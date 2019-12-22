TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, mild;70;40;S;8;31%;0%;3
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, mild;70;38;S;7;29%;0%;3
Alice;Mostly sunny, nice;72;42;SSE;3;52%;3%;4
Alpine;Partly sunny;66;42;SSW;9;34%;0%;4
Amarillo;Clouds and sun, mild;67;38;SSW;12;21%;0%;3
Angleton;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;NW;6;56%;0%;3
Arlington;Mostly sunny, mild;64;37;SSE;5;57%;4%;3
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;71;40;SW;0;45%;4%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine;71;35;SW;3;50%;4%;3
Bay;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;N;5;59%;0%;3
Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;71;45;NNE;7;59%;1%;3
Beeville;Mostly sunny;72;42;SE;4;49%;3%;4
Borger;Partly sunny, mild;69;40;SSW;10;22%;1%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny;67;39;SSE;5;52%;4%;3
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;38;S;6;41%;3%;3
Brenham;Sunny;69;39;NE;4;60%;0%;3
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;67;35;SSE;3;50%;5%;3
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;72;44;E;4;55%;2%;4
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;68;28;SSE;5;48%;5%;3
Burnet;Sunny;68;35;S;4;46%;5%;3
Canadian;Partly sunny, mild;71;38;SSW;8;30%;1%;3
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;70;36;ESE;5;49%;4%;3
Childress;Partly sunny, mild;70;37;SSW;8;33%;0%;3
Cleburne;Sunny;66;38;S;6;60%;4%;3
College Station;Plenty of sun;69;41;SE;4;51%;0%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;S;5;41%;5%;3
Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;NNE;5;57%;0%;3
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;70;42;SSE;5;59%;1%;4
Corsicana;Sunny;66;37;S;5;63%;2%;3
Cotulla;Sunshine, pleasant;73;39;SE;3;44%;0%;4
Dalhart;Partly sunny, breezy;67;33;SW;13;23%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, mild;65;41;SSE;4;51%;4%;3
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;66;40;SSE;5;50%;4%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;64;39;SSE;5;52%;4%;3
Decatur;Mostly sunny;65;38;SSE;5;53%;4%;3
Del Rio;Partly sunny, mild;74;39;SE;6;34%;0%;3
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;73;37;ESE;7;36%;0%;3
Denton;Mostly sunny;63;36;SSE;6;63%;4%;3
Dryden;Partly sunny;68;37;E;6;44%;0%;3
Dumas;Partly sunny, mild;63;37;SW;13;23%;0%;3
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;SE;5;47%;4%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny;59;40;SSE;6;37%;10%;3
Ellington;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;NW;6;51%;0%;3
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;73;41;SE;4;48%;3%;4
Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;70;38;S;4;41%;4%;3
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;65;39;SSE;5;52%;4%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, mild;66;38;S;6;52%;4%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and mild;69;41;S;5;45%;4%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and mild;67;37;S;3;54%;4%;3
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;72;32;SSW;5;45%;4%;3
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;62;34;SSE;5;65%;4%;3
Galveston;Sunshine;66;51;NNW;9;64%;0%;3
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;69;34;SSE;4;52%;4%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;S;5;49%;4%;3
Giddings;Sunny;68;38;SSE;3;58%;0%;3
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;64;36;ESE;3;69%;1%;3
Graham;Mostly sunny, mild;67;33;SSE;5;53%;6%;3
Granbury;Mostly sunny, mild;68;35;SSE;5;58%;5%;3
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;65;40;SSE;5;61%;4%;3
Greenville;Mostly sunny;65;37;SSE;4;63%;2%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;56;41;W;13;30%;5%;3
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;70;37;SSE;5;46%;5%;3
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;SSE;6;57%;1%;4
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;SE;3;60%;0%;3
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;72;40;SE;3;41%;4%;4
Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;ENE;4;68%;0%;3
Hereford;Clouds and sun, mild;67;35;SSW;8;25%;1%;3
Hillsboro;Abundant sunshine;67;37;SSE;6;61%;3%;3
Hondo;Abundant sunshine;71;36;SE;5;44%;5%;3
Houston;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;NNE;5;53%;0%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;69;45;NW;8;49%;0%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;NW;4;44%;0%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;NNW;4;55%;0%;3
Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;N;6;51%;0%;3
Houston Hooks;Sunny;69;40;NW;5;51%;0%;3
Houston Hull;Brilliant sunshine;70;42;NNW;6;54%;0%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;NW;6;52%;0%;3
Huntsville;Abundant sunshine;67;40;NNE;4;64%;0%;3
Ingleside;Mostly sunny;68;46;S;4;63%;0%;4
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;65;41;E;3;65%;1%;3
Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;67;43;NNE;5;66%;1%;3
Junction;Partly sunny, mild;75;32;SSW;4;35%;5%;3
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;70;37;WSW;3;48%;4%;3
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;32;S;5;45%;5%;3
Killeen;Sunny and warmer;70;38;S;4;41%;4%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and warmer;70;36;S;4;45%;4%;3
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;72;40;SE;4;56%;3%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sun;69;39;ESE;3;57%;0%;3
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;68;39;S;2;46%;4%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;64;37;S;4;61%;3%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;SE;6;47%;0%;4
Llano;Sunny and warmer;72;29;S;4;48%;5%;3
Longview;Plenty of sun;65;37;ENE;4;69%;0%;3
Lubbock;Partly sunny, mild;68;34;SSW;7;29%;0%;3
Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;NNE;4;61%;0%;3
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;SSE;4;49%;4%;4
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;69;35;S;3;51%;3%;3
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;63;36;S;4;57%;4%;3
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;64;37;SSE;4;61%;3%;3
Midland;Periods of sun;68;38;S;7;28%;0%;3
Midland Airpark;Periods of sun;68;38;S;7;28%;0%;3
Midlothian;Sunshine and mild;65;38;SSE;2;58%;4%;3
Mineola;Plenty of sun;64;33;SE;4;71%;3%;3
Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, mild;68;35;SSE;5;48%;4%;3
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;SE;3;72%;1%;3
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;NNE;5;72%;0%;3
New Braunfels;Sunny;70;37;SSW;5;48%;4%;3
Odessa;Partly sunny;67;37;S;7;41%;0%;3
Orange;Plenty of sun;68;42;N;6;60%;2%;3
Palacios;Mostly sunny;68;43;ENE;6;57%;0%;3
Palestine;Plenty of sun;66;38;ESE;3;66%;3%;3
Pampa;Partly sunny, mild;70;40;SSW;12;21%;1%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, mild;70;38;SW;10;27%;1%;3
Paris;Mostly sunny;57;36;SSE;4;76%;3%;3
Pecos;Partly sunny;64;33;S;5;45%;0%;3
Perryton;Partly sunny, mild;68;39;SSW;12;28%;1%;3
Plainview;Clouds and sun, mild;65;32;SSW;9;34%;0%;3
Pleasanton;Sunny;69;36;SE;3;50%;4%;3
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;63;50;E;5;62%;0%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;68;49;ENE;6;55%;1%;4
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;69;42;N;5;57%;0%;3
Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;70;37;W;4;49%;4%;3
Robstown;Mostly sunny;70;41;SSE;2;57%;3%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;65;46;SW;4;57%;0%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;68;40;SSE;8;39%;0%;3
San Angelo;Partly sunny, mild;73;38;SSW;7;32%;0%;3
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;70;37;SSE;5;46%;4%;3
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;70;36;WSW;3;51%;4%;3
San Marcos;Abundant sunshine;70;36;SSW;5;51%;4%;3
Seminole;Partly sunny, mild;67;33;S;6;33%;0%;3
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;61;39;S;4;62%;4%;3
Snyder;Partly sunny;65;36;SSW;7;43%;0%;3
Sonora;Periods of sun;69;35;S;8;41%;2%;3
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, mild;70;37;S;4;39%;5%;3
Sulphur Springs;Sunny and mild;63;37;SSE;3;67%;3%;3
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, mild;68;42;SSW;9;33%;0%;3
Temple;Brilliant sunshine;69;35;SSE;4;50%;4%;3
Terrell;Mostly sunny;64;36;SSE;4;65%;2%;3
Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;ESE;3;64%;2%;3
Uvalde;Plenty of sunshine;70;36;ESE;5;50%;0%;3
Vernon;Partly sunny, mild;67;35;S;7;49%;0%;3
Victoria;Sunny;71;39;SSW;5;58%;0%;3
Waco;Mostly sunny;68;34;S;3;51%;3%;3
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;71;46;SE;4;50%;4%;4
Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;NNW;5;62%;0%;3
Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, mild;66;37;S;6;46%;5%;3
Wink;Partly sunny;66;33;SE;4;29%;0%;3
Zapata;Mostly sunny;74;40;ESE;5;50%;1%;4
