TX Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Hot;100;68;S;15;38%;14%;7

Abilene Dyess;Hot;99;67;S;14;32%;14%;7

Alice;Mostly sunny;99;73;SSE;10;59%;6%;8

Alpine;Remaining very warm;91;64;SSW;7;31%;3%;8

Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;85;53;NE;12;35%;6%;7

Angleton;Humid;91;73;S;7;73%;31%;7

Arlington;Warm with sunshine;99;74;S;9;47%;27%;7

Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;5;48%;6%;8

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;99;72;S;9;53%;6%;8

Bay;Humid;87;74;SSE;7;78%;30%;7

Beaumont;Humid with a t-storm;89;73;S;5;78%;78%;6

Beeville;Mostly sunny, humid;97;75;SSE;7;60%;9%;8

Borger;Not as hot;85;58;NE;11;35%;7%;6

Bowie;Warm with sunshine;95;65;SSE;9;53%;13%;7

Breckenridge;Hot with sunshine;101;67;S;9;37%;14%;7

Brenham;Partly sunny;96;73;SSE;6;60%;10%;8

Bridgeport;Sunny and very warm;96;64;SSE;8;50%;12%;7

Brownsville;Hot and humid;95;79;SSE;10;63%;14%;9

Brownwood;Record-tying heat;99;66;SSE;9;43%;7%;7

Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;8;45%;5%;7

Canadian;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;NE;10;40%;9%;6

Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SE;7;48%;7%;8

Childress;Hot;100;61;NNE;11;34%;9%;7

Cleburne;Warm with sunshine;99;71;SSE;10;50%;5%;7

College Station;Mostly sunny, humid;96;74;S;8;56%;11%;7

Comanche;Sunny and hot;99;68;S;9;40%;7%;7

Conroe;Partly sunny;91;72;S;6;68%;15%;7

Corpus Christi;Very warm and humid;94;76;SSE;11;66%;8%;8

Corsicana;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;10;53%;5%;7

Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;8;42%;4%;8

Dalhart;Not as hot;84;50;NE;14;35%;6%;6

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;9;52%;7%;7

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;10;52%;5%;7

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny and very warm;98;75;SSE;11;52%;9%;7

Decatur;Sunny and very warm;97;65;S;9;41%;11%;7

Del Rio;Hot;103;77;SE;10;43%;5%;8

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and hot;100;75;SE;10;47%;5%;8

Denton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;69;S;10;49%;10%;7

Dryden;Sunshine and hot;99;72;SE;6;39%;4%;8

Dumas;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;52;NE;12;39%;7%;6

Edinburg;Hot and humid;97;76;SSE;8;59%;11%;8

El Paso;Sunshine and warm;94;65;W;8;31%;1%;8

Ellington;Humid;89;75;S;7;71%;30%;7

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, humid;95;72;SE;7;58%;8%;8

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;10;48%;6%;7

Fort Worth;Hot;99;71;S;9;42%;9%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and very warm;97;71;S;11;50%;9%;7

Fort Worth Nas;Sunlit and hot;99;75;S;10;50%;9%;7

Fort Worth Spinks;Hot with sunshine;99;71;S;9;51%;7%;7

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;93;69;S;8;48%;7%;8

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;93;63;SSE;9;53%;13%;7

Galveston;Variable cloudiness;89;79;S;9;72%;66%;7

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;SSE;8;45%;5%;7

Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;SSE;8;48%;5%;7

Giddings;Mostly sunny;95;72;SSE;6;55%;10%;8

Gilmer;Partly sunny, humid;88;71;SSE;5;71%;8%;7

Graham;Hot with sunshine;99;64;S;8;37%;14%;7

Granbury;Sunny and hot;102;69;S;9;40%;8%;7

Grand Prairie;Sizzling sunshine;97;75;SSE;9;47%;7%;7

Greenville;Mostly sunny;95;69;SSE;9;52%;7%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy with sunshine;86;59;WNW;15;35%;1%;8

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;S;9;43%;6%;7

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;SSE;12;63%;15%;8

Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;7;54%;11%;7

Hebbronville;Hot with sunshine;99;72;SE;8;51%;4%;8

Henderson;Humid;87;69;S;5;68%;8%;6

Hereford;Remaining very warm;90;55;ENE;10;32%;5%;7

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;98;74;SSE;10;46%;5%;7

Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SE;8;51%;6%;8

Houston;Humid;91;76;S;6;73%;30%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sun returning;92;75;S;7;65%;30%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Some sun returning;89;76;S;7;68%;30%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;Humid;91;72;S;4;72%;21%;7

Houston Clover;Humid;91;75;S;6;70%;31%;7

Houston Hooks;Very warm and humid;93;74;S;5;70%;15%;8

Houston Hull;Humid;91;75;S;7;67%;18%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Very warm and humid;92;73;S;6;68%;30%;7

Huntsville;Partly sunny, humid;95;74;S;6;60%;12%;7

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;92;77;SSE;10;70%;57%;8

Jacksonville;Humid;89;72;S;6;63%;6%;6

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;89;70;S;5;75%;27%;6

Junction;Sunshine and hot;98;69;S;9;42%;5%;8

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;98;74;SSE;6;54%;6%;8

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;SSE;9;53%;7%;8

Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;S;10;48%;6%;7

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;98;74;S;10;51%;6%;7

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny, humid;96;75;SSE;11;62%;8%;8

La Grange;Mostly sunny, humid;96;73;SSE;6;60%;11%;8

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SSE;7;50%;6%;8

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;97;73;SSE;8;51%;6%;7

Laredo;Very hot;103;77;SE;9;42%;4%;8

Llano;Blazing sunshine;100;70;SSE;7;44%;5%;7

Longview;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;6;69%;8%;7

Lubbock;Very warm;97;58;NNE;12;31%;8%;7

Lufkin;Humid;92;72;S;5;68%;18%;6

Mcallen;Hot, turning breezy;100;78;SSE;12;58%;10%;8

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;S;10;54%;5%;7

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;10;57%;8%;7

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;95;73;SSE;8;53%;7%;7

Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;SSW;10;35%;6%;7

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;SSW;10;35%;6%;7

Midlothian;Sunshine and warm;97;72;SSE;7;57%;5%;7

Mineola;Partly sunny, humid;93;70;SSE;6;62%;7%;7

Mineral Wells;Hot with sunshine;99;69;SSE;10;50%;9%;7

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, humid;89;71;SSE;7;58%;8%;7

Nacogdoches;Humid;90;69;S;6;68%;9%;6

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;SSE;8;53%;6%;8

Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;99;64;SSW;9;32%;6%;7

Orange;A shower and t-storm;88;74;S;5;73%;80%;6

Palacios;Humid;89;77;S;11;71%;20%;7

Palestine;Partly sunny;93;71;SSE;6;62%;7%;7

Pampa;Partly sunny, warm;86;56;NE;12;34%;7%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy in the a.m.;86;53;NE;16;32%;7%;6

Paris;Partly sunny;92;70;SSE;8;55%;9%;7

Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;W;7;32%;6%;7

Perryton;Not as warm;81;53;NE;14;42%;9%;6

Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;91;53;NE;11;34%;6%;7

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SSE;6;47%;5%;8

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;89;81;SSE;10;76%;57%;8

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;82;SSE;11;68%;32%;8

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, humid;92;78;SSE;9;64%;15%;8

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;SSE;7;52%;6%;8

Robstown;Mostly sunny, humid;98;76;SSE;9;63%;9%;8

Rockport;Mostly sunny, humid;91;80;SSE;9;73%;57%;8

Rocksprings;Sunshine, very warm;94;71;SSE;9;49%;6%;8

San Angelo;Hot;99;67;S;11;41%;6%;7

San Antonio;Hot;99;74;SSE;7;52%;6%;8

San Antonio Stinson;Hot;101;74;SSE;6;52%;6%;8

San Marcos;Mostly sunny, warm;97;72;SSE;8;51%;7%;8

Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;97;58;NW;7;32%;8%;7

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;SSE;11;57%;14%;7

Snyder;Hot with sunshine;101;64;S;10;35%;9%;7

Sonora;Sunny and very warm;96;71;SSE;10;42%;4%;8

Stephenville;Sunny and hot;99;69;S;9;45%;8%;7

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;SSE;8;55%;7%;7

Sweetwater;Hot;102;65;SSW;13;32%;11%;7

Temple;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;S;11;56%;5%;7

Terrell;Mostly sunny;95;71;SSE;9;58%;7%;7

Tyler;Humid;91;73;S;7;59%;8%;6

Uvalde;Sunny and hot;99;70;SE;6;52%;9%;8

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;102;63;NE;11;32%;13%;7

Victoria;Mostly sunny, humid;95;75;SSE;8;66%;13%;8

Waco;Near-record heat;99;74;SSE;10;54%;5%;7

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;9;57%;12%;8

Wharton;Partly sunny, humid;90;72;SSE;6;78%;18%;8

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;101;66;SSE;13;42%;15%;7

Wink;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;WSW;9;31%;6%;7

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;7;49%;6%;8

