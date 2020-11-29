TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Plenty of sun;53;32;SSW;8;32%;0%;3
Abilene Dyess;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;SSW;7;27%;0%;3
Alice;Sunny;60;30;NNE;14;38%;6%;4
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;52;35;SSW;6;32%;0%;4
Amarillo;Sunny and milder;55;27;SW;10;34%;0%;3
Angleton;Winds subsiding;56;30;NNW;15;46%;4%;4
Arlington;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;SW;9;34%;1%;3
Austin;Plenty of sunshine;57;30;SW;9;31%;2%;3
Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sunshine;58;25;SW;13;35%;0%;4
Bay;Sunny and breezy;56;31;NNW;14;45%;4%;4
Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;57;33;NW;9;44%;3%;3
Beeville;Abundant sunshine;60;32;NNE;10;38%;6%;4
Borger;Sunny and milder;56;32;SW;8;31%;2%;3
Bowie;Plenty of sunshine;51;27;SSW;8;39%;1%;3
Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;56;30;SSW;5;31%;0%;3
Brenham;Plenty of sun;56;29;NW;10;40%;3%;3
Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;52;26;SW;7;38%;1%;3
Brownsville;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;NNW;12;48%;15%;4
Brownwood;Plenty of sun;53;21;SSW;8;31%;0%;3
Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;WSW;8;31%;1%;3
Canadian;Sunny and milder;56;26;SW;7;30%;2%;3
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;61;27;NE;7;28%;4%;4
Childress;Plenty of sun;53;29;SW;7;28%;0%;3
Cleburne;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SW;10;36%;1%;3
College Station;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;WNW;14;39%;3%;3
Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;SW;8;34%;1%;3
Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;55;28;NNW;9;43%;2%;3
Corpus Christi;Cooler with sunshine;60;34;N;18;41%;6%;4
Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;55;31;SW;10;36%;1%;3
Cotulla;Sunshine and cooler;61;33;SSE;10;31%;3%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and breezy;51;22;SW;14;44%;0%;3
Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;SW;10;36%;1%;3
Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sun;52;32;SW;12;35%;1%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sunshine;51;30;SW;13;39%;1%;3
Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;52;31;SW;6;33%;1%;3
Del Rio;Cooler with sunshine;62;34;SSE;9;28%;2%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and cooler;60;31;ESE;9;28%;2%;4
Denton;Plenty of sunshine;52;25;SW;9;36%;1%;3
Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;S;6;27%;1%;4
Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;52;26;SW;11;41%;0%;3
Edinburg;Sunshine;67;36;N;12;35%;11%;4
El Paso;Sunshine;54;28;ENE;6;32%;0%;4
Ellington;Winds subsiding;54;35;NW;15;45%;3%;4
Falfurrias;Sunny;64;31;N;10;36%;7%;4
Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;WSW;12;37%;0%;3
Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;SSW;9;32%;1%;3
Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sun;53;30;SW;12;36%;1%;3
Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SW;11;33%;1%;3
Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;53;28;SW;11;36%;1%;3
Fredericksburg;Sunny and cooler;52;23;SW;9;32%;2%;4
Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;SW;8;35%;1%;3
Galveston;Windy;57;45;NNW;20;47%;4%;4
Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;WSW;8;35%;0%;3
Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;56;26;W;10;34%;0%;3
Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;56;28;WNW;8;39%;3%;4
Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;50;27;WSW;7;46%;0%;3
Graham;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;SSW;6;34%;0%;3
Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SW;8;33%;0%;3
Grand Prairie;Plenty of sun;52;29;SW;9;34%;1%;3
Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;SW;8;38%;1%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Windy;47;35;WSW;24;28%;0%;4
Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SW;9;34%;1%;3
Harlingen;Sunny and windy;63;34;N;18;45%;11%;4
Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;53;26;W;10;43%;3%;3
Hebbronville;Sunny;59;34;NNE;9;35%;6%;4
Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;51;27;W;8;43%;0%;3
Hereford;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;SW;9;35%;0%;3
Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;SW;9;38%;1%;3
Hondo;Sunshine and cooler;59;26;SE;10;30%;3%;4
Houston;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;NNW;10;40%;3%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Winds subsiding;56;34;NNW;16;39%;3%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Winds subsiding;54;36;NNW;16;41%;3%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;N;12;45%;4%;4
Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;NNW;13;40%;4%;4
Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;NW;12;41%;3%;3
Houston Hull;Plenty of sun;56;31;NNW;15;44%;3%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sun;55;31;NNW;14;43%;3%;4
Huntsville;Plenty of sun;54;32;WNW;8;41%;2%;3
Ingleside;Winds subsiding;60;40;N;17;61%;6%;4
Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;50;32;W;8;41%;0%;3
Jasper;Plenty of sun;53;28;NW;9;47%;0%;3
Junction;Plenty of sunshine;55;21;SSW;7;28%;0%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and cooler;58;28;NNE;9;34%;4%;4
Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;56;21;SW;8;31%;2%;4
Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;WSW;12;37%;0%;3
Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;WSW;11;39%;0%;3
Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;62;29;NNE;15;37%;6%;4
La Grange;Plenty of sun;55;29;NW;9;42%;3%;4
Lago Vista;Plenty of sun;53;32;WSW;9;36%;1%;4
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;54;29;SW;9;36%;1%;3
Laredo;Mostly sunny;62;36;E;9;31%;4%;4
Llano;Plenty of sunshine;54;22;WSW;8;33%;1%;3
Longview;Plenty of sun;51;25;W;8;45%;0%;3
Lubbock;Sunny, but cool;53;30;SW;8;28%;0%;3
Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;54;25;NW;11;41%;0%;3
Mcallen;Breezy with sunshine;64;38;NE;15;37%;11%;4
Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;SW;12;41%;0%;3
Mckinney;Plenty of sun;51;28;SW;12;39%;1%;3
Mesquite;Plenty of sun;53;29;SW;9;35%;1%;3
Midland;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;SSW;5;23%;1%;3
Midland Airpark;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;SSW;5;23%;1%;3
Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;SW;10;42%;1%;3
Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;52;27;WSW;8;40%;0%;3
Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;SW;10;38%;1%;3
Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;52;25;WSW;9;38%;0%;3
Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;53;22;WNW;8;44%;0%;3
New Braunfels;Plenty of sun;59;27;NW;10;31%;4%;4
Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;52;31;SSW;5;26%;1%;3
Orange;Sunny and cooler;55;30;NW;8;45%;3%;3
Palacios;Sunshine and windy;56;33;N;19;47%;5%;4
Palestine;Plenty of sun;53;28;W;8;42%;0%;3
Pampa;Sunny and milder;55;30;SW;9;33%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sun;55;26;SW;10;36%;2%;3
Paris;Sunny, but cool;51;26;WSW;10;41%;0%;3
Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;SE;5;37%;1%;3
Perryton;Sunny and milder;54;26;SW;10;41%;0%;3
Plainview;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;SW;8;32%;0%;3
Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;61;29;NE;8;28%;4%;4
Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;60;45;N;16;46%;7%;4
Port Isabel;Winds subsiding;64;40;NNW;18;49%;15%;4
Port Lavaca;Sunny and cooler;58;34;N;15;47%;5%;4
Randolph AFB;Sunny and cooler;57;27;WNW;11;33%;4%;4
Robstown;Sunny and cooler;60;31;N;15;40%;6%;4
Rockport;Sunshine;60;40;N;14;42%;6%;4
Rocksprings;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;SSE;9;27%;2%;4
San Angelo;Plenty of sunshine;54;27;SSW;6;29%;1%;3
San Antonio;Plenty of sun;59;25;N;8;29%;4%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and cooler;57;28;N;9;33%;4%;4
San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;56;27;WNW;11;35%;2%;4
Seminole;Plenty of sun;53;27;SW;6;29%;0%;3
Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;52;31;SW;11;37%;1%;3
Snyder;Plenty of sun;54;30;SSW;6;25%;0%;3
Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;53;23;SSE;7;29%;1%;4
Stephenville;Plenty of sun;53;28;SW;9;36%;0%;3
Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;52;29;WSW;9;41%;0%;3
Sweetwater;Plenty of sunshine;55;35;SSW;6;25%;0%;3
Temple;Plenty of sunshine;53;25;WSW;13;42%;0%;3
Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;53;26;SW;9;37%;1%;3
Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;52;30;WSW;9;40%;0%;3
Uvalde;Sunny and cooler;59;29;E;5;30%;2%;4
Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;55;29;SSW;7;33%;0%;3
Victoria;Sunshine;60;33;N;12;43%;5%;4
Waco;Plenty of sun;54;26;WSW;12;38%;0%;3
Weslaco;Sunshine;64;37;N;12;37%;11%;4
Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;57;32;NNW;12;45%;4%;4
Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;SSW;7;35%;1%;3
Wink;Plenty of sun;54;24;SE;5;25%;1%;3
Zapata;Sunny;65;38;NE;9;31%;7%;4
