TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Saturday, October 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunny and warm;87;60;SSE;4;62%;2%;5
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warm;86;59;S;4;53%;2%;5
Alice;A stray shower;91;67;N;13;67%;41%;6
Alpine;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;S;7;19%;0%;6
Amarillo;Plenty of sun;93;53;SE;13;24%;2%;5
Angleton;Rain at times;81;66;W;13;84%;75%;1
Arlington;Clouds and sun;82;64;ESE;7;71%;9%;2
Austin;Partly sunny;85;66;N;5;71%;27%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;86;64;N;10;79%;26%;3
Bay;Periods of rain;81;66;S;9;85%;70%;1
Beaumont;Rain and wind;75;68;ENE;26;89%;94%;1
Beeville;Warm with some sun;92;68;ENE;9;62%;17%;6
Borger;Hot with sunshine;95;54;SSE;11;23%;2%;5
Bowie;Plenty of sun;80;58;ESE;4;79%;3%;5
Breckenridge;Sunny and warm;87;64;SE;6;56%;1%;5
Brenham;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;67;NNW;9;76%;58%;1
Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;83;57;ESE;3;74%;3%;5
Brownsville;Breezy with some sun;93;71;SE;14;69%;20%;6
Brownwood;Sunny and warm;88;59;ESE;5;61%;2%;5
Burnet;Humid with some sun;86;63;NNE;6;67%;28%;3
Canadian;Sunny and very warm;93;52;SSE;13;33%;2%;5
Castroville;Some sun, very warm;96;65;NNE;7;54%;12%;4
Childress;Sunny and very warm;90;55;SSE;10;44%;3%;5
Cleburne;Clouds and sunshine;82;64;ENE;7;77%;28%;2
College Station;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;65;NNE;13;80%;58%;2
Comanche;Sunny and humid;85;61;E;4;68%;5%;5
Conroe;Rain, not as warm;76;66;NNE;10;80%;88%;1
Corpus Christi;A passing shower;89;67;NNW;15;73%;55%;6
Corsicana;A thunderstorm;81;65;NE;7;75%;54%;2
Cotulla;Partly sunny;94;68;S;8;57%;8%;6
Dalhart;Sunny and very warm;93;49;ENE;9;21%;0%;5
Dallas Love;Periods of sun;82;65;E;6;75%;28%;2
Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;80;64;E;7;76%;11%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;81;63;E;7;78%;8%;2
Decatur;Clouds and sun;84;63;E;6;67%;3%;2
Del Rio;Sunny;94;64;S;3;55%;0%;6
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunlit and very warm;92;61;SW;3;55%;0%;6
Denton;Clouds and sun;82;62;E;7;70%;6%;2
Dryden;Sunny and very warm;92;60;S;5;47%;0%;6
Dumas;Sunny and very warm;91;51;SE;10;26%;0%;5
Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;95;69;ESE;9;54%;14%;7
El Paso;Mostly sunny;94;58;WNW;6;15%;0%;6
Ellington;Rain, not as warm;76;68;N;14;87%;90%;1
Falfurrias;Partly sunny, warm;91;68;E;8;59%;26%;6
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;83;63;NE;8;78%;21%;2
Fort Worth;Partly sunny, humid;83;64;ENE;6;65%;6%;2
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;81;62;ENE;7;73%;5%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;83;65;ENE;6;71%;6%;2
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;80;59;NE;4;78%;9%;2
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;NNE;6;62%;11%;5
Gainesville;Partly sunny;80;61;E;5;79%;3%;2
Galveston;Periods of rain;79;70;N;14;86%;90%;1
Gatesville;Partly sunny;85;63;NNE;6;69%;17%;2
Georgetown;Humid with some sun;86;64;ENE;7;67%;24%;2
Giddings;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;66;N;7;69%;55%;2
Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;65;N;5;88%;68%;1
Graham;Sunny and warm;85;62;SE;5;63%;1%;5
Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;87;63;ENE;5;64%;6%;2
Grand Prairie;Humid with some sun;82;65;E;7;68%;28%;2
Greenville;A t-storm in spots;81;65;NE;6;70%;44%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, warm;89;65;WNW;16;15%;0%;6
Hamilton;Partly sunny;84;62;ENE;5;69%;12%;3
Harlingen;Breezy with some sun;93;70;N;15;67%;16%;7
Hearne;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;N;8;74%;56%;2
Hebbronville;Partly sunny, warm;92;66;ENE;8;61%;13%;6
Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;65;ENE;6;84%;88%;1
Hereford;Sunny and hot;94;50;W;10;26%;2%;5
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;82;65;ENE;8;70%;16%;2
Hondo;Clouds and sun;96;61;N;9;53%;8%;5
Houston;Rain, not as warm;75;69;N;12;82%;88%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain at times;81;69;N;15;78%;90%;1
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Rain, not as warm;77;68;N;15;81%;91%;1
Houston / Southwest Airport;Rain at times;79;65;NNW;9;88%;88%;1
Houston Clover;Periods of rain;80;68;NNW;13;78%;87%;1
Houston Hooks;Rain, not as warm;78;66;N;10;82%;73%;1
Houston Hull;Periods of rain;81;67;N;13;83%;76%;1
Houston Intercontinental;Rain, not as warm;79;68;NNE;14;84%;90%;1
Huntsville;Occasional rain;77;67;NNE;5;81%;72%;1
Ingleside;A shower in places;87;72;NNW;15;74%;41%;6
Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;66;N;6;87%;67%;1
Jasper;Rain and wind;74;68;NNE;26;86%;94%;1
Junction;Sunlit and warm;92;54;WNW;3;64%;2%;6
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;92;66;ENE;9;63%;18%;3
Kerrville;Sun and clouds, warm;92;59;NNE;6;61%;9%;6
Killeen;Partly sunny;83;63;NE;8;78%;21%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun;82;63;NE;9;81%;22%;2
Kingsville Nas;Some sun, a shower;92;68;NNW;14;65%;41%;6
La Grange;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;66;N;8;71%;55%;2
Lago Vista;Humid with some sun;82;64;NE;7;79%;28%;3
Lancaster;A shower in places;81;64;ENE;7;76%;42%;2
Laredo;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;E;6;51%;5%;6
Llano;Clouds and sun;89;61;NNE;5;65%;13%;3
Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;65;N;6;82%;67%;1
Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;SSW;9;31%;3%;5
Lufkin;Humid with rain;75;65;ENE;8;92%;93%;1
Mcallen;Partly sunny, warm;96;71;NNE;12;54%;14%;7
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;83;62;NNE;8;78%;22%;2
Mckinney;A shower in places;80;62;E;7;78%;42%;2
Mesquite;A shower in places;81;64;ENE;7;74%;42%;2
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;S;6;34%;2%;5
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;S;6;34%;2%;5
Midlothian;Humid with some sun;79;62;ENE;4;85%;14%;2
Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;65;N;5;90%;66%;1
Mineral Wells;Sunny;84;60;ESE;4;76%;6%;5
Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;NNE;6;82%;68%;1
Nacogdoches;Cooler with rain;73;66;NE;6;81%;96%;1
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun;91;66;N;9;63%;28%;3
Odessa;Sunny and very warm;93;58;S;7;33%;2%;5
Orange;Rain and wind;75;66;NNE;33;81%;97%;1
Palacios;A touch of rain;83;67;S;10;80%;58%;2
Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;N;7;82%;67%;1
Pampa;Sunny and very warm;93;52;SSE;14;25%;2%;5
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and hot;94;48;S;13;28%;2%;5
Paris;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;63;NE;7;75%;58%;1
Pecos;Sunshine, very warm;97;57;SSE;4;32%;2%;6
Perryton;Sunny and very warm;92;48;S;14;28%;1%;5
Plainview;Sunny and very warm;90;51;SSW;9;32%;4%;5
Pleasanton;Warm with some sun;94;66;NNE;6;59%;27%;4
Port Aransas;Sunshine, a shower;86;73;NNE;13;70%;55%;6
Port Isabel;More clouds than sun;89;75;SE;15;70%;20%;4
Port Lavaca;A heavy shower;86;70;N;15;68%;56%;4
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;88;64;NE;10;68%;28%;4
Robstown;A shower in places;90;67;NNW;14;70%;41%;6
Rockport;A shower in spots;88;71;N;13;71%;42%;5
Rocksprings;Warm with sunshine;87;61;ESE;5;59%;0%;6
San Angelo;Sunny and warm;88;55;S;3;58%;2%;5
San Antonio;Warm with some sun;93;66;N;8;59%;27%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, humid;90;66;ENE;9;66%;27%;4
San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;90;65;E;9;62%;26%;3
Seminole;Sunny and very warm;93;55;SW;6;34%;3%;5
Sherman-Denison;A thunderstorm;79;62;ESE;6;80%;53%;2
Snyder;Sunny and warm;89;59;S;7;42%;3%;5
Sonora;Sunny and warm;88;56;ESE;4;54%;2%;6
Stephenville;Partly sunny;82;61;ESE;3;74%;7%;2
Sulphur Springs;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;65;NNE;6;78%;48%;2
Sweetwater;Sunny and warm;88;64;S;6;43%;3%;5
Temple;Sun and clouds;82;62;NNE;9;83%;25%;2
Terrell;A t-storm in spots;80;63;NE;7;80%;44%;2
Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;N;7;82%;66%;1
Uvalde;Warm with sunshine;93;64;E;4;56%;4%;6
Vernon;Sunny and very warm;89;61;SE;8;53%;0%;5
Victoria;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;67;NNE;11;70%;55%;2
Waco;Partly sunny, humid;80;63;NNE;8;78%;21%;2
Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;94;71;SE;14;54%;15%;7
Wharton;A bit of rain;80;65;NW;14;79%;66%;1
Wichita Falls;Brilliant sunshine;85;60;ESE;6;69%;1%;5
Wink;Warm with sunshine;95;52;SSE;5;32%;2%;5
Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;96;67;E;6;55%;8%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather