%;4
Gainesville;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;10;76%;73%;3
Galveston;A shower or t-storm;90;83;SE;14;72%;73%;5
Gatesville;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;9;65%;73%;5
Georgetown;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;8;67%;73%;5
Giddings;Some sun, a t-storm;94;76;SE;7;67%;73%;4
Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SE;7;74%;55%;3
Graham;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSE;7;62%;64%;6
Granbury;A p.m. t-storm;95;77;SSE;10;62%;73%;4
Grand Prairie;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;10;66%;73%;3
Greenville;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;SSE;8;58%;73%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;62;SE;17;48%;27%;7
Hamilton;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;10;63%;73%;4
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;15;73%;55%;5
Hearne;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSE;8;67%;73%;4
Hebbronville;Some sun, humid;93;77;SE;9;67%;44%;5
Henderson;Clouds and sun;89;72;SSE;6;72%;55%;3
Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;86;67;S;12;52%;55%;6
Hillsboro;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SSE;11;61%;73%;4
Hondo;Partly sunny, breezy;94;77;SE;14;61%;44%;5
Houston;A shower or t-storm;90;78;SE;8;75%;73%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower or t-storm;90;80;SE;12;70%;74%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun, a t-storm;92;79;SE;7;67%;74%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower or t-storm;90;76;SE;9;75%;73%;4
Houston Clover;A shower or t-storm;90;79;SE;11;70%;74%;4
Houston Hooks;A shower or t-storm;90;75;SE;9;67%;74%;4
Houston Hull;A shower or t-storm;92;78;SE;11;74%;73%;4
Houston Intercontinental;A shower or t-storm;90;78;SE;11;72%;73%;4
Huntsville;A shower or t-storm;92;77;SE;6;68%;73%;5
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SE;15;76%;58%;4
Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;90;74;SSE;6;71%;48%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;5;74%;55%;6
Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;94;76;SSE;14;55%;49%;6
Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;11;67%;55%;4
Kerrville;Partly sunny;92;75;SSE;10;68%;55%;4
Killeen;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;14;64%;73%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;SSE;14;67%;73%;4
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SE;14;68%;59%;5
La Grange;A shower or t-storm;94;76;SE;7;73%;63%;3
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;10;71%;73%;4
Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;SSE;9;67%;73%;3
Laredo;Periods of sun, hot;97;80;SE;10;58%;38%;4
Llano;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;SSE;8;61%;73%;4
Longview;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;7;71%;55%;3
Lubbock;A shower or t-storm;86;70;SSE;14;65%;73%;6
Lufkin;Partly sunny;90;74;SE;9;71%;55%;4
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;97;78;SE;14;63%;55%;6
Mcgregor;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSE;14;64%;73%;4
Mckinney;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSE;14;62%;73%;2
Mesquite;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SSE;9;66%;73%;3
Midland;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;16;53%;65%;6
Midland Airpark;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;16;53%;65%;6
Midlothian;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;12;66%;73%;4
Mineola;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSE;6;69%;73%;3
Mineral Wells;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;SSE;14;64%;73%;5
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;7;68%;51%;4
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;7;74%;55%;4
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;9;68%;56%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;74;SSE;14;57%;55%;7
Orange;Partly sunny, humid;90;75;SE;8;71%;35%;7
Palacios;A shower or t-storm;92;80;SE;14;66%;66%;4
Palestine;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;SSE;6;70%;73%;4
Pampa;A t-storm in spots;85;67;S;11;55%;65%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;S;10;52%;55%;5
Paris;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSE;9;63%;73%;3
Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;8;50%;36%;7
Perryton;Not as hot;85;68;S;8;57%;55%;5
Plainview;Some sun, a t-storm;83;65;S;12;69%;87%;6
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;94;76;SE;7;69%;55%;4
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;83;SE;12;75%;58%;4
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;14;75%;55%;4
Port Lavaca;A shower or t-storm;91;80;SE;11;70%;66%;4
Randolph AFB;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SE;11;71%;55%;4
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SE;13;71%;57%;5
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;90;83;SE;11;72%;55%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;13;67%;36%;6
San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;75;SSE;15;51%;47%;7
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;9;69%;55%;4
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SE;11;65%;55%;4
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;92;75;SE;9;67%;55%;4
Seminole;Sunshine, a t-storm;89;70;SSE;9;62%;73%;6
Sherman-Denison;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;13;70%;73%;2
Snyder;Partly sunny;90;73;SSE;9;64%;55%;6
Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;92;74;SSE;14;61%;46%;7
Stephenville;A p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;13;62%;73%;4
Sulphur Springs;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;SSE;8;61%;73%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;92;74;SSE;10;59%;55%;6
Temple;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;15;69%;73%;4
Terrell;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;SSE;9;68%;73%;3
Tyler;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;SSE;8;67%;73%;4
Uvalde;Some sun, hot, humid;95;76;SE;9;65%;41%;5
Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;SSE;10;61%;82%;6
Victoria;A shower or t-storm;92;77;SE;10;76%;66%;4
Waco;A p.m. t-storm;96;76;SSE;15;62%;73%;4
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SE;11;66%;55%;6
Wharton;A shower or t-storm;90;75;ESE;8;79%;63%;4
Wichita Falls;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;12;65%;64%;6
Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;94;72;SE;14;48%;39%;7
Zapata;Mostly sunny, hot;97;79;SE;9;63%;35%;7
