TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;71;43;SSW;17;55%;2%;3

Abilene Dyess;Increasingly windy;72;40;SSW;17;50%;0%;3

Alice;A shower in the p.m.;76;68;SSE;7;85%;61%;1

Alpine;Partly sunny, mild;74;43;SW;9;21%;0%;4

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;64;31;WSW;17;32%;1%;3

Angleton;Spotty showers;69;66;SSE;8;88%;84%;1

Arlington;Partly sunny, mild;63;51;S;10;75%;5%;3

Austin;Mostly cloudy;68;59;WSW;2;76%;70%;1

Austin Bergstrom;A shower in the p.m.;69;57;WSW;5;81%;84%;1

Bay;Spotty showers;71;68;SSE;7;93%;83%;1

Beaumont;Showers around;67;63;SE;6;85%;87%;1

Beeville;A shower in the p.m.;72;67;ESE;7;91%;61%;1

Borger;Mostly sunny;66;31;WSW;15;28%;2%;3

Bowie;Partly sunny, mild;65;46;S;11;72%;5%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;72;44;SSW;12;57%;3%;3

Brenham;Showers around;64;61;SE;4;80%;89%;1

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, mild;63;44;SSW;9;69%;5%;3

Brownsville;Spotty showers;81;71;SE;8;73%;65%;1

Brownwood;Mild with some sun;70;44;S;10;72%;5%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny;66;55;S;6;78%;29%;2

Canadian;Mostly sunny;68;25;WSW;14;34%;2%;3

Castroville;A shower in the p.m.;68;59;E;5;82%;80%;1

Childress;Mostly sunny;72;33;WNW;13;42%;0%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny;63;51;S;10;83%;5%;3

College Station;Showers around;66;60;S;6;78%;86%;2

Comanche;Clouds and sun, mild;68;49;SSW;10;72%;5%;2

Conroe;A shower in the p.m.;64;60;SE;5;75%;84%;1

Corpus Christi;A shower in the p.m.;75;68;SSE;10;92%;61%;1

Corsicana;Clouds and sun;65;55;S;8;72%;6%;3

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;74;63;NE;5;73%;30%;1

Dalhart;Windy;60;22;W;20;32%;1%;3

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;64;52;S;10;70%;5%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, mild;64;53;S;11;71%;5%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clouds and sun;63;50;S;12;73%;5%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;9;73%;5%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny;71;51;SE;8;67%;0%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Periods of sun;70;51;ESE;9;73%;0%;2

Denton;Clouds and sun;62;49;S;10;78%;5%;3

Dryden;Sun and clouds;69;45;ESE;6;65%;0%;4

Dumas;Becoming very windy;60;26;WSW;19;36%;1%;3

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;70;SSE;7;70%;17%;1

El Paso;Mostly sunny;67;36;S;7;27%;0%;4

Ellington;A shower in the p.m.;65;62;S;7;81%;81%;1

Falfurrias;A shower in the p.m.;79;68;SE;5;74%;60%;1

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, mild;66;56;SSW;8;78%;29%;2

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;63;51;S;9;71%;5%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;63;50;S;12;73%;5%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Sun and clouds, mild;65;51;SSW;11;76%;5%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Periods of sun, mild;63;50;SSW;10;79%;5%;3

Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;67;53;SSW;8;79%;44%;2

Gainesville;Clouds and sun;60;46;S;9;82%;5%;3

Galveston;Showers;68;64;S;10;85%;94%;1

Gatesville;Periods of sun;66;53;S;7;80%;6%;2

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;66;57;S;6;80%;70%;1

Giddings;Showers around;62;57;SSE;4;83%;86%;1

Gilmer;Periods of sun;63;54;S;5;69%;44%;3

Graham;Partly sunny, mild;68;41;S;8;66%;5%;3

Granbury;Partly sunny, mild;66;49;S;9;77%;5%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;62;52;S;9;77%;5%;3

Greenville;Sunny intervals;65;54;S;7;66%;6%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;62;40;WNW;28;22%;0%;4

Hamilton;Periods of sun, mild;67;51;SSW;10;77%;6%;2

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;81;69;SSE;10;82%;22%;1

Hearne;Mainly cloudy;65;57;SSE;5;78%;70%;2

Hebbronville;A shower in the p.m.;73;65;SE;4;81%;59%;1

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;64;55;S;6;67%;71%;3

Hereford;Mostly sunny;64;30;WSW;13;35%;1%;3

Hillsboro;Clouds and sun;64;54;S;9;81%;5%;3

Hondo;Clouds and sun, nice;70;57;NE;7;75%;44%;2

Houston;Showers around;65;63;ESE;5;79%;87%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in the p.m.;66;63;SSE;8;79%;85%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers around;66;64;S;2;74%;87%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers around;66;62;SSE;4;89%;87%;1

Houston Clover;Showers around;67;64;SSE;6;80%;88%;1

Houston Hooks;A shower in the p.m.;64;60;SSE;5;76%;88%;1

Houston Hull;Showers around;67;64;SSE;7;85%;84%;1

Houston Intercontinental;Showers around;65;62;SSE;7;77%;87%;1

Huntsville;Showers around;63;59;SSE;5;71%;87%;2

Ingleside;Spotty showers;73;67;SSE;9;95%;82%;1

Jacksonville;Rather cloudy;64;57;S;6;67%;63%;3

Jasper;Showers around;64;57;SSE;4;83%;94%;1

Junction;Mild with some sun;70;45;SSW;9;69%;5%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A shower in the p.m.;68;59;N;4;82%;82%;1

Kerrville;Partly sunny;67;54;SSW;8;80%;44%;2

Killeen;Clouds and sun, mild;66;56;SSW;8;78%;29%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun;66;55;SSW;8;79%;29%;2

Kingsville Nas;A shower in the p.m.;77;68;SSE;7;86%;60%;1

La Grange;A shower in the p.m.;65;60;SE;4;85%;82%;1

Lago Vista;Rather cloudy;65;58;SSW;4;84%;44%;1

Lancaster;Clouds and sun;63;52;S;9;76%;5%;3

Laredo;Clouds and sun, warm;76;63;SE;8;70%;27%;2

Llano;Partly sunny;72;52;S;6;75%;6%;2

Longview;Periods of sun;65;55;S;6;66%;62%;3

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;70;29;WSW;13;34%;0%;3

Lufkin;Showers around;66;57;SSE;5;75%;85%;2

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;82;71;SSE;7;74%;17%;1

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, mild;65;52;SSW;9;82%;6%;2

Mckinney;Periods of sun;62;50;S;11;74%;5%;3

Mesquite;Clouds and sun;63;51;S;9;74%;5%;3

Midland;Partly sunny, mild;73;38;SW;13;40%;1%;3

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, mild;73;38;SW;13;40%;1%;3

Midlothian;Clouds and sun, mild;63;52;SSW;8;82%;5%;3

Mineola;Periods of sun;64;54;S;5;69%;12%;3

Mineral Wells;Clouds and sun, mild;67;43;SSE;11;70%;5%;3

Mount Pleasant;Periods of sun;63;54;S;6;70%;10%;3

Nacogdoches;A shower in the p.m.;64;56;S;5;69%;85%;2

New Braunfels;A shower in the p.m.;66;58;SSW;5;82%;82%;1

Odessa;Partly sunny, mild;72;37;SSW;10;42%;1%;4

Orange;Showers around;66;63;SE;5;84%;89%;1

Palacios;Spotty showers;71;66;SSE;10;88%;83%;1

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;65;57;S;5;66%;64%;3

Pampa;Mostly sunny;66;31;WSW;17;31%;1%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;66;25;WSW;16;35%;2%;3

Paris;Partly sunny;61;51;S;8;71%;11%;3

Pecos;Partly sunny, mild;75;29;W;4;38%;0%;4

Perryton;Mostly sunny;63;24;WSW;16;38%;1%;3

Plainview;Mostly sunny;67;27;WSW;13;44%;2%;3

Pleasanton;A shower in the p.m.;67;60;NE;5;79%;80%;1

Port Aransas;Spotty showers;70;65;SSE;8;88%;82%;1

Port Isabel;Spotty showers;77;70;SSE;8;81%;64%;1

Port Lavaca;Spotty showers;71;68;SE;8;82%;82%;1

Randolph AFB;A shower in the p.m.;67;59;NW;5;84%;82%;1

Robstown;A shower in the p.m.;75;67;SSE;7;92%;61%;1

Rockport;Spotty showers;71;64;SSE;8;84%;82%;1

Rocksprings;Clouds and sun, mild;65;53;S;11;80%;2%;3

San Angelo;Periods of sun;73;43;SSW;14;58%;0%;4

San Antonio;A shower in the p.m.;66;60;ENE;5;87%;82%;1

San Antonio Stinson;A shower in the p.m.;67;59;N;4;83%;82%;1

San Marcos;A shower in the p.m.;66;57;SW;6;80%;82%;1

Seminole;Mostly sunny, milder;71;30;W;10;40%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;62;49;SSW;12;71%;5%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny, mild;70;35;SW;13;59%;0%;3

Sonora;Clouds and sun, mild;67;47;SSW;12;71%;2%;4

Stephenville;Clouds and sun, mild;67;48;SSW;10;73%;5%;2

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;65;55;S;6;67%;13%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, breezy;71;45;SSW;15;53%;0%;3

Temple;Periods of sun;65;53;SSW;9;85%;29%;2

Terrell;Partly sunny;63;54;S;8;73%;6%;3

Tyler;Partly sunny;65;56;S;7;63%;61%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;70;56;E;6;83%;26%;2

Vernon;Mostly sunny;67;34;SW;10;57%;2%;3

Victoria;An afternoon shower;72;66;ESE;8;80%;52%;1

Waco;Clouds and sun, mild;66;51;S;9;81%;6%;2

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;81;70;SSE;7;68%;18%;1

Wharton;Showers around;68;65;SE;6;83%;82%;1

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;67;41;SSW;12;63%;5%;3

Wink;Mild with sunshine;74;33;WNW;7;36%;0%;4

Zapata;Mainly cloudy;77;65;SE;5;72%;8%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather