TX Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Plenty of sun;68;41;SE;13;42%;1%;5

Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sun;67;40;SE;12;36%;1%;5

Alice;A shower in the a.m.;82;53;NW;8;59%;56%;6

Alpine;Sunshine;67;36;W;12;37%;0%;5

Amarillo;Sunny;59;29;NNE;11;46%;13%;5

Angleton;Showers;73;51;N;9;78%;82%;2

Arlington;Mostly sunny;66;44;NNE;13;54%;5%;5

Austin;Warmer;75;46;N;7;47%;20%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Warmer;75;42;NNW;10;54%;23%;5

Bay;Cloudy, showers;75;53;NNE;8;85%;80%;2

Beaumont;Showers and t-storms;73;50;NW;9;77%;62%;1

Beeville;Showers around;80;53;ENE;7;57%;61%;5

Borger;Mostly sunny;60;33;NNE;12;44%;30%;5

Bowie;Breezy with some sun;66;44;NE;14;52%;9%;3

Breckenridge;Abundant sunshine;68;44;ENE;10;47%;5%;5

Brenham;Morning showers;73;45;N;9;56%;73%;4

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;42;NE;14;50%;7%;5

Brownsville;A stray shower;83;62;ENE;10;68%;46%;3

Brownwood;Abundant sunshine;68;38;ESE;11;49%;2%;5

Burnet;Mostly sunny;70;42;ENE;9;44%;7%;5

Canadian;Partly sunny;59;31;N;12;51%;33%;4

Castroville;Pleasant and warmer;78;45;NE;8;42%;15%;5

Childress;Mostly sunny;65;37;NNE;15;45%;14%;5

Cleburne;Sunny and breezy;66;42;NE;14;62%;2%;5

College Station;Morning showers;73;47;N;11;59%;66%;4

Comanche;Sunshine;67;40;E;13;49%;3%;5

Conroe;Morning showers;73;45;NNW;9;58%;84%;3

Corpus Christi;A shower in the a.m.;81;55;NNW;10;69%;56%;5

Corsicana;Sunshine and breezy;68;42;NNE;14;56%;12%;5

Cotulla;Partly sunny;81;48;NNW;9;48%;13%;5

Dalhart;Sunny;57;27;NNE;12;46%;27%;5

Dallas Love;Lots of sun, breezy;67;46;NNE;14;49%;7%;5

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;45;NNE;16;49%;5%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Lots of sun, breezy;66;44;NNE;18;53%;6%;5

Decatur;Mostly sunny;63;42;NE;11;58%;7%;5

Del Rio;Periods of sun, warm;77;48;S;11;35%;3%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sun and clouds;75;44;SSE;13;37%;3%;5

Denton;Partly sunny, breezy;64;42;NNE;16;62%;7%;4

Dryden;Mostly sunny;77;45;WNW;10;31%;2%;5

Dumas;Mostly sunny;56;27;N;11;54%;28%;5

Edinburg;Mainly cloudy;85;61;E;9;49%;23%;5

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;WNW;9;38%;0%;5

Ellington;Showers;72;52;N;9;77%;84%;2

Falfurrias;A morning shower;82;55;NNW;7;46%;42%;4

Fort Hood;Sunshine and warmer;71;43;NNE;13;48%;8%;5

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;66;43;NE;14;55%;5%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy with sunshine;67;44;NNE;17;47%;6%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Winds subsiding;68;45;NNE;17;47%;5%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;43;NNE;15;53%;3%;5

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;70;38;SE;9;42%;8%;5

Gainesville;Partial sunshine;62;42;N;14;62%;11%;4

Galveston;Spotty showers;72;58;N;12;82%;70%;1

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;69;40;NE;11;52%;6%;5

Georgetown;Warmer;71;41;NNE;10;48%;13%;5

Giddings;Warmer, a.m. showers;73;44;NNE;8;49%;66%;4

Gilmer;Clouds and sun;65;39;NNW;10;62%;31%;5

Graham;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;ENE;13;55%;8%;5

Granbury;Sunny and breezy;67;43;ENE;13;53%;3%;5

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;65;44;NNE;13;57%;5%;5

Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;65;41;N;14;56%;11%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;60;33;W;27;44%;0%;5

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;68;40;ENE;12;51%;5%;5

Harlingen;A passing shower;82;59;ENE;12;66%;59%;3

Hearne;Warmer;71;41;N;11;53%;28%;5

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;79;52;N;8;47%;17%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny;69;39;NNW;10;56%;32%;4

Hereford;Sunny;63;28;NNE;9;43%;8%;5

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;42;NE;14;59%;4%;5

Hondo;Pleasant and warmer;79;42;N;9;44%;13%;5

Houston;Showers;75;51;NNW;8;67%;82%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;75;52;N;10;70%;84%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;74;52;N;7;71%;83%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;73;49;N;6;79%;85%;3

