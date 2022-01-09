TX Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;SSE;4;29%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Sunny, but cool;52;31;S;3;24%;1%;3 Alice;Cooler;61;41;N;13;44%;13%;4 Alpine;Cloudy;47;32;E;8;39%;25%;1 Amarillo;Sunny and milder;53;27;SW;7;46%;2%;3 Angleton;Cooler;60;39;NNE;14;42%;8%;3 Arlington;Abundant sunshine;53;33;E;7;33%;1%;3 Austin;Periods of sun;57;37;NNE;8;33%;3%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;58;34;NNE;14;35%;3%;3 Bay;Cooler;58;38;NNE;13;47%;10%;3 Beaumont;Cooler;57;38;NNE;11;47%;5%;3 Beeville;Mostly cloudy;61;43;NNE;11;51%;14%;3 Borger;Sunny and milder;55;29;SW;7;43%;2%;3 Bowie;Sunny and warmer;53;27;S;3;39%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Plenty of sun;54;31;SSE;4;32%;1%;3 Brenham;Partly sunny;57;36;NNE;10;39%;8%;4 Bridgeport;Sunny;52;25;SSW;2;41%;1%;3 Brownsville;Cloudy and breezy;54;50;NNW;14;67%;44%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;55;25;E;7;31%;2%;3 Burnet;Partly sunny;56;34;NE;8;31%;2%;3 Canadian;Sunny and warmer;54;20;SSW;5;53%;2%;3 Castroville;Partly sunny, cooler;61;41;NE;10;37%;3%;4 Childress;Sunny and milder;55;27;SSW;5;31%;1%;3 Cleburne;Sunny;53;32;ENE;8;37%;2%;3 College Station;Breezy in the a.m.;58;35;NNE;13;35%;7%;3 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;E;7;32%;2%;3 Conroe;Cooler;56;36;NE;9;39%;6%;3 Corpus Christi;Cooler;59;42;NNE;16;51%;14%;2 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;55;32;NNE;9;36%;3%;3 Cotulla;Partly sunny, cooler;64;43;NE;10;30%;1%;4 Dalhart;Sunny and milder;54;22;SW;7;42%;1%;3 Dallas Love;Abundant sunshine;53;31;N;5;40%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Brilliant sunshine;53;32;S;8;35%;1%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Abundant sunshine;54;32;SSW;8;39%;1%;3 Decatur;Sunny;52;32;SSE;5;35%;2%;3 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;62;42;E;8;26%;0%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cooler;59;39;E;9;27%;0%;2 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;53;27;SE;6;37%;1%;3 Dryden;Mostly cloudy;52;36;E;7;32%;0%;1 Dumas;Sunny and milder;51;25;SW;7;56%;1%;3 Edinburg;Cloudy;55;47;NW;12;55%;34%;1 El Paso;Periods of sun;54;40;E;10;38%;25%;2 Ellington;Breezy and cooler;58;40;NNE;15;41%;8%;2 Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;56;41;N;10;60%;17%;2 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;56;33;NE;9;31%;3%;3 Fort Worth;Abundant sunshine;53;33;SE;6;34%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;54;29;SSW;6;38%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;SSW;6;34%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine;54;28;S;6;37%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;54;29;NE;9;39%;3%;4 Gainesville;Sunny;52;28;S;5;35%;1%;3 Galveston;Windy;59;48;NE;20;48%;9%;3 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;55;31;NNE;8;34%;2%;3 Georgetown;Partly sunny;56;34;NNE;10;33%;2%;3 Giddings;Clouds and sun;55;36;NNE;9;38%;9%;3 Gilmer;Sunny;53;28;N;6;40%;0%;3 Graham;Sunny and warmer;54;25;SSE;4;35%;1%;3 Granbury;Sunny;54;27;ESE;6;39%;2%;3 Grand Prairie;Abundant sunshine;53;33;E;7;33%;1%;3 Greenville;Plenty of sun;53;28;N;6;38%;1%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;43;34;ENE;26;39%;25%;2 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;54;30;ENE;8;35%;2%;3 Harlingen;Winds subsiding;56;46;NNW;17;66%;40%;1 Hearne;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;37%;6%;3 Hebbronville;Rather cloudy;55;42;N;10;49%;17%;2 Henderson;Sunny and cooler;52;28;NNE;7;40%;1%;3 Hereford;Mostly sunny, milder;52;22;SW;6;53%;0%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;56;33;NNE;9;36%;3%;3 Hondo;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;11;33%;3%;4 Houston;Cooler with some sun;57;40;NE;10;41%;8%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy and cooler;60;42;NNE;15;36%;9%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Cooler;57;41;NNE;15;38%;9%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, cooler;59;39;NNE;11;42%;8%;3 Houston Clover;Cooler;59;40;NNE;13;38%;8%;3 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, cooler;58;37;NNE;11;38%;7%;4 Houston Hull;Breezy and cooler;60;40;NNE;14;38%;9%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;58;38;NNE;13;37%;7%;2 Huntsville;Partly sunny;56;33;NNE;5;38%;5%;3 Ingleside;Winds subsiding;58;44;NNE;16;51%;14%;2 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;53;33;NE;6;37%;2%;3 Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;54;31;NNE;9;47%;6%;3 Junction;Sunny intervals;57;27;ENE;8;27%;3%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Cooler with some sun;58;37;NE;12;34%;3%;4 Kerrville;Partly sunny;55;31;NE;9;39%;3%;3 Killeen;Partly sunny;56;33;NE;9;31%;3%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partial sunshine;56;33;NNE;11;33%;3%;3 Kingsville Nas;Cooler;63;42;N;14;45%;16%;2 La Grange;Clouds and sun;56;38;NNE;8;39%;10%;3 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;57;35;NNE;9;35%;2%;4 Lancaster;Abundant sunshine;52;31;ENE;7;37%;2%;3 Laredo;Partly sunny;61;45;NE;10;42%;1%;3 Llano;Partly sunny;58;29;NE;8;34%;2%;3 Longview;Sunshine;54;29;N;6;39%;0%;3 Lubbock;Sunlit and cool;51;29;SSW;5;41%;0%;3 Lufkin;Cooler;57;30;NNE;9;37%;4%;3 Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;56;48;NNW;14;61%;35%;1 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;56;31;NNE;11;36%;3%;3 Mckinney;Brilliant sunshine;54;27;SW;5;40%;1%;3 Mesquite;Brilliant sunshine;53;30;NE;6;35%;2%;3 Midland;Partly sunny;54;34;SSE;5;24%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;54;34;SSE;5;24%;0%;3 Midlothian;Abundant sunshine;54;31;ESE;6;42%;2%;3 Mineola;Sunshine;54;27;NNE;5;37%;0%;3 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sunshine;55;27;SSE;5;34%;2%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny;53;28;NNW;6;38%;1%;3 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, cooler;53;27;NNE;7;40%;3%;3 New Braunfels;Cooler;58;39;NNE;14;38%;2%;4 Odessa;Partly sunny;53;35;ESE;7;31%;0%;3 Orange;Cooler;57;38;NNE;9;43%;5%;3 Palacios;Winds subsiding;61;38;NNE;17;49%;10%;3 Palestine;Mostly sunny;54;29;NE;8;38%;4%;3 Pampa;Sunny and milder;55;29;SSW;9;45%;2%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and milder;56;26;SSW;5;40%;2%;3 Paris;Plenty of sun;53;28;NNW;6;42%;1%;3 Pecos;Periods of sun;48;29;E;5;43%;25%;2 Perryton;Sunny and milder;52;24;SSW;6;58%;2%;3 Plainview;Sunshine;49;22;SW;7;51%;0%;3 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cooler;60;41;NNE;10;35%;3%;4 Port Aransas;Cooler;58;51;NE;15;59%;15%;2 Port Isabel;Cooler;57;54;N;20;63%;67%;1 Port Lavaca;Breezy and cooler;59;43;NNE;15;53%;10%;3 Randolph AFB;Cooler;56;37;NNE;13;37%;3%;4 Robstown;Cooler;62;44;NNE;13;48%;14%;3 Rockport;Cooler;59;45;NNE;14;57%;12%;3 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;54;36;ENE;10;36%;1%;2 San Angelo;Partly sunny;56;31;SSE;5;25%;1%;2 San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;59;41;NNE;11;38%;3%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, cooler;60;41;NE;12;32%;3%;4 San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;56;37;NNE;14;37%;3%;4 Seminole;Partly sunny;53;31;SSE;5;40%;0%;3 Sherman-Denison;Sunshine;52;30;SSW;5;45%;1%;3 Snyder;Plenty of sunshine;51;31;S;6;32%;0%;3 Sonora;Cloudy;56;30;E;9;34%;0%;2 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;54;30;S;5;33%;2%;3 Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;53;29;N;6;39%;1%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;53;36;S;6;28%;1%;3 Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;55;31;NNE;13;37%;3%;3 Terrell;Sunny;53;28;NE;7;36%;2%;3 Tyler;Sunshine;54;31;NNE;7;36%;1%;3 Uvalde;Partly sunny;62;40;NE;7;38%;2%;4 Vernon;Sunny and milder;55;27;SSW;5;29%;1%;3 Victoria;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;13;51%;10%;3 Waco;Mostly sunny;57;31;NNE;11;34%;4%;3 Weslaco;Low clouds;54;47;NNW;12;56%;39%;1 Wharton;Cooler with some sun;57;38;NNE;13;51%;9%;3 Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;54;27;SSW;2;34%;1%;3 Wink;Periods of sun;53;31;NW;4;25%;25%;2 Zapata;Cooler;59;49;N;9;44%;14%;1