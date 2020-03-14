TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Cooler and misty;64;57;ESE;11;79%;87%;2
Abilene Dyess;Cooler with drizzle;62;55;ESE;9;76%;91%;2
Alice;Clouds breaking;84;68;ESE;13;73%;36%;4
Alpine;Rather cloudy;76;56;SSE;8;57%;44%;7
Amarillo;Rain and drizzle;51;44;SSE;14;88%;88%;1
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;79;64;ESE;9;80%;33%;2
Arlington;Showers around;67;59;E;8;91%;100%;1
Austin;Spotty showers;79;64;SSE;5;71%;70%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Spotty showers;78;65;SSE;9;79%;75%;2
Bay;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;66;ESE;8;81%;33%;3
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;64;SE;7;70%;44%;4
Beeville;Some sun returning;84;69;ESE;10;69%;44%;4
Borger;Rain and drizzle;56;48;SSE;10;71%;90%;1
Bowie;Spotty showers;64;54;ESE;8;78%;92%;2
Breckenridge;Spotty showers;65;57;E;6;85%;82%;2
Brenham;A shower or two;79;64;SSE;6;82%;70%;2
Bridgeport;Spotty showers;64;54;E;7;75%;95%;2
Brownsville;Some sun returning;84;71;ESE;12;72%;29%;7
Brownwood;Spotty showers;68;58;SE;6;92%;100%;2
Burnet;Spotty showers;71;61;SE;7;87%;87%;2
Canadian;Rain and drizzle;52;44;SE;9;80%;95%;1
Castroville;Spotty showers;81;68;ESE;8;70%;72%;2
Childress;Rain at times;55;46;NNE;10;80%;88%;1
Cleburne;Showers around;67;59;E;8;95%;99%;2
College Station;A shower or two;79;65;SSE;8;72%;69%;2
Comanche;Spotty showers;67;59;ESE;6;98%;99%;2
Conroe;A t-storm in spots;82;63;SE;7;69%;49%;3
Corpus Christi;Some sun returning;81;68;ESE;15;78%;44%;4
Corsicana;A shower in the a.m.;69;61;E;6;90%;82%;2
Cotulla;A passing shower;85;66;ESE;11;75%;66%;4
Dalhart;Rain and drizzle;58;42;SSE;13;76%;79%;2
Dallas Love;Showers around;68;60;E;9;69%;97%;2
Dallas Redbird;Showers around;66;60;E;10;75%;100%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers around;67;58;E;11;73%;99%;1
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;63;56;E;7;94%;91%;2
Del Rio;Spotty showers;79;67;E;11;72%;82%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Spotty showers;81;64;E;12;76%;83%;2
Denton;Mostly cloudy;64;56;E;9;93%;100%;2
Dryden;Showers and t-storms;78;63;SE;11;77%;85%;2
Dumas;Rain and drizzle;50;42;SSE;10;87%;88%;2
Edinburg;Clouds breaking;88;71;ESE;12;63%;34%;7
El Paso;Partly sunny;75;49;WNW;6;38%;0%;7
Ellington;A passing shower;80;64;SE;9;79%;60%;2
Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;85;69;ESE;9;66%;44%;7
Fort Hood;Spotty showers;73;63;E;8;76%;83%;2
Fort Worth;Showers around;66;58;E;8;95%;100%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers around;65;59;E;11;71%;100%;1
Fort Worth Nas;Showers around;67;60;E;10;73%;100%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers around;67;59;E;8;83%;100%;1
Fredericksburg;Spotty showers;72;61;SSE;6;81%;85%;2
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;61;53;E;7;89%;91%;2
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SE;9;88%;16%;3
Gatesville;Spotty showers;70;61;SE;6;86%;82%;2
Georgetown;Spotty showers;74;62;SSE;7;86%;81%;2
Giddings;Spotty showers;81;65;SSE;6;75%;75%;2
Gilmer;Showers around;62;54;E;6;95%;77%;2
Graham;Spotty showers;60;54;E;6;98%;95%;1
Granbury;Spotty showers;67;59;E;7;97%;100%;2
Grand Prairie;Showers around;67;60;E;8;87%;100%;2
Greenville;Showers around;66;56;E;7;87%;91%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;63;48;NE;16;69%;58%;4
Hamilton;Spotty showers;69;60;ESE;7;92%;96%;2
Harlingen;Clouds breaking;85;68;ESE;14;71%;33%;7
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;79;65;SE;6;79%;56%;3
Hebbronville;Some sun returning;85;67;ESE;9;66%;44%;5
Henderson;Showers around;68;56;E;6;88%;72%;2
Hereford;Rain and drizzle;53;45;SSE;9;85%;87%;1
Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;69;61;E;7;90%;78%;2
Hondo;Spotty showers;79;65;SE;10;73%;71%;2
Houston;A passing shower;82;65;SE;7;72%;60%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A passing shower;81;65;SE;10;73%;60%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;A passing shower;83;66;SE;9;70%;60%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;A passing shower;80;63;SE;5;80%;60%;2
Houston Clover;A passing shower;81;65;SE;8;71%;60%;2
Houston Hooks;A shower;81;63;SSE;6;68%;61%;3
Houston Hull;A passing shower;82;65;SE;9;75%;61%;2
Houston Intercontinental;A shower;81;62;SSE;8;72%;61%;3
Huntsville;A shower or two;77;62;SSE;5;78%;66%;3
Ingleside;Clouds breaking;79;68;ESE;12;85%;44%;4
Jacksonville;A shower in the a.m.;71;57;E;5;87%;82%;2
Jasper;A shower or two;81;63;ESE;4;69%;63%;3
Junction;Spotty showers;71;58;SE;8;79%;76%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Spotty showers;79;64;SE;9;79%;70%;2
Kerrville;Spotty showers;72;61;SE;8;86%;71%;2
Killeen;Spotty showers;73;63;E;8;76%;83%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Spotty showers;73;62;E;8;78%;83%;2
Kingsville Nas;Clouds breaking;83;68;ESE;14;73%;44%;5
La Grange;Spotty showers;79;64;SE;6;84%;70%;2
Lago Vista;Spotty showers;73;62;SSE;7;81%;84%;2
Lancaster;Showers around;68;58;E;7;92%;100%;1
Laredo;Clouds breaking;89;71;ESE;11;59%;64%;4
Llano;Spotty showers;73;61;SE;6;83%;82%;2
Longview;Showers around;64;54;ENE;7;92%;90%;2
Lubbock;Rain and drizzle;53;48;ESE;12;96%;85%;1
Lufkin;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;SSE;4;73%;66%;2
Mcallen;Clouds breaking;88;71;SE;15;63%;34%;7
Mcgregor;Spotty showers;71;60;ESE;8;82%;85%;2
Mckinney;Showers around;65;54;E;11;71%;95%;2
Mesquite;Showers around;66;58;E;7;93%;100%;2
Midland;Cooler with drizzle;62;57;ENE;11;88%;91%;2
Midland Airpark;Cooler with drizzle;62;57;ENE;11;88%;91%;2
Midlothian;Showers around;66;58;E;8;90%;100%;2
Mineola;Showers around;66;54;E;5;91%;88%;2
Mineral Wells;Spotty showers;67;56;E;10;71%;96%;1
Mount Pleasant;Showers around;63;52;E;7;89%;93%;2
Nacogdoches;Rain and drizzle;73;57;ENE;5;85%;65%;2
New Braunfels;Spotty showers;77;64;ESE;8;79%;74%;2
Odessa;Drizzle, not as warm;65;57;ESE;10;93%;85%;2
Orange;Mainly cloudy;80;62;SE;6;74%;31%;5
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;79;66;ESE;12;80%;33%;2
Palestine;Showers around;72;59;E;5;88%;71%;2
Pampa;Rain and drizzle;52;45;SSE;10;77%;89%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rain and drizzle;54;42;SE;10;77%;90%;2
Paris;Mostly cloudy;62;51;E;9;84%;75%;2
Pecos;Showers and t-storms;72;56;ESE;6;75%;82%;4
Perryton;A little p.m. rain;51;42;SSE;12;83%;87%;2
Plainview;Rain and drizzle;50;45;SE;10;90%;86%;1
Pleasanton;A passing shower;79;64;ESE;8;73%;66%;2
Port Aransas;Some sun returning;73;67;ESE;10;91%;44%;4
Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;78;70;ESE;11;85%;31%;7
Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;78;68;ESE;10;78%;33%;2
Randolph AFB;A passing shower;79;63;SE;9;80%;66%;2
Robstown;Some sun returning;82;68;ESE;13;75%;33%;4
Rockport;Clouds breaking;76;67;ESE;10;86%;33%;4
Rocksprings;Spotty showers;71;60;SE;11;87%;82%;2
San Angelo;Drizzle;70;58;E;8;78%;90%;2
San Antonio;Spotty showers;77;65;SE;8;78%;72%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Spotty showers;79;64;SE;9;75%;69%;2
San Marcos;Spotty showers;77;64;ESE;9;72%;72%;2
Seminole;Cooler with drizzle;58;51;SE;8;95%;86%;2
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;63;54;ESE;10;73%;94%;2
Snyder;Cooler with rain;57;53;E;10;97%;85%;1
Sonora;Spotty showers;72;61;SE;10;80%;82%;2
Stephenville;Spotty showers;67;56;ESE;8;74%;98%;2
Sulphur Springs;Showers around;62;54;E;8;94%;97%;2
Sweetwater;Cooler with drizzle;60;56;E;8;97%;91%;2
Temple;Spotty showers;73;61;E;9;80%;75%;2
Terrell;Showers around;68;58;E;7;93%;96%;1
Tyler;Showers around;67;57;E;7;86%;82%;2
Uvalde;Spotty showers;80;65;ESE;8;76%;71%;2
Vernon;Cooler with rain;58;51;ENE;9;75%;87%;1
Victoria;Mainly cloudy;83;68;ESE;11;74%;44%;2
Waco;Spotty showers;72;61;ESE;8;73%;84%;2
Weslaco;Clouds breaking;87;71;SE;12;63%;33%;7
Wharton;A passing shower;82;65;ESE;9;75%;60%;2
Wichita Falls;Cooler;59;52;E;11;77%;72%;2
Wink;Showers around;69;57;ESE;12;77%;82%;2
Zapata;Some sun returning;90;70;ESE;8;61%;38%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather