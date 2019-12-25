TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cloudy and mild;67;53;SE;6;58%;30%;1
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy and mild;67;50;SE;4;55%;30%;1
Alice;Mostly cloudy;76;60;E;10;72%;42%;1
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;66;43;ESE;5;53%;1%;3
Amarillo;Becoming cloudy;60;36;SE;9;47%;64%;3
Angleton;Partly sunny;72;56;E;7;76%;36%;2
Arlington;Becoming cloudy;68;54;SE;7;76%;7%;1
Austin;Inc. clouds;71;56;ESE;2;73%;27%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;52;ESE;5;78%;27%;1
Bay;Partly sunny;75;59;E;5;78%;14%;2
Beaumont;Partly sunny;74;60;ENE;5;77%;61%;2
Beeville;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;60;E;9;70%;44%;1
Borger;High clouds;60;37;ESE;7;47%;25%;3
Bowie;Cloudy and mild;69;54;SE;4;70%;28%;1
Breckenridge;Cloudy and mild;69;55;SSE;5;71%;20%;1
Brenham;Clouds and sun, mild;72;55;ESE;5;73%;11%;2
Bridgeport;Cloudy and mild;67;52;SE;3;71%;11%;1
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;78;63;ESE;9;69%;15%;2
Brownwood;Cloudy;67;51;SE;5;82%;29%;1
Burnet;A thick cloud cover;67;53;ESE;5;81%;44%;1
Canadian;High clouds;62;36;E;6;50%;68%;3
Castroville;Low clouds;71;57;ESE;6;78%;44%;1
Childress;Mostly cloudy;65;44;E;6;39%;88%;1
Cleburne;Turning cloudy, mild;67;54;SE;7;84%;27%;1
College Station;Mostly cloudy, mild;72;56;SE;5;73%;11%;1
Comanche;Cloudy;69;52;SE;5;81%;28%;1
Conroe;Periods of sun;73;56;E;5;71%;28%;2
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun, warm;76;60;E;11;75%;15%;2
Corsicana;Turning cloudy, mild;69;53;ESE;6;72%;6%;1
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;60;ESE;9;71%;27%;1
Dalhart;Some brightening;58;31;ESE;9;42%;25%;3
Dallas Love;Increasing clouds;70;55;SSE;6;71%;7%;1
Dallas Redbird;Increasing clouds;69;54;SSE;7;73%;27%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;High clouds, mild;68;53;SSE;7;73%;8%;2
Decatur;Cloudy and mild;67;53;SSE;5;79%;10%;1
Del Rio;Cloudy with a shower;72;60;SE;7;71%;83%;1
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy with a shower;71;58;SE;8;74%;76%;1
Denton;High clouds and mild;66;53;SE;6;82%;9%;2
Dryden;A passing shower;65;55;ESE;6;86%;60%;1
Dumas;A thick cloud cover;57;32;SE;8;53%;59%;1
Edinburg;Patchy fog, then sun;77;63;ESE;9;68%;15%;3
El Paso;Rather cloudy;59;40;E;5;62%;3%;3
Ellington;Partly sunny;72;58;N;5;74%;20%;2
Falfurrias;Rather cloudy;76;61;ESE;8;71%;28%;1
Fort Hood;Turning cloudy, mild;69;51;SE;5;78%;29%;1
Fort Worth;High clouds and mild;68;55;SE;6;71%;27%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;High clouds and mild;68;53;SE;7;71%;8%;2
Fort Worth Nas;High clouds and mild;70;56;SSE;6;74%;8%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Turning cloudy, mild;68;52;SSE;5;80%;8%;1
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;66;51;SE;6;81%;44%;1
Gainesville;Cloudy and mild;65;52;SE;6;78%;11%;2
Galveston;Partial sunshine;69;60;E;8;83%;25%;3
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;52;SE;5;79%;44%;1
Georgetown;Inc. clouds;68;53;SE;6;79%;27%;1
Giddings;Periods of sun, mild;69;53;SE;5;76%;12%;2
Gilmer;Periods of sun, mild;70;52;ESE;4;75%;45%;2
Graham;Cloudy and mild;68;54;SSE;3;68%;19%;1
Granbury;Turning cloudy;69;55;SE;5;80%;28%;1
Grand Prairie;Increasing clouds;68;54;SE;6;78%;7%;1
Greenville;Turning cloudy, mild;69;52;SE;6;71%;7%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Turning cloudy;53;40;ENE;16;58%;55%;3
Hamilton;Increasing clouds;69;53;SE;6;78%;44%;1
Harlingen;Partly sunny;77;62;E;12;73%;15%;2
Hearne;Clouds and sun, mild;71;55;ESE;5;75%;12%;2
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;73;59;ESE;7;71%;44%;1
Henderson;Mild with some sun;70;53;ESE;4;75%;47%;3
Hereford;Cloudy;60;37;SSE;7;50%;60%;2
Hillsboro;Turning cloudy, mild;68;54;ESE;6;78%;6%;1
Hondo;Cloudy and mild;71;56;SE;8;77%;55%;1
Houston;Periods of sun;73;59;ENE;5;72%;18%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;72;58;ESE;7;71%;37%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;74;61;ESE;3;68%;17%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;56;ESE;4;76%;17%;2
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;74;58;ESE;6;71%;38%;2
Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;72;56;ESE;4;69%;15%;3
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;74;59;ESE;7;75%;28%;3
Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun;73;58;SE;5;71%;17%;3
Huntsville;Clouds and sun, mild;70;55;ESE;4;74%;12%;3
Ingleside;Partly sunny;73;59;E;9;83%;17%;2
Jacksonville;Mild with some sun;68;54;ESE;4;74%;14%;3
Jasper;Mild with some sun;71;57;ENE;3;79%;56%;3
Junction;Cloudy;69;50;SE;5;69%;35%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SE;6;82%;27%;1
Kerrville;A shower in the p.m.;67;53;SE;7;82%;67%;1
Killeen;Turning cloudy, mild;69;51;SE;5;78%;29%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Turning cloudy, mild;70;51;SE;5;80%;29%;1
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;77;61;E;10;73%;28%;1
La Grange;Clouds and sun, mild;72;54;ESE;5;75%;11%;2
Lago Vista;Becoming cloudy;67;54;ESE;4;86%;28%;1
Lancaster;Turning cloudy, mild;68;53;SE;6;76%;7%;1
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;76;64;ESE;9;70%;3%;1
Llano;Cloudy;69;53;SE;4;80%;44%;1
Longview;Mild with some sun;70;53;ESE;4;75%;14%;2
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;60;45;ESE;5;53%;56%;1
Lufkin;Partly sunny, mild;71;54;E;3;76%;17%;3
Mcallen;Patchy fog, then sun;78;64;ESE;11;69%;33%;3
Mcgregor;Turning cloudy, mild;69;50;SE;6;81%;28%;1
Mckinney;Increasing clouds;67;52;ESE;7;76%;8%;1
Mesquite;Turning cloudy;67;53;SE;6;76%;7%;1
Midland;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;SE;5;65%;82%;1
Midland Airpark;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;SE;5;65%;82%;1
Midlothian;Turning cloudy, mild;69;51;SSE;5;81%;6%;1
Mineola;Turning cloudy;69;51;ESE;5;77%;16%;2
Mineral Wells;Cloudy and mild;68;54;SE;5;70%;27%;1
Mount Pleasant;Clouds and sun, mild;69;52;SE;5;73%;16%;2
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny, mild;68;53;ESE;4;77%;16%;3
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;55;ESE;6;75%;44%;1
Odessa;Cooler;63;51;SE;6;77%;80%;1
Orange;Partly sunny, mild;72;59;ENE;4;76%;62%;2
Palacios;Clouds and sun, mild;73;57;E;8;75%;14%;3
Palestine;Partly sunny, mild;70;55;ESE;4;74%;14%;2
Pampa;High clouds;61;38;SE;9;50%;73%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;High clouds;60;34;ENE;6;45%;25%;3
Paris;Increasing clouds;66;51;SE;6;73%;20%;2
Pecos;Cloudy;61;48;ESE;4;75%;5%;2
Perryton;Turning cloudy;59;33;SE;8;55%;69%;3
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;58;40;SE;6;62%;63%;1
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;56;ESE;6;73%;44%;1
Port Aransas;Periods of sun;69;61;E;8;89%;18%;2
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;75;66;ESE;10;73%;15%;2
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;73;59;E;8;74%;28%;2
Randolph AFB;Inc. clouds;72;55;SE;5;82%;44%;2
Robstown;Rather cloudy;76;59;E;9;74%;28%;1
Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;70;59;E;8;82%;17%;2
Rocksprings;Spotty showers;64;55;SE;9;88%;85%;1
San Angelo;A shower in the p.m.;69;53;SE;5;63%;81%;1
San Antonio;Inc. clouds;70;57;ESE;6;77%;44%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Inc. clouds;71;56;SE;5;79%;27%;2
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;55;ESE;6;71%;44%;1
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;59;46;ESE;6;72%;75%;1
Sherman-Denison;Increasing clouds;65;52;ESE;5;76%;10%;2
Snyder;A shower in the p.m.;62;51;ESE;4;79%;84%;1
Sonora;Cloudy with a shower;65;55;SE;8;85%;82%;1
Stephenville;Inc. clouds;69;50;SSE;4;71%;28%;1
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;53;SE;6;73%;18%;2
Sweetwater;A shower in the p.m.;65;53;SSE;5;81%;66%;1
Temple;Turning cloudy, mild;70;50;SE;6;82%;5%;1
Terrell;Turning cloudy, mild;69;53;SE;6;75%;6%;1
Tyler;Periods of sun, mild;70;54;ESE;5;70%;15%;2
Uvalde;Cloudy with a shower;69;58;ESE;7;86%;80%;1
Vernon;Cloudy;68;51;E;4;48%;29%;1
Victoria;Partly sunny;76;58;E;8;75%;28%;2
Waco;Turning cloudy, mild;69;51;SE;6;79%;6%;1
Weslaco;Patchy fog, then sun;77;63;ESE;9;69%;33%;3
Wharton;Periods of sun;72;55;E;6;79%;15%;3
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;51;ESE;3;55%;30%;2
Wink;Cloudy;63;49;ESE;6;63%;11%;1
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;76;63;ESE;7;72%;27%;1
