TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Showers around;51;47;ESE;11;77%;85%;1
Abilene Dyess;Showers around;50;42;ESE;10;70%;84%;1
Alice;Mostly cloudy;78;68;SE;8;76%;55%;1
Alpine;High clouds;66;53;S;10;60%;44%;3
Amarillo;Rain and snow shower;37;35;S;14;99%;80%;1
Angleton;A shower or two;72;63;ESE;12;82%;83%;2
Arlington;Spotty showers;51;49;ESE;8;77%;85%;1
Austin;Cloudy with a shower;60;55;SSE;3;70%;81%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy with a shower;64;61;SSE;8;74%;80%;1
Bay;A shower or two;77;66;ESE;10;88%;84%;2
Beaumont;Cloudy with a shower;67;59;E;9;75%;47%;1
Beeville;A passing shower;80;72;E;7;79%;82%;1
Borger;Showers of rain/snow;42;39;S;10;89%;85%;1
Bowie;Cloudy with showers;47;44;ESE;8;92%;90%;1
Breckenridge;A.M. showers, cloudy;49;46;SE;9;92%;87%;1
Brenham;A stray shower;71;65;ESE;5;77%;74%;1
Bridgeport;Cloudy with showers;47;44;E;7;86%;92%;1
Brownsville;A shower or two;77;67;E;7;74%;66%;3
Brownwood;Spotty showers;54;51;SE;8;94%;81%;1
Burnet;Spotty showers;58;56;ESE;6;81%;82%;1
Canadian;A.M. showers, cloudy;41;38;S;9;99%;78%;1
Castroville;Spotty showers;61;56;ENE;6;71%;81%;1
Childress;Spotty showers;44;40;ESE;11;87%;85%;1
Cleburne;A shower or two;51;49;E;9;87%;85%;1
College Station;Cloudy with a shower;69;63;SE;9;70%;73%;1
Comanche;Spotty showers;51;48;SE;8;97%;85%;1
Conroe;Cloudy with a shower;67;59;ESE;6;68%;77%;1
Corpus Christi;A passing shower;78;67;SE;10;87%;80%;2
Corsicana;A shower or two;58;55;E;7;70%;86%;1
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;70;61;E;6;66%;68%;1
Dalhart;Rain and snow shower;42;34;S;16;77%;67%;1
Dallas Love;Spotty showers;52;49;ENE;9;73%;86%;1
Dallas Redbird;A shower or two;50;48;ENE;10;75%;86%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Spotty showers;50;47;ENE;11;77%;85%;1
Decatur;Cloudy with showers;46;43;ESE;8;93%;94%;1
Del Rio;Cooler;62;56;SE;10;67%;66%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy and cooler;59;52;SE;11;74%;66%;1
Denton;Spotty showers;48;45;ESE;10;82%;87%;1
Dryden;Some brightening;57;51;ESE;8;67%;44%;3
Dumas;Rain and snow shower;37;34;SSW;11;93%;68%;1
Edinburg;A.M. mist, clearing;79;70;NE;6;66%;56%;2
El Paso;Periods of sun;61;53;SSE;6;74%;44%;2
Ellington;A stray shower;69;63;ESE;12;72%;76%;1
Falfurrias;Some sun returning;73;63;ENE;5;67%;53%;2
Fort Hood;Spotty showers;54;51;ENE;7;77%;85%;1
Fort Worth;Spotty showers;50;48;ESE;8;75%;85%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Spotty showers;49;46;ENE;11;78%;86%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Spotty showers;52;49;ENE;10;70%;84%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Spotty showers;50;46;NE;8;82%;85%;1
Fredericksburg;Spotty showers;56;53;SSE;5;86%;84%;1
Gainesville;Cloudy with showers;45;42;ESE;9;85%;94%;1
Galveston;Winds subsiding;70;64;ESE;17;87%;76%;2
Gatesville;A shower or two;56;53;E;6;87%;84%;1
Georgetown;Spotty showers;59;57;NE;6;85%;83%;1
Giddings;A shower or two;61;58;ESE;5;72%;82%;1
Gilmer;A shower or two;53;50;E;6;66%;67%;1
Graham;A.M. showers, cloudy;45;43;ESE;8;90%;87%;1
Granbury;Showers around;50;48;ESE;8;80%;85%;1
Grand Prairie;Spotty showers;52;49;E;8;80%;85%;1
Greenville;Spotty showers;52;50;E;8;69%;88%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;51;44;E;23;84%;44%;1
Hamilton;Spotty showers;53;50;ESE;7;93%;82%;1
Harlingen;Showers around;80;69;SE;9;77%;70%;2
Hearne;Cloudy with a shower;61;57;ESE;6;69%;76%;1
Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;67;61;ESE;4;70%;61%;1
Henderson;Cloudy with a shower;57;53;E;8;62%;60%;1
Hereford;Rain and snow shower;39;36;S;9;93%;70%;1
Hillsboro;A shower or two;55;53;E;9;76%;85%;1
Hondo;Cloudy;66;61;E;9;72%;63%;1
Houston;A stray shower;67;62;ESE;8;72%;76%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in spots;70;64;ESE;13;74%;77%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A stray shower;69;64;ESE;8;67%;78%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;A brief shower;69;60;ESE;10;81%;60%;1
Houston Clover;A shower in spots;69;62;ESE;12;75%;77%;1
Houston Hooks;A shower in spots;70;62;ESE;8;67%;75%;1
Houston Hull;A stray shower;73;64;ESE;12;78%;79%;1
Houston Intercontinental;A stray shower;70;63;ESE;11;71%;77%;1
Huntsville;Cloudy with a shower;67;61;ESE;5;74%;75%;1
Ingleside;Spotty showers;70;64;SE;9;92%;82%;2
Jacksonville;Cloudy with a shower;61;55;ESE;8;69%;55%;1
Jasper;Cloudy with a shower;64;54;ESE;6;69%;45%;1
Junction;Showers around;61;55;SSE;7;82%;82%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy with a shower;66;57;ESE;8;75%;82%;1
Kerrville;Showers around;61;57;SE;6;97%;83%;1
Killeen;Spotty showers;54;51;ENE;7;77%;85%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Spotty showers;54;51;E;7;79%;84%;1
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;79;66;SE;8;80%;71%;2
La Grange;A stray shower;72;66;ESE;5;68%;79%;1
Lago Vista;Spotty showers;56;53;SE;5;85%;83%;1
Lancaster;A shower or two;52;50;E;8;77%;87%;1
Laredo;Periods of sun;67;64;E;6;67%;27%;2
Llano;Cloudy with a shower;60;55;ESE;6;85%;81%;1
Longview;A shower or two;55;51;E;7;63%;66%;1
Lubbock;Showers around;40;39;SSE;9;98%;80%;1
Lufkin;Cloudy with a shower;65;55;ESE;8;63%;48%;1
Mcallen;A.M. mist, clearing;78;69;SE;6;71%;56%;2
Mcgregor;A shower or two;58;54;NE;7;72%;84%;1
Mckinney;Spotty showers;50;46;ENE;10;77%;87%;1
Mesquite;Brief showers;51;49;E;8;76%;88%;1
Midland;Showers around;54;48;SE;11;81%;74%;2
Midland Airpark;Showers around;54;48;SE;11;81%;74%;2
Midlothian;A shower or two;50;47;ENE;7;85%;86%;1
Mineola;A shower or two;55;52;E;7;70%;82%;1
Mineral Wells;A.M. showers, cloudy;49;46;E;10;83%;96%;1
Mount Pleasant;Spotty showers;53;49;E;7;67%;83%;1
Nacogdoches;Cloudy with a shower;63;55;E;7;66%;50%;1
New Braunfels;Spotty showers;63;59;NE;8;90%;82%;1
Odessa;Showers around;57;49;SSE;12;81%;72%;2
Orange;Cloudy with a shower;68;58;E;7;68%;46%;1
Palacios;A shower or two;77;67;SE;14;85%;76%;2
Palestine;Cloudy with a shower;63;58;ESE;6;66%;75%;1
Pampa;Rain and snow shower;39;37;S;13;91%;81%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rain and snow shower;41;36;S;11;87%;81%;1
Paris;Cloudy with showers;48;44;ESE;10;70%;93%;1
Pecos;High clouds;62;45;ESE;8;67%;36%;2
Perryton;Rain and snow shower;40;36;S;14;98%;71%;1
Plainview;Rain and snow shower;38;35;S;7;100%;70%;1
Pleasanton;Spotty showers;67;62;ENE;6;81%;82%;1
Port Aransas;Spotty showers;73;68;SE;7;89%;89%;2
Port Isabel;Some sun returning;77;72;E;9;79%;36%;2
Port Lavaca;Spotty showers;79;69;ESE;8;73%;82%;2
Randolph AFB;Spotty showers;65;59;ESE;9;79%;82%;1
Robstown;Spotty showers;71;64;SE;9;89%;84%;2
Rockport;Spotty showers;76;68;SE;7;86%;84%;2
Rocksprings;Showers around;59;57;SSE;10;94%;82%;1
San Angelo;Showers around;57;53;SSE;9;79%;83%;1
San Antonio;Cloudy with a shower;65;60;NE;7;83%;82%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Spotty showers;66;60;ESE;8;75%;85%;1
San Marcos;Spotty showers;62;59;NE;7;80%;83%;1
Seminole;Showers around;48;43;SE;8;99%;69%;2
Sherman-Denison;Cooler with showers;47;43;E;10;84%;89%;1
Snyder;Showers around;47;44;SE;8;99%;92%;1
Sonora;A shower in the a.m.;59;55;SSE;10;96%;80%;1
Stephenville;Showers around;50;47;E;7;83%;87%;1
Sulphur Springs;Spotty showers;51;47;E;7;68%;87%;1
Sweetwater;Showers around;49;46;SSE;8;99%;88%;1
Temple;A morning shower;58;56;SE;9;75%;80%;1
Terrell;Brief showers;54;51;E;8;71%;88%;1
Tyler;A shower or two;56;53;E;10;60%;67%;1
Uvalde;Cloudy;61;55;E;6;73%;66%;1
Vernon;Spotty showers;46;42;ESE;10;89%;88%;1
Victoria;Spotty showers;73;65;ESE;8;76%;85%;1
Waco;A shower or two;57;55;N;8;73%;84%;1
Weslaco;A.M. mist, clearing;80;72;NE;9;62%;56%;2
Wharton;A shower or two;75;66;ESE;11;78%;73%;1
Wichita Falls;Cloudy with showers;44;42;E;10;90%;90%;1
Wink;High clouds;59;47;ESE;14;70%;39%;2
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;68;63;SE;5;69%;29%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather