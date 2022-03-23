TX Forecast for Friday, March 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and warmer;72;42;ESE;13;23%;0%;7 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and warmer;72;38;SE;13;19%;0%;7 Alice;Sunny and breezy;84;46;SW;16;20%;3%;8 Alpine;Sunny and warmer;71;42;SW;10;18%;0%;8 Amarillo;Sunny and milder;67;40;SE;11;31%;2%;7 Angleton;Breezy in the a.m.;74;44;SE;12;39%;7%;8 Arlington;Plenty of sun;68;40;SSE;9;31%;0%;7 Austin;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;SW;7;26%;0%;8 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and delightful;75;38;NW;11;29%;0%;8 Bay;Sunny and breezy;73;45;SSE;12;41%;7%;8 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;74;41;WNW;10;48%;15%;8 Beeville;Plenty of sun;81;43;SSE;11;29%;3%;8 Borger;Sunny and warmer;69;41;W;10;29%;2%;7 Bowie;Mostly sunny;65;37;WNW;9;37%;0%;7 Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;SE;8;28%;0%;7 Brenham;Mostly sunny;71;40;S;9;42%;6%;8 Bridgeport;Abundant sunshine;66;35;W;8;37%;0%;7 Brownsville;Sunny and breezy;83;51;SE;15;36%;2%;9 Brownwood;Abundant sunshine;71;32;E;11;29%;0%;8 Burnet;Plenty of sun;72;39;E;9;24%;0%;8 Canadian;Sunny and milder;65;28;NE;10;38%;0%;7 Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;80;41;SE;10;25%;0%;8 Childress;Sunny and warmer;71;41;SE;14;23%;0%;7 Cleburne;Brilliant sunshine;68;39;SE;10;37%;0%;7 College Station;Mostly sunny;71;43;NNW;9;38%;6%;8 Comanche;Brilliant sunshine;71;41;SE;10;28%;0%;7 Conroe;Mostly sunny;70;38;S;8;44%;7%;8 Corpus Christi;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;47;SSW;18;25%;3%;8 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;68;37;ESE;8;41%;1%;7 Cotulla;Sunny and breezy;83;48;SW;13;17%;0%;8 Dalhart;Sunshine and milder;69;35;WNW;12;28%;2%;7 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;67;43;WNW;8;36%;0%;7 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;66;44;WNW;11;33%;0%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;68;42;WNW;12;33%;0%;7 Decatur;Brilliant sunshine;65;40;SW;8;34%;0%;7 Del Rio;Sunny and warmer;82;47;ESE;11;20%;2%;8 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and warmer;83;46;E;12;17%;2%;8 Denton;Mostly sunny;66;32;SW;9;43%;0%;7 Dryden;Sunny and warmer;81;40;WSW;8;19%;1%;8 Dumas;Sunny and milder;67;37;W;12;37%;0%;7 Edinburg;Sunny and breezy;84;48;ESE;13;27%;1%;9 El Paso;Sunny and warmer;74;43;SW;7;18%;0%;8 Ellington;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;47;S;13;38%;7%;8 Falfurrias;Sunny and breezy;82;43;SSE;14;29%;2%;8 Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;NNW;12;26%;0%;8 Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;SSE;9;34%;0%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;67;41;WNW;12;37%;0%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;W;11;35%;0%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;69;38;W;11;35%;0%;7 Fredericksburg;Sunny;72;37;S;10;26%;0%;8 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;65;35;SW;9;37%;0%;7 Galveston;Sunny and breezy;74;58;ESE;16;44%;8%;8 Gatesville;Plenty of sun;70;36;E;9;33%;0%;7 Georgetown;Sunny;72;41;SE;10;29%;0%;8 Giddings;Plenty of sun;70;40;S;8;35%;5%;8 Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;64;37;W;6;47%;1%;6 Graham;Plenty of sun;67;31;SE;9;36%;0%;7 Granbury;Sunny;68;33;SE;10;39%;0%;7 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;68;41;SSE;9;32%;0%;7 Greenville;Partly sunny;65;32;W;8;45%;1%;7 Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;67;50;WNW;17;22%;0%;8 Hamilton;Sunshine;70;39;SE;11;31%;0%;7 Harlingen;Sunny and breezy;83;51;SE;15;27%;1%;9 Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;SE;8;40%;5%;8 Hebbronville;Sunny and breezy;80;49;SSE;14;22%;0%;9 Henderson;Mostly sunny;65;36;WNW;6;47%;2%;7 Hereford;Sunny and milder;70;34;NNW;10;30%;0%;7 Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;E;9;37%;0%;7 Hondo;Sunny and breezy;80;41;NW;14;20%;0%;8 Houston;Mostly sunny;72;45;SSW;11;42%;8%;8 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, breezy;72;47;S;13;37%;8%;8 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;51;S;15;35%;8%;8 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;75;43;S;9;39%;8%;8 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;72;44;SSE;11;41%;7%;8 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;72;42;S;8;41%;7%;8 Houston Hull;Breezy in the a.m.;75;44;SSE;11;37%;7%;8 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;73;44;S;10;38%;8%;8 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;69;44;S;7;40%;5%;8 Ingleside;Sunny and breezy;80;52;SSE;14;27%;5%;8 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;64;43;WNW;6;40%;2%;7 Jasper;Mostly sunny;70;38;WNW;7;50%;6%;8 Junction;Sunlit and beautiful;76;36;WNW;11;23%;0%;8 Kellyusa Airport;Nice with sunshine;77;42;NNE;11;24%;0%;8 Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;74;35;WNW;10;24%;0%;8 Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;NNW;12;26%;0%;8 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and pleasant;72;41;NNW;11;28%;0%;8 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;83;46;SW;15;22%;3%;8 La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;72;38;S;8;44%;4%;8 Lago Vista;Sunshine and nice;75;44;NE;9;27%;0%;8 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;66;41;SSE;9;34%;0%;7 Laredo;Sunny and beautiful;83;51;SE;10;21%;2%;8 Llano;Sunny;74;32;E;10;28%;0%;8 Longview;Mostly sunny;65;36;W;6;49%;1%;7 Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;71;38;E;11;24%;0%;7 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;69;40;SW;7;44%;3%;7 Mcallen;Sunny and breezy;85;52;NNE;14;22%;0%;9 Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;NNW;11;32%;0%;7 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;65;36;W;9;42%;0%;7 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;66;39;S;8;39%;0%;7 Midland;Sunny and warmer;75;42;W;11;15%;0%;8 Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;75;42;W;11;15%;0%;8 Midlothian;Sunshine;67;40;W;8;39%;0%;7 Mineola;Partly sunny;65;35;WSW;7;42%;1%;7 Mineral Wells;Plenty of sun;68;37;NNW;10;33%;0%;7 Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;63;35;W;8;48%;1%;5 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;66;34;W;7;51%;3%;7 New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;77;41;SE;10;25%;0%;8 Odessa;Sunny and warmer;73;40;SE;11;21%;0%;8 Orange;Mostly sunny;75;44;NW;9;45%;29%;8 Palacios;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;50;S;15;39%;7%;8 Palestine;Mostly sunny;65;36;NE;6;44%;3%;7 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;65;40;W;12;33%;0%;7 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and milder;69;35;SSE;11;33%;0%;7 Paris;Mostly cloudy;64;37;WSW;8;46%;2%;5 Pecos;Sunny and warmer;77;34;WSW;9;28%;0%;8 Perryton;Sunny and warmer;63;31;ESE;12;43%;1%;6 Plainview;Sunny and warmer;66;33;NNE;12;32%;2%;7 Pleasanton;Sunny;81;44;SSE;10;27%;0%;8 Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;77;60;SE;15;44%;5%;8 Port Isabel;Sunny and breezy;78;56;SSE;16;39%;2%;9 Port Lavaca;Sunny and breezy;77;49;SE;13;41%;7%;8 Randolph AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;76;41;NE;12;24%;0%;8 Robstown;Sunny and breezy;84;49;SW;15;23%;3%;8 Rockport;Sunny, breezy, nice;79;56;SE;14;36%;5%;8 Rocksprings;Sunny and warmer;74;46;SE;12;26%;0%;8 San Angelo;Sunny and warmer;77;35;SSW;12;21%;0%;8 San Antonio;Sunny and pleasant;79;42;SE;9;27%;0%;8 San Antonio Stinson;Abundant sunshine;81;46;NNE;10;21%;0%;8 San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;75;40;SE;11;25%;0%;8 Seminole;Sunny and warmer;73;35;SSW;10;27%;0%;8 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;65;40;W;8;40%;0%;7 Snyder;Sunny and warmer;72;43;E;10;23%;0%;7 Sonora;Sunlit and warmer;76;36;SE;11;27%;2%;8 Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;N;10;29%;0%;7 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;64;38;W;8;44%;1%;7 Sweetwater;Sunny and warmer;74;46;SE;11;22%;0%;7 Temple;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;N;13;32%;0%;8 Terrell;Mostly sunny;65;34;SW;8;43%;1%;7 Tyler;Mostly sunny;65;39;W;7;40%;2%;7 Uvalde;Sunny and warmer;79;44;SSE;10;28%;0%;8 Vernon;Sunny and warmer;69;37;SE;10;29%;0%;7 Victoria;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;SE;12;42%;6%;8 Waco;Plenty of sun;71;36;NNW;11;32%;0%;7 Weslaco;Sunny and breezy;83;49;ESE;14;29%;1%;9 Wharton;Mostly sunny;72;38;S;11;48%;7%;8 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sun;67;39;WNW;10;32%;0%;7 Wink;Sunny and warmer;77;37;W;10;19%;0%;8 Zapata;Sunny and breezy;85;50;ESE;13;25%;0%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather