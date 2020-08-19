TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;7;38%;18%;10
Abilene Dyess;Sunshine, very warm;97;70;ESE;7;32%;17%;10
Alice;Mostly sunny, warm;101;72;SSE;6;47%;28%;11
Alpine;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;SSE;7;30%;2%;11
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;94;66;SSE;13;42%;43%;10
Angleton;Partly sunny;93;69;S;6;63%;27%;11
Arlington;Plenty of sun;93;70;ESE;6;47%;6%;10
Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;E;3;34%;4%;11
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;ESE;6;41%;3%;11
Bay;Partly sunny;91;71;S;4;65%;27%;11
Beaumont;Partly sunny;93;70;SSE;5;56%;11%;10
Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;SE;5;46%;10%;11
Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;SSE;10;40%;43%;10
Bowie;Sunny;90;66;ESE;4;50%;12%;10
Breckenridge;Sunny and very warm;97;72;ESE;6;35%;19%;10
Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;SSE;5;47%;7%;10
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;ESE;4;46%;15%;10
Brownsville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;7;55%;7%;11
Brownwood;Sunshine;97;70;ESE;6;37%;9%;10
Burnet;Mostly sunny;97;71;E;6;37%;5%;11
Canadian;Mostly sunny;91;66;SE;10;48%;45%;9
Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;ESE;5;41%;3%;11
Childress;Mostly sunny;94;69;ESE;8;44%;24%;10
Cleburne;Plenty of sun;94;69;ESE;7;48%;6%;10
College Station;Plenty of sun;96;71;SSE;6;46%;6%;10
Comanche;Sunny and very warm;97;70;ESE;5;38%;11%;10
Conroe;Partly sunny;95;69;SE;5;51%;9%;10
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;7;52%;28%;11
Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;E;6;50%;1%;10
Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;102;75;SE;4;38%;4%;11
Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warm;95;63;SE;11;39%;44%;10
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;ENE;6;44%;5%;10
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;E;6;46%;5%;10
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;92;69;E;7;50%;6%;10
Decatur;Sunshine;91;66;E;5;44%;13%;10
Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;8;31%;1%;11
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;9;31%;1%;11
Denton;Plenty of sun;92;67;E;6;51%;7%;10
Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;101;74;SE;8;33%;3%;11
Dumas;Mostly sunny;92;64;SSE;11;45%;43%;10
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SSE;5;48%;10%;11
El Paso;Partly sunny;105;76;W;6;21%;19%;11
Ellington;Partly sunny;93;72;S;5;56%;27%;11
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;101;72;SE;5;47%;11%;11
Fort Hood;Sunny and very warm;97;71;ENE;6;37%;5%;10
Fort Worth;Sunny;94;70;ESE;6;42%;8%;10
Fort Worth Alliance;Abundant sunshine;93;69;ESE;7;48%;8%;10
Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine;95;71;E;6;43%;8%;10
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;E;4;46%;6%;10
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;5;38%;3%;11
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;89;65;ESE;5;55%;7%;10
Galveston;Partly sunny;92;81;S;8;60%;27%;11
Gatesville;Sunny and very warm;96;70;E;6;40%;5%;10
Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;ESE;6;39%;4%;10
Giddings;Mostly sunny, warm;100;73;SSE;5;39%;8%;11
Gilmer;Sunshine;88;63;E;5;58%;0%;10
Graham;Plenty of sun;95;67;ESE;5;38%;20%;10
Granbury;Sunshine;96;71;ESE;6;40%;10%;10
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;ESE;6;45%;6%;10
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;E;5;43%;0%;10
Guadalupe Pass;Clouding up, warm;95;71;ESE;15;25%;6%;11
Hamilton;Sunny and very warm;96;69;ESE;5;40%;8%;10
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;8;53%;9%;11
Hearne;Sunny and seasonable;97;70;E;5;46%;7%;10
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;4;44%;27%;11
Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;ENE;5;54%;0%;10
Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;SSE;10;38%;43%;10
Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;E;6;45%;5%;10
Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;ESE;7;34%;3%;11
Houston;Partly sunny;94;73;S;5;52%;10%;11
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;94;73;S;6;52%;10%;11
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;74;S;6;52%;10%;11
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;92;68;S;2;63%;10%;11
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;94;72;S;4;53%;27%;11
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;94;69;S;5;48%;9%;10
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;94;70;S;5;55%;9%;11
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;6;49%;10%;11
Huntsville;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;5;48%;6%;10
Ingleside;Partly sunny, humid;95;80;SSE;9;63%;8%;11
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;ENE;5;52%;0%;10
Jasper;Partly sunny;91;67;NE;4;54%;7%;10
Junction;Sunshine, seasonable;97;71;ESE;5;37%;4%;11
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;SE;6;35%;3%;11
Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;98;69;ESE;5;40%;4%;11
Killeen;Sunny and very warm;97;71;ENE;6;37%;5%;10
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and very warm;97;70;ENE;6;40%;4%;10
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;SSE;7;49%;28%;11
La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SSE;5;42%;6%;11
Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;ENE;4;38%;5%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;ESE;5;51%;4%;10
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;SSE;6;38%;2%;11
Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;99;70;E;5;36%;6%;11
Longview;Sunny;91;65;ENE;6;54%;0%;10
Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;SE;11;39%;42%;10
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;93;65;E;5;47%;5%;10
Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;7;46%;10%;11
Mcgregor;Sunny and very warm;96;68;ENE;7;44%;4%;10
Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;E;6;50%;1%;10
Mesquite;Sunny;92;66;ESE;5;49%;3%;10
Midland;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;11;28%;2%;10
Midland Airpark;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;11;28%;2%;10
Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;ENE;4;51%;4%;10
Mineola;Plenty of sun;90;62;E;5;58%;0%;10
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sun;95;68;ESE;7;45%;10%;10
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;ESE;5;53%;0%;10
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;ENE;5;54%;0%;10
New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;6;37%;2%;11
Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;11;30%;2%;11
Orange;Clouds and sun;93;69;W;4;54%;30%;10
Palacios;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;8;67%;27%;11
Palestine;Plenty of sun;91;66;E;5;49%;0%;10
Pampa;Mostly sunny;91;65;SSE;12;44%;43%;10
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;91;65;SE;11;42%;44%;9
Paris;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;E;6;52%;0%;10
Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;6;26%;5%;11
Perryton;Mostly sunny;89;65;SSE;12;48%;44%;9
Plainview;Mostly sunny;92;65;SE;10;46%;42%;10
Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;103;74;SE;5;41%;3%;11
Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;92;83;SE;8;63%;8%;11
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;93;81;SSE;9;61%;6%;11
Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;94;78;SSE;7;51%;27%;10
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny and hot;100;72;SE;7;35%;2%;11
Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;SSE;5;47%;28%;11
Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;94;82;SE;8;58%;8%;11
Rocksprings;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;SE;6;41%;2%;11
San Angelo;Partly sunny;98;72;ESE;7;34%;6%;11
San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;ESE;6;41%;3%;11
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;100;73;SSE;6;36%;3%;11
San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;101;74;SE;6;35%;3%;11
Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;SSE;8;32%;5%;10
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;SE;5;51%;4%;10
Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;95;71;SE;8;36%;15%;10
Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;96;72;SE;7;35%;2%;11
Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;ESE;4;41%;15%;10
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;ESE;5;49%;0%;10
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;95;72;SSE;8;32%;15%;10
Temple;Sunny and very warm;97;69;ENE;7;42%;2%;10
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;E;6;50%;0%;10
Tyler;Plenty of sun;92;65;E;6;50%;0%;10
Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;100;73;ESE;6;44%;3%;11
Vernon;Sunny and very warm;96;69;SE;7;37%;28%;10
Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SE;7;50%;27%;11
Waco;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;ENE;7;43%;5%;10
Weslaco;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;6;47%;9%;11
Wharton;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;5;58%;27%;11
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;92;65;ESE;6;47%;24%;10
Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SE;11;27%;4%;11
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;102;77;SE;4;45%;5%;11
