TX Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A morning shower;68;46;SSE;21;75%;77%;1 Abilene Dyess;A shower in the a.m.;68;44;SSE;20;62%;80%;1 Alice;Winds subsiding;79;66;SSE;18;70%;54%;2 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;67;31;N;11;32%;60%;4 Amarillo;Occasional rain;59;28;NNW;18;69%;68%;1 Angleton;Winds subsiding;74;66;SE;16;66%;25%;2 Arlington;An afternoon shower;67;56;SSE;13;73%;79%;1 Austin;A p.m. shower or two;72;64;SSE;12;75%;89%;1 Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. shower or two;75;65;SSE;17;77%;82%;1 Bay;Breezy;73;66;SE;15;72%;31%;2 Beaumont;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;SE;12;68%;62%;2 Beeville;An afternoon shower;79;67;SSE;12;64%;75%;1 Borger;A touch of rain;61;33;N;17;63%;70%;1 Bowie;Increasingly windy;60;47;SSE;17;86%;75%;1 Breckenridge;Rain and drizzle;68;46;S;14;67%;89%;1 Brenham;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;SE;13;70%;66%;1 Bridgeport;Increasingly windy;64;51;SSE;16;85%;86%;1 Brownsville;Partly sunny, warm;80;67;SSE;16;68%;36%;3 Brownwood;Rain tapering off;68;48;SSE;14;69%;88%;1 Burnet;A p.m. shower or two;70;59;SSE;12;73%;85%;1 Canadian;Periods of rain;61;30;NNW;15;85%;88%;1 Castroville;Spotty showers;77;63;SE;13;66%;82%;1 Childress;A p.m. t-storm;58;37;W;17;84%;79%;1 Cleburne;An afternoon shower;64;54;SSE;13;87%;73%;1 College Station;Winds subsiding;72;65;SE;18;69%;66%;1 Comanche;Rain and drizzle;67;52;SSE;14;79%;85%;1 Conroe;Breezy in the p.m.;72;61;SE;12;68%;63%;1 Corpus Christi;Winds subsiding;77;67;SSE;21;76%;58%;2 Corsicana;Breezy in the p.m.;69;59;SSE;14;70%;59%;1 Cotulla;Winds subsiding;81;65;SE;18;63%;33%;2 Dalhart;A little snow;54;24;N;17;67%;66%;2 Dallas Love;An afternoon shower;65;59;SSE;15;77%;73%;1 Dallas Redbird;An afternoon shower;64;59;SSE;16;74%;73%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;An afternoon shower;63;57;SSE;17;79%;79%;1 Decatur;A p.m. t-storm;62;47;SSE;15;82%;79%;1 Del Rio;Winds subsiding;78;59;SE;18;62%;68%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;76;57;SE;19;62%;36%;2 Denton;A p.m. shower or two;65;51;SSE;13;76%;85%;1 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;70;50;N;13;66%;28%;3 Dumas;Showers around;56;25;N;16;71%;70%;1 Edinburg;Partly sunny, warm;82;65;SSE;15;56%;19%;4 El Paso;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;32;WNW;10;54%;1%;3 Ellington;Winds subsiding;71;64;SE;16;71%;62%;2 Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;SSE;13;58%;31%;3 Fort Hood;A p.m. shower or two;67;61;SSE;16;84%;84%;1 Fort Worth;An afternoon shower;65;53;SSE;13;75%;73%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;A p.m. shower or two;64;57;SSE;17;76%;80%;1 Fort Worth Nas;An afternoon shower;65;58;SSE;16;79%;73%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;An afternoon shower;64;58;SSE;15;80%;73%;1 Fredericksburg;An afternoon shower;68;57;SSE;13;76%;78%;1 Gainesville;A p.m. t-storm;61;50;SSE;13;83%;78%;1 Galveston;Winds subsiding;69;63;SE;17;74%;62%;3 Gatesville;A p.m. shower or two;68;57;SSE;12;78%;84%;1 Georgetown;A p.m. shower or two;70;59;SSE;12;77%;90%;1 Giddings;An afternoon shower;74;63;SSE;11;68%;76%;1 Gilmer;Breezy in the p.m.;67;59;SSE;11;70%;65%;1 Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;64;44;S;14;76%;85%;1 Granbury;A p.m. shower or two;67;54;SSE;12;78%;83%;1 Grand Prairie;An afternoon shower;67;56;SSE;13;73%;73%;1 Greenville;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;SSE;12;62%;61%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;54;31;WNW;28;44%;25%;3 Hamilton;A p.m. shower or two;68;54;SSE;15;80%;87%;1 Harlingen;Windy;83;68;SSE;21;66%;25%;4 Hearne;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;SSE;13;65%;72%;1 Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;SSE;13;54%;28%;4 Henderson;Breezy in the p.m.;67;60;SSE;11;70%;64%;1 Hereford;Thundershowers;59;28;N;15;63%;70%;2 Hillsboro;An afternoon shower;67;56;SSE;13;80%;77%;1 Hondo;Spotty showers;74;62;SE;18;70%;82%;1 Houston;Breezy in the p.m.;73;64;SE;13;66%;62%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Winds subsiding;72;65;SE;17;68%;63%;2 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Winds subsiding;70;66;SE;18;68%;63%;2 Houston / Southwest Airport;Breezy;73;65;SE;14;68%;63%;2 Houston Clover;Winds subsiding;72;66;SE;15;66%;62%;2 Houston Hooks;Breezy in the p.m.;71;63;SE;13;72%;63%;1 Houston Hull;Breezy;73;67;SE;16;69%;64%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy;72;65;SE;15;68%;62%;2 Huntsville;Breezy in the p.m.;72;63;SE;11;65%;55%;1 Ingleside;Winds subsiding;76;69;SSE;18;81%;55%;2 Jacksonville;Breezy in the p.m.;69;60;SSE;11;64%;55%;1 Jasper;Breezy in the p.m.;71;61;SE;11;68%;63%;2 Junction;A morning shower;72;55;SSE;16;64%;76%;1 Kellyusa Airport;An afternoon shower;75;64;SE;15;76%;76%;1 Kerrville;Rain tapering off;70;54;SSE;13;73%;83%;1 Killeen;A p.m. shower or two;67;61;SSE;16;84%;84%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;A p.m. shower or two;66;60;SSE;16;85%;86%;1 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;80;67;SSE;19;71%;53%;2 La Grange;An afternoon shower;74;65;SSE;12;66%;81%;1 Lago Vista;A p.m. shower or two;70;62;SSE;14;82%;83%;1 Lancaster;An afternoon shower;67;57;SSE;14;70%;73%;1 Laredo;Breezy and very warm;82;60;SSE;16;54%;9%;4 Llano;An afternoon shower;71;54;SSE;12;75%;74%;1 Longview;Breezy in the p.m.;67;60;SSE;11;68%;64%;1 Lubbock;Windy in the p.m.;63;32;WNW;16;65%;78%;2 Lufkin;Breezy in the p.m.;68;60;SE;12;69%;63%;1 Mcallen;Windy;83;69;SSE;19;63%;17%;4 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;67;61;SSE;17;83%;83%;1 Mckinney;An afternoon shower;65;57;SSE;16;76%;75%;1 Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;66;57;SSE;14;73%;62%;1 Midland;Winds subsiding;67;41;WNW;16;69%;96%;2 Midland Airpark;Winds subsiding;67;41;WNW;16;69%;96%;2 Midlothian;An afternoon shower;65;58;SSE;15;86%;74%;1 Mineola;Breezy in the p.m.;68;59;SSE;11;65%;57%;1 Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;63;53;SSE;17;87%;68%;1 Mount Pleasant;Breezy in the p.m.;65;58;SSE;12;68%;67%;1 Nacogdoches;Breezy in the p.m.;68;59;SE;11;68%;63%;1 New Braunfels;An afternoon shower;75;62;SSE;13;72%;80%;1 Odessa;A t-storm around;65;40;WNW;15;62%;55%;3 Orange;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;SE;11;70%;76%;2 Palacios;Winds subsiding;72;67;SE;18;79%;66%;2 Palestine;Breezy in the p.m.;73;61;SSE;12;61%;64%;1 Pampa;Periods of rain;61;28;NNW;18;76%;73%;1 Pampa / Mesa Vista;A little rain;57;30;NW;17;76%;72%;1 Paris;Breezy in the p.m.;63;54;SSE;14;72%;64%;1 Pecos;Mostly sunny;68;37;WNW;9;49%;11%;3 Perryton;Morning rain;59;27;N;18;77%;79%;1 Plainview;A t-storm around;60;30;NNW;15;79%;75%;2 Pleasanton;An afternoon shower;77;65;SE;12;65%;55%;1 Port Aransas;An afternoon shower;73;66;SSE;14;81%;55%;2 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;78;66;SSE;17;68%;37%;4 Port Lavaca;An afternoon shower;74;66;SSE;16;73%;78%;1 Randolph AFB;An afternoon shower;74;64;SSE;16;74%;73%;1 Robstown;Clouds and sun, warm;79;70;SSE;20;74%;44%;2 Rockport;An afternoon shower;77;68;SSE;14;74%;55%;2 Rocksprings;Winds subsiding;69;53;SSE;17;73%;70%;2 San Angelo;Windy;72;50;SSE;21;62%;66%;1 San Antonio;An afternoon shower;75;63;SSE;12;73%;75%;1 San Antonio Stinson;An afternoon shower;74;63;SE;15;77%;78%;1 San Marcos;An afternoon shower;74;62;SSE;13;71%;81%;1 Seminole;Rain and drizzle;65;35;WNW;12;60%;84%;3 Sherman-Denison;A p.m. t-storm;62;52;SSE;16;77%;78%;1 Snyder;A t-storm around;65;38;SW;16;75%;73%;1 Sonora;A morning shower;70;48;SSE;17;68%;79%;1 Stephenville;Increasingly windy;64;54;SSE;17;82%;89%;1 Sulphur Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;65;58;SSE;13;71%;62%;1 Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;69;41;SSW;17;65%;66%;1 Temple;An afternoon shower;67;61;SSE;17;87%;83%;1 Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;68;57;SSE;13;73%;60%;1 Tyler;Breezy in the p.m.;67;60;SSE;12;69%;66%;1 Uvalde;Breezy in the p.m.;76;60;SE;12;69%;44%;2 Vernon;A p.m. t-storm;66;41;S;17;74%;87%;1 Victoria;An afternoon shower;76;65;SE;15;76%;78%;1 Waco;Cloudy, breezy, mild;68;61;SSE;16;76%;66%;1 Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;79;66;SSE;16;56%;34%;4 Wharton;An afternoon shower;74;65;SE;14;74%;76%;1 Wichita Falls;A p.m. t-storm;62;45;SSE;18;80%;90%;1 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;68;39;NNW;13;51%;29%;3 Zapata;Breezy and very warm;84;63;SE;14;53%;12%;4