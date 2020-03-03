TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Periods of rain;52;38;WNW;16;88%;85%;1
Abilene Dyess;Periods of rain;52;36;WNW;16;79%;85%;1
Alice;A little rain;85;50;NNW;20;39%;58%;4
Alpine;Spotty showers;47;32;NW;16;79%;59%;3
Amarillo;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;SSW;9;48%;2%;5
Angleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;50;NNW;12;71%;62%;1
Arlington;Downpours, cooler;53;43;N;14;77%;87%;1
Austin;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;49;N;10;65%;75%;1
Austin Bergstrom;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;47;N;17;69%;75%;1
Bay;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;52;NNW;13;73%;60%;2
Beaumont;Rain and a t-storm;74;53;WNW;8;89%;85%;1
Beeville;Rain and a t-storm;82;52;NW;15;46%;70%;4
Borger;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;SSW;6;41%;5%;5
Bowie;Cooler with rain;58;41;NW;13;81%;87%;1
Breckenridge;Periods of rain;54;38;N;10;74%;79%;1
Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;50;WNW;10;78%;75%;1
Bridgeport;Cooler with rain;56;40;NW;12;81%;87%;1
Brownsville;Windy;87;54;NNW;24;48%;23%;7
Brownwood;Periods of rain;54;38;NNW;10;80%;79%;1
Burnet;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;44;NW;9;77%;79%;2
Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;S;6;42%;2%;5
Castroville;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;47;NNW;12;52%;67%;4
Childress;Cooler with a shower;55;36;W;10;56%;61%;3
Cleburne;Downpours, cooler;54;42;N;16;84%;87%;1
College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;51;N;15;78%;82%;1
Comanche;Rain, heavy at times;53;41;NNW;10;90%;86%;1
Conroe;Heavy rain, t-storm;70;50;NNE;12;79%;77%;1
Corpus Christi;A touch of rain;85;49;NNW;20;46%;60%;5
Corsicana;Downpours, cooler;57;45;NW;12;74%;86%;1
Cotulla;A little a.m. rain;78;49;NNW;19;45%;66%;5
Dalhart;Plenty of sun;61;31;SW;10;33%;1%;5
Dallas Love;A soaking rain;57;46;N;17;80%;85%;1
Dallas Redbird;Downpours, cooler;57;45;NNW;20;81%;86%;1
Dallas/Ft Worth;Downpours, cooler;57;44;NNW;21;85%;85%;1
Decatur;Cooler with rain;53;40;N;10;79%;79%;1
Del Rio;A touch of rain;71;47;NNW;21;45%;66%;5
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A little rain;69;44;NNW;22;47%;66%;5
Denton;Downpours, cooler;55;42;N;12;75%;86%;1
Dryden;A little a.m. rain;61;40;SE;15;60%;55%;5
Dumas;Plenty of sun;58;38;SSW;8;48%;2%;5
Edinburg;Increasingly windy;88;54;NW;17;32%;26%;7
El Paso;Plenty of sun;60;38;SSE;7;56%;1%;6
Ellington;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;52;NNW;12;80%;62%;1
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, windy;86;54;NW;17;30%;34%;6
Fort Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;46;N;17;80%;83%;1
Fort Worth;Downpours, cooler;55;42;N;13;75%;87%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Downpours, cooler;57;44;NNW;19;79%;85%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Rain, heavy at times;58;45;NNW;19;80%;85%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Rain, heavy at times;58;42;NNW;19;88%;86%;1
Fredericksburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;42;NW;12;68%;75%;2
Gainesville;Cooler with rain;55;41;N;11;76%;84%;1
Galveston;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;NNW;14;84%;61%;1
Gatesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;43;NW;9;79%;83%;1
Georgetown;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;47;NW;10;73%;81%;2
Giddings;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;49;NW;9;70%;75%;2
Gilmer;Downpours, cooler;56;46;NNE;9;76%;91%;1
Graham;A little rain;52;36;SSW;8;77%;60%;3
Granbury;Rain, heavy at times;55;42;N;9;76%;81%;2
Grand Prairie;Downpours, cooler;55;43;N;13;78%;87%;1
Greenville;Downpours, cooler;56;46;N;14;76%;86%;1
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;43;32;E;20;90%;66%;3
Hamilton;Cooler with rain;55;42;NW;10;84%;86%;1
Harlingen;Sunshine and windy;86;51;NNW;19;40%;30%;7
Hearne;Rain and a t-storm;64;48;NNE;12;78%;66%;1
Hebbronville;Winds subsiding;80;49;N;17;36%;21%;7
Henderson;Heavy rain, cooler;57;46;NNE;10;76%;90%;2
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;SSW;7;53%;2%;5
Hillsboro;Heavy rain;57;44;NNW;15;77%;87%;1
Hondo;A bit of rain;73;42;N;18;54%;68%;5
Houston;Rain and a t-storm;75;52;WNW;9;81%;73%;1
Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain, a thunderstorm;77;53;N;12;74%;62%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain and a t-storm;77;53;N;12;76%;70%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;48;N;9;79%;62%;1
Houston Clover;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;53;NNW;11;73%;62%;1
Houston Hooks;Rain and a t-storm;74;51;N;10;77%;71%;1
Houston Hull;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;50;N;12;76%;62%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Rain and a t-storm;75;53;N;11;79%;71%;1
Huntsville;Heavy rain, t-storm;66;50;W;8;80%;81%;1
Ingleside;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;51;NNW;17;56%;67%;4
Jacksonville;Heavy rain, cooler;57;47;NNE;11;79%;84%;1
Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;51;NNE;9;85%;89%;1
Junction;A little rain;60;39;NNW;14;80%;70%;1
Kellyusa Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;46;N;15;59%;75%;4
Kerrville;Cooler with rain;64;42;NNW;12;57%;75%;2
Killeen;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;46;N;17;80%;83%;1
Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;44;N;17;82%;83%;1
Kingsville Nas;A bit of rain;85;50;NNW;19;39%;59%;5
La Grange;Rain and a t-storm;75;51;WNW;10;65%;71%;1
Lago Vista;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;47;N;14;76%;75%;2
Lancaster;Downpours, cooler;54;45;N;17;73%;86%;1
Laredo;A little a.m. rain;81;50;NNW;17;32%;55%;5
Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;44;NNW;10;73%;75%;1
Longview;Downpours, cooler;56;47;NNE;11;74%;91%;1
Lubbock;A little a.m. rain;52;35;S;6;68%;55%;5
Lufkin;Heavy rain, t-storm;64;49;N;13;86%;82%;1
Mcallen;Increasingly windy;90;53;NNW;19;29%;30%;7
Mcgregor;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;43;N;17;86%;84%;1
Mckinney;Downpours, cooler;57;41;N;17;81%;85%;1
Mesquite;Downpours, cooler;55;44;N;12;74%;87%;1
Midland;Morning rain;47;38;W;15;88%;86%;5
Midland Airpark;Morning rain;47;38;W;15;88%;86%;5
Midlothian;Rain, heavy at times;55;44;NNW;18;91%;86%;1
Mineola;Rain, heavy at times;56;44;NE;7;76%;85%;1
Mineral Wells;Rain, heavy at times;56;40;NW;16;81%;87%;1
Mount Pleasant;Rain, heavy at times;57;46;NE;9;76%;91%;1
Nacogdoches;Heavy rain, t-storm;59;48;WSW;9;77%;89%;1
New Braunfels;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;49;NW;14;64%;67%;4
Odessa;Morning rain;50;37;NNW;13;77%;73%;5
Orange;Rain and a t-storm;73;54;WSW;7;87%;84%;1
Palacios;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;51;NNW;15;65%;60%;2
Palestine;Heavy rain, cooler;59;47;N;12;78%;83%;1
Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;SW;6;46%;5%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;SSW;8;36%;2%;5
Paris;Cooler with rain;54;43;NNE;13;71%;90%;1
Pecos;Rain and drizzle;51;35;W;11;75%;74%;1
Perryton;Sunshine;59;36;SSW;10;38%;1%;5
Plainview;A little rain;50;33;SW;10;60%;57%;2
Pleasanton;Rain and a t-storm;76;45;NW;12;58%;74%;4
Port Aransas;Rain and a t-storm;76;53;WNW;12;69%;70%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, windy;81;55;NNW;24;58%;24%;6
Port Lavaca;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;53;NW;13;63%;67%;2
Randolph AFB;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;48;N;16;64%;67%;4
Robstown;A touch of rain;84;49;NNW;18;42%;60%;5
Rockport;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;53;NW;12;65%;67%;2
Rocksprings;A touch of rain;59;42;NNW;13;68%;72%;2
San Angelo;Periods of rain;55;38;WNW;18;84%;81%;1
San Antonio;Rain and a t-storm;74;49;NNW;12;59%;67%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;45;N;14;57%;67%;5
San Marcos;Rain and a t-storm;72;48;NW;13;66%;67%;2
Seminole;A.M. rain, clearing;48;36;WSW;14;76%;87%;5
Sherman-Denison;Rain, breezy, cooler;56;43;NNW;15;79%;81%;1
Snyder;Very windy;47;37;NNE;22;79%;87%;1
Sonora;Cooler with rain;56;38;NNW;13;67%;74%;2
Stephenville;Rain, heavy at times;55;41;NW;17;86%;87%;1
Sulphur Springs;Rain, heavy at times;55;44;ENE;9;74%;80%;2
Sweetwater;Occasional rain;49;39;N;15;76%;81%;1
Temple;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;44;N;19;82%;83%;1
Terrell;Rain, some heavy;56;44;NE;10;74%;80%;1
Tyler;Rain, heavy at times;55;46;NNW;15;75%;86%;1
Uvalde;A little rain;71;45;NNW;12;51%;58%;4
Vernon;Cooler with rain;57;37;NW;10;58%;82%;1
Victoria;Rain and a t-storm;81;51;NW;14;65%;70%;5
Waco;Heavy rain;65;44;N;17;80%;84%;1
Weslaco;Increasingly windy;89;53;NW;16;37%;30%;7
Wharton;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;52;WNW;12;73%;61%;2
Wichita Falls;Cooler with rain;55;38;NW;11;79%;87%;1
Wink;Morning rain;49;34;SW;16;83%;80%;5
Zapata;Mostly sunny, nice;85;53;N;13;29%;13%;7
_____
