TX Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A little rain;41;34;N;11;79%;88%;1 Abilene Dyess;A little rain;41;33;N;10;66%;84%;1 Alice;A shower;79;61;SSE;11;78%;66%;1 Alpine;Sunny and cooler;65;35;NE;6;36%;0%;5 Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;36;24;SSE;10;58%;3%;2 Angleton;Spotty showers;70;61;SE;10;82%;70%;1 Arlington;Cooler with rain;52;44;NE;9;69%;88%;1 Austin;Spotty showers;58;48;NNE;6;71%;89%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Spotty showers;61;49;NNE;11;72%;88%;1 Bay;A few showers;70;62;SE;8;85%;72%;2 Beaumont;Cloudy with a shower;68;57;E;6;90%;80%;2 Beeville;Spotty showers;66;58;ESE;8;99%;70%;1 Borger;Mostly cloudy;42;27;SSE;8;47%;3%;2 Bowie;Periods of rain;48;39;NE;9;73%;100%;1 Breckenridge;A little rain;45;37;N;7;69%;97%;1 Brenham;Spotty showers;61;50;E;7;90%;87%;1 Bridgeport;A little rain;47;37;N;8;72%;87%;1 Brownsville;A morning shower;79;69;SSE;15;79%;40%;2 Brownwood;Occasional rain;45;37;N;8;75%;88%;1 Burnet;Spotty showers;50;41;N;7;78%;95%;1 Canadian;Mostly cloudy;42;23;SE;8;56%;2%;2 Castroville;Cooler with a shower;62;52;NNE;8;79%;83%;1 Childress;Mostly cloudy;44;30;E;12;62%;30%;2 Cleburne;Cooler with rain;51;43;NNE;11;73%;88%;1 College Station;Spotty showers;62;53;SSE;9;78%;86%;1 Comanche;A little rain;45;39;N;7;83%;81%;1 Conroe;Spotty showers;63;55;E;6;89%;85%;1 Corpus Christi;A shower;73;62;SSE;15;87%;74%;2 Corsicana;Cooler with rain;53;44;NE;9;82%;89%;1 Cotulla;Cooler;68;54;SE;11;73%;55%;2 Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;38;23;S;10;54%;12%;2 Dallas Love;Cooler with rain;53;43;NNE;11;65%;88%;1 Dallas Redbird;A little rain;54;42;NNE;11;61%;86%;1 Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler with rain;52;42;N;12;67%;88%;1 Decatur;Occasional rain;45;40;ENE;7;77%;87%;1 Del Rio;Occasional rain;63;47;NE;10;76%;84%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Occasional rain;61;49;ENE;11;78%;85%;1 Denton;Occasional rain;49;40;NE;10;75%;87%;1 Dryden;Some sun;51;39;NNE;8;97%;74%;3 Dumas;Mostly cloudy;38;22;S;8;55%;6%;2 Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;SSE;13;76%;11%;5 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;72;33;ESE;9;22%;0%;5 Ellington;Cloudy with a shower;69;58;SSE;9;83%;80%;1 Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;81;62;SE;9;76%;44%;4 Fort Hood;A little rain;53;45;N;10;72%;86%;1 Fort Worth;Cooler with rain;51;44;NNE;10;69%;88%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;A little p.m. rain;52;42;N;13;64%;87%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Periods of rain;52;44;N;11;66%;88%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler with rain;53;42;N;9;69%;89%;1 Fredericksburg;Cloudy with a shower;52;45;N;6;90%;87%;1 Gainesville;Cooler with rain;48;39;ENE;7;79%;88%;1 Galveston;A few showers;66;57;SE;10;80%;70%;1 Gatesville;A little rain;51;42;N;7;79%;85%;1 Georgetown;Cloudy with a shower;52;44;N;8;81%;83%;1 Giddings;Spotty showers;57;49;ENE;6;99%;86%;1 Gilmer;A bit of rain;56;40;ENE;8;78%;87%;1 Graham;Occasional rain;44;39;NNE;6;82%;94%;1 Granbury;A touch of rain;50;44;NNE;7;86%;86%;1 Grand Prairie;Cooler with rain;52;44;NE;9;68%;89%;1 Greenville;Cooler with rain;52;39;ENE;10;72%;87%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;53;30;ENE;28;38%;0%;5 Hamilton;Occasional rain;51;41;N;8;77%;83%;1 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;81;63;SSE;18;76%;4%;5 Hearne;A bit of rain;58;48;NE;7;98%;84%;1 Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;78;58;SE;8;74%;16%;4 Henderson;Cooler with rain;58;44;ENE;8;81%;89%;1 Hereford;Mostly cloudy;37;23;SSE;9;64%;3%;2 Hillsboro;Cooler with rain;51;44;NNE;10;75%;88%;1 Hondo;Cooler with a shower;64;49;E;13;71%;83%;1 Houston;Spotty showers;66;60;ESE;6;90%;84%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);Spotty showers;70;59;SSE;10;79%;82%;1 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Spotty