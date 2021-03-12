TX Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;A severe t-storm;77;49;SW;23;71%;84%;2

Abilene Dyess;A severe t-storm;77;47;WSW;23;61%;84%;2

Alice;Increasingly windy;84;66;SE;20;68%;44%;3

Alpine;Winds subsiding;74;38;WNW;17;23%;0%;7

Amarillo;Severe thunderstorms;64;33;WSW;24;74%;66%;2

Angleton;Partly sunny, breezy;79;66;SSE;15;70%;42%;4

Arlington;Cloudy and warm;77;58;S;12;59%;67%;2

Austin;Rain and drizzle;81;57;SSE;11;63%;86%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Increasingly windy;82;58;SSE;17;66%;72%;2

Bay;Breezy;79;66;SSE;14;71%;43%;4

Beaumont;A shower or two;79;67;SE;11;73%;63%;3

Beeville;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;64;SSE;15;68%;40%;2

Borger;Severe thunderstorms;66;38;WSW;22;74%;74%;2

Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;72;51;SSE;16;69%;70%;2

Breckenridge;Low clouds;75;55;SW;12;66%;70%;1

Brenham;Cloudy and warm;81;63;SSE;11;71%;78%;2

Bridgeport;Cloudy and breezy;73;51;SSE;15;68%;70%;2

Brownsville;Increasingly windy;83;72;SSE;20;69%;14%;4

Brownwood;Cloudy;74;49;W;13;70%;70%;2

Burnet;Cloudy;75;54;S;9;72%;72%;2

Canadian;A severe t-storm;63;35;SSW;18;86%;73%;1

Castroville;Cloudy;83;61;SSE;11;66%;66%;2

Childress;A severe t-storm;74;43;SW;21;71%;73%;1

Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;76;54;S;14;72%;71%;2

College Station;Increasingly windy;82;61;SSE;16;62%;79%;2

Comanche;Cloudy, not as warm;72;52;SW;12;77%;70%;2

Conroe;Low clouds and warm;80;66;SSE;11;62%;72%;2

Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;81;67;SSE;24;74%;38%;3

Corsicana;Decreasing clouds;78;58;SSE;11;66%;72%;2

Cotulla;Increasingly windy;88;60;SE;17;59%;63%;3

Dalhart;A shower and t-storm;62;31;WSW;26;61%;66%;2

Dallas Love;Cloudy and breezy;77;58;SSE;15;60%;69%;2

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy and breezy;77;57;SSE;16;61%;72%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy and breezy;76;56;SSE;17;63%;68%;2

Decatur;Cloudy;73;52;S;11;68%;66%;2

Del Rio;Windy and very warm;86;56;SSE;20;64%;70%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Windy and very warm;84;56;SE;20;66%;70%;3

Denton;Dull and dreary;75;54;SSE;13;69%;72%;1

Dryden;Partly sunny;84;45;NW;10;47%;44%;7

Dumas;Severe thunderstorms;59;33;WSW;19;81%;66%;2

Edinburg;Windy;86;72;SSE;22;61%;44%;4

El Paso;Breezy and cooler;59;39;W;17;26%;3%;6

Ellington;Spotty showers;78;65;SSE;15;74%;73%;3

Falfurrias;Breezy and very warm;87;67;SSE;15;59%;44%;3

Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;77;54;SSE;16;70%;67%;2

Fort Worth;Cloudy and warm;77;55;S;13;61%;69%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy and breezy;76;54;SSE;18;62%;67%;2

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy and breezy;77;55;SSE;17;62%;68%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;76;55;SSE;15;65%;69%;2

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;75;51;S;11;72%;73%;2

Gainesville;Cloudy;71;54;SSE;11;68%;70%;2

Galveston;Spotty showers;73;66;SE;13;79%;68%;3

Gatesville;Cloudy;77;53;S;10;71%;71%;2

Georgetown;Spotty showers;79;54;S;11;67%;86%;2

Giddings;Cloudy and warm;80;59;SSE;10;67%;79%;2

Gilmer;Low clouds;75;61;SSE;7;66%;61%;2

Graham;Cloudy;69;50;SW;10;75%;70%;1

Granbury;Cloudy;76;52;S;11;69%;55%;2

Grand Prairie;Cloudy and warm;78;58;S;11;58%;72%;2

Greenville;Cloudy;75;58;SSE;10;64%;71%;1

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;56;35;W;29;20%;2%;7

Hamilton;Cloudy;75;53;SSW;12;74%;70%;2

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy, windy;85;69;SE;24;68%;36%;5

Hearne;Cloudy and warm;81;59;SSE;11;65%;84%;2

Hebbronville;Breezy;85;66;SSE;15;60%;44%;3

Henderson;Cloudy and warm;77;62;SSE;8;65%;68%;2

Hereford;Severe thunderstorms;66;33;WSW;27;60%;74%;3

Hillsboro;Cloudy and warm;78;56;S;12;62%;66%;2

Hondo;Cloudy and windy;81;57;SE;19;67%;66%;2

Houston;A shower or two;77;67;SSE;11;73%;67%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy with a shower;79;67;SSE;15;67%;59%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Increasingly windy;77;66;SSE;16;71%;67%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;79;66;SSE;10;70%;44%;3

Houston Clover;Spotty showers;78;66;SSE;13;70%;72%;4

Houston Hooks;Breezy in the p.m.;80;65;SSE;12;64%;44%;2

Houston Hull;Partly sunny, breezy;80;68;SSE;15;66%;44%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;SSE;14;65%;44%;3

Huntsville;Cloudy and warm;80;61;SSE;8;61%;67%;2

Ingleside;Increasingly windy;78;67;SSE;17;80%;44%;3

Jacksonville;Low clouds;77;58;SSE;8;64%;67%;2

Jasper;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;66;SE;7;63%;44%;2

Junction;Cloudy and breezy;77;50;S;17;65%;71%;2

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy and breezy;81;57;SE;16;69%;66%;2

Kerrville;Cloudy;76;54;S;11;72%;73%;2

Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;77;54;SSE;16;70%;67%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;78;53;SSE;17;73%;67%;2

Kingsville Nas;Very windy;82;67;SE;22;69%;44%;3

La Grange;Cloudy and warm;81;62;SSE;10;72%;74%;2

Lago Vista;Cloudy;78;53;SSE;13;76%;71%;2

Lancaster;Cloudy;76;56;S;10;64%;72%;2

Laredo;Breezy and humid;89;66;SSE;16;61%;44%;3

Llano;Cloudy;77;53;SW;10;68%;70%;2

Longview;Low clouds;76;62;SSE;8;66%;61%;2

Lubbock;Severe thunderstorms;72;39;W;23;57%;65%;4

Lufkin;Cloudy and warm;81;63;SSE;10;67%;72%;2

Mcallen;Windy;86;70;SE;24;61%;30%;5

Mcgregor;Increasingly windy;78;54;SSE;17;68%;83%;1

Mckinney;Cloudy and breezy;75;56;SSE;16;65%;67%;1

Mesquite;Cloudy;75;57;S;9;65%;70%;2

Midland;Severe thunderstorms;73;42;W;21;59%;68%;5

Midland Airpark;Severe thunderstorms;73;42;W;21;59%;68%;5

Midlothian;Cloudy and breezy;77;56;SSE;14;70%;65%;2

Mineola;Low clouds;77;58;SSE;7;63%;71%;2

Mineral Wells;Cloudy and windy;73;52;SSE;18;68%;70%;2

Mount Pleasant;Low clouds;77;61;SSE;8;60%;63%;2

Nacogdoches;Low clouds and warm;78;62;SSE;8;65%;70%;2

New Braunfels;A shower in the a.m.;82;57;SSE;15;67%;81%;2

Odessa;Severe thunderstorms;74;39;W;22;54%;67%;5

Orange;A shower or two;77;67;SE;9;70%;62%;3

Palacios;Breezy;76;66;SSE;17;79%;44%;4

Palestine;Cloudy and warm;76;59;SSE;10;66%;78%;2

Pampa;Severe thunderstorms;64;35;WSW;22;81%;74%;2

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Severe thunderstorms;66;37;WSW;21;74%;74%;1

Paris;Rather cloudy;75;60;SSE;10;64%;70%;2

Pecos;Windy;76;41;W;23;28%;9%;7

Perryton;A severe t-storm;60;30;SW;23;92%;74%;1

Plainview;Severe thunderstorms;64;32;WSW;22;69%;66%;2

Pleasanton;A morning shower;84;59;SSE;12;63%;79%;2

Port Aransas;Breezy in the p.m.;72;66;SSE;14;91%;41%;3

Port Isabel;Increasingly windy;76;70;SSE;20;81%;14%;5

Port Lavaca;Breezy;78;70;SSE;16;75%;40%;3

Randolph AFB;Increasingly windy;80;57;SSE;16;72%;80%;2

Robstown;Increasingly windy;84;68;SE;22;72%;39%;3

Rockport;Breezy in the p.m.;76;68;SSE;14;82%;37%;3

Rocksprings;Cloudy and windy;78;51;SSE;19;70%;71%;2

San Angelo;A severe t-storm;80;45;WNW;20;65%;85%;2

San Antonio;Low clouds;80;58;SSE;11;74%;66%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy and breezy;81;57;SE;16;72%;73%;2

San Marcos;Rain and drizzle;81;57;SSE;16;63%;80%;2

Seminole;Increasingly windy;72;37;W;22;38%;27%;5

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy, breezy, mild;74;55;SSE;16;66%;72%;1

Snyder;A severe t-storm;72;44;WSW;23;67%;75%;2

Sonora;A severe t-storm;77;46;NW;18;74%;86%;2

Stephenville;Cloudy and breezy;73;51;SSE;16;72%;70%;2

Sulphur Springs;Low clouds and mild;77;60;SSE;8;61%;68%;2

Sweetwater;A severe t-storm;77;46;W;18;64%;70%;2

Temple;Cloudy and breezy;78;56;SSE;19;72%;71%;2

Terrell;Cloudy;75;58;SSE;9;70%;66%;2

Tyler;Low clouds;78;60;SSE;9;60%;67%;2

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;59;SE;11;76%;71%;2

Vernon;A severe t-storm;73;46;WSW;15;60%;88%;1

Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;80;64;SSE;15;71%;42%;3

Waco;A morning shower;78;54;SSE;17;67%;76%;2

Weslaco;Windy with some sun;86;72;SSE;21;61%;24%;5

Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;78;67;SSE;13;77%;39%;3

Wichita Falls;Increasingly windy;72;50;SSE;19;67%;70%;1

Wink;Windy;74;42;WNW;22;34%;14%;6

Zapata;Remaining very warm;92;71;SSE;14;54%;34%;3

