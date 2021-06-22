TX Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and warmer;96;76;SSE;14;62%;4%;12

Abilene Dyess;Hot in the afternoon;97;75;S;14;54%;5%;12

Alice;Partial sunshine;95;77;SE;11;71%;44%;12

Alpine;Mostly sunny and hot;97;73;SE;8;33%;1%;13

Amarillo;Hot;101;74;SSE;17;37%;15%;12

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;7;73%;47%;11

Arlington;Partly sunny, warmer;94;80;S;9;59%;26%;8

Austin;Warmer with some sun;95;78;SSE;5;63%;27%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Humid with some sun;95;77;SSE;8;70%;44%;11

Bay;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SSE;6;77%;46%;9

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SSE;6;74%;45%;11

Beeville;Humid;94;76;SE;8;69%;44%;11

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;106;82;S;14;31%;14%;12

Bowie;Partly sunny, humid;91;74;SSE;10;70%;3%;11

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;97;78;SSE;9;55%;3%;12

Brenham;Some sun;93;78;SSE;6;71%;30%;8

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;93;77;SE;8;63%;3%;11

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy, humid;93;81;SE;10;69%;44%;9

Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warmer;93;75;SSE;10;63%;3%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny, warmer;94;76;SSE;7;61%;3%;12

Canadian;Hot, turning breezy;98;78;S;15;50%;12%;12

Castroville;Partly sunny;96;78;SE;7;61%;5%;12

Childress;Increasingly windy;101;77;SSE;18;50%;17%;12

Cleburne;Humid and warmer;93;78;SSE;9;69%;2%;5

College Station;Partly sunny, humid;93;78;SSE;8;68%;30%;8

Comanche;Partly sunny, warmer;93;75;SSE;9;64%;2%;12

Conroe;Variable cloudiness;94;76;SSE;6;67%;30%;7

Corpus Christi;Humid with some sun;94;79;SSE;10;74%;30%;12

Corsicana;Warmer with some sun;93;78;S;9;66%;27%;9

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SE;10;56%;6%;12

Dalhart;Hot, becoming breezy;104;71;S;15;32%;7%;12

Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warmer;94;79;SSE;9;63%;26%;8

Dallas Redbird;Warmer with some sun;93;77;SE;9;63%;26%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warmer;94;78;SSE;11;62%;26%;8

Decatur;Humid and warmer;92;77;SSE;9;59%;2%;8

Del Rio;Partly sunny and hot;101;81;SE;12;58%;4%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;SE;12;61%;27%;12

Denton;Humid and warmer;94;79;SSE;11;61%;26%;5

Dryden;Sunny;94;74;SE;10;57%;4%;13

Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;14;32%;7%;12

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;94;78;SE;9;66%;30%;11

El Paso;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;W;7;23%;5%;13

Ellington;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;8;72%;44%;10

Falfurrias;Clouds and sun;92;73;SE;7;66%;44%;11

Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warmer;94;77;S;8;66%;3%;11

Fort Worth;Warmer;94;79;SSE;9;56%;2%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Clouds and sun;94;78;SSE;11;62%;26%;6

Fort Worth Nas;Warmer with some sun;95;79;SE;10;63%;26%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;8;66%;26%;7

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;6;63%;3%;12

Gainesville;Humid and warmer;91;76;SSE;10;72%;26%;7

Galveston;A stray thunderstorm;92;84;SSE;9;68%;44%;12

Gatesville;Warmer with some sun;93;78;SSE;8;64%;2%;11

Georgetown;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;7;62%;27%;12

Giddings;Partial sunshine;93;78;SSE;6;65%;30%;8

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;88;74;SE;5;80%;26%;7

Graham;Partly sunny, warmer;95;77;SSE;8;59%;3%;12

Granbury;Partly sunny, warmer;95;79;SSE;9;57%;3%;12

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warmer;95;80;S;9;60%;26%;8

Greenville;Humid with some sun;89;77;SE;8;69%;26%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding, hot;96;74;NW;16;32%;3%;13

Hamilton;Partly sunny, warmer;96;77;SSE;9;61%;2%;12

Harlingen;Humid;94;78;SSE;12;76%;31%;11

Hearne;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;6;68%;30%;9

Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;94;75;SE;9;59%;7%;11

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;89;75;SSE;6;77%;27%;8

Hereford;Hot, turning breezy;107;75;S;15;33%;11%;12

Hillsboro;Warmer with some sun;93;77;SSE;9;63%;26%;5

Hondo;Partial sunshine;95;76;SE;9;67%;5%;12

Houston;A stray thunderstorm;93;80;SSE;6;70%;44%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;94;80;SSE;8;65%;44%;12

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;92;79;S;7;69%;47%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;SSE;3;77%;46%;8

Houston Clover;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SSE;6;71%;47%;10

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;93;77;SSE;5;70%;44%;12

Houston Hull;A stray thunderstorm;94;78;S;6;68%;46%;8

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;93;78;SSE;7;67%;44%;8

Huntsville;Sun and some clouds;95;80;SSE;5;63%;30%;9

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SSE;11;74%;56%;9

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;76;SSE;6;77%;28%;8

Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;5;74%;47%;7

Junction;Partly sunny;96;76;SSE;9;57%;4%;12

Kellyusa Airport;Sun and some clouds;93;77;SSE;8;63%;44%;12

Kerrville;Sun and clouds;92;75;SSE;8;69%;3%;9

Killeen;Partly sunny, warmer;94;77;S;8;66%;3%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warmer;94;76;S;9;69%;3%;11

Kingsville Nas;Humid;94;78;SSE;11;73%;44%;12

La Grange;Partly sunny, humid;94;80;SSE;6;70%;30%;8

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warmer;97;75;SSE;7;64%;27%;11

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warmer;93;78;S;8;66%;26%;8

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SE;11;54%;7%;12

Llano;Partly sunny;95;75;SSE;7;65%;2%;12

Longview;Humid with some sun;89;75;SE;7;75%;26%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;S;15;39%;9%;12

Lufkin;Partly sunny, humid;91;76;SSE;5;72%;31%;9

Mcallen;Humid;95;79;SE;12;66%;30%;11

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warmer;94;77;SSE;9;67%;3%;9

Mckinney;Humid;91;77;SE;9;68%;26%;7

Mesquite;Partly sunny, warmer;93;78;S;8;65%;26%;8

Midland;Hot;99;75;S;15;54%;4%;12

Midland Airpark;Hot;99;75;S;15;54%;4%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SE;6;68%;26%;9

Mineola;Humid with some sun;89;76;SE;6;79%;26%;8

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warmer;93;76;SSE;11;67%;2%;11

Mount Pleasant;Humid;88;74;SE;7;69%;26%;6

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;91;75;SSE;6;71%;28%;9

New Braunfels;Sun and some clouds;95;79;SSE;8;62%;44%;12

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;13;46%;5%;12

Orange;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SSE;6;70%;45%;11

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SSE;10;75%;44%;12

Palestine;Sun and some clouds;92;75;S;6;71%;12%;9

Pampa;Breezy and hot;100;77;S;18;38%;34%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy and hotter;101;75;S;17;42%;13%;12

Paris;Partly sunny;87;75;SE;8;68%;25%;6

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;SSE;7;36%;6%;12

Perryton;Hot, turning breezy;100;74;S;17;40%;29%;12

Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;15;45%;15%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;SE;7;59%;6%;12

Port Aransas;A stray thunderstorm;91;84;SE;9;74%;55%;12

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;90;82;SE;11;74%;44%;6

Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;94;81;SE;9;68%;44%;12

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;SSE;9;70%;44%;12

Robstown;Humid with some sun;95;80;SSE;9;74%;32%;11

Rockport;A stray thunderstorm;92;83;SE;9;70%;55%;12

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;10;62%;4%;12

San Angelo;Hot;99;77;S;12;54%;4%;12

San Antonio;Partial sunshine;95;79;SE;8;63%;28%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Hot with some sun;96;79;SSE;8;64%;27%;12

San Marcos;Partly sunny;95;78;SSE;8;61%;27%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;S;11;41%;6%;12

Sherman-Denison;Humid with some sun;90;76;SE;9;66%;26%;6

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;S;13;52%;4%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSE;11;54%;4%;12

Stephenville;Partly sunny, warmer;94;75;S;9;65%;4%;12

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;SE;8;66%;25%;8

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;13;49%;4%;12

Temple;Warmer with some sun;94;76;SSE;11;70%;26%;9

Terrell;Warmer with some sun;90;77;SSE;8;73%;26%;8

Tyler;Humid with some sun;91;77;SSE;8;73%;27%;8

Uvalde;Partial sunshine;94;74;SE;7;66%;27%;12

Vernon;Hot, becoming breezy;99;78;SSE;14;46%;5%;12

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SE;8;73%;44%;12

Waco;Partly sunny, warmer;94;78;SSE;10;64%;3%;8

Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;93;78;SE;10;65%;29%;9

Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;91;73;SSE;7;78%;44%;12

Wichita Falls;Warmer;96;76;SSE;14;61%;4%;10

Wink;Breezy and hotter;104;76;SE;13;44%;6%;12

Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;101;80;SE;8;56%;11%;13

