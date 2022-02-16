TX Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;25;N;20;44%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and colder;45;22;N;19;38%;2%;4 Alice;Warm in the p.m.;86;39;NNE;13;30%;15%;5 Alpine;Sunny, but cooler;54;24;NE;11;36%;0%;5 Amarillo;Very cold;38;22;SSW;18;52%;26%;1 Angleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;38;NNW;15;51%;64%;4 Arlington;Cooler in the a.m.;60;29;N;17;46%;15%;3 Austin;Sunny and breezy;70;34;N;14;35%;14%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;34;N;15;35%;15%;5 Bay;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;36;N;15;56%;63%;4 Beaumont;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;34;NNW;16;63%;88%;2 Beeville;Partly sunny, warm;85;39;NNE;10;32%;16%;5 Borger;A bit of a.m. snow;40;23;SSW;16;47%;64%;1 Bowie;Breezy;45;23;N;18;54%;28%;3 Breckenridge;Breezy and colder;47;22;N;16;53%;5%;4 Brenham;Breezy;75;33;N;14;41%;31%;5 Bridgeport;Winds subsiding;50;24;N;16;54%;9%;4 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;83;51;NNE;11;57%;20%;5 Brownwood;Breezy and cooler;53;23;N;17;41%;6%;5 Burnet;Cooler in the p.m.;65;30;N;13;33%;7%;5 Canadian;A bit of a.m. snow;38;13;SW;15;57%;80%;2 Castroville;Sunny and breezy;79;36;NNE;15;25%;7%;5 Childress;Windy;41;23;SE;23;47%;8%;3 Cleburne;Breezy and cooler;58;27;N;18;51%;11%;3 College Station;Winds subsiding;69;33;N;16;48%;31%;5 Comanche;Breezy and cooler;54;27;N;15;39%;6%;4 Conroe;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;31;NNW;15;46%;65%;5 Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;83;39;N;14;40%;16%;5 Corsicana;Winds subsiding;67;30;N;18;43%;28%;4 Cotulla;Winds subsiding;84;40;NNE;16;20%;1%;5 Dalhart;Windy;35;16;SSW;21;59%;26%;1 Dallas Love;Winds subsiding;60;29;N;18;48%;17%;3 Dallas Redbird;Winds subsiding;58;30;N;19;46%;17%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy and cooler;57;28;N;21;46%;15%;3 Decatur;Cooler;52;26;NNW;17;56%;10%;4 Del Rio;Windy with sunshine;76;41;N;19;22%;0%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, windy;73;36;N;19;22%;0%;5 Denton;Breezy and cooler;56;25;NNW;20;65%;13%;3 Dryden;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;31;NE;12;28%;0%;5 Dumas;Winds subsiding;35;20;SW;18;57%;26%;1 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, nice;84;43;NE;10;42%;14%;5 El Paso;Partly sunny, cooler;58;33;E;9;35%;3%;5 Ellington;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;37;NNW;16;58%;64%;4 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;82;36;NNE;9;34%;14%;5 Fort Hood;Sunny and breezy;62;30;N;17;37%;9%;5 Fort Worth;Breezy and cooler;58;28;N;17;53%;12%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and cooler;56;26;N;20;47%;12%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Winds subsiding;56;28;N;19;50%;11%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy and cooler;57;27;N;19;48%;12%;3 Fredericksburg;Sunny and breezy;66;26;N;14;33%;6%;5 Gainesville;Breezy and cooler;53;23;NNW;18;66%;12%;2 Galveston;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;41;NNW;16;70%;64%;3 Gatesville;Breezy, then cooler;63;28;N;14;37%;9%;5 Georgetown;Sunny and breezy;69;31;NNW;15;32%;11%;5 Giddings;Breezy with sunshine;71;33;N;14;37%;30%;5 Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;27;NNW;14;57%;82%;4 Graham;Breezy and colder;43;19;N;16;55%;7%;4 Granbury;Winds subsiding;54;25;N;18;52%;9%;4 Grand Prairie;Cooler in the a.m.;61;29;N;16;47%;15%;3 Greenville;Winds subsiding;61;24;NNW;18;51%;29%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;41;28;NE;20;58%;1%;4 Hamilton;Winds subsiding;57;27;N;16;40%;8%;5 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;84;45;NNE;13;52%;15%;5 Hearne;Breezy, then cooler;69;31;N;13;45%;30%;5 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;82;38;NNE;10;28%;14%;5 Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;29;NNW;14;52%;82%;4 Hereford;Breezy and colder;40;19;SSW;18;46%;26%;1 Hillsboro;Windy and cooler;63;28;N;18;42%;15%;4 Hondo;Sunshine and breezy;77;34;NNE;16;26%;6%;5 Houston;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;35;NNW;15;48%;65%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);Rain, a thunderstorm;77;37;NNW;16;54%;64%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;38;NNW;16;55%;64%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;36;NNW;15;55%;64%;4 Houston Clover;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;38;NNW;14;54%;63%;4 Houston Hooks;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;34;NNW;15;54%;64%;5 Houston Hull;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;37;NNW;16;50%;63%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;35;NNW;15;52%;64%;4 Huntsville;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;31;NNW;14;48%;65%;5 Ingleside;Partly sunny, warm;80;40;N;11;44%;20%;5 Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;27;NNW;13;49%;82%;4 Jasper;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;28;NNW;15;65%;67%;3 Junction;Cooler;63;27;NNE;15;33%;5%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and breezy;79;36;NNE;14;27%;9%;5 Kerrville;Sunny and breezy;68;27;N;15;30%;6%;5 Killeen;Sunny and breezy;62;30;N;17;37%;9%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy, then cooler;63;30;N;17;37%;9%;5 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;86;40;NNE;13;35%;15%;5 La Grange;Breezy with sunshine;75;34;N;14;39%;31%;5 Lago Vista;Sunshine and breezy;69;33;N;14;36%;11%;5 Lancaster;Cooler in the a.m.;61;28;N;17;48%;19%;3 Laredo;Mostly sunny;84;43;NNE;12;24%;2%;5 Llano;Sunny and breezy;64;26;N;14;34%;5%;5 Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;28;NNW;13;54%;67%;4 Lubbock;Very cold;43;19;ENE;19;46%;2%;4 Lufkin;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;30;NNW;14;60%;82%;4 Mcallen;Mostly sunny;85;45;NNE;11;44%;14%;5 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;63;28;N;18;44%;15%;5 Mckinney;Winds subsiding;58;25;N;19;50%;21%;3 Mesquite;Cooler in the a.m.;61;28;N;17;51%;21%;3 Midland;Much colder;49;25;ENE;17;36%;0%;5 Midland Airpark;Much colder;49;25;ENE;17;36%;0%;5 Midlothian;Winds subsiding;58;28;N;18;54%;17%;4 Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;26;NNW;15;51%;67%;4 Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;50;24;N;19;46%;11%;4 Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;27;NNW;14;53%;66%;4 Nacogdoches;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;27;NNW;14;57%;82%;4 New Braunfels;Sunny and breezy;77;34;NNE;14;32%;12%;5 Odessa;Cooler;52;23;NE;14;34%;0%;5 Orange;Rain and a t-storm;78;35;NNW;15;69%;91%;2 Palacios;Breezy;78;37;N;17;56%;31%;4 Palestine;Breezy, then cooler;68;29;NNW;14;47%;33%;5 Pampa;Some morning snow;38;22;SW;19;55%;63%;1 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Some morning snow;37;19;SSW;19;58%;50%;1 Paris;A little a.m. rain;61;25;NNW;16;60%;73%;2 Pecos;Breezy in the a.m.;55;25;ENE;12;33%;0%;5 Perryton;A bit of a.m. snow;37;17;SW;18;59%;64%;1 Plainview;Winds subsiding;39;15;E;20;52%;4%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;81;38;NNE;9;23%;10%;5 Port Aransas;Clouds and sun, nice;73;41;NNE;10;67%;19%;5 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;75;53;NNE;10;67%;20%;5 Port Lavaca;Breezy;79;40;N;15;49%;28%;5 Randolph AFB;Sunny and breezy;77;34;NNE;15;30%;11%;5 Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;86;41;N;12;36%;16%;5 Rockport;Breezy in the p.m.;77;39;N;13;48%;21%;5 Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;63;30;NNE;15;32%;0%;5 San Angelo;Winds subsiding;56;25;NNE;19;33%;0%;5 San Antonio;Breezy in the a.m.;79;35;NNE;14;25%;9%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and breezy;82;39;NNE;14;25%;10%;5 San Marcos;Sunny and breezy;75;33;N;16;35%;14%;5 Seminole;Much colder;48;21;ENE;15;41%;2%;5 Sherman-Denison;Breezy and cooler;55;25;N;18;54%;17%;2 Snyder;Much colder;46;22;NE;16;41%;2%;5 Sonora;Lots of sun, cooler;60;24;NE;13;34%;1%;5 Stephenville;Winds subsiding;53;25;N;16;46%;7%;4 Sulphur Springs;A little a.m. rain;63;27;NNW;17;53%;69%;3 Sweetwater;Lots of sun, chilly;48;26;NNE;15;39%;2%;5 Temple;Breezy, then cooler;64;29;N;18;40%;14%;5 Terrell;Breezy and cooler;62;27;NNW;17;47%;29%;3 Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;29;NNW;15;53%;82%;4 Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;75;33;NNE;12;28%;0%;5 Vernon;Winds subsiding;42;24;N;19;41%;5%;2 Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;81;37;N;15;36%;27%;5 Waco;Breezy, then cooler;64;28;N;20;43%;15%;5 Weslaco;Mostly sunny, nice;85;44;NE;10;42%;14%;5 Wharton;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;34;N;16;51%;63%;5 Wichita Falls;Breezy;40;24;N;19;56%;6%;2 Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;54;23;ENE;15;32%;0%;5 Zapata;Partly sunny;86;44;NNE;9;29%;6%;5