TX Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy in the a.m.;69;51;SSE;16;36%;27%;6

Abilene Dyess;Breezy with some sun;69;50;SSE;17;32%;27%;6

Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;74;55;ESE;12;47%;21%;4

Alpine;Sunshine and warmer;76;52;SE;11;41%;29%;9

Amarillo;Nice with some sun;69;45;S;19;42%;29%;8

Angleton;Breezy in the a.m.;66;49;E;12;44%;10%;9

Arlington;Sunshine, pleasant;69;52;SSE;10;37%;20%;8

Austin;Partly sunny;72;50;SE;6;33%;26%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Nice with some sun;72;49;SSE;9;39%;25%;9

Bay;Partly sunny;67;50;E;10;48%;13%;9

Beaumont;Partly sunny, cool;67;44;ESE;8;45%;8%;9

Beeville;Clouds and sunshine;72;53;ESE;10;55%;21%;6

Borger;Nice with some sun;75;51;S;16;34%;28%;8

Bowie;Partly sunny;68;47;SSE;10;39%;19%;8

Breckenridge;Sun and clouds, nice;72;51;SSE;10;39%;21%;6

Brenham;Partly sunny;69;45;SSE;7;43%;17%;9

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;69;48;SE;10;37%;19%;8

Brownsville;Low clouds;71;60;ESE;8;58%;20%;3

Brownwood;Clouds and sun;68;47;SSE;11;48%;31%;8

Burnet;Partly sunny;69;48;SSE;8;39%;33%;9

Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;66;45;SSE;17;44%;9%;7

Castroville;Variable cloudiness;74;51;SE;9;43%;15%;9

Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;68;47;SSE;18;38%;10%;8

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSE;11;43%;24%;8

College Station;Partly sunny;69;49;SSE;9;38%;19%;9

Comanche;Periods of sun;68;48;SSE;11;44%;30%;8

Conroe;Partly sunny;69;43;SSE;7;39%;10%;9

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;70;59;SE;15;52%;21%;6

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;67;47;SSE;9;45%;18%;8

Cotulla;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;ESE;11;37%;28%;6

Dalhart;Breezy with some sun;73;42;S;20;30%;29%;8

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;69;52;SE;10;37%;17%;8

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;68;49;SE;11;38%;19%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;69;51;SE;12;37%;18%;8

Decatur;Partly sunny;68;49;SSE;10;39%;19%;8

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, windy;74;58;SE;17;35%;20%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A gusty breeze;71;56;SE;17;35%;19%;3

Denton;Mostly sunny;67;49;SSE;11;45%;18%;8

Dryden;A gusty breeze;74;51;SE;17;46%;35%;8

Dumas;Partly sunny, breezy;70;43;S;17;42%;28%;8

Edinburg;Warmer;71;55;ESE;9;56%;21%;3

El Paso;Warmer with sunshine;84;57;E;7;25%;4%;9

Ellington;Breezy in the a.m.;65;50;SE;13;40%;9%;9

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;73;57;ESE;9;54%;21%;5

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;70;49;SE;10;37%;29%;9

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;69;51;SSE;10;37%;21%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;Abundant sunshine;68;49;SE;12;39%;20%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;70;52;SE;12;36%;21%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;68;47;SE;10;41%;22%;8

Fredericksburg;Sun and clouds;66;47;SSE;8;44%;31%;9

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;67;48;SE;10;45%;18%;8

Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;63;58;ESE;15;45%;8%;9

Gatesville;Partly sunny;69;48;SSE;8;42%;31%;8

Georgetown;Partly sunny;71;47;SSE;8;40%;29%;9

Giddings;Partly sunny;69;45;SE;7;46%;24%;9

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;64;42;ESE;5;47%;7%;8

Graham;Partly sunny;68;48;SE;10;42%;18%;6

Granbury;Partly sunny;70;50;SSE;10;42%;28%;8

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;69;52;SSE;9;37%;20%;8

Greenville;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;SE;9;43%;13%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;74;52;ENE;22;27%;29%;9

Hamilton;Clouds and sun;70;48;SSE;11;43%;30%;8

Harlingen;Low clouds;72;56;ESE;12;59%;20%;3

Hearne;Partly sunny;68;47;SSE;7;45%;24%;8

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;70;51;ESE;9;51%;5%;4

Henderson;Mostly sunny;64;40;ESE;6;44%;26%;8

Hereford;Partly sunny;72;43;S;15;40%;30%;8

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;69;47;SSE;9;44%;23%;8

Hondo;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;SE;12;34%;15%;9

Houston;Partly sunny;66;48;SE;9;46%;9%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;66;51;SE;12;36%;9%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, cool;65;50;SE;13;37%;10%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;67;48;ESE;8;42%;25%;9

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;65;49;SE;12;39%;10%;9

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;68;45;SSE;7;38%;11%;9

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;68;50;SE;11;38%;10%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;68;46;SSE;10;37%;10%;9

Huntsville;Partly sunny;70;46;SSE;5;36%;12%;9

Ingleside;Breezy;70;61;SE;15;52%;20%;6

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;64;44;SE;6;41%;26%;8

Jasper;Mostly sunny;66;39;SE;5;42%;8%;8

Junction;Periods of sun;69;51;SSE;11;38%;35%;7

Kellyusa Airport;Variable clouds;71;51;SSE;10;37%;16%;7

Kerrville;Partly sunny;66;48;SSE;11;46%;28%;9

Killeen;Partly sunny;70;49;SE;10;37%;29%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;70;48;SE;10;39%;29%;9

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;73;58;ESE;12;50%;22%;3

La Grange;Partly sunny;70;47;SE;6;48%;21%;9

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;71;49;SE;7;37%;30%;9

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;67;48;SSE;8;42%;18%;8

Laredo;Decreasing clouds;76;58;SE;13;41%;7%;6

Llano;Partly sunny;71;48;SSE;9;43%;33%;9

Longview;Brilliant sunshine;65;42;SE;6;44%;6%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;67;44;S;14;45%;30%;8

Lufkin;Partly sunny;67;41;SE;7;40%;10%;8

Mcallen;Warmer;73;58;ESE;10;54%;21%;3

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSE;11;40%;27%;8

Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;SE;11;44%;16%;8

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;67;49;SE;9;43%;17%;8

Midland;Breezy;71;50;SSE;16;33%;27%;7

Midland Airpark;Breezy;71;50;SSE;16;33%;27%;7

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;66;47;SE;8;44%;21%;8

Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;ESE;6;45%;8%;8

Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;69;48;SE;12;39%;23%;8

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;65;46;SE;7;43%;26%;8

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;65;38;SE;7;40%;7%;8

New Braunfels;Sunny intervals;73;48;SE;9;44%;18%;9

Odessa;Breezy;70;49;SSE;17;43%;25%;6

Orange;Mostly sunny;65;44;ESE;7;42%;8%;9

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;68;55;E;15;51%;15%;9

Palestine;Mostly sunny;65;44;SE;7;44%;10%;8

Pampa;Partly sunny, breezy;69;45;S;19;39%;28%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, breezy;72;46;S;20;30%;8%;8

Paris;Plenty of sun;66;46;SE;9;45%;10%;8

Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;49;SE;8;43%;26%;9

Perryton;Breezy with some sun;68;44;S;20;47%;7%;7

Plainview;A morning shower;63;40;S;15;48%;44%;8

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;74;50;ESE;8;43%;28%;9

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;66;61;SE;13;60%;20%;7

Port Isabel;Areas of low clouds;68;62;SE;11;62%;21%;4

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;68;61;ESE;13;51%;17%;9

Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun;71;49;SSE;9;37%;17%;9

Robstown;Cloudy;73;60;ESE;13;50%;21%;3

Rockport;Variable cloudiness;67;61;SE;13;53%;19%;8

Rocksprings;Breezy and cool;66;47;SSE;15;49%;34%;7

San Angelo;A t-storm around;72;51;SSE;14;38%;54%;7

San Antonio;Periods of sun;71;50;SE;9;46%;16%;8

San Antonio Stinson;Variable cloudiness;72;51;SSE;9;36%;15%;8

San Marcos;Clouds and sun;72;48;SSE;10;41%;23%;9

Seminole;Clouds and sun;70;43;SSE;12;44%;23%;7

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;67;49;SE;11;41%;17%;8

Snyder;Clouds and sun;67;48;S;15;47%;21%;6

Sonora;A t-storm around;69;47;SSE;16;48%;55%;7

Stephenville;Partly sunny;69;47;SSE;10;36%;30%;8

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;66;47;SE;7;45%;26%;8

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;70;49;S;14;41%;25%;6

Temple;Sun and clouds;69;47;SSE;11;42%;27%;8

Terrell;Mostly sunny;66;47;SE;9;43%;14%;8

Tyler;Mostly sunny, cool;66;46;ESE;8;40%;7%;8

Uvalde;Periods of sun;71;50;SE;10;51%;14%;7

Vernon;Mostly sunny, nice;71;49;SSE;12;38%;10%;8

Victoria;Partly sunny;71;54;E;10;49%;28%;9

Waco;Mostly sunny;69;46;SE;11;41%;26%;8

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;70;55;ESE;9;57%;21%;3

Wharton;Clouds and sunshine;66;46;ESE;9;56%;26%;9

Wichita Falls;Periods of sun;69;49;SE;13;37%;32%;5

Wink;Sunshine and windy;74;49;SE;18;32%;33%;9

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;76;59;SE;9;46%;13%;3