Houston Clover;Showers;76;51;N;8;71%;85%;2

Houston Hooks;Morning showers;73;47;N;8;69%;90%;3

Houston Hull;Showers;74;50;N;9;76%;81%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;75;49;N;9;68%;79%;3

Huntsville;Warmer, a.m. showers;71;43;NNW;9;57%;66%;3

Ingleside;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;N;8;77%;56%;4

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;67;41;NNW;10;57%;30%;5

Jasper;Showers around;73;45;NNW;8;68%;83%;2

Junction;Mostly sunny;74;39;SSW;9;42%;4%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warmer;77;44;N;7;52%;19%;5

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;39;SE;9;40%;7%;5

Killeen;Sunshine and warmer;71;43;NNE;13;48%;8%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine and warmer;71;42;NNE;12;48%;9%;5

Kingsville Nas;Periods of sun;82;54;NW;8;63%;27%;5

La Grange;Morning showers;74;44;NNE;7;54%;69%;4

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;70;44;NNE;8;52%;14%;5

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;65;44;NNE;14;57%;6%;5

Laredo;Partly sunny;81;53;E;11;49%;9%;6

Llano;Mostly sunny;72;40;ESE;9;42%;4%;5

Longview;Clouds and sun;69;41;NNW;12;58%;32%;4

Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;68;33;N;9;37%;3%;5

Lufkin;Warmer, a.m. showers;73;43;NW;10;69%;96%;3

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;86;61;E;11;54%;22%;5

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;69;40;NNE;13;55%;8%;5

Mckinney;Winds subsiding;64;42;N;17;57%;9%;5

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;64;43;N;13;58%;7%;5

Midland;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;WNW;12;33%;2%;5

Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;WNW;12;33%;2%;5

Midlothian;Sunny and breezy;66;43;NNE;14;55%;4%;5

Mineola;Periods of sun;64;38;NNW;12;60%;27%;5

Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;68;42;NE;15;45%;6%;5

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, breezy;64;40;NW;14;61%;33%;5

Nacogdoches;Warmer, a.m. showers;71;40;NNW;11;59%;70%;3

New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warmer;75;45;NNE;9;49%;23%;5

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;71;36;WNW;11;33%;1%;5

Orange;Showers and t-storms;70;50;NW;7;84%;62%;1

Palacios;Showers;75;53;NNE;9;77%;71%;4

Palestine;Clouds and sun;67;40;N;9;56%;30%;5

Pampa;Mostly sunny;58;30;N;14;48%;30%;5

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;NNE;12;53%;30%;4

Paris;Winds subsiding;60;39;NW;17;71%;33%;3

Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;73;36;W;13;35%;1%;5

Perryton;Cooler;54;28;NNW;14;57%;32%;4

Plainview;Plenty of sun;62;30;NNE;9;46%;4%;5

Pleasanton;Showers around;77;41;ENE;6;44%;61%;4

Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;73;61;NE;7;79%;57%;3

Port Isabel;A stray shower;77;63;ENE;9;75%;46%;3

Port Lavaca;Morning showers;77;55;N;9;66%;71%;4

Randolph AFB;Pleasant and warmer;75;44;NNE;8;55%;22%;5

Robstown;A shower in the a.m.;81;53;NW;8;66%;56%;6

Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;75;58;NE;7;74%;56%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;42;SW;11;44%;1%;5

San Angelo;Sunshine;72;41;SSW;11;38%;1%;5

San Antonio;Pleasant and warmer;76;45;NE;8;46%;19%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;77;46;NNE;7;52%;27%;5

San Marcos;Warmer;74;43;NNE;9;49%;24%;5

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;69;30;NNW;12;33%;3%;5

Sherman-Denison;Winds subsiding;62;43;NNW;17;57%;30%;4

Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;67;37;N;9;44%;2%;5

Sonora;Mostly sunny;72;40;SW;11;42%;2%;5

Stephenville;Winds subsiding;68;40;ENE;14;45%;3%;5

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;64;39;NNW;16;61%;32%;4

Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;WSW;11;40%;1%;5

Temple;Sunshine and warmer;70;41;NNE;13;54%;11%;5

Terrell;Partly sunny;64;41;N;13;58%;8%;5

Tyler;Partly sunny;66;41;NNW;14;58%;29%;5

Uvalde;Clouds and sun, nice;76;43;ENE;9;42%;5%;5

Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;65;41;NNE;16;50%;10%;5

Victoria;Morning showers;78;50;NNE;9;62%;70%;4

Waco;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;41;N;13;52%;7%;5

Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;84;61;E;9;51%;24%;5

Wharton;Morning showers;75;47;N;9;71%;90%;3

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;64;42;ENE;15;50%;10%;4

Wink;Plenty of sunshine;74;38;NW;11;33%;1%;5

Zapata;Partly sunny;83;57;E;8;48%;15%;6

