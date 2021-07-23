TX Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;11;50%;7%;12 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;12;46%;7%;12 Alice;Very warm;98;73;SE;13;62%;5%;12 Alpine;A t-storm around;87;67;SE;6;39%;46%;12 Amarillo;Partly sunny;93;70;S;11;43%;9%;12 Angleton;Mostly sunny;93;74;SSW;7;66%;4%;12 Arlington;Mostly sunny;96;78;S;9;49%;7%;11 Austin;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;7;58%;3%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Lots of sun, humid;95;73;S;11;65%;3%;12 Bay;Mostly sunny;91;74;S;8;69%;4%;12 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;95;76;SW;5;62%;9%;12 Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;9;54%;6%;12 Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;S;8;35%;9%;12 Bowie;Partly sunny;96;73;SE;7;60%;8%;11 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;42%;7%;11 Brenham;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;7;57%;4%;12 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;7;55%;8%;11 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;12;59%;6%;12 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;97;70;SSE;9;46%;5%;12 Burnet;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;52%;3%;12 Canadian;Mostly sunny;93;71;S;9;47%;11%;11 Castroville;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;8;52%;2%;12 Childress;Mostly sunny;99;74;SSE;10;45%;10%;11 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SSE;10;53%;6%;11 College Station;Partly sunny;96;74;S;9;61%;4%;12 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;S;10;45%;6%;12 Conroe;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSW;6;59%;4%;12 Corpus Christi;Lots of sun, breezy;95;76;SSE;13;66%;5%;12 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;96;76;S;9;54%;4%;11 Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;ESE;13;53%;4%;12 Dalhart;Mostly sunny;92;66;SSE;8;49%;9%;12 Dallas Love;Lots of sun, warm;96;80;SSE;8;57%;7%;11 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;96;77;SSE;9;58%;7%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunshine, seasonable;98;78;SSE;11;55%;7%;11 Decatur;Seasonably hot;97;76;S;8;44%;8%;11 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;100;77;SE;12;58%;5%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;13;63%;5%;12 Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;S;10;49%;7%;11 Dryden;A t-storm around;95;72;SE;9;51%;42%;12 Dumas;Partly sunny;93;66;SSW;9;43%;9%;12 Edinburg;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SE;13;53%;6%;12 El Paso;A thunderstorm;90;70;W;7;44%;71%;9 Ellington;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSW;7;65%;4%;12 Falfurrias;Sunny;95;72;SE;9;58%;6%;12 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;95;73;S;11;61%;3%;12 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;9;49%;7%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;11;55%;7%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine and warm;98;78;S;10;56%;7%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Seasonably hot;97;75;SSW;8;58%;7%;11 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;9;52%;3%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;97;74;S;9;56%;8%;11 Galveston;Mostly sunny;91;81;SSW;10;65%;4%;12 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;9;51%;4%;12 Georgetown;Partly sunny;95;74;S;9;54%;2%;12 Giddings;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;7;56%;4%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;6;62%;6%;11 Graham;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;7;44%;8%;11 Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;9;44%;7%;11 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;S;9;49%;7%;11 Greenville;Mostly sunny;96;75;S;8;50%;7%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;83;66;SW;16;54%;64%;10 Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;S;10;47%;5%;12 Harlingen;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;75;SE;15;68%;5%;12 Hearne;Sunshine, hot, humid;98;74;S;7;54%;4%;12 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;11;47%;2%;12 Henderson;Mostly sunny;93;73;SSW;5;61%;5%;11 Hereford;Mostly sunny;92;67;S;8;45%;10%;12 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSE;9;49%;5%;11 Hondo;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;11;64%;3%;12 Houston;Mostly sunny;95;77;SSW;6;59%;4%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;SSW;7;58%;4%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;93;77;SSW;8;61%;4%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSW;4;67%;4%;12 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSW;5;64%;4%;12 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSW;5;64%;4%;12 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;96;76;SSW;7;60%;3%;12 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;96;75;SSW;6;60%;4%;12 Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;77;S;6;53%;5%;12 Ingleside;Uncomfortably humid;91;80;SSE;13;70%;5%;12 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;92;73;S;5;60%;4%;11 Jasper;Mostly sunny;94;72;SSW;5;63%;9%;12 Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;96;71;SSE;11;50%;4%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, humid;95;74;SE;10;64%;3%;12 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;91;71;SSE;8;56%;3%;12 Killeen;Partly sunny;95;73;S;11;61%;3%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, humid;96;72;S;11;63%;2%;12 Kingsville Nas;Breezy, hot, humid;97;75;SE;14;64%;5%;12 La Grange;Sunshine and humid;96;76;S;7;61%;4%;12 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;8;62%;3%;12 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;8;54%;7%;11 Laredo;Breezy and very warm;101;74;SE;14;43%;2%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny;94;71;SSE;8;52%;3%;12 Longview;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSW;7;59%;6%;11 Lubbock;Partly sunny;95;73;S;9;42%;10%;12 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSW;5;61%;7%;11 Mcallen;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;76;SE;16;58%;6%;12 Mcgregor;Seasonably hot;98;73;S;10;62%;3%;12 Mckinney;Sunshine and warm;96;76;SSE;9;60%;7%;11 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;8;54%;7%;11 Midland;Mostly cloudy;96;73;ESE;9;47%;10%;9 Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;96;73;ESE;9;47%;10%;9 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSW;7;64%;6%;11 Mineola;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;6;61%;5%;11 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;S;8;58%;7%;11 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;6;58%;8%;11 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSW;5;58%;4%;11 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;95;74;SSE;10;56%;2%;12 Odessa;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;9;39%;42%;9 Orange;Partly sunny;95;76;SW;5;61%;12%;12 Palacios;Mostly sunny;90;79;SSE;11;69%;5%;12 Palestine;Mostly sunny;94;73;S;6;57%;4%;11 Pampa;Partly sunny;96;73;S;10;36%;10%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunshine and warm;98;70;SSE;8;40%;10%;12 Paris;Mostly sunny;96;74;S;7;56%;8%;11 Pecos;A t-storm around;96;74;SSE;5;40%;45%;9 Perryton;Mostly sunny;94;70;S;10;41%;9%;11 Plainview;Mostly cloudy;92;68;S;9;49%;10%;9 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;8;54%;2%;12 Port Aransas;Humid with sunshine;88;82;SSE;12;70%;6%;12 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;79;SSE;14;65%;5%;12 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;81;SSE;9;57%;5%;12 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, humid;94;73;SE;10;67%;2%;12 Robstown;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SE;12;66%;6%;12 Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;81;SSE;11;63%;5%;12 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;90;71;SE;12;52%;5%;12 San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;99;72;SSE;10;50%;7%;9 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;9;53%;2%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, humid;97;75;SE;10;67%;3%;12 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;10;56%;3%;12 Seminole;Clouds limiting sun;94;70;S;7;41%;10%;9 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;8;59%;8%;11 Snyder;Clouds limiting sun;99;71;S;9;44%;9%;9 Sonora;Partly sunny;96;74;SSE;12;43%;6%;12 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;97;72;S;8;57%;7%;12 Sulphur Springs;Seasonably hot;95;76;S;7;53%;7%;11 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;100;73;S;11;40%;7%;9 Temple;Partly sunny, humid;96;72;S;12;65%;4%;12 Terrell;Mostly sunny, humid;94;75;S;8;57%;6%;11 Tyler;Mostly sunny;94;76;S;7;58%;5%;11 Uvalde;Mostly sunny;96;71;ESE;8;57%;3%;12 Vernon;Partly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;10;37%;9%;11 Victoria;Mostly sunny;93;76;SSE;9;63%;5%;12 Waco;Partly sunny;97;74;SSW;11;60%;4%;11 Weslaco;Sunshine;98;78;SSE;12;50%;6%;12 Wharton;Mostly sunny;93;72;S;7;65%;4%;12 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SE;10;52%;8%;11 Wink;A t-storm around;97;75;SSE;7;48%;44%;9 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;10;47%;4%;12 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather