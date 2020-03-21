TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Warmer;72;56;S;7;73%;8%;3
Abilene Dyess;Warmer;71;53;S;7;66%;6%;4
Alice;Warmer;84;69;SSE;8;69%;20%;3
Alpine;Partly sunny, warmer;80;50;ENE;7;37%;0%;8
Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;70;45;SSW;12;50%;1%;7
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;82;70;S;12;80%;47%;3
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;69;59;SSW;6;82%;27%;2
Austin;Spotty showers;76;65;SSE;1;76%;62%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Warmer;76;64;SSE;4;82%;44%;2
Bay;A morning t-storm;82;72;SSE;10;84%;67%;3
Beaumont;A t-storm, warmer;79;70;S;7;81%;62%;3
Beeville;A t-storm in spots;83;70;SSE;5;81%;43%;2
Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;72;45;ESE;9;48%;1%;6
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;70;58;SSE;4;82%;21%;2
Breckenridge;Warmer;72;56;S;7;78%;10%;2
Brenham;A t-storm in spots;78;69;S;4;81%;55%;2
Bridgeport;Warmer;71;54;SSE;3;78%;18%;2
Brownsville;A morning shower;82;72;SE;10;80%;41%;4
Brownwood;A t-storm in spots;70;54;S;6;91%;41%;2
Burnet;A t-storm in spots;72;61;SSW;5;85%;42%;2
Canadian;Partly sunny, warmer;71;45;E;9;57%;1%;6
Castroville;A t-storm in spots;75;64;SSE;4;84%;42%;2
Childress;Partly sunny, warmer;75;49;S;9;63%;3%;7
Cleburne;A t-storm in spots;68;60;S;6;97%;46%;2
College Station;Warmer;77;69;S;6;80%;44%;2
Comanche;A t-storm in spots;69;57;SSW;6;92%;42%;2
Conroe;Couple of t-storms;78;68;SSW;5;77%;70%;2
Corpus Christi;A morning t-storm;82;70;SSE;12;74%;63%;3
Corsicana;Showers and t-storms;69;63;SSW;6;93%;71%;2
Cotulla;Warmer;78;65;NNE;4;84%;12%;2
Dalhart;Partly sunny;69;38;WSW;11;50%;0%;6
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;70;61;SSE;4;77%;29%;2
Dallas Redbird;A t-storm in spots;69;61;SSE;5;79%;55%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm in spots;69;58;SSE;7;82%;48%;2
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;66;57;S;5;89%;21%;2
Del Rio;Warmer;77;61;SE;3;71%;3%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer;76;60;ESE;4;77%;5%;2
Denton;Mostly cloudy;67;57;S;7;92%;23%;2
Dryden;Partly sunny, warmer;77;57;ESE;6;72%;1%;8
Dumas;Partly sunny;67;40;E;9;55%;0%;6
Edinburg;Warmer;83;71;SE;7;77%;15%;4
El Paso;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;SSW;8;26%;0%;8
Ellington;A morning t-storm;80;70;S;11;82%;66%;2
Falfurrias;Warmer;84;69;SE;5;74%;17%;3
Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;72;62;S;5;82%;42%;2
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;68;59;S;6;88%;24%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm in spots;69;57;S;6;77%;47%;2
Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm in spots;73;59;S;5;78%;46%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;A t-storm in spots;70;59;S;4;86%;47%;2
Fredericksburg;Showers around;70;59;SSW;5;88%;60%;2
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;65;54;SSE;6;90%;23%;2
Galveston;A morning t-storm;78;72;S;11;88%;55%;4
Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;71;61;S;5;91%;42%;2
Georgetown;A t-storm in spots;74;63;SSW;5;84%;42%;2
Giddings;A t-storm in spots;77;65;S;5;79%;48%;2
Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;57;SE;4;95%;66%;2
Graham;Mostly cloudy;69;53;SSE;5;85%;13%;2
Granbury;A t-storm in spots;70;58;S;6;90%;45%;2
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;67;61;SSW;6;92%;37%;2
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;68;58;S;6;87%;44%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;67;51;W;19;40%;0%;8
Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;70;59;SSW;6;91%;42%;2
Harlingen;Rather cloudy;82;70;SSE;13;71%;15%;5
Hearne;A t-storm in spots;75;66;SSE;5;80%;49%;2
Hebbronville;Warmer;80;66;SSE;5;82%;16%;3
Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;61;S;5;90%;66%;2
Hereford;Partly sunny;70;43;SW;11;51%;1%;7
Hillsboro;A shower in the p.m.;69;62;S;6;88%;60%;2
Hondo;Spotty showers;74;63;N;5;82%;61%;2
Houston;Warmer with a shower;79;70;S;5;77%;68%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);A morning t-storm;80;70;S;10;77%;64%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Warmer with a shower;82;71;S;9;74%;68%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;A morning t-storm;81;68;S;7;84%;67%;2
Houston Clover;A t-storm around;82;71;S;10;76%;55%;2
Houston Hooks;A t-storm, warmer;80;68;S;6;76%;66%;2
Houston Hull;A morning t-storm;82;69;S;9;79%;66%;2
Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm, warmer;80;70;S;8;76%;67%;2
Huntsville;A morning t-storm;77;69;SSE;5;79%;66%;2
Ingleside;A morning shower;80;70;SSE;10;82%;69%;3
Jacksonville;A t-storm in spots;70;62;SSW;5;89%;55%;2
Jasper;A t-storm, warmer;77;68;S;4;82%;66%;2
Junction;Warmer;73;57;S;3;83%;26%;2
Kellyusa Airport;A morning t-storm;76;65;N;5;86%;56%;2
Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;71;60;SSW;5;91%;41%;2
Killeen;A t-storm in spots;72;62;S;5;82%;42%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;72;61;S;5;84%;42%;2
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm, warmer;83;70;SSE;10;71%;57%;4
La Grange;Warmer;79;68;SSE;3;84%;44%;2
Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;72;62;SSE;3;86%;42%;2
Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;69;60;SSW;5;86%;55%;2
Laredo;Humid and warmer;78;65;E;5;84%;5%;4
Llano;A t-storm in spots;73;59;S;5;88%;41%;2
Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;59;SE;5;93%;66%;2
Lubbock;Partly sunny, warmer;73;46;SW;9;54%;2%;7
Lufkin;A morning t-storm;76;66;S;6;80%;66%;2
Mcallen;Warmer;82;71;SE;10;70%;14%;5
Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;72;60;S;5;88%;44%;2
Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;69;57;SSE;6;79%;55%;2
Mesquite;A t-storm in spots;67;60;SSW;6;92%;55%;2
Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;S;7;59%;4%;7
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;S;7;59%;4%;7
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSE;3;94%;44%;2
Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;59;S;4;95%;66%;2
Mineral Wells;Warmer;70;55;S;5;80%;33%;2
Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;57;SE;5;93%;67%;2
Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;72;64;S;6;88%;55%;2
New Braunfels;A t-storm in spots;76;65;SW;6;79%;42%;2
Odessa;Partly sunny, warmer;75;51;WSW;8;53%;3%;7
Orange;A t-storm, warmer;79;70;SSW;7;76%;62%;2
Palacios;A morning t-storm;80;71;SSE;14;84%;60%;3
Palestine;A t-storm in spots;72;64;S;5;84%;55%;2
Pampa;Partly sunny, warmer;71;45;E;12;53%;1%;7
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;70;42;SW;10;54%;1%;6
Paris;A t-storm in spots;62;56;ESE;7;85%;55%;2
Pecos;Partly sunny, warmer;80;46;NW;7;48%;1%;8
Perryton;Partly sunny;67;42;E;10;59%;0%;6
Plainview;Partly sunny;70;42;SW;12;56%;2%;7
Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;77;63;SSE;4;78%;41%;2
Port Aransas;A shower in the a.m.;76;70;SSE;7;92%;67%;3
Port Isabel;A morning shower;78;72;SE;12;83%;41%;4
Port Lavaca;A morning t-storm;80;72;S;9;76%;60%;3
Randolph AFB;Warmer;75;64;ENE;5;82%;27%;2
Robstown;Warmer;84;69;SSE;9;71%;44%;3
Rockport;A shower in the a.m.;79;71;SSE;8;81%;66%;3
Rocksprings;Rain and drizzle;71;59;SSE;5;86%;54%;2
San Angelo;Warmer;76;54;S;5;71%;5%;3
San Antonio;A t-storm in spots;75;66;S;5;83%;41%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm in spots;76;64;NNE;5;85%;41%;2
San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;76;65;SW;6;76%;55%;2
Seminole;Partly sunny, warmer;73;47;WSW;6;56%;2%;7
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;65;57;SSE;7;84%;29%;2
Snyder;Warmer with some sun;72;50;SW;8;76%;5%;7
Sonora;Warmer;74;57;S;6;82%;5%;2
Stephenville;A t-storm in spots;71;56;S;4;78%;42%;2
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;65;58;SE;5;89%;44%;2
Sweetwater;Warmer;73;56;SSW;10;72%;5%;5
Temple;A t-storm in spots;71;61;SSE;6;88%;43%;2
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;67;60;SSW;6;91%;44%;2
Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;61;S;6;85%;66%;2
Uvalde;A shower in the a.m.;73;60;ESE;4;91%;55%;2
Vernon;Warmer;71;53;SSE;9;68%;4%;3
Victoria;Spotty showers;83;71;S;7;75%;70%;2
Waco;A t-storm in spots;71;61;SSE;5;85%;45%;2
Weslaco;Warmer;84;71;SE;8;71%;14%;7
Wharton;A morning t-storm;80;68;S;6;81%;61%;2
Wichita Falls;Rather cloudy;70;53;SSE;6;77%;10%;2
Wink;Partly sunny, warmer;79;50;SE;6;53%;2%;7
Zapata;Warmer;80;67;SE;4;84%;9%;5
