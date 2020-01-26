TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, warm;74;48;S;11;55%;11%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, warm;74;47;SSW;10;47%;11%;4
Alice;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;SSE;8;65%;29%;4
Alpine;Periods of sun;69;40;W;11;39%;0%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;62;32;ENE;7;56%;72%;3
Angleton;Fog, then sun;68;56;ESE;6;78%;26%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny;66;54;SE;7;72%;83%;4
Austin;Sunshine;69;55;S;5;65%;69%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;72;53;S;6;72%;66%;4
Bay;Fog in the morning;72;58;ESE;5;80%;18%;4
Beaumont;Areas of low clouds;67;52;SE;5;84%;18%;2
Beeville;Sunny and warm;75;61;SE;7;71%;28%;4
Borger;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;6;61%;79%;3
Bowie;Mostly sunny, mild;65;49;SE;7;76%;69%;4
Breckenridge;Sunshine and mild;73;51;SSE;8;58%;61%;4
Brenham;Fog in the morning;70;55;SSE;5;73%;29%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, mild;65;48;SE;6;72%;66%;4
Brownsville;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;SE;8;74%;10%;4
Brownwood;Mild with sunshine;73;51;S;8;62%;71%;4
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;70;54;S;7;68%;68%;4
Canadian;Partly sunny;62;34;NE;9;66%;76%;3
Castroville;Mostly sunny;75;55;SE;7;67%;71%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny, mild;67;37;ESE;9;57%;71%;3
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;SSE;8;78%;74%;4
College Station;Areas of morning fog;70;55;SE;5;70%;44%;4
Comanche;Mild with sunshine;71;53;S;8;65%;68%;4
Conroe;Fog in the morning;68;51;SE;5;72%;27%;4
Corpus Christi;Sunny and beautiful;74;59;SSE;9;77%;27%;4
Corsicana;Partly sunny;67;53;SE;6;70%;82%;4
Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;80;55;ESE;8;61%;33%;4
Dalhart;Increasing clouds;57;31;NNE;8;57%;62%;3
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;67;53;ESE;6;68%;69%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;67;52;SE;7;71%;83%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;65;51;ESE;8;74%;65%;4
Decatur;Mostly sunny;63;51;SE;7;77%;69%;4
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;79;54;SE;7;56%;64%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;78;52;ESE;8;60%;66%;4
Denton;Partly sunny;64;52;ESE;8;76%;70%;3
Dryden;Mostly sunny, mild;77;49;NW;7;44%;11%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;55;31;NE;6;70%;63%;3
Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;SE;8;64%;17%;4
El Paso;Hazy sun;65;37;NW;13;43%;2%;4
Ellington;Fog in the morning;66;55;SE;5;76%;23%;4
Falfurrias;Nice with sunshine;79;63;SE;7;63%;27%;4
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSE;7;74%;68%;4
Fort Worth;Plenty of sun;66;54;SE;7;70%;68%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;66;54;ESE;8;73%;66%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;67;55;SE;8;72%;67%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;66;53;SE;6;76%;75%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;71;52;S;8;66%;74%;4
Gainesville;Partial sunshine;62;50;ESE;7;80%;68%;3
Galveston;Fog in the morning;64;59;ESE;8;81%;26%;4
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;67;53;SSE;7;74%;68%;4
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;69;55;SSE;6;71%;68%;4
Giddings;Mostly sunny;68;53;SSE;5;74%;57%;4
Gilmer;Decreasing clouds;63;47;SE;4;70%;60%;4
Graham;Lots of sun, mild;67;50;SE;7;71%;62%;4
Granbury;Lots of sun, mild;69;54;SSE;8;72%;67%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;66;52;SE;7;72%;83%;4
Greenville;Partial sunshine;65;50;SE;5;64%;73%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;57;33;WNW;26;43%;3%;4
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;68;54;S;8;71%;72%;4
Harlingen;Sunny and nice;80;62;SE;9;69%;13%;4
Hearne;Mostly sunny;69;54;SSE;5;71%;54%;4
Hebbronville;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;SE;6;61%;29%;4
Henderson;Decreasing clouds;63;47;SE;4;72%;31%;4
Hereford;Partly sunny;64;33;NNE;7;50%;66%;4
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;8;74%;67%;4
Hondo;Mostly sunny;74;54;ESE;7;63%;71%;4
Houston;Fog in the morning;68;55;SE;5;75%;27%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Areas of morning fog;70;57;SE;7;68%;24%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;69;57;SE;2;70%;26%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Areas of morning fog;67;54;SE;3;80%;27%;4