showers;66;61;SSE;10;86%;84%;1 Houston / Southwest Airport;Spotty showers;69;61;SSE;6;84%;82%;1 Houston Clover;Spotty showers;70;61;SSE;8;80%;71%;1 Houston Hooks;Spotty showers;67;56;SSE;7;81%;85%;1 Houston Hull;Spotty showers;70;58;SSE;9;82%;85%;1 Houston Intercontinental;Spotty showers;68;55;SSE;9;82%;84%;1 Huntsville;Spotty showers;61;48;E;5;88%;86%;1 Ingleside;Spotty showers;72;61;SSE;11;90%;83%;2 Jacksonville;Occasional rain;54;46;ENE;7;87%;87%;1 Jasper;Spotty showers;63;56;ENE;7;90%;85%;1 Junction;Cloudy with a shower;51;39;NE;9;75%;87%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Spotty showers;62;49;ESE;11;73%;85%;1 Kerrville;Cooler with a shower;55;43;NNE;6;73%;87%;1 Killeen;A little rain;53;45;N;10;72%;86%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;A touch of rain;54;44;N;9;73%;86%;1 Kingsville Nas;A shower in the a.m.;78;57;SSE;13;78%;66%;3 La Grange;Spotty showers;62;50;ENE;6;76%;85%;1 Lago Vista;Spotty showers;55;44;NNE;8;80%;89%;1 Lancaster;A little rain;52;42;NE;9;72%;86%;1 Laredo;Not as warm;76;58;SE;9;82%;5%;5 Llano;A few showers;52;43;N;7;70%;91%;1 Longview;A little rain;57;42;ENE;8;79%;88%;1 Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;37;26;NE;11;71%;26%;2 Lufkin;A touch of rain;62;51;SSE;7;81%;84%;1 Mcallen;Breezy;83;63;SSE;16;70%;12%;5 Mcgregor;Cooler with rain;52;42;N;10;73%;88%;1 Mckinney;A little p.m. rain;51;41;NNE;12;66%;87%;1 Mesquite;Cooler with rain;52;43;NE;9;76%;89%;1 Midland;Some sun, a shower;41;28;NE;13;67%;66%;3 Midland Airpark;Some sun, a shower;41;28;NE;13;67%;66%;3 Midlothian;Cooler with rain;54;42;N;10;71%;89%;1 Mineola;A little rain;51;42;ENE;7;82%;89%;1 Mineral Wells;A little rain;47;37;N;11;69%;84%;1 Mount Pleasant;A little rain;53;42;ENE;8;71%;89%;1 Nacogdoches;A touch of rain;58;50;ENE;7;81%;86%;1 New Braunfels;Spotty showers;59;49;NNE;10;71%;86%;1 Odessa;A shower in the a.m.;41;26;NE;11;71%;66%;3 Orange;Rain and drizzle;69;60;E;6;86%;81%;1 Palacios;Spotty showers;68;56;SE;12;87%;73%;2 Palestine;Cooler with rain;54;46;ENE;7;87%;88%;1 Pampa;Very cold;41;25;SSE;9;54%;0%;2 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Colder;43;25;ESE;9;53%;3%;2 Paris;A bit of rain;51;38;ENE;10;71%;87%;1 Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;ENE;9;59%;44%;5 Perryton;Mostly cloudy;42;25;SE;8;57%;3%;2 Plainview;Mostly cloudy;34;22;E;9;64%;2%;2 Pleasanton;Spotty showers;67;52;NE;8;59%;75%;1 Port Aransas;Spotty showers;66;55;SE;10;99%;83%;2 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;73;65;SSE;15;89%;25%;2 Port Lavaca;A shower;68;59;SE;10;88%;80%;2 Randolph AFB;Spotty showers;59;48;ESE;11;78%;82%;1 Robstown;A shower;78;64;SSE;12;84%;75%;3 Rockport;Spotty showers;68;58;SE;10;100%;84%;1 Rocksprings;Occasional rain;55;42;NNE;9;86%;84%;1 San Angelo;A bit of rain;46;35;NNE;11;72%;81%;1 San Antonio;Spotty showers;59;50;NNE;9;71%;77%;1 San Antonio Stinson;Cooler with a shower;61;50;ESE;10;77%;76%;1 San Marcos;Spotty showers;58;48;N;10;65%;90%;1 Seminole;A shower in spots;39;27;NE;8;78%;55%;3 Sherman-Denison;Cooler with rain;52;39;NNE;10;69%;88%;1 Snyder;A shower, quite cold;35;31;NNE;10;86%;91%;2 Sonora;A bit of rain;50;38;NNE;11;83%;82%;1 Stephenville;Occasional rain;46;38;N;9;74%;85%;1 Sulphur Springs;A bit of rain;54;40;ENE;9;76%;88%;1 Sweetwater;A shower, quite cold;37;34;NNE;10;91%;87%;2 Temple;Occasional rain;53;42;N;11;78%;86%;1 Terrell;A little rain;52;43;NE;9;78%;89%;1 Tyler;Cooler with rain;58;43;ENE;9;76%;89%;1 Uvalde;A bit of rain;61;50;NNE;9;90%;81%;1 Vernon;Mostly cloudy;46;34;NNE;8;59%;67%;1 Victoria;Spotty showers;67;58;ESE;9;98%;83%;1 Waco;A touch of rain;55;45;N;11;69%;87%;1 Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;80;61;SSE;14;74%;9%;4 Wharton;Spotty showers;68;59;SE;7;95%;83%;1 Wichita Falls;Occasional rain;46;36;NNE;10;73%;76%;1 Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;49;29;NE;13;59%;27%;5 Zapata;Clouds breaking;83;62;SE;7;69%;7%;5