TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;106;80;S;15;30%;2%;12
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;106;78;S;16;26%;2%;12
Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;10;52%;4%;12
Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;8;15%;0%;13
Amarillo;Partly sunny;106;76;WSW;10;36%;24%;12
Angleton;Mostly sunny and hot;96;76;SSW;10;66%;5%;12
Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;S;8;42%;4%;12
Austin;Mostly sunny;105;77;S;5;44%;0%;12
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;105;76;S;10;49%;0%;12
Bay;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;S;9;68%;4%;12
Beaumont;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;SSW;7;65%;11%;12
Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;8;50%;4%;12
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;108;79;E;9;36%;24%;12
Bowie;Partly sunny and hot;100;80;SSE;7;49%;10%;12
Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;109;82;S;11;28%;5%;12
Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;7;54%;4%;12
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;6;40%;10%;12
Brownsville;Sunny and hot;98;79;SSE;13;60%;5%;12
Brownwood;Partly sunny;107;77;S;10;34%;2%;12
Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;105;76;S;8;36%;2%;12
Canadian;Partly sunny;104;75;ESE;8;47%;25%;12
Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;107;73;SSE;7;42%;1%;12
Childress;Clouds and sun;107;80;S;12;31%;15%;12
Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;S;9;47%;4%;12
College Station;Sunny;102;78;S;9;55%;5%;12
Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;S;11;34%;2%;12
Conroe;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;6;56%;7%;12
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;12;65%;4%;12
Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;S;10;51%;0%;10
Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;111;75;SE;8;40%;1%;12
Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;103;68;SSE;11;37%;30%;12
Dallas Love;Partly sunny and hot;101;82;SSE;8;43%;5%;11
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny and hot;101;80;SSE;9;47%;4%;11
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny and hot;101;81;SSE;11;48%;5%;10
Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;8;37%;10%;12
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;111;80;SE;11;32%;3%;12
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;109;79;SE;12;33%;2%;12
Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;S;8;45%;6%;12
Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;109;76;SSE;8;27%;3%;12
Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;103;69;NW;9;41%;27%;12
Edinburg;Sunshine and hot;103;77;SSE;10;48%;5%;12
El Paso;Sunny intervals;109;80;W;7;15%;1%;12
Ellington;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SSW;9;63%;6%;12
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;8;44%;4%;12
Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;S;11;42%;1%;12
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;S;9;37%;5%;12
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;SSE;11;43%;6%;12
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;SSE;11;39%;5%;12
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;8;42%;4%;12
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny and hot;102;73;S;8;37%;2%;12
Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;96;79;SSE;7;51%;10%;11
Galveston;Brilliant sunshine;92;82;SSW;14;71%;6%;12
Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;S;8;40%;2%;12
Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;S;9;43%;1%;12
Giddings;Sunshine and hot;106;77;S;7;45%;3%;12
Gilmer;Partly sunny;96;77;SSE;5;64%;3%;12
Graham;Partly sunny and hot;107;81;S;7;30%;7%;12
Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;106;80;S;9;33%;4%;12
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;S;8;43%;4%;12
Greenville;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;7;46%;3%;11
Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;S;13;13%;0%;13
Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;S;10;37%;2%;12
Harlingen;Increasingly windy;101;78;SSE;15;53%;5%;12
Hearne;Sunny and hot;104;76;S;8;51%;5%;12
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;SSE;8;40%;2%;12
Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;SSE;5;62%;3%;12
Hereford;Very hot;108;78;WNW;9;32%;20%;12
Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;S;10;44%;3%;12
Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;106;72;SE;8;43%;1%;12
Houston;Mostly sunny;100;79;S;7;55%;7%;12
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;99;80;SSW;9;58%;6%;12
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;SSW;9;60%;5%;12
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSW;5;67%;5%;12
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SSW;7;58%;6%;12
Houston Hooks;Sunny and hot;98;78;S;6;58%;5%;12
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;100;76;S;9;63%;5%;12
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;S;7;58%;7%;12
Huntsville;Hot with sunshine;101;78;S;6;54%;7%;12
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;93;81;SSE;13;70%;4%;12
Jacksonville;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;S;6;57%;2%;12
Jasper;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;5;61%;14%;12
Junction;Partly sunny and hot;107;78;SSE;10;35%;1%;12
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny and hot;106;75;SE;7;45%;1%;12
Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;104;73;S;8;40%;2%;12
Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;105;78;S;11;42%;1%;12
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;11;45%;1%;12
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;12;55%;4%;12
La Grange;Sunny and hot;105;78;S;7;51%;3%;12
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SSE;7;47%;0%;12
Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;S;8;47%;4%;11
Laredo;Sunshine, very hot;110;78;SSE;9;31%;2%;12
Llano;Partly sunny and hot;108;76;S;7;36%;2%;12
Longview;Partly sunny;97;78;SSE;6;62%;4%;12
Lubbock;Partly sunny;107;80;SSW;11;25%;8%;12
Lufkin;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;S;5;61%;13%;12
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;103;78;SSE;13;48%;5%;12
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;SSE;10;49%;1%;12
Mckinney;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;10;50%;5%;11
Mesquite;Hot with some sun;101;78;S;8;46%;3%;11
Midland;Partly sunny;109;82;S;13;19%;3%;12
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;109;82;S;13;19%;3%;12
Midlothian;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;54%;3%;12
Mineola;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;6;62%;1%;12
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;11;38%;5%;12
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SSE;6;61%;4%;12
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;6;60%;4%;12
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;107;75;S;9;43%;1%;12
Odessa;Partly sunny and hot;109;83;S;11;18%;4%;12
Orange;Mostly sunny;95;79;SSW;6;64%;13%;12
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;84;S;13;69%;3%;12
Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;6;60%;1%;12
Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;ESE;10;39%;25%;12
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;S;8;35%;24%;12
Paris;Mostly sunny;95;76;SE;8;62%;4%;12
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;112;81;SSE;6;16%;4%;12
Perryton;Mostly cloudy, hot;104;71;SSE;10;42%;21%;9
Plainview;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;WSW;9;32%;14%;12
Pleasanton;Hot with hazy sun;107;74;SSE;6;45%;1%;12
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;81;S;12;76%;4%;12
Port Isabel;Sunny and breezy;92;80;SSE;14;66%;5%;12
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;95;80;S;9;58%;4%;12
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;105;75;SSE;9;46%;1%;12
Robstown;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;10;58%;4%;12
Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;82;S;11;68%;4%;12
Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;S;11;36%;2%;12
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;109;80;S;14;27%;4%;12
San Antonio;Partly sunny and hot;107;74;SSE;8;44%;1%;12
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;105;73;SE;7;46%;2%;12
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;106;75;S;9;42%;0%;12
Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;109;78;SSW;9;21%;5%;12
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;97;79;S;10;52%;8%;11
Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;108;80;SSW;12;24%;3%;12
Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;S;14;31%;3%;12
Stephenville;Hot with some sun;103;78;SSE;9;35%;3%;12
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;7;51%;2%;12
Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;108;81;SSW;14;23%;3%;12
Temple;Mostly sunny;106;75;SSE;13;48%;1%;12
Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;SSE;8;54%;2%;11
Tyler;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;S;7;60%;2%;12
Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;108;73;SE;7;42%;1%;12
Vernon;Partly sunny and hot;109;82;S;8;33%;14%;12
Victoria;Partly sunny;102;78;S;9;54%;4%;12
Waco;Partly sunny;105;78;SSE;11;48%;2%;12
Weslaco;Sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;11;49%;5%;12
Wharton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;8;63%;4%;12
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;11;40%;15%;12
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;111;80;SSE;9;17%;4%;12
Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;108;78;SE;8;42%;3%;12
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather