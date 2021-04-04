TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Warmer;81;62;S;16;54%;4%;9 Abilene Dyess;Sunshine and breezy;81;61;S;17;49%;3%;9 Alice;A stray shower;83;68;SE;11;59%;44%;5 Alpine;Mostly sunny;86;61;SSE;9;42%;0%;10 Amarillo;Very warm;86;59;S;14;46%;4%;8 Angleton;Variable cloudiness;77;65;SE;11;64%;35%;7 Arlington;Increasingly windy;81;64;S;16;50%;29%;7 Austin;Sun and clouds;80;64;SSE;6;57%;33%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;81;64;SSE;10;63%;13%;4 Bay;A shower in places;77;66;SE;10;69%;55%;3 Beaumont;Some sun, pleasant;79;62;SSE;9;65%;21%;8 Beeville;A shower in places;83;68;SE;10;67%;55%;5 Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;S;12;40%;4%;8 Bowie;Increasingly windy;78;61;S;18;54%;8%;7 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;82;65;S;12;49%;7%;8 Brenham;A passing shower;79;65;SSE;7;63%;66%;3 Bridgeport;Increasingly windy;80;60;S;16;53%;7%;7 Brownsville;A shower in places;81;70;SE;11;63%;44%;6 Brownwood;Partly sunny;78;60;SSE;11;61%;28%;5 Burnet;Clouds and sun, nice;78;62;SSE;9;57%;30%;4 Canadian;Increasingly windy;82;61;S;20;54%;7%;8 Castroville;Partial sunshine;83;66;SSE;9;53%;44%;6 Childress;Increasingly windy;82;60;S;18;55%;6%;8 Cleburne;Variable cloudiness;80;62;S;11;59%;29%;7 College Station;An afternoon shower;79;64;SSE;11;64%;55%;3 Comanche;Clouds and sun;78;61;S;11;56%;5%;5 Conroe;Variable clouds;80;63;SSE;8;57%;33%;4 Corpus Christi;A shower in places;79;69;SSE;15;68%;55%;5 Corsicana;More clouds than sun;78;63;S;11;60%;8%;3 Cotulla;Partly sunny;86;69;SE;10;53%;3%;3 Dalhart;Partly sunny, warm;86;49;S;15;41%;3%;8 Dallas Love;Breezy;81;65;S;16;52%;7%;7 Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;S;13;54%;29%;7 Dallas/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;80;63;S;19;53%;28%;7 Decatur;Increasingly windy;79;61;S;21;52%;27%;7 Del Rio;Breezy and warmer;85;67;SSE;14;58%;4%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and warmer;82;64;SSE;14;59%;2%;4 Denton;Increasingly windy;79;61;S;19;56%;6%;7 Dryden;Warmer;84;56;SE;10;58%;4%;9 Dumas;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;S;14;47%;4%;8 Edinburg;A morning shower;82;68;SE;10;61%;43%;10 El Paso;Very warm;91;62;W;8;23%;0%;9 Ellington;Partly sunny, breezy;77;65;SE;13;62%;22%;8 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;84;68;SE;9;60%;16%;6 Fort Hood;More clouds than sun;79;63;SSE;12;59%;30%;4 Fort Worth;Variable cloudiness;81;64;S;11;49%;28%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy;79;63;S;19;55%;28%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;S;14;53%;28%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Variable cloudiness;79;62;S;13;58%;29%;7 Fredericksburg;Clouds and sun, nice;75;61;SSE;9;63%;29%;4 Gainesville;Increasingly windy;77;61;S;19;56%;6%;8 Galveston;Partly sunny;74;68;SE;12;68%;19%;8 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;79;63;S;9;58%;30%;5 Georgetown;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;SSE;9;59%;32%;4 Giddings;A shower in the p.m.;76;64;SSE;7;66%;60%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny;77;59;S;7;62%;7%;8 Graham;Increasingly windy;79;61;S;16;53%;9%;5 Granbury;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;63;S;11;52%;28%;6 Grand Prairie;Increasingly windy;81;64;S;17;49%;7%;7 Greenville;Increasingly windy;79;62;S;17;52%;28%;7 Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;83;60;WSW;17;38%;0%;9 Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;80;61;S;11;57%;29%;6 Harlingen;A stray shower;82;68;SE;13;72%;44%;6 Hearne;More clouds than sun;78;63;SSE;7;62%;33%;4 Hebbronville;Some sun, pleasant;81;67;SE;8;59%;5%;4 Henderson;Partly sunny;78;59;S;6;59%;29%;6 Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;S;13;47%;4%;8 Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;79;63;S;11;55%;30%;7 Hondo;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;11;56%;44%;6 Houston;Mostly cloudy;78;65;SSE;9;62%;23%;6 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy in the p.m.;79;66;SE;12;57%;22%;6 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;75;65;SE;12;61%;22%;5 Houston / Southwest Airport;More clouds than sun;78;64;SE;7;63%;22%;6 Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;77;65;SE;11;59%;22%;8 Houston Hooks;Variable clouds;80;63;SE;8;62%;23%;4 Houston Hull;Variable cloudiness;79;66;SE;11;61%;34%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Variable clouds;79;64;SE;10;61%;34%;5 Huntsville;Variable cloudiness;81;65;SSE;6;54%;34%;3 Ingleside;A stray shower;78;70;SSE;13;71%;55%;4 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;77;60;S;7;58%;8%;6 Jasper;Partly sunny;80;58;S;5;61%;23%;9 Junction;Clouds and sun;78;62;S;11;59%;4%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;80;65;SE;9;61%;44%;6 Kerrville;Nice with some sun;76;61;SSE;11;64%;28%;6 Killeen;More clouds than sun;79;63;SSE;12;59%;30%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Variable cloudiness;79;63;SSE;12;61%;8%;4 Kingsville Nas;A shower in places;82;69;SE;12;61%;55%;5 La Grange;A shower or two;78;66;SSE;7;69%;64%;4 Lago Vista;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;SSE;8;62%;10%;5 Lancaster;Variable cloudiness;79;62;S;10;53%;29%;7 Laredo;Nice with some sun;85;68;SE;12;54%;3%;7 Llano;Pleasant and warmer;80;63;SSE;9;59%;6%;3 Longview;Partly sunny;78;59;S;7;59%;7%;8 Lubbock;Partly sunny;84;59;S;14;54%;4%;9 Lufkin;Clouds and sun;80;59;SSE;8;58%;32%;9 Mcallen;A morning shower;83;69;SE;12;62%;42%;10 Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;S;13;59%;31%;4 Mckinney;Increasingly windy;79;62;S;16;58%;28%;7 Mesquite;Variable cloudiness;79;62;S;10;55%;29%;7 Midland;Partly sunny, warmer;84;61;S;14;53%;2%;9 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warmer;84;61;S;14;53%;2%;9 Midlothian;Variable clouds;78;61;SSE;10;62%;29%;7 Mineola;Variable cloudiness;78;60;S;6;57%;7%;4 Mineral Wells;Increasingly windy;80;61;S;15;54%;28%;5 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;78;61;S;8;52%;7%;8 Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;79;57;S;7;60%;29%;9 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;10;59%;44%;4 Odessa;Warmer;85;61;SSE;13;51%;2%;9 Orange;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;SE;8;60%;22%;9 Palacios;A morning shower;76;67;SE;14;72%;64%;3 Palestine;Mostly cloudy;77;60;S;8;60%;30%;3 Pampa;Increasingly windy;83;59;S;20;48%;5%;8 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Increasingly windy;86;59;S;20;47%;5%;8 Paris;Pleasant and warmer;78;60;S;10;55%;7%;7 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;92;58;SSE;5;54%;3%;9 Perryton;Increasingly windy;83;57;S;23;52%;6%;8 Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;S;14;57%;4%;8 Pleasanton;Clouds and sunshine;82;66;SE;8;58%;31%;4 Port Aransas;A shower in spots;74;69;SE;11;74%;46%;6 Port Isabel;A shower in places;75;70;SE;12;73%;53%;5 Port Lavaca;A shower or two;76;71;SE;12;67%;72%;3 Randolph AFB;Clouds and sun;79;63;SSE;9;62%;44%;4 Robstown;Some sun, a shower;82;71;SSE;12;63%;44%;5 Rockport;A shower in places;77;70;SE;11;67%;46%;4 Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;75;59;SSE;13;67%;4%;7 San Angelo;Breezy and warmer;81;62;S;14;56%;4%;9 San Antonio;Partly sunny;80;65;SSE;9;58%;44%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;8;61%;44%;4 San Marcos;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;SSE;11;61%;33%;5 Seminole;Partly sunny, warmer;87;59;S;9;50%;4%;9 Sherman-Denison;Increasingly windy;78;62;S;18;56%;6%;8 Snyder;Partly sunny, warmer;82;60;S;13;61%;2%;9 Sonora;Partly sunny, warmer;78;58;SSE;14;63%;4%;7 Stephenville;Warmer with some sun;78;61;S;11;54%;28%;8 Sulphur Springs;More clouds than sun;79;62;S;8;54%;7%;7 Sweetwater;Sunshine and warmer;83;61;S;14;54%;2%;9 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;78;63;SSE;14;64%;32%;4 Terrell;Variable clouds;78;62;S;12;55%;8%;7 Tyler;Variable cloudiness;79;61;S;9;52%;29%;4 Uvalde;Clouds and sun;80;64;SE;9;64%;4%;3 Vernon;Increasingly windy;84;62;S;16;46%;14%;8 Victoria;A shower in places;78;69;SE;11;64%;60%;5 Waco;Variable clouds;80;63;SSE;14;59%;31%;4 Weslaco;A morning shower;82;68;SE;10;63%;42%;10 Wharton;A shower in the a.m.;76;64;SE;9;73%;66%;3 Wichita Falls;Breezy with sunshine;80;61;S;18;52%;15%;8 Wink;Warmer;89;59;SE;10;54%;3%;9 Zapata;Clouds and sun;87;68;SE;8;54%;6%;6 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather