TX Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A stray thunderstorm;84;61;NNE;10;62%;41%;6

Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;83;62;N;9;54%;41%;6

Alice;A thunderstorm;88;73;NNW;9;75%;72%;4

Alpine;A t-storm in spots;77;54;ENE;8;60%;40%;7

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;82;55;SE;7;46%;2%;7

Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;89;71;N;7;71%;64%;5

Arlington;A t-storm around;86;68;NE;7;63%;43%;5

Austin;A t-storm in spots;88;71;N;5;63%;53%;5

Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;N;9;68%;53%;5

Bay;A t-storm in spots;88;71;N;7;73%;55%;3

Beaumont;Clouds and sun;91;72;NNE;7;67%;42%;4

Beeville;A couple of t-storms;88;73;NNE;7;75%;71%;5

Borger;Mostly sunny;85;58;SE;6;44%;2%;7

Bowie;Sunny intervals;84;61;NNE;7;63%;26%;6

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;87;62;NE;6;59%;14%;7

Brenham;A t-storm in spots;88;71;NNE;6;72%;53%;5

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;85;61;NNE;7;61%;26%;6

Brownsville;A t-storm or two;86;73;N;7;81%;81%;3

Brownwood;A t-storm around;85;62;NNE;8;63%;45%;6

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;85;67;NNE;7;69%;56%;4

Canadian;Partly sunny;84;55;ESE;7;61%;2%;7

Castroville;A stray thunderstorm;88;70;NNE;8;66%;64%;5

Childress;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;ENE;8;59%;26%;7

Cleburne;A stray thunderstorm;87;66;NNE;7;70%;45%;5

College Station;A stray thunderstorm;88;70;N;8;70%;52%;5

Comanche;A t-storm around;85;63;NNE;7;65%;47%;5

Conroe;A t-storm around;90;69;N;6;69%;49%;4

Corpus Christi;A couple of t-storms;87;74;NNW;9;77%;77%;4

Corsicana;A t-storm in spots;87;68;NNE;6;67%;47%;3

Cotulla;A stray thunderstorm;86;72;N;8;67%;55%;5

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;82;51;SE;7;51%;2%;7

Dallas Love;A t-storm in spots;86;69;N;8;62%;43%;4

Dallas Redbird;A stray thunderstorm;86;68;NNE;8;62%;43%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;A t-storm around;85;67;N;10;66%;42%;4

Decatur;A t-storm around;85;63;NNE;6;62%;41%;6

Del Rio;A thunderstorm;91;71;NE;6;61%;63%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;87;67;NE;7;64%;55%;5

Denton;A t-storm in spots;86;65;NNE;7;64%;41%;4

Dryden;Mostly sunny;89;66;NE;8;50%;17%;8

Dumas;Mostly sunny;81;52;SE;7;51%;2%;7

Edinburg;A thunderstorm;87;72;N;6;76%;75%;4

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;SE;6;35%;0%;8

Ellington;Partly sunny;89;73;N;8;66%;55%;4

Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;85;71;N;5;79%;78%;4

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;86;67;N;9;65%;51%;5

Fort Worth;A t-storm around;87;67;NNE;7;59%;42%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;A t-storm around;86;65;N;10;62%;42%;5

Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm around;88;68;NNE;9;58%;42%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;64;NNE;7;64%;45%;5

Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;83;64;NNE;6;71%;55%;4

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy, humid;84;62;NNE;6;71%;26%;4

Galveston;Partly sunny;90;78;N;11;64%;44%;4

Gatesville;A t-storm in spots;86;67;NNE;7;69%;52%;4

Georgetown;A stray thunderstorm;87;69;NNE;7;64%;53%;5

Giddings;A t-storm in spots;89;71;NNE;6;66%;53%;4

Gilmer;A stray thunderstorm;85;65;NNE;5;74%;43%;2

Graham;Clouds and sun;86;60;NE;6;64%;17%;6

Granbury;A t-storm in spots;87;66;NNE;7;60%;44%;5

Grand Prairie;Variable clouds;86;68;NNE;7;63%;29%;5

Greenville;A t-storm in spots;87;67;NNE;6;63%;43%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;74;58;E;17;54%;25%;8

Hamilton;A t-storm in spots;86;64;NNE;8;65%;48%;4

Harlingen;A thunderstorm;86;72;N;9;86%;78%;3

Hearne;A stray thunderstorm;87;70;NNE;7;71%;53%;4

Hebbronville;A thunderstorm;84;70;N;8;74%;82%;5

Henderson;A t-storm around;87;66;NNE;6;71%;44%;4

Hereford;Mostly sunny;83;52;SE;7;44%;2%;7

Hillsboro;A stray thunderstorm;87;68;NNE;7;63%;48%;5

Hondo;A stray thunderstorm;86;68;NNE;10;63%;65%;5

Houston;Partly sunny;91;74;NNE;6;65%;44%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;91;75;N;9;60%;43%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, humid;88;73;N;9;64%;44%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;88;71;N;5;72%;64%;5

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;90;74;N;7;60%;64%;4

Houston Hooks;Periods of sun;89;71;N;7;63%;39%;5

Houston Hull;A t-storm around;90;72;N;8;65%;64%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;91;72;N;9;65%;51%;5

Huntsville;A t-storm around;88;69;NNE;4;70%;49%;4

Ingleside;A couple of t-storms;88;75;N;9;81%;81%;4

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;86;67;NE;5;73%;45%;4

Jasper;Humid with some sun;89;68;NNE;5;67%;33%;4

Junction;A t-storm in spots;84;62;NE;7;69%;51%;6

Kellyusa Airport;A stray thunderstorm;87;71;N;9;64%;64%;5

Kerrville;A t-storm in spots;84;64;N;7;76%;57%;4

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;86;67;N;9;65%;51%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;A t-storm in spots;86;68;N;9;68%;52%;5

Kingsville Nas;A thunderstorm;88;73;NNW;9;77%;78%;4

La Grange;A stray thunderstorm;90;71;NNE;6;71%;53%;4

Lago Vista;A t-storm in spots;85;68;N;6;71%;54%;4

Lancaster;A t-storm in spots;85;66;NNE;6;65%;43%;3

Laredo;A thunderstorm;85;72;NE;8;72%;81%;5

Llano;A stray thunderstorm;87;65;NNE;6;67%;55%;4

Longview;A t-storm around;88;67;NNE;6;67%;42%;2

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;82;57;E;7;52%;5%;7

Lufkin;Clouds and sun;89;68;N;7;63%;33%;4

Mcallen;A thunderstorm;85;73;NW;8;77%;77%;4

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;87;67;NNE;9;69%;51%;5

Mckinney;A t-storm in spots;86;65;NNE;8;64%;41%;2

Mesquite;A stray thunderstorm;86;67;NNE;6;64%;42%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny;84;63;E;9;53%;26%;8

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;84;63;E;9;53%;26%;8

Midlothian;A stray thunderstorm;85;65;NNE;6;70%;44%;5

Mineola;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;64;NNE;5;78%;49%;2

Mineral Wells;A t-storm around;86;64;NNE;9;62%;42%;5

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;86;66;NNE;5;68%;41%;2

Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;88;66;NNE;6;68%;21%;4

New Braunfels;A stray thunderstorm;89;72;NNE;9;67%;55%;5

Odessa;Mostly sunny;84;61;E;9;52%;27%;8

Orange;Partly sunny;90;72;N;6;64%;42%;4

Palacios;A thunderstorm;89;71;N;10;73%;71%;4

Palestine;A t-storm around;86;67;NNE;6;71%;48%;4

Pampa;Mostly sunny;83;55;SE;8;47%;2%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;83;52;ESE;6;52%;2%;7

Paris;Overcast, a t-storm;84;66;NNE;7;65%;53%;3

Pecos;A thunderstorm;83;62;ESE;6;56%;52%;8

Perryton;Mostly sunny;82;54;SE;7;53%;2%;7

Plainview;Partly sunny;80;53;ESE;7;53%;5%;7

Pleasanton;A t-storm in spots;88;71;ENE;7;68%;65%;5

Port Aransas;A thunderstorm;87;79;N;9;74%;71%;4

Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;86;77;NNE;10;78%;82%;4

Port Lavaca;A t-storm or two;89;74;NNW;7;76%;77%;4

Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;85;70;N;10;67%;55%;5

Robstown;A t-storm or two;88;74;NW;9;78%;77%;4

Rockport;A thunderstorm;89;77;N;8;70%;71%;4

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;81;63;NE;8;69%;51%;6

San Angelo;Partly sunny;85;61;N;9;57%;10%;5

San Antonio;A t-storm around;88;72;NNE;8;68%;64%;5

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;87;71;NNE;9;66%;64%;5

San Marcos;A t-storm in spots;88;71;NNE;9;64%;53%;5

Seminole;Mostly sunny;83;56;E;6;50%;27%;8

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy and humid;84;64;NE;8;64%;25%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny;81;61;ENE;8;60%;41%;7

Sonora;Mostly sunny;85;62;NNE;9;59%;28%;8

Stephenville;A t-storm around;84;63;NNE;8;63%;45%;5

Sulphur Springs;A stray thunderstorm;87;66;NNE;6;68%;43%;2

Sweetwater;A stray thunderstorm;82;62;NE;8;61%;41%;5

Temple;A t-storm in spots;87;67;NNE;10;70%;53%;5

Terrell;A t-storm in spots;86;66;NNE;7;71%;43%;2

Tyler;A t-storm around;87;68;NNE;7;68%;44%;2

Uvalde;A stray thunderstorm;85;67;NNE;6;68%;55%;5

Vernon;Partly sunny;85;60;ENE;8;56%;26%;7

Victoria;A t-storm or two;89;72;NW;7;78%;76%;5

Waco;A t-storm in spots;88;68;NNE;9;64%;51%;5

Weslaco;A thunderstorm;87;73;N;7;76%;73%;3

Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;89;70;N;6;73%;64%;3

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;84;61;NNE;10;61%;7%;6

Wink;A thunderstorm;84;61;E;8;57%;52%;8

Zapata;A thunderstorm;85;73;NNE;6;75%;79%;5

_____