Houston Clover;Fog in the morning;69;56;SE;5;71%;23%;4
Houston Hooks;Fog in the morning;71;53;SE;4;66%;27%;4
Houston Hull;Fog in the morning;70;54;SE;6;74%;27%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Areas of morning fog;70;53;SE;6;70%;27%;3
Huntsville;Areas of morning fog;68;53;SE;5;71%;29%;4
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;SE;7;81%;26%;4
Jacksonville;Decreasing clouds;63;50;SE;4;74%;31%;4
Jasper;Low clouds;64;48;ESE;4;84%;26%;2
Junction;Mild with sunshine;76;52;S;8;58%;72%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and mild;73;55;ESE;6;67%;71%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;72;52;S;8;67%;75%;4
Killeen;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSE;7;74%;68%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;66;54;SSE;7;72%;68%;4
Kingsville Nas;Sunny and nice;79;58;SSE;8;65%;27%;4
La Grange;Fog in the morning;71;55;SSE;5;76%;30%;4
Lago Vista;Sunny;66;53;SSE;5;74%;69%;4
Lancaster;Partly sunny;65;51;SE;6;70%;81%;4
Laredo;Sunny and very warm;83;60;SSE;8;63%;24%;4
Llano;Mostly sunny, mild;75;54;SSE;7;65%;72%;4
Longview;Decreasing clouds;63;48;SE;4;70%;59%;4
Lubbock;Clouds and sun, mild;70;40;WNW;7;44%;31%;4
Lufkin;Sun and some clouds;66;49;SE;4;74%;29%;4
Mcallen;Sunny;83;65;SE;8;62%;17%;4
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;68;51;SSE;7;73%;67%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;63;48;ESE;6;74%;84%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;65;53;SE;6;68%;75%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny;73;42;W;11;39%;10%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;73;42;W;11;39%;10%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;65;51;SE;5;77%;74%;4
Mineola;Decreasing clouds;63;50;SE;4;73%;63%;4
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;68;51;SE;9;71%;65%;4
Mount Pleasant;Decreasing clouds;63;48;SE;4;70%;63%;4
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;63;47;SE;5;76%;30%;4
New Braunfels;Sunshine;72;55;SSE;6;71%;70%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;73;43;W;11;39%;9%;4
Orange;Partly sunny;65;50;SE;4;83%;17%;1
Palacios;Partly sunny;69;59;ESE;8;79%;25%;4
Palestine;Partly sunny;67;52;SE;5;68%;62%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny, mild;60;32;ENE;11;59%;79%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;60;33;ENE;7;56%;66%;3
Paris;Partly sunny;61;48;ESE;5;74%;72%;3
Pecos;Hazy sunshine;75;44;W;14;43%;3%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;58;33;NE;10;61%;65%;3
Plainview;Partly sunny, mild;66;35;NE;8;50%;67%;4
Pleasanton;Warm with sunshine;75;55;SE;6;66%;70%;4
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;69;60;SE;8;91%;26%;4
Port Isabel;Sunny and beautiful;74;63;SE;8;82%;10%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;69;60;ESE;8;80%;26%;4
Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;73;54;SSE;6;68%;70%;4
Robstown;Sunny and delightful;76;58;SSE;8;72%;27%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;69;61;SE;8;84%;26%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;72;51;S;10;59%;71%;4
San Angelo;Sunshine and warm;79;49;SSW;10;45%;27%;4
San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;73;55;SSE;6;69%;70%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and nice;75;56;ESE;6;61%;70%;4
San Marcos;Sunny;71;55;SSE;7;69%;69%;4
Seminole;Periods of sun, mild;70;39;WNW;8;47%;20%;4
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;ESE;5;74%;72%;3
Snyder;Mostly sunny, mild;71;44;SW;8;50%;19%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny, mild;76;49;SW;9;50%;75%;4
Stephenville;Mild with sunshine;66;52;SSE;8;70%;67%;4
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;64;50;SE;5;69%;71%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, mild;74;45;SW;10;40%;12%;4
Temple;Mostly sunny;65;52;SSE;8;77%;67%;4
Terrell;Partly sunny;65;52;SE;6;68%;72%;4
Tyler;Decreasing clouds;64;50;SE;5;66%;60%;4
Uvalde;Mostly sunny;75;54;E;7;69%;71%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny, mild;68;44;E;9;63%;69%;3
Victoria;Sunlit and nice;73;58;SE;7;76%;26%;4
Waco;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;7;72%;56%;4
Weslaco;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;SE;7;67%;16%;4
Wharton;Areas of morning fog;70;55;SE;6;79%;26%;4
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, mild;65;44;SE;9;70%;69%;3
Wink;Mostly sunny;74;43;W;14;38%;5%;4
Zapata;Warm with hazy sun;82;64;SE;7;65%;28%;4
