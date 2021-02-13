TX Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Snow;16;3;N;16;80%;94%;1 Abilene Dyess;Frigid with snow;17;3;N;16;66%;94%;1 Alice;A shower in the p.m.;43;24;N;11;74%;88%;1 Alpine;Some afternoon snow;40;5;NNE;10;46%;92%;1 Amarillo;Snow;7;-12;N;30;63%;96%;1 Angleton;Low clouds and cold;46;29;NNE;11;71%;75%;1 Arlington;Snow and sleet;26;11;N;15;58%;90%;1 Austin;A bit of ice;30;13;N;9;69%;91%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Snow and sleet;33;15;N;14;71%;90%;1 Bay;Low clouds and cold;45;26;NNE;9;80%;75%;1 Beaumont;A little a.m. rain;45;30;NNE;9;62%;94%;1 Beeville;A shower in the p.m.;42;24;N;11;81%;81%;1 Borger;Frigid with snow;9;-5;NNE;13;61%;96%;1 Bowie;Frigid with snow;16;3;N;15;72%;94%;1 Breckenridge;Powdery snow;20;7;N;15;66%;94%;1 Brenham;A little p.m. rain;36;22;N;8;74%;92%;1 Bridgeport;Snow;19;5;N;14;71%;95%;1 Brownsville;Rather cloudy;50;33;NNW;10;74%;67%;1 Brownwood;Snow and sleet;24;7;N;15;60%;89%;1 Burnet;Snow and sleet;27;11;N;15;68%;89%;1 Canadian;Frigid with snow;3;-9;N;11;84%;98%;1 Castroville;Snow and sleet;39;16;N;8;57%;78%;1 Childress;Snow;11;-2;N;25;72%;96%;1 Cleburne;Snow and sleet;24;8;N;15;70%;89%;1 College Station;A little p.m. rain;33;20;N;14;70%;93%;1 Comanche;Snow and sleet;22;8;N;14;68%;90%;1 Conroe;A bit of ice;32;24;N;8;79%;81%;1 Corpus Christi;Cold;44;25;N;15;81%;77%;1 Corsicana;A bit of ice;29;14;N;15;60%;89%;1 Cotulla;A shower in the p.m.;41;21;N;10;68%;85%;1 Dalhart;Snow;5;-11;NNE;16;73%;94%;1 Dallas Love;Snow and sleet;27;10;N;15;58%;90%;1 Dallas Redbird;Snow and sleet;27;10;N;16;60%;89%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Snow and sleet;25;8;N;18;61%;90%;1 Decatur;Snow and sleet;19;5;N;18;73%;91%;1 Del Rio;Cold, some p.m. snow;45;16;N;11;61%;78%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Snow and sleet;42;15;N;12;62%;79%;1 Denton;Snow and sleet;22;8;N;17;64%;90%;1 Dryden;Some afternoon snow;36;8;N;10;47%;81%;1 Dumas;Frigid with snow;7;-11;N;15;63%;94%;1 Edinburg;Mainly cloudy, cold;45;30;N;9;81%;72%;1 El Paso;Cooler, p.m. rain;52;19;E;14;52%;79%;2 Ellington;A little a.m. rain;44;29;NNE;12;72%;86%;1 Falfurrias;An afternoon shower;46;30;N;8;75%;80%;1 Fort Hood;A bit of ice;31;10;N;16;62%;89%;1 Fort Worth;Snow and sleet;25;10;N;16;57%;90%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Snow and sleet;24;8;N;17;61%;90%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Snow and sleet;25;10;N;15;60%;90%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Snow and sleet;25;8;N;15;64%;90%;1 Fredericksburg;Snow and sleet;30;7;N;8;70%;78%;1 Gainesville;Frigid with snow;18;4;N;16;66%;95%;1 Galveston;A little a.m. rain;48;33;NE;16;72%;85%;1 Gatesville;Snow and sleet;29;8;N;15;70%;90%;1 Georgetown;A bit of ice;32;12;N;9;68%;91%;1 Giddings;A bit of ice;29;21;N;8;81%;91%;1 Gilmer;A bit of ice;30;18;NNE;15;67%;90%;1 Graham;Frigid with snow;19;4;N;15;70%;94%;1 Granbury;Snow and sleet;25;9;N;15;62%;90%;1 Grand Prairie;Snow and sleet;26;12;N;15;57%;90%;1 Greenville;Snow and sleet;27;12;N;15;60%;89%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Frigid, p.m. snow;26;7;ENE;27;70%;96%;1 Hamilton;Snow and sleet;26;7;N;15;68%;90%;1 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;49;30;NNW;12;88%;69%;1 Hearne;Ice to rain;34;20;N;9;70%;92%;1 Hebbronville;An afternoon shower;40;23;N;7;71%;87%;1 Henderson;A bit of ice;31;19;NNE;7;61%;90%;1 Hereford;Snow;9;-9;NNE;27;56%;96%;1 Hillsboro;A bit of ice;27;10;N;15;62%;89%;1 Hondo;Snow and sleet;37;14;NNE;12;67%;79%;1 Houston;Low clouds and cold;40;27;N;8;69%;76%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Low clouds and cold;44;28;NNE;11;71%;74%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cold with low clouds;40;27;NNE;11;80%;76%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;Low clouds and cold;45;28;NNE;8;76%;75%;1 Houston Clover;Cold with low clouds;45;28;NNE;10;73%;75%;1 Houston Hooks;A touch of a.m. rain;38;25;NNE;9;76%;85%;1 Houston Hull;Low clouds and cold;44;27;NNE;10;73%;75%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A little a.m. rain;43;26;NNE;11;72%;85%;1 Huntsville;A bit of ice;32;21;N;6;74%;91%;1 Ingleside;An afternoon shower;44;32;N;15;85%;73%;1 Jacksonville;A bit of ice;32;19;NNE;7;65%;79%;1 Jasper;Rain and drizzle;35;26;NNE;6;72%;88%;1 Junction;Snow and sleet;30;6;NNE;11;73%;89%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Snow and sleet;35;16;NNE;12;75%;90%;1 Kerrville;Snow and sleet;32;8;N;9;65%;90%;1 Killeen;A bit of ice;31;10;N;16;62%;89%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;A bit of ice;28;10;N;16;67%;89%;1 Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy, cold;45;26;N;11;74%;75%;1 La Grange;A bit of ice;32;21;N;8;68%;91%;1 Lago Vista;A bit of ice;33;9;N;11;68%;90%;1 Lancaster;Snow and sleet;26;11;N;17;63%;89%;1 Laredo;Rain and drizzle;43;22;N;7;69%;84%;1 Llano;Snow and sleet;29;8;N;15;69%;89%;1 Longview;A bit of ice;30;19;NNE;7;61%;90%;1 Lubbock;Snow;11;-2;NNE;29;68%;97%;1 Lufkin;A little p.m. rain;35;24;NNE;9;74%;83%;1 Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;48;30;NNW;9;83%;74%;1 Mcgregor;A bit of ice;30;12;N;16;65%;90%;1 Mckinney;Snow and sleet;24;8;N;15;59%;90%;1 Mesquite;Snow and sleet;26;11;N;17;65%;89%;1 Midland;Snow;19;3;NNE;25;78%;95%;1 Midland Airpark;Snow;19;3;NNE;25;78%;95%;1 Midlothian;Snow and sleet;26;9;N;15;70%;89%;1 Mineola;A bit of ice;30;14;N;15;64%;89%;1 Mineral Wells;Snow and sleet;20;5;N;15;70%;89%;1 Mount Pleasant;Snow and sleet;32;18;NNE;16;56%;91%;1 Nacogdoches;A bit of ice;34;21;NNE;7;58%;91%;1 New Braunfels;Snow and sleet;33;17;N;12;68%;91%;1 Odessa;Snow;18;3;NNE;25;63%;94%;1 Orange;A little rain, cold;43;30;NNE;8;64%;80%;1 Palacios;Cold;46;26;NNE;15;77%;78%;2 Palestine;A bit of ice;33;19;N;15;61%;82%;1 Pampa;Frigid with snow;6;-8;N;15;70%;96%;1 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Frigid with snow;7;-8;N;14;79%;96%;1 Paris;Snow and sleet;25;10;N;15;63%;89%;1 Pecos;Snow;31;7;NNE;24;53%;95%;1 Perryton;Frigid with snow;1;-17;N;13;83%;95%;1 Plainview;Snow;6;-8;NNE;27;84%;96%;1 Pleasanton;Snow and sleet;37;20;N;8;65%;91%;1 Port Aransas;Increasingly windy;47;32;N;19;72%;80%;1 Port Isabel;Low clouds;53;40;NNW;11;69%;66%;1 Port Lavaca;Cold;46;29;N;13;68%;72%;2 Randolph AFB;Snow and sleet;33;14;NNE;13;76%;90%;1 Robstown;Mostly cloudy, cold;44;27;N;12;80%;75%;1 Rockport;An afternoon shower;47;30;N;15;67%;73%;1 Rocksprings;Snow and sleet;32;10;N;10;54%;90%;1 San Angelo;Very cold with snow;24;5;N;15;76%;94%;1 San Antonio;Snow and sleet;33;15;N;10;72%;90%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Snow and sleet;32;15;NNE;11;83%;89%;1 San Marcos;Snow and sleet;31;15;N;12;65%;79%;1 Seminole;Snow;17;1;NNE;28;68%;96%;1 Sherman-Denison;Snow and sleet;20;6;N;15;66%;90%;1 Snyder;Snow;13;-2;NNE;28;66%;95%;1 Sonora;Snow and sleet;28;3;N;12;55%;89%;1 Stephenville;Snow and sleet;21;5;N;14;69%;90%;1 Sulphur Springs;Snow and sleet;29;14;N;17;63%;89%;1 Sweetwater;Frigid with snow;14;2;NNE;13;74%;93%;1 Temple;A bit of ice;31;11;N;15;67%;89%;1 Terrell;Snow and sleet;27;11;N;15;64%;89%;1 Tyler;A bit of ice;32;18;N;15;58%;90%;1 Uvalde;Snow and sleet;36;14;N;7;64%;79%;1 Vernon;Frigid with snow;14;2;N;13;74%;95%;1 Victoria;Periods of sun, cold;41;25;N;12;73%;72%;2 Waco;A bit of ice;31;13;N;17;64%;90%;1 Weslaco;Low clouds;47;30;NNW;9;75%;72%;1 Wharton;Low clouds and cold;39;25;N;10;77%;74%;1 Wichita Falls;Snow;16;2;N;17;69%;95%;1 Wink;Snow;27;6;NNE;24;76%;95%;1 Zapata;A shower in the p.m.;49;26;N;5;59%;87%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather