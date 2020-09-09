TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;A t-storm in spots;66;59;N;12;80%;66%;3
Abilene Dyess;Some sun, a t-storm;62;56;N;10;77%;74%;3
Alice;A t-storm in spots;90;72;ENE;7;77%;55%;6
Alpine;Partly sunny;63;55;NE;8;100%;77%;4
Amarillo;An afternoon shower;56;50;NE;9;89%;64%;2
Angleton;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ENE;8;74%;51%;5
Arlington;A t-storm or two;76;67;NNW;7;89%;70%;2
Austin;A t-storm or two;79;66;NNE;6;74%;84%;3
Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm or two;83;70;NNE;10;71%;82%;3
Bay;A t-storm in spots;89;70;ENE;6;80%;56%;4
Beaumont;Clouds and sun, warm;95;74;NNE;6;67%;34%;8
Beeville;A t-storm or two;91;71;NNE;8;74%;72%;6
Borger;Mostly cloudy;59;53;NE;7;92%;44%;2
Bowie;A morning t-storm;67;58;NNW;7;91%;72%;2
Breckenridge;A t-storm in spots;69;61;N;7;100%;57%;3
Brenham;Clouds and sun;88;70;NNW;6;81%;44%;4
Bridgeport;Showers around;72;59;NNW;7;80%;84%;3
Brownsville;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNE;7;75%;72%;6
Brownwood;A thunderstorm;69;61;N;8;100%;66%;2
Burnet;Some sun, a shower;76;63;NNE;7;97%;74%;5
Canadian;Sun and clouds;59;52;NNE;7;98%;44%;3
Castroville;A t-storm or two;80;68;NNE;8;88%;80%;3
Childress;A t-storm in spots;62;54;N;10;87%;76%;2
Cleburne;A shower in the a.m.;74;65;NNW;9;97%;64%;2
College Station;Clouds and sun;89;71;N;7;75%;44%;4
Comanche;Showers around;70;60;N;8;100%;70%;3
Conroe;Partly sunny;92;71;N;5;67%;44%;6
Corpus Christi;A t-storm in spots;90;75;ENE;10;74%;55%;5
Corsicana;A stray t-shower;83;69;NNW;7;84%;52%;5
Cotulla;A couple of t-storms;86;70;ENE;8;72%;82%;4
Dalhart;Sunny intervals;57;45;SSE;12;77%;44%;3
Dallas Love;A t-storm or two;78;68;N;7;77%;70%;2
Dallas Redbird;A morning t-storm;76;64;N;8;78%;63%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm or two;77;66;N;10;82%;70%;2
Decatur;A morning t-storm;71;62;NNW;7;100%;66%;2
Del Rio;A thunderstorm;80;67;NW;12;78%;85%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A thunderstorm;74;64;NNW;12;81%;84%;2
Denton;A t-storm or two;75;65;NNW;9;96%;72%;2
Dryden;A thunderstorm;68;61;NNE;10;99%;81%;4
Dumas;Partly sunny;54;47;NNE;9;89%;44%;3
Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;86;72;NNW;7;76%;72%;5
El Paso;Partly sunny;75;59;E;8;67%;18%;6
Ellington;Partly sunny;92;76;SSW;7;67%;39%;5
Falfurrias;A t-storm in spots;87;72;NNE;6;75%;71%;6
Fort Hood;A shower or two;72;63;N;10;78%;73%;4
Fort Worth;Showers around;75;65;NNW;8;93%;78%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Rain and a t-storm;71;63;NNW;10;79%;81%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Showers around;75;65;NNW;10;75%;74%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers around;74;62;NNW;7;80%;79%;2
Fredericksburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;62;N;7;98%;73%;2
Gainesville;Showers and t-storms;68;61;NNW;7;99%;71%;2
Galveston;Partly sunny;93;82;NW;10;67%;36%;7
Gatesville;Spotty showers;75;64;N;8;96%;77%;3
Georgetown;A t-storm or two;79;66;N;8;91%;81%;3
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;84;70;N;6;81%;44%;3
Gilmer;Partly sunny;85;68;NNW;5;78%;39%;3
Graham;A morning t-storm;65;59;N;6;99%;66%;3
Granbury;Showers around;70;63;NNW;9;100%;72%;3
Grand Prairie;A t-storm or two;77;67;NNW;7;88%;70%;2
Greenville;A t-storm or two;83;70;NNW;6;72%;71%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;60;52;ENE;23;71%;31%;4
Hamilton;Spotty showers;73;62;N;8;99%;83%;3
Harlingen;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;9;79%;66%;5
Hearne;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;NNW;7;89%;57%;2
Hebbronville;A t-storm or two;83;70;N;7;79%;87%;4
Henderson;Partly sunny;86;69;N;5;76%;39%;4
Hereford;Mainly cloudy;58;51;NE;9;84%;55%;2
Hillsboro;Spotty showers;78;66;NNW;8;90%;72%;3
Hondo;A couple of t-storms;83;67;ENE;11;66%;80%;2
Houston;Partly sunny;93;75;N;6;70%;41%;5
Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun;94;77;SSW;8;62%;40%;5
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;90;76;SE;7;68%;42%;5
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;90;71;WNW;3;77%;42%;5
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;93;75;W;6;62%;39%;5
Houston Hooks;Clouds and sun;92;72;NE;4;66%;44%;5
Houston Hull;A t-storm around;93;73;NNE;7;70%;54%;5
Houston Intercontinental;Sun and clouds;94;74;NNE;6;66%;42%;5
Huntsville;Clouds and sun;91;70;NNW;4;67%;44%;4
Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;90;73;E;10;81%;55%;5
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;88;70;N;5;70%;40%;4
Jasper;Humid with some sun;93;72;N;4;63%;39%;8
Junction;Some sun, a t-storm;72;61;NNE;9;83%;75%;3
Kellyusa Airport;A couple of t-storms;84;67;NE;10;68%;81%;2
Kerrville;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;62;N;9;100%;73%;2
Killeen;A shower or two;72;63;N;10;78%;73%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm around;73;63;N;10;76%;57%;3
Kingsville Nas;A t-storm in spots;91;74;ENE;8;75%;55%;5
La Grange;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;69;N;6;83%;44%;3
Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;72;63;NNE;7;80%;71%;5
Lancaster;A t-storm or two;77;66;NNW;7;88%;69%;3
Laredo;Showers and t-storms;85;71;E;8;82%;84%;6
Llano;Showers and t-storms;76;64;N;7;97%;77%;3
Longview;Partly sunny;88;70;NNW;5;71%;39%;4
Lubbock;Clouds and sun;60;54;ENE;10;85%;70%;3
Lufkin;Clouds and sun;93;71;N;4;64%;44%;5
Mcallen;A t-storm in spots;88;73;E;7;74%;78%;6
Mcgregor;A shower or two;79;65;NNW;10;77%;65%;3
Mckinney;A t-storm or two;78;66;N;7;80%;71%;3
Mesquite;A t-storm or two;78;67;NNW;7;82%;70%;3
Midland;A shower or two;63;57;ENE;11;82%;82%;3
Midland Airpark;A shower or two;63;57;ENE;11;82%;82%;3
Midlothian;Showers around;75;64;N;6;88%;71%;2
Mineola;A p.m. t-storm;86;67;NNW;4;75%;63%;3
Mineral Wells;Couple of t-storms;73;63;NW;10;77%;70%;2
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;89;70;NNW;5;66%;44%;4
Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;92;70;NNW;5;61%;38%;4
New Braunfels;A t-storm around;83;68;N;9;86%;65%;3
Odessa;A shower or two;63;57;ENE;10;100%;84%;4
Orange;Partly sunny;95;74;NNE;5;59%;26%;8
Palacios;A t-storm in spots;90;72;ENE;10;75%;55%;5
Palestine;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;69;NNW;5;74%;57%;4
Pampa;Decreasing clouds;58;52;NNE;9;81%;44%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Decreasing clouds;59;48;NNW;10;72%;44%;3
Paris;Inc. clouds;84;68;NNW;6;70%;44%;4
Pecos;Clouds and sun;66;58;ENE;7;99%;77%;4
Perryton;Partly sunny;56;50;NE;8;96%;44%;3
Plainview;Clouds and sun;59;51;NE;9;91%;74%;3
Pleasanton;A couple of t-storms;87;69;NNE;7;83%;83%;3
Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NE;9;73%;55%;5
Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NE;8;75%;72%;6
Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;91;74;N;8;74%;55%;5
Randolph AFB;Showers and t-storms;83;67;NE;9;69%;77%;2
Robstown;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ENE;9;74%;55%;5
Rockport;A t-storm in spots;91;76;NNE;9;70%;55%;6
Rocksprings;Clearing, a t-storm;72;60;NE;10;100%;80%;3
San Angelo;A thunderstorm;67;58;NNE;11;80%;74%;3
San Antonio;A couple of t-storms;83;68;NNE;9;89%;77%;2
San Antonio Stinson;A couple of t-storms;84;69;NE;9;67%;78%;2
San Marcos;Thundershower;82;67;N;9;86%;73%;3
Seminole;Sunny intervals;61;54;E;7;100%;74%;3
Sherman-Denison;A couple of t-storms;72;63;N;6;87%;70%;2
Snyder;A thunderstorm;61;56;NNE;8;100%;93%;2
Sonora;A thunderstorm;69;60;NE;10;100%;73%;3
Stephenville;Spotty showers;71;60;NNW;9;81%;71%;3
Sulphur Springs;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;NNW;5;78%;64%;3
Sweetwater;A thunderstorm;63;56;NNE;9;100%;82%;3
Temple;A t-storm around;79;65;N;10;82%;65%;3
Terrell;A thunderstorm;83;68;NNW;7;83%;62%;3
Tyler;Sun and clouds;85;69;NNW;6;75%;41%;3
Uvalde;A couple of t-storms;76;66;NNE;7;94%;80%;2
Vernon;Showers and t-storms;66;57;N;8;98%;75%;3
Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;72;N;8;82%;55%;5
Waco;Spotty showers;79;66;NNW;10;70%;68%;3
Weslaco;A t-storm in spots;86;73;NNW;7;75%;73%;6
Wharton;A t-storm in spots;91;71;NNW;6;78%;55%;5
Wichita Falls;A thunderstorm;64;56;NNW;10;85%;83%;3
Wink;Sun and clouds, nice;66;59;E;10;76%;77%;4
Zapata;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;N;7;85%;87%;5
