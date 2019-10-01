TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;68;SSE;14;50%;1%;6
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;94;68;SSE;12;47%;22%;6
Alice;Partial sunshine;95;73;ESE;9;67%;44%;7
Alpine;Partly sunny;83;60;ESE;6;64%;55%;3
Amarillo;Showers and t-storms;81;53;S;10;73%;70%;3
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;7;73%;48%;6
Arlington;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;8;57%;2%;6
Austin;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;5;56%;30%;6
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;7;61%;4%;6
Bay;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;7;72%;48%;7
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSW;6;75%;39%;6
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;95;74;ESE;6;65%;55%;7
Borger;Showers and t-storms;80;54;SSE;9;76%;70%;4
Bowie;Mostly sunny;91;67;SSE;9;62%;12%;6
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;8;56%;3%;6
Brenham;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;5;69%;34%;6
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;94;68;SSE;8;55%;15%;6
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;7;72%;64%;7
Brownwood;Warm with sunshine;93;69;SSE;8;58%;2%;6
Burnet;Warm with sunshine;93;71;SE;6;61%;3%;6
Canadian;Showers and t-storms;82;55;SSE;9;75%;70%;2
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SE;7;61%;28%;6
Childress;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;59;SE;12;73%;86%;4
Cleburne;Lots of sun, warm;95;73;SSE;9;63%;1%;6
College Station;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;6;65%;20%;6
Comanche;Lots of sun, warm;94;70;SSE;9;59%;2%;6
Conroe;Mostly sunny;92;71;SE;5;71%;34%;6
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;10;72%;55%;7
Corsicana;Lots of sun, warm;96;71;SSE;8;59%;3%;6
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SE;9;59%;41%;6
Dalhart;Warmer;81;48;S;14;58%;44%;4
Dallas Love;Warm with sunshine;96;75;SSE;9;53%;2%;6
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;S;11;55%;9%;6
Dallas/Ft Worth;Warm with sunshine;94;73;SSE;12;55%;2%;6
Decatur;Lots of sun, warm;93;69;S;8;58%;4%;6
Del Rio;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;ESE;12;58%;27%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partial sunshine;93;73;ESE;12;61%;31%;6
Denton;Sunshine and warm;94;70;S;9;59%;2%;6
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;SE;10;59%;3%;7
Dumas;Partly sunny;78;49;SSE;10;67%;39%;5
Edinburg;Warm with sunshine;95;74;ESE;7;63%;44%;7
El Paso;Clouds and sun;81;65;SSE;5;58%;44%;3
Ellington;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;6;69%;53%;6
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;95;74;E;6;61%;42%;7
Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;SE;9;58%;8%;6
Fort Worth;Warm with sunshine;95;72;S;8;56%;2%;6
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;SSE;12;56%;2%;6
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;S;11;51%;9%;6
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;S;9;54%;9%;6
Fredericksburg;Warm with some sun;91;67;SE;6;62%;6%;6
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;SSE;9;68%;3%;5
Galveston;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;9;73%;55%;6
Gatesville;Warm with sunshine;95;71;SSE;7;59%;2%;6
Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;7;61%;3%;6
Giddings;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;5;63%;20%;6
Gilmer;Plenty of sun;93;70;SSE;5;67%;13%;6
Graham;Mostly sunny;95;68;SSE;6;61%;4%;6
Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;8;55%;1%;6
Grand Prairie;Warm with sunshine;95;74;SSE;8;58%;2%;6
Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;7;52%;10%;6
Guadalupe Pass;Showers and t-storms;77;59;N;12;65%;80%;2
Hamilton;Sunshine and warm;93;70;SSE;8;60%;2%;6
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;92;72;ESE;9;71%;55%;6
Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;6;64%;15%;6
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;7;63%;44%;7
Henderson;Mostly sunny;93;70;SSE;5;67%;16%;6
Hereford;Showers and t-storms;81;55;SSW;8;65%;70%;3
Hillsboro;Sunshine and warm;96;73;SSE;8;54%;2%;6
Hondo;Warm with some sun;95;73;SE;9;58%;29%;6
Houston;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;6;73%;51%;6
Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;8;67%;48%;6
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;93;77;SE;2;64%;48%;6
Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm in spots;91;73;N;5;74%;48%;6
Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;91;75;N;7;68%;50%;6
Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;92;72;SE;5;65%;47%;6
Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;7;72%;47%;6
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;6;70%;50%;6
Huntsville;Sunshine and warm;94;72;SSE;4;68%;27%;6
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;78;ESE;9;71%;65%;7
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;5;67%;15%;6
Jasper;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;3;71%;42%;6
Junction;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;SSE;8;56%;5%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;95;73;SE;7;61%;28%;6
Kerrville;Partly sunny;91;69;SE;8;67%;8%;6
Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;SE;9;58%;8%;6
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;9;60%;8%;6
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;95;71;ESE;10;65%;55%;7
La Grange;Mostly sunny;95;73;SE;5;70%;20%;6
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;6;64%;30%;6
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warm;95;73;SSE;7;58%;9%;6
Laredo;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;ESE;9;54%;44%;7
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;SSE;6;58%;3%;6
Longview;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;SSE;5;64%;15%;6
Lubbock;A heavy thunderstorm;83;61;SSE;10;77%;82%;2
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;4;69%;34%;6
Mcallen;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;ESE;9;62%;44%;7
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SSE;9;58%;8%;6
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;11;55%;9%;6
Mesquite;Warm with sunshine;94;72;SSE;7;58%;2%;6
Midland;Clouds and sun;89;66;S;12;59%;38%;3
Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun;89;66;S;12;59%;38%;3
Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;S;8;59%;9%;6
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;SSE;6;65%;15%;6
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;95;70;SSE;11;57%;3%;6
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny, warm;94;69;SSE;5;62%;11%;6
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;5;71%;25%;6
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;6;64%;27%;6
Odessa;Clouds and sun;88;67;SSE;12;60%;23%;4
Orange;Mostly sunny;92;72;SW;5;70%;37%;6
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;10;65%;55%;6
Palestine;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;5;66%;15%;6
Pampa;Showers and t-storms;81;54;S;12;77%;70%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A morning t-storm;80;51;NE;11;67%;62%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;91;68;SSE;7;59%;9%;5
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;89;67;S;5;57%;64%;2
Perryton;Showers and t-storms;79;51;ESE;9;72%;70%;3
Plainview;Showers and t-storms;80;55;S;10;71%;92%;2
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;6;65%;55%;6
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ESE;9;72%;55%;7
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;90;78;E;9;73%;73%;7
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ESE;9;71%;55%;6
Randolph AFB;Sun and some clouds;94;73;SSE;7;65%;27%;7
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;93;72;SE;9;68%;55%;7
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ESE;9;69%;77%;7
Rocksprings;Partly sunny, humid;87;69;SE;10;68%;11%;7
San Angelo;Sunshine and warm;95;68;S;10;51%;1%;6
San Antonio;Partly sunny;95;74;SE;7;64%;28%;6
San Antonio Stinson;Sun and some clouds;96;75;SE;7;61%;33%;6
San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;SE;7;62%;27%;6
Seminole;Showers and t-storms;84;62;SSE;6;70%;84%;2
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;93;72;SSE;11;62%;11%;5
Snyder;Sunny intervals;90;65;S;9;63%;4%;5
Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;SSE;11;59%;3%;6
Stephenville;Sunshine and warm;94;70;SSE;9;55%;1%;6
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and very warm;95;72;SSE;6;58%;10%;6
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;SSE;10;56%;2%;6
Temple;Partly sunny;96;71;SSE;10;63%;4%;6
Terrell;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;7;61%;3%;6
Tyler;Blazing sunshine;95;72;SSE;7;62%;13%;6
Uvalde;Partly sunny;93;73;ESE;8;67%;44%;6
Vernon;Mostly sunny;95;65;SSE;10;50%;10%;5
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;94;74;E;7;72%;55%;6
Waco;Sunshine and warm;96;73;SSE;10;57%;2%;6
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;94;73;E;8;62%;39%;6
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;92;72;E;6;75%;54%;6
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;93;66;SSE;12;59%;29%;5
Wink;Showers and t-storms;90;67;SE;8;59%;76%;3
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;ESE;7;61%;44%;7
