TX Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SSE;7;64%;42%;4 Abilene Dyess;Lots of sun, nice;75;51;SSE;6;59%;42%;4 Alice;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;SE;8;61%;1%;5 Alpine;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;SE;6;35%;0%;5 Amarillo;Variable clouds;64;36;SE;11;65%;56%;3 Angleton;Mostly sunny;80;62;E;5;64%;3%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSE;6;46%;28%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;3;60%;0%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;SSE;5;67%;0%;4 Bay;Partly sunny, nice;78;61;E;5;71%;2%;4 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSE;5;64%;4%;4 Beeville;Partly sunny;83;65;ESE;6;62%;2%;5 Borger;Sun and clouds;64;37;SE;8;59%;58%;4 Bowie;Clouds and sunshine;71;48;NE;5;63%;62%;4 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;SSE;6;55%;34%;4 Brenham;Mostly sunny;80;58;SSE;4;60%;4%;4 Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;74;51;SE;3;61%;34%;4 Brownsville;Partly sunny;87;67;ESE;8;59%;1%;5 Brownwood;Clouds and sun, nice;80;53;SSE;7;55%;31%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny;77;59;SE;6;53%;1%;4 Canadian;Becoming cloudy;59;32;E;7;72%;58%;4 Castroville;Mostly sunny;82;62;SE;7;57%;1%;4 Childress;Clouds and sunshine;67;41;NE;6;62%;33%;4 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;79;55;SSE;7;53%;28%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny;80;59;SE;5;56%;5%;4 Comanche;Nice with some sun;81;55;SSE;6;51%;30%;4 Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;SE;5;57%;5%;4 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;10;68%;1%;5 Corsicana;Sunshine and nice;81;55;SSE;7;48%;1%;4 Cotulla;Mostly sunny, warm;89;64;SE;9;53%;0%;5 Dalhart;Clouds and sun;64;33;ENE;11;61%;54%;4 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;SE;6;51%;12%;4 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;78;55;SSE;7;49%;9%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSE;7;50%;30%;4 Decatur;Clouds and sun, nice;74;52;SE;6;58%;33%;4 Del Rio;Low clouds breaking;85;66;SE;12;64%;2%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Low clouds breaking;82;63;SE;12;70%;2%;4 Denton;Partly sunny;77;51;ESE;7;56%;31%;4 Dryden;Nice with sunshine;78;56;SE;8;62%;2%;4 Dumas;Mostly cloudy;59;32;ESE;10;71%;55%;3 Edinburg;Partly sunny;88;64;ESE;7;57%;2%;5 El Paso;Sunny and beautiful;81;50;WSW;6;28%;0%;4 Ellington;Sunshine and nice;77;62;SE;8;63%;3%;4 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;84;60;ESE;7;62%;2%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SE;6;58%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;SSE;6;46%;30%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;77;55;SSE;8;54%;30%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;6;54%;30%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;79;53;SSE;5;55%;28%;4 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;74;57;SE;7;61%;1%;4 Gainesville;Nice with some sun;72;49;ESE;6;63%;32%;4 Galveston;Mostly sunny, nice;78;71;SE;8;58%;3%;4 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSE;6;52%;2%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;6;54%;0%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny;79;58;SSE;5;57%;4%;4 Gilmer;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;SE;5;55%;17%;4 Graham;Partly sunny;74;47;SE;6;62%;66%;4 Granbury;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;SE;6;53%;30%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;79;56;SSE;6;46%;9%;4 Greenville;Sunlit and pleasant;79;51;ESE;6;48%;14%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;WNW;14;40%;0%;4 Hamilton;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;SSE;7;53%;5%;4 Harlingen;Partly sunny;88;64;SSE;10;62%;0%;5 Hearne;Mostly sunny;80;56;SSE;4;56%;8%;4 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;87;63;ESE;7;52%;0%;5 Henderson;Mostly sunny;78;50;SSE;5;53%;14%;4 Hereford;Mostly cloudy;68;36;SSW;9;61%;63%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;SSE;7;47%;2%;4 Hondo;Mostly sunny;83;59;SE;9;64%;0%;4 Houston;Mostly sunny;79;61;SE;5;59%;4%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;80;64;ESE;7;54%;3%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;ESE;8;56%;3%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;79;60;ESE;3;66%;3%;4 Houston Clover;Sunshine;78;61;ESE;5;63%;3%;4 Houston Hooks;Sunshine;79;57;SE;3;60%;4%;4 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;80;62;ESE;6;58%;3%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;ESE;6;56%;4%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;81;57;SSE;4;50%;7%;4 Ingleside;Clouds and sun;82;69;SE;9;65%;1%;5 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;78;55;SSE;5;46%;13%;4 Jasper;Sunny and nice;77;51;SE;4;62%;6%;4 Junction;Partly sunny;80;57;SSE;7;61%;4%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;81;60;SSE;6;67%;1%;4 Kerrville;Partly sunny;75;58;SE;7;65%;1%;4 Killeen;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SE;6;58%;1%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;79;58;SE;6;59%;0%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;SE;9;61%;0%;5 La Grange;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;5;62%;3%;4 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;79;59;SE;4;63%;0%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;SSE;6;51%;8%;4 Laredo;Partly sunny;90;65;SE;9;50%;0%;5 Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SE;6;58%;2%;4 Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;SE;5;53%;16%;4 Lubbock;Partly sunny, nice;67;42;S;8;69%;22%;4 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;80;53;SSE;4;54%;9%;4 Mcallen;Clouds and sun, warm;90;66;SE;10;57%;2%;5 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;SSE;6;58%;1%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;77;53;SSE;6;54%;30%;4 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;78;52;SSE;6;50%;10%;4 Midland;Sunshine, pleasant;72;52;SSE;7;63%;12%;4 Midland Airpark;Sunshine, pleasant;72;52;SSE;7;63%;12%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;79;55;SSE;4;55%;5%;4 Mineola;Sunny and nice;79;50;SSE;5;50%;18%;4 Mineral Wells;Sunshine and nice;77;53;SE;7;59%;30%;4 Mount Pleasant;Sunshine and nice;77;51;ESE;6;55%;23%;4 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;SE;5;51%;11%;4 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;80;60;SE;6;62%;1%;4 Odessa;Lots of sun, nice;72;50;SSE;8;62%;6%;4 Orange;Mostly sunny;80;56;ESE;5;61%;4%;4 Palacios;Partly sunny;79;65;ESE;7;71%;2%;4 Palestine;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;SSE;5;49%;13%;4 Pampa;Variable clouds;61;34;SE;10;61%;87%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Variable cloudiness;64;34;ENE;7;60%;58%;3 Paris;An afternoon shower;74;50;E;6;54%;53%;4 Pecos;Sunshine and nice;78;47;E;4;50%;3%;4 Perryton;Mostly cloudy;56;30;E;10;73%;55%;3 Plainview;Partly sunny;63;36;S;8;70%;44%;4 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;84;62;SE;6;58%;1%;4 Port Aransas;Clouds and sun, nice;80;74;ESE;9;63%;2%;5 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;83;72;SE;9;59%;1%;5 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;69;ESE;8;62%;1%;4 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;SE;6;70%;1%;4 Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;86;67;SE;9;65%;2%;5 Rockport;Sun and clouds;81;72;ESE;8;61%;1%;5 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;SSE;10;63%;25%;4 San Angelo;Clouds and sun, nice;78;54;S;7;66%;15%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;81;62;SE;6;62%;1%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;83;63;SSE;6;65%;1%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;79;59;SE;6;62%;0%;4 Seminole;Mostly sunny;71;46;SSE;7;70%;8%;4 Sherman-Denison;An afternoon shower;73;52;ENE;6;60%;55%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny;71;45;SSE;7;75%;51%;3 Sonora;Sun and clouds;77;56;SSE;11;65%;4%;4 Stephenville;Clouds and sun;78;55;S;5;55%;30%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunshine, pleasant;77;52;SE;5;50%;25%;4 Sweetwater;Sunshine, pleasant;75;49;S;7;68%;44%;3 Temple;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;SE;7;60%;0%;4 Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;79;51;SSE;6;50%;6%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;SSE;6;46%;16%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny;82;61;ESE;7;60%;2%;4 Vernon;Partly sunny;65;43;ENE;6;63%;67%;4 Victoria;Partly sunny;81;63;ESE;7;70%;1%;4 Waco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;SSE;6;57%;1%;4 Weslaco;Partly sunny;88;65;ESE;8;54%;2%;5 Wharton;Mostly sunny;80;59;ESE;5;67%;3%;4 Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun;69;47;NE;5;67%;36%;4 Wink;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;SE;7;54%;3%;4 Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;91;67;ESE;7;49%;2%;5 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather