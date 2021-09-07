TX Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SE;8;49%;30%;8

Abilene Dyess;Sunny and hot;96;68;SSE;7;43%;16%;8

Alice;Mostly sunny and hot;99;68;SE;5;55%;2%;9

Alpine;Partly sunny;87;62;SE;7;40%;3%;9

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;89;63;SE;9;41%;2%;8

Angleton;Humid;93;71;SW;6;61%;1%;9

Arlington;Sunny;94;71;NE;6;39%;0%;8

Austin;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;NNE;3;41%;3%;9

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;99;70;NNE;6;47%;3%;9

Bay;Humid;91;70;SW;5;65%;1%;9

Beaumont;Partly sunny;94;70;SW;6;53%;4%;9

Beeville;Partly sunny;97;69;SE;5;54%;1%;9

Borger;Not as hot;89;66;SSE;7;37%;2%;8

Bowie;Sunny;91;62;ENE;6;54%;2%;8

Breckenridge;Sunny and hot;97;67;E;5;47%;27%;8

Brenham;Partly sunny;97;73;ENE;5;46%;2%;9

Bridgeport;Sunshine;90;62;ENE;4;54%;3%;8

Brownsville;A stray thunderstorm;96;72;E;7;60%;41%;10

Brownwood;Sunshine;97;63;E;5;48%;7%;8

Burnet;Mostly sunny;96;69;E;5;46%;4%;9

Canadian;Sunshine, pleasant;84;59;SSE;7;40%;0%;8

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;E;6;48%;2%;9

Childress;Breezy in the a.m.;93;67;ESE;12;40%;0%;8

Cleburne;Sunny and hot;95;66;ENE;6;42%;1%;8

College Station;Partly sunny and hot;98;73;SE;6;43%;3%;9

Comanche;Sunny and hot;97;65;E;4;45%;6%;8

Conroe;Partly sunny;96;69;ENE;5;43%;2%;9

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;97;70;S;7;59%;1%;9

Corsicana;Sunshine;95;68;NNE;5;39%;0%;8

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;E;6;43%;0%;9

Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;SSE;9;45%;3%;8

Dallas Love;Sunny;93;72;NNE;5;44%;0%;8

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;93;70;N;6;41%;0%;8

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;92;70;NNE;7;46%;1%;8

Decatur;Sunny and very warm;90;64;ENE;5;45%;25%;8

Del Rio;Hot;102;75;E;6;46%;14%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;E;6;50%;14%;9

Denton;Sunny;91;63;NE;6;47%;25%;8

Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;E;6;43%;21%;9

Dumas;Plenty of sun;86;60;SSE;8;44%;2%;8

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;97;70;ESE;5;54%;7%;10

El Paso;Partly sunny;95;69;ESE;7;32%;0%;9

Ellington;Becoming cloudy;93;74;SW;6;57%;1%;9

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;96;66;SE;5;52%;5%;9

Fort Hood;Sunny;97;70;NNE;5;40%;4%;9

Fort Worth;Sunny;93;70;NE;6;39%;25%;8

Fort Worth Alliance;Abundant sunshine;92;67;NE;7;48%;25%;8

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine;93;70;NNE;6;49%;25%;8

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and hot;95;66;NNE;5;44%;1%;8

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;95;66;E;5;49%;4%;9

Gainesville;Sunshine;89;61;NE;6;57%;0%;8

Galveston;Partly sunny;92;80;SW;8;58%;3%;9

Gatesville;Sunshine and hot;97;67;ENE;5;42%;2%;8

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;E;6;44%;4%;9

Giddings;Partly sunny;97;72;E;5;47%;3%;9

Gilmer;Sunshine;90;63;NNE;4;51%;1%;8

Graham;Sunshine;95;64;E;5;49%;5%;8

Granbury;Hot with sunshine;96;67;NE;5;41%;3%;8

Grand Prairie;Sunny;93;71;NE;5;38%;0%;8

Greenville;Plenty of sun;91;61;NE;5;44%;25%;8

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;84;66;E;18;44%;0%;9

Hamilton;Sunny and hot;97;66;ENE;5;43%;4%;8

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;97;70;SSE;8;57%;5%;10

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;ENE;5;41%;5%;9

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;SE;6;47%;1%;9

Henderson;Sunshine;91;64;N;4;44%;1%;8

Hereford;Mostly sunny;89;61;SE;8;44%;2%;8

Hillsboro;Sunny and hot;95;69;ENE;5;37%;1%;8

Hondo;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;NNE;6;51%;3%;9

Houston;Partly sunny;95;75;S;5;45%;1%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;95;76;SW;6;51%;1%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;92;75;SW;6;53%;1%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;94;70;WSW;3;58%;1%;9

Houston Clover;Becoming cloudy;94;73;N;5;58%;1%;9

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;95;70;SSW;4;52%;2%;9

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;96;72;SW;6;54%;1%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;96;72;SW;6;48%;1%;9

Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;98;75;NE;4;40%;3%;9

Ingleside;Humid;94;75;S;6;63%;0%;9

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;93;68;NNE;4;38%;1%;8

Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;ESE;5;53%;4%;9

Junction;Partly sunny and hot;97;67;NE;5;47%;9%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;97;71;ENE;5;52%;1%;9

Kerrville;Partly sunny;96;66;E;5;53%;4%;9

Killeen;Sunny;97;70;NNE;5;40%;4%;9

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;97;69;NNE;5;44%;4%;9

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;99;69;SE;7;52%;2%;9

La Grange;Partly sunny;99;71;E;5;50%;2%;9

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;NNE;4;45%;4%;9

Lancaster;Sunny;93;66;NE;5;41%;1%;8

Laredo;A t-storm around;102;72;SE;6;40%;40%;9

Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;E;5;48%;5%;9

Longview;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;NNE;5;47%;1%;8

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;91;65;E;10;49%;5%;8

Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;97;68;NNE;5;47%;4%;8

Mcallen;Mostly sunny, warm;99;72;SE;6;53%;8%;10

Mcgregor;Sunshine;97;67;NNE;5;43%;2%;8

Mckinney;Sunny;91;64;NNE;6;51%;1%;8

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;NE;5;42%;1%;8

Midland;Sunshine;94;69;SE;7;44%;11%;9

Midland Airpark;Sunshine;94;69;SE;7;44%;11%;9

Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;N;3;43%;0%;8

Mineola;Abundant sunshine;91;63;NNE;4;45%;1%;8

Mineral Wells;Sunny;93;65;NE;6;53%;25%;8

Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;NNE;6;44%;25%;8

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;95;66;N;4;45%;0%;8

New Braunfels;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;ENE;7;48%;2%;9

Odessa;Sunny;95;67;ESE;7;43%;8%;9

Orange;Clouds and sun, warm;95;71;SW;5;51%;5%;9

Palacios;Partly sunny;93;73;SSW;8;62%;0%;9

Palestine;Sunny and hot;95;69;NNE;5;40%;1%;8

Pampa;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSE;9;38%;2%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;SE;8;37%;1%;8

Paris;Sunny;89;62;NE;7;47%;25%;8

Pecos;Mostly sunny;95;69;SE;6;41%;3%;9

Perryton;Sunny and not as hot;85;57;SSE;7;41%;1%;7

Plainview;Mostly sunny;85;59;ESE;9;54%;4%;8

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;ESE;5;44%;1%;9

Port Aransas;A t-storm around;91;79;ESE;7;63%;40%;9

Port Isabel;A t-storm around;91;76;E;8;65%;64%;10

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny and hot;97;74;SE;7;49%;0%;9

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;98;71;E;7;49%;1%;9

Robstown;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;5;57%;1%;9

Rockport;Humid;94;77;ESE;6;58%;0%;9

Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;94;67;E;6;49%;12%;9

San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;95;66;E;5;50%;17%;9

San Antonio;Partly sunny;100;73;E;6;48%;1%;9

San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;99;73;E;5;49%;2%;9

San Marcos;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;ENE;7;47%;3%;9

Seminole;Brilliant sunshine;94;63;E;7;41%;3%;9

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;88;64;NNE;7;56%;2%;8

Snyder;Warm with sunshine;98;66;E;7;47%;17%;8

Sonora;Partly sunny;95;67;ESE;6;49%;15%;9

Stephenville;Sunny;93;66;NE;4;49%;25%;8

Sulphur Springs;Abundant sunshine;91;65;NNE;6;42%;1%;8

Sweetwater;Sunny and hot;101;69;ESE;7;41%;19%;8

Temple;Mostly sunny;96;68;NNE;6;44%;3%;9

Terrell;Sunshine;90;64;NE;5;45%;1%;8

Tyler;Sunny;94;68;NNE;5;42%;1%;8

Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;98;66;ENE;5;49%;4%;9

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;E;9;44%;1%;8

Victoria;Partly sunny, humid;98;71;SSE;7;55%;0%;9

Waco;Sunny and hot;97;69;NNE;5;41%;3%;8

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;97;71;ESE;6;51%;7%;10

Wharton;Partly sunny;92;70;S;5;58%;0%;9

Wichita Falls;Sunny;93;64;ENE;11;49%;1%;8

Wink;Mostly sunny;96;69;ESE;7;40%;1%;9

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;ESE;5;45%;5%;10

_____

