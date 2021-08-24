TX Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;9;45%;5%;10 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SE;9;41%;5%;10 Alice;A t-storm around;96;73;SE;7;65%;55%;11 Alpine;Mostly sunny;88;64;SE;7;39%;0%;11 Amarillo;Breezy and hot;98;67;S;16;36%;10%;9 Angleton;A t-storm around;93;75;N;4;67%;55%;10 Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;99;79;SE;6;48%;7%;9 Austin;Remaining very warm;99;77;SSE;3;52%;31%;10 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SE;6;61%;30%;10 Bay;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;4;74%;69%;10 Beaumont;A t-storm around;97;76;N;5;63%;73%;10 Beeville;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;6;59%;44%;10 Borger;Breezy and hot;101;72;S;17;32%;9%;9 Bowie;Mostly sunny;97;73;SE;6;53%;6%;9 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;SSE;6;43%;6%;10 Brenham;Remaining very warm;96;77;SSE;4;60%;44%;10 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;98;73;SE;5;50%;5%;9 Brownsville;Some sun, a t-storm;95;77;ESE;8;67%;63%;11 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;SE;6;49%;11%;10 Burnet;Mostly sunny;97;74;SE;6;51%;25%;10 Canadian;Breezy and hot;97;67;SSE;14;41%;6%;9 Castroville;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;5;54%;22%;10 Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;9;40%;6%;9 Cleburne;Warm with sunshine;99;76;SE;6;54%;11%;10 College Station;Remaining very warm;97;78;SSE;5;58%;38%;10 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;6;47%;11%;10 Conroe;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;SE;5;57%;41%;10 Corpus Christi;A t-storm around;96;75;SE;8;66%;71%;11 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;6;56%;13%;10 Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;SE;8;51%;15%;11 Dalhart;Breezy and very warm;98;64;SSE;14;36%;15%;9 Dallas Love;Warm with sunshine;99;80;SSE;5;51%;6%;9 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;S;6;50%;6%;9 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;98;79;SE;7;50%;6%;9 Decatur;Mostly sunny;96;75;SE;6;45%;6%;9 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;SE;10;51%;14%;10 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine, very warm;98;76;SE;10;57%;14%;10 Denton;Mostly sunny;98;77;SE;6;51%;5%;9 Dryden;Mostly sunny;96;70;SE;9;50%;7%;10 Dumas;Breezy and very warm;98;66;S;14;37%;14%;9 Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;74;ESE;7;67%;54%;11 El Paso;Sunshine;98;72;ESE;6;29%;0%;10 Ellington;A t-storm around;94;78;S;5;64%;66%;10 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;93;70;SE;7;63%;51%;11 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SE;6;53%;21%;10 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;6;45%;5%;9 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;7;50%;5%;9 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;100;79;SE;7;50%;7%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;Remaining very warm;100;75;N;4;51%;9%;10 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;94;71;SE;6;50%;22%;10 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;95;74;SE;6;54%;5%;9 Galveston;A t-storm around;93;81;SSE;7;65%;72%;9 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;6;51%;17%;10 Georgetown;Remaining very warm;100;77;SSE;6;51%;30%;10 Giddings;Remaining very warm;97;77;SE;4;57%;40%;10 Gilmer;Partly sunny;96;75;ESE;4;59%;10%;9 Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;SE;6;44%;5%;9 Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SE;6;47%;10%;10 Grand Prairie;Warm with sunshine;99;79;SE;6;48%;7%;9 Greenville;Mostly sunny;97;77;SE;5;48%;6%;9 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;87;66;E;12;41%;0%;10 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;6;49%;15%;10 Harlingen;A t-storm around;94;73;SE;9;67%;55%;11 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;ESE;4;54%;29%;10 Hebbronville;Sun and some clouds;96;72;ESE;7;54%;34%;11 Henderson;A t-storm around;96;74;ESE;4;59%;45%;10 Hereford;Sunny and hot;96;65;S;10;39%;9%;9 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;6;50%;13%;10 Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;7;59%;19%;10 Houston;A t-storm around;97;80;SSE;5;59%;64%;10 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;96;80;S;5;59%;66%;10 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;94;79;S;6;62%;64%;10 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;95;75;S;1;68%;65%;10 Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;S;4;66%;67%;10 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;96;76;SSE;3;63%;54%;10 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;97;78;SSE;4;61%;64%;10 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;97;77;S;5;59%;64%;10 Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;E;4;54%;39%;10 Ingleside;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;7;70%;72%;11 Jacksonville;A t-storm around;97;75;SE;4;57%;47%;10 Jasper;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;75;ESE;4;66%;61%;10 Junction;Mostly sunny;98;72;SE;6;47%;12%;10 Kellyusa Airport;Partial sunshine;96;75;SSE;6;61%;27%;10 Kerrville;Partly sunny;96;71;SE;6;53%;20%;10 Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;SE;6;53%;21%;10 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;6;55%;22%;10 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;97;74;SE;8;62%;55%;11 La Grange;Warm with some sun;99;78;SSE;4;62%;39%;10 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SE;5;54%;27%;10 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;97;77;SE;5;52%;7%;9 Laredo;Remaining very warm;101;75;SE;9;51%;15%;11 Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;SE;6;50%;21%;10 Longview;Partly sunny;97;75;SE;5;57%;14%;9 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSE;10;42%;6%;10 Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;ESE;4;60%;38%;10 Mcallen;A t-storm around;95;75;SE;9;63%;51%;11 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;ESE;6;55%;17%;10 Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;97;77;SSW;6;54%;5%;9 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;96;76;SE;5;52%;6%;9 Midland;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;10;46%;6%;10 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;95;71;SE;10;46%;6%;10 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;S;4;56%;11%;10 Mineola;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;4;58%;42%;9 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;97;75;ESE;7;53%;7%;9 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;ESE;5;51%;8%;9 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;97;72;E;5;59%;37%;10 New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;6;56%;32%;10 Odessa;Mostly sunny;95;70;SE;10;45%;6%;10 Orange;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;77;NNE;5;60%;76%;10 Palacios;A t-storm around;93;77;SE;6;67%;66%;10 Palestine;A t-storm around;97;76;SE;5;57%;47%;10 Pampa;Breezy and hot;97;69;S;16;34%;7%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy and hot;100;67;S;15;32%;8%;9 Paris;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;5;50%;6%;9 Pecos;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;8;40%;5%;10 Perryton;Hot;100;65;S;18;36%;8%;9 Plainview;Mostly sunny;91;64;S;9;46%;6%;10 Pleasanton;Warm with some sun;99;76;SE;5;53%;29%;10 Port Aransas;A t-storm around;91;82;SE;7;69%;71%;11 Port Isabel;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;SE;9;70%;72%;11 Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;96;79;SSE;6;59%;67%;10 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;97;74;SSE;6;59%;32%;10 Robstown;A t-storm around;97;77;SE;7;66%;55%;9 Rockport;A t-storm around;93;81;SE;7;64%;71%;11 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;7;54%;12%;10 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;SE;7;50%;6%;10 San Antonio;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;6;55%;27%;10 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;5;60%;30%;10 San Marcos;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;6;55%;32%;10 Seminole;Mostly sunny;95;66;SE;8;40%;6%;10 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;97;76;SW;5;53%;4%;9 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;100;68;SSE;8;47%;5%;10 Sonora;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;8;47%;8%;10 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;96;74;SE;5;52%;10%;10 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;97;78;SE;5;48%;42%;9 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;SSE;9;39%;5%;10 Temple;Remaining very warm;98;75;ESE;7;58%;20%;10 Terrell;A t-storm around;96;76;SE;5;55%;41%;9 Tyler;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;5;53%;14%;10 Uvalde;Partly sunny;97;71;ESE;6;58%;14%;10 Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;101;73;SSE;8;36%;5%;9 Victoria;A t-storm around;98;76;S;6;64%;55%;10 Waco;Warm with sunshine;99;77;ESE;7;55%;16%;10 Weslaco;A t-storm around;94;75;SE;7;63%;52%;11 Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;S;5;71%;57%;10 Wichita Falls;Remaining very warm;101;75;SE;9;44%;6%;9 Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;73;SE;14;38%;5%;10 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;102;75;ESE;7;54%;35%;11