Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny, mild;75;48;SSW;5;48%;1%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, mild;74;46;SSW;4;41%;1%;3

Alice;Partly sunny;80;59;SSE;4;68%;9%;3

Alpine;Partly sunny, mild;73;53;S;6;35%;1%;4

Amarillo;Sunny and warm;71;36;SW;7;32%;2%;3

Angleton;Partly sunny;77;55;S;3;71%;2%;3

Arlington;Clouds and sun, mild;72;52;SSW;6;62%;2%;3

Austin;Becoming cloudy;76;56;WSW;2;67%;1%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Periods of sun, nice;77;54;SW;6;72%;2%;3

Bay;Turning out cloudy;75;55;SSE;3;77%;2%;4

Beaumont;Partly sunny;75;55;SW;5;74%;0%;3

Beeville;Cloudy;79;60;SSE;4;71%;8%;2

Borger;Sunny and very warm;75;40;SSW;5;31%;2%;3

Bowie;Clouds and sun, mild;72;43;N;4;57%;2%;3

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, mild;77;47;S;4;52%;0%;3

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SSW;5;76%;1%;3

Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, mild;72;45;SW;3;57%;1%;3

Brownsville;Partly sunny;82;67;ESE;6;66%;14%;3

Brownwood;Partly sunny, mild;71;47;SSE;5;69%;2%;3

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;71;54;SSW;5;74%;1%;3

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;73;29;SSW;4;49%;2%;3

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;75;58;S;5;72%;1%;3

Childress;Sunny and mild;75;42;SW;5;39%;2%;3

Cleburne;Mostly sunny, mild;73;53;SSW;7;72%;1%;3

College Station;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;SSW;6;73%;1%;3

Comanche;Mostly sunny, mild;73;50;S;6;66%;2%;3

Conroe;Partly sunny;75;53;SW;5;75%;1%;3

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;77;60;SE;6;74%;8%;2

Corsicana;Clouds and sun, mild;74;57;SSW;9;68%;2%;3

Cotulla;Clouds and sun;81;61;SSE;4;63%;0%;4

Dalhart;Sunny and mild;71;30;SW;7;31%;2%;3

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;73;53;SSW;6;62%;2%;3

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, mild;74;51;SSW;8;60%;2%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, mild;75;52;SSW;8;56%;2%;3

Decatur;Periods of sun;71;48;SSW;5;58%;2%;3

Del Rio;Partly sunny;76;59;SE;4;68%;0%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, nice;75;57;SE;5;71%;0%;3

Denton;Clouds and sun, mild;73;46;SSW;5;61%;2%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny;75;52;ESE;6;51%;1%;4

Dumas;Sunny and milder;70;36;SW;8;31%;2%;3

Edinburg;Partly sunny;81;64;E;5;68%;13%;3

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;ESE;5;32%;0%;3

Ellington;Increasing clouds;75;57;S;5;74%;1%;4

Falfurrias;Periods of sun;77;57;SSE;5;75%;10%;3

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, mild;75;55;SW;6;69%;2%;3

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, mild;73;51;SSW;6;55%;2%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;74;47;SSW;7;57%;2%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, mild;76;51;SW;6;55%;2%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, mild;76;48;N;6;58%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;70;51;SW;6;73%;2%;3

Gainesville;Partly sunny, mild;71;44;SSW;5;53%;3%;3

Galveston;Clouds and sun, nice;74;63;SSE;5;74%;2%;3

Gatesville;Periods of sun;71;54;SSW;6;73%;2%;3

Georgetown;Becoming cloudy;73;56;SW;6;75%;2%;3

Giddings;Becoming cloudy;73;55;SSW;5;77%;2%;3

Gilmer;Partly sunny, mild;70;51;WSW;6;70%;5%;3

Graham;Mostly sunny, mild;72;39;S;4;51%;1%;3

Granbury;Clouds and sun, mild;75;46;S;6;50%;2%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, mild;72;52;SSW;6;62%;2%;3

Greenville;Periods of sun, mild;71;51;SSW;6;65%;2%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;66;49;W;15;31%;1%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny;72;53;S;6;71%;2%;3

Harlingen;Partly sunny;81;63;SE;6;68%;12%;3

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;54;SSW;6;75%;3%;2

Hebbronville;Clouds and sun;78;59;SE;4;68%;10%;4

Henderson;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;SW;7;75%;4%;3

Hereford;Sunny and warm;71;32;WSW;6;38%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Partly sunny;72;56;S;7;70%;1%;3

Hondo;Mainly cloudy;75;56;SE;4;75%;1%;3

Houston;Partly sunny;74;56;SSW;4;74%;0%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;S;5;68%;1%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clouds and sun, nice;73;60;S;6;70%;1%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;S;1;74%;1%;4

Houston Clover;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;SSW;3;72%;1%;4

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, nice;75;53;N;3;74%;2%;3

Houston Hull;Turning out cloudy;77;57;S;4;69%;1%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Periods of sun;76;54;S;4;71%;0%;3

Huntsville;Partly sunny, mild;72;56;SSW;5;70%;1%;3

Ingleside;Increasing clouds;77;63;ESE;4;72%;7%;3

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, nice;69;55;SW;7;77%;3%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny, mild;71;51;SW;5;79%;2%;3

Junction;Partly sunny;74;50;SSW;4;66%;1%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Mainly cloudy;74;57;S;3;75%;1%;3

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;69;51;SSW;5;80%;2%;3

Killeen;Clouds and sun, mild;75;55;SW;6;69%;2%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun, mild;75;54;SW;7;72%;2%;3

Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;82;63;ESE;5;65%;9%;3

La Grange;Partly sunny;75;55;SSW;4;75%;2%;3

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SW;4;70%;1%;3

Lancaster;Periods of sun;70;54;SSW;6;70%;2%;3

Laredo;Clouds and sun;80;62;SE;5;67%;0%;4

Llano;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;SSW;5;75%;1%;3

Longview;Partly sunny, mild;71;53;WSW;7;71%;5%;3

Lubbock;Sunny and mild;72;36;SW;5;37%;0%;3

Lufkin;Periods of sun;74;52;SSW;5;74%;3%;3

Mcallen;Clouds and sun;81;64;SE;5;66%;13%;4

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, mild;74;56;SSW;8;68%;2%;3

Mckinney;Clouds and sun, mild;74;49;SSW;7;63%;2%;3

Mesquite;Periods of sun;71;51;S;6;68%;2%;3

Midland;Mostly sunny, mild;75;49;SW;4;36%;0%;3

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, mild;75;49;SW;4;36%;0%;3

Midlothian;Partly sunny;75;52;SSW;7;67%;2%;3

Mineola;Clouds and sun, mild;70;54;WSW;7;74%;5%;3

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, mild;75;48;SSW;5;54%;2%;3

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, mild;70;51;W;7;70%;4%;3

Nacogdoches;Periods of sun, nice;69;49;SW;7;79%;3%;3

New Braunfels;Mainly cloudy;74;55;SSW;5;72%;2%;3

Odessa;Mostly sunny, mild;74;49;SSW;4;36%;0%;3

Orange;Partly sunny;75;58;SW;5;71%;0%;3

Palacios;Clouding up;76;60;SE;4;75%;4%;4

Palestine;Clouds and sun, mild;69;54;SW;6;77%;4%;3

Pampa;Sunny and very warm;74;41;SSW;7;30%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and mild;73;33;SW;5;38%;2%;3

Paris;Partly sunny;71;49;WSW;6;65%;4%;3

Pecos;Mostly sunny, nice;74;42;SE;5;37%;0%;3

Perryton;Sunny and mild;70;34;SW;6;44%;3%;3

Plainview;Sunny and mild;70;32;WSW;6;46%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Turning cloudy;76;60;SSE;4;69%;1%;3

Port Aransas;High clouds;75;67;ESE;5;74%;8%;4

Port Isabel;Clouds and sun;78;70;ESE;7;67%;12%;3

Port Lavaca;Increasing clouds;77;62;SE;5;71%;5%;4

Randolph AFB;Increasing clouds;73;56;S;4;74%;2%;3

Robstown;Episodes of sunshine;81;62;SE;5;68%;8%;3

Rockport;Some sun;75;64;ESE;5;73%;7%;3

Rocksprings;Mainly cloudy, mild;70;54;S;6;70%;0%;3

San Angelo;Clouds and sun, mild;76;52;SSW;4;56%;1%;3

San Antonio;Becoming cloudy;74;58;SSW;4;75%;1%;3

San Antonio Stinson;Increasing clouds;76;59;S;2;73%;2%;3

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;74;56;SSW;5;74%;2%;3

Seminole;Sunny and mild;75;40;SW;5;38%;0%;3

Sherman-Denison;Periods of sun, mild;71;47;SW;5;60%;3%;3

Snyder;Mostly sunny, mild;73;43;SSW;4;39%;0%;3

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;73;49;SSW;5;60%;0%;3

Stephenville;Clouds and sun, mild;74;52;N;5;59%;2%;3

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;70;53;WSW;8;63%;6%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, mild;76;50;SSW;5;36%;1%;3

Temple;Clouding up;75;54;SSW;8;73%;3%;3

Terrell;Clouds and sun, mild;71;53;SSW;7;70%;2%;3

Tyler;Clouds and sun, mild;72;55;WSW;9;64%;6%;3

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SE;5;78%;0%;3

Vernon;Sunny and mild;74;40;SSW;5;43%;0%;3

Victoria;A thick cloud cover;76;56;S;5;77%;5%;2

Waco;Partly sunny, mild;76;55;SSW;8;68%;2%;3

Weslaco;Periods of sun;81;64;E;5;66%;13%;3

Wharton;Areas of low clouds;74;54;S;4;80%;2%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, mild;73;43;SW;4;51%;1%;3

Wink;Mostly sunny, mild;76;44;SSE;4;34%;0%;3

Zapata;Clouds and sun;81;63;ESE;5;63%;6%;4

_____

