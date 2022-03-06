TX Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy in the a.m.;52;32;NE;15;40%;1%;6 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;51;30;NE;15;35%;1%;6 Alice;Increasingly windy;69;45;NE;17;60%;80%;2 Alpine;Sunny and cooler;61;29;ESE;8;20%;0%;6 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, cold;46;22;SE;8;48%;1%;5 Angleton;Not as warm;68;50;N;12;67%;66%;2 Arlington;Cooler;54;38;NNE;13;49%;10%;5 Austin;Decreasing clouds;59;42;NNE;12;39%;10%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Winds subsiding;60;42;NNE;19;41%;10%;4 Bay;Not as warm;67;49;NNE;13;70%;82%;2 Beaumont;Not as warm;71;49;NNE;11;77%;88%;2 Beeville;Cooler;69;47;NNE;14;66%;82%;2 Borger;Mostly sunny, cold;47;22;SE;7;42%;0%;5 Bowie;Partly sunny;51;30;NNE;13;41%;9%;5 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;53;32;ENE;10;47%;5%;5 Brenham;Cooler;57;46;NNE;12;67%;60%;2 Bridgeport;Cooler;52;31;NNE;12;43%;9%;5 Brownsville;A morning shower;80;54;N;8;74%;95%;3 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;31;NE;13;44%;9%;6 Burnet;Partly sunny, cooler;56;39;NE;12;48%;8%;6 Canadian;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;13;SE;8;47%;0%;5 Castroville;Partly sunny, cooler;63;45;NE;13;41%;7%;6 Childress;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;26;ENE;11;38%;0%;5 Cleburne;Cooler;55;35;NNE;15;58%;9%;6 College Station;Winds subsiding;56;44;NNE;17;53%;38%;2 Comanche;Cooler;56;33;NE;13;49%;9%;6 Conroe;Cooler;64;45;NNE;10;65%;62%;2 Corpus Christi;Cooler;68;46;NNE;18;73%;62%;2 Corsicana;Cooler;55;37;N;14;54%;7%;3 Cotulla;Winds subsiding;70;46;ENE;17;32%;7%;5 Dalhart;Periods of sun, cold;44;16;SE;9;48%;5%;5 Dallas Love;Breezy in the a.m.;54;37;NNE;14;43%;10%;5 Dallas Redbird;Breezy;54;38;NNE;16;40%;10%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Cooler;55;37;NNE;18;40%;10%;5 Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;34;NE;10;53%;9%;5 Del Rio;Not as warm;74;49;E;12;23%;0%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;73;46;E;13;22%;0%;6 Denton;Cooler;53;31;NNE;14;55%;10%;5 Dryden;Sunny and cooler;65;38;E;10;20%;0%;6 Dumas;Mostly sunny, cold;43;17;SE;7;55%;1%;5 Edinburg;Not as warm;75;49;N;10;69%;73%;2 El Paso;Mostly sunny;65;38;ESE;7;22%;0%;6 Ellington;Not as warm;67;48;NNE;14;66%;84%;2 Falfurrias;Cooler;68;45;NNE;10;68%;77%;3 Fort Hood;Cooler;56;38;NNE;15;47%;8%;6 Fort Worth;Periods of sun;55;37;NNE;13;48%;10%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the a.m.;54;34;NNE;17;40%;10%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Cooler;57;37;NNE;16;41%;10%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler;55;35;NNE;16;40%;10%;5 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;54;35;NE;12;50%;7%;6 Gainesville;Cooler;52;32;NNE;13;51%;9%;5 Galveston;Increasingly windy;67;53;N;15;74%;72%;2 Gatesville;Partly sunny;55;36;NNE;12;55%;7%;6 Georgetown;Decreasing clouds;57;40;NNE;13;51%;30%;5 Giddings;Variable cloudiness;54;43;NNE;11;59%;33%;2 Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;53;35;N;8;52%;30%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny, cooler;51;30;ENE;11;54%;8%;5 Granbury;Cooler;55;32;NNE;14;55%;9%;6 Grand Prairie;Cooler;54;38;NNE;13;48%;10%;5 Greenville;Mostly cloudy;53;31;N;13;51%;10%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;48;30;ENE;22;28%;0%;6 Hamilton;Cooler;55;33;NNE;13;53%;8%;6 Harlingen;Not as warm;76;51;N;11;78%;88%;2 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;55;43;NNE;11;56%;28%;2 Hebbronville;Cooler;69;45;NE;12;51%;80%;2 Henderson;Mostly cloudy;53;39;NNE;8;53%;31%;2 Hereford;Mostly sunny, cold;46;19;SE;7;50%;0%;5 Hillsboro;Cooler;55;35;NNE;14;55%;8%;6 Hondo;Winds subsiding;67;42;NE;18;32%;7%;6 Houston;Not as warm;67;48;NNE;11;66%;83%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;66;49;NNE;15;63%;90%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Not as warm;67;49;NNE;16;58%;84%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Cooler;67;48;NNE;11;63%;90%;1 Houston Clover;Not as warm;69;49;NNE;11;63%;78%;1 Houston Hooks;Cooler;65;46;NNE;12;53%;62%;2 Houston Hull;Cooler;67;48;NNE;14;55%;73%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;66;46;NNE;15;56%;62%;2 Huntsville;Cooler;59;43;NNE;7;61%;58%;2 Ingleside;Increasingly windy;69;47;NNE;16;70%;83%;2 Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;51;40;NNE;8;55%;31%;2 Jasper;Cooler;65;43;NNE;9;80%;62%;1 Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;34;NE;14;34%;7%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Winds subsiding;64;44;NE;17;34%;9%;6 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;36;NE;12;43%;7%;6 Killeen;Cooler;56;38;NNE;15;47%;8%;6 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Cooler;57;38;NNE;16;45%;8%;6 Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;70;47;NNE;15;71%;81%;2 La Grange;Cloudy;57;45;NNE;11;58%;39%;2 Lago Vista;Cooler;59;40;NE;13;43%;9%;5 Lancaster;Mainly cloudy;53;36;NNE;12;54%;9%;4 Laredo;Breezy and cooler;70;49;ENE;14;32%;18%;4 Llano;Partly sunny;57;37;NE;11;49%;7%;6 Longview;Rather cloudy;54;37;N;9;51%;28%;2 Lubbock;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;26;ESE;9;46%;0%;5 Lufkin;Cooler;63;42;NNE;10;56%;56%;2 Mcallen;Cooler;73;49;NNE;11;76%;70%;2 Mcgregor;Winds subsiding;55;36;NNE;17;47%;7%;4 Mckinney;Breezy;54;34;NNE;16;43%;10%;5 Mesquite;Cooler;54;36;NNE;13;52%;27%;4 Midland;Mostly sunny;53;31;E;12;33%;0%;6 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;53;31;E;12;33%;0%;6 Midlothian;Cooler;53;35;NNE;14;48%;9%;4 Mineola;Mostly cloudy;54;33;N;10;49%;21%;3 Mineral Wells;Windy in the morning;54;32;NNE;16;40%;10%;5 Mount Pleasant;Cooler;54;34;N;11;48%;22%;4 Nacogdoches;Cooler;57;39;NNE;9;61%;53%;2 New Braunfels;Winds subsiding;59;44;NNE;16;48%;10%;4 Odessa;Breezy in the a.m.;53;30;E;12;37%;0%;6 Orange;A stray a.m. t-storm;71;50;NNE;9;73%;65%;3 Palacios;Increasingly windy;67;46;NNE;19;65%;77%;1 Palestine;Mostly cloudy;51;39;NNE;10;57%;27%;2 Pampa;Partly sunny, chilly;47;22;SE;9;43%;0%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;21;ESE;8;40%;0%;5 Paris;Cooler;54;33;N;12;54%;30%;4 Pecos;Plenty of sunshine;57;30;E;8;30%;0%;6 Perryton;Mostly sunny, cold;44;15;SE;9;53%;4%;5 Plainview;Mostly sunny, cold;44;21;ESE;8;53%;0%;5 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, cooler;66;46;NE;11;39%;9%;6 Port Aransas;Cooler;65;49;NNE;16;85%;84%;2 Port Isabel;A morning shower;74;57;N;10;84%;95%;2 Port Lavaca;Not as warm;67;48;NNE;15;81%;70%;2 Randolph AFB;Winds subsiding;61;42;NE;18;39%;10%;4 Robstown;Cooler;72;48;NNE;16;66%;78%;2 Rockport;Not as warm;66;48;NNE;14;75%;78%;2 Rocksprings;Cooler;58;37;ENE;14;36%;1%;6 San Angelo;Cooler;57;33;ENE;14;33%;1%;6 San Antonio;Breezy and cooler;62;46;NE;15;43%;9%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Winds subsiding;67;47;NE;17;32%;10%;6 San Marcos;Winds subsiding;58;42;NNE;17;49%;9%;4 Seminole;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;27;ESE;9;44%;0%;6 Sherman-Denison;Cooler;53;35;NNE;14;42%;10%;5 Snyder;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;30;E;11;44%;0%;6 Sonora;Partly sunny, cooler;60;34;ENE;14;36%;1%;6 Stephenville;Breezy in the a.m.;54;32;NNE;14;42%;9%;6 Sulphur Springs;Cooler;54;34;N;11;51%;30%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;52;32;E;12;43%;0%;6 Temple;Breezy and cooler;56;38;NNE;18;45%;7%;3 Terrell;Mostly cloudy;53;33;NNE;12;52%;27%;4 Tyler;Mostly cloudy;53;37;NNE;10;49%;23%;3 Uvalde;Partly sunny, cooler;65;44;ENE;11;30%;1%;6 Vernon;Sunshine and chilly;49;28;ENE;12;41%;0%;5 Victoria;Not as warm;67;47;NNE;16;72%;82%;2 Waco;Cooler;57;36;NNE;18;43%;7%;4 Weslaco;Not as warm;76;50;N;8;67%;78%;2 Wharton;Not as warm;68;47;NNE;15;79%;72%;2 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;50;29;NE;13;40%;7%;5 Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;57;29;E;11;26%;0%;6 Zapata;Cooler;72;51;NE;10;42%;54%;3