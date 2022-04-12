TX Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy, not as warm;80;45;ENE;19;17%;5%;9 Abilene Dyess;Breezy, not as warm;80;43;ENE;18;13%;5%;9 Alice;Sunshine, less humid;97;64;ENE;13;51%;8%;10 Alpine;Sunny and breezy;72;46;WSW;15;16%;0%;10 Amarillo;Cooler;60;32;W;15;16%;5%;9 Angleton;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SSW;14;72%;45%;3 Arlington;Partly sunny;84;50;ENE;13;38%;10%;9 Austin;Clouds and sun, warm;92;54;N;8;40%;27%;10 Austin Bergstrom;Very warm;93;49;N;13;44%;27%;10 Bay;A strong t-storm;81;65;S;14;82%;44%;3 Beaumont;A strong t-storm;80;63;WSW;11;80%;58%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny and hot;98;60;E;7;55%;9%;10 Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;61;32;SSE;13;17%;6%;9 Bowie;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;43;NE;17;35%;7%;9 Breckenridge;Sunny and cooler;80;45;E;12;22%;5%;9 Brenham;A strong t-storm;90;59;E;8;63%;43%;6 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;41;NE;16;34%;7%;9 Brownsville;Hot;98;71;SSE;12;60%;8%;9 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;37;NNE;14;25%;6%;10 Burnet;Mostly sunny;88;49;N;11;25%;14%;10 Canadian;Partly sunny, cooler;57;29;ESE;10;26%;28%;9 Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;99;55;N;10;25%;4%;10 Childress;Cooler;72;36;E;17;15%;5%;9 Cleburne;Breezy in the a.m.;85;47;NNE;13;40%;9%;9 College Station;A strong t-storm;87;58;NNE;14;63%;43%;6 Comanche;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;47;N;14;24%;7%;9 Conroe;A strong t-storm;85;58;E;8;72%;60%;3 Corpus Christi;Very warm;94;67;E;16;60%;11%;4 Corsicana;A strong t-storm;87;50;NNE;14;51%;59%;7 Cotulla;Breezy and hot;99;60;NNE;12;36%;4%;10 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;57;24;ESE;15;24%;28%;8 Dallas Love;Winds subsiding;82;51;NNE;18;43%;11%;9 Dallas Redbird;Windy;83;50;NNE;19;41%;13%;9 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, breezy;82;48;NNE;21;39%;9%;9 Decatur;Mostly sunny;78;44;ENE;12;30%;7%;9 Del Rio;Winds subsiding;91;53;NE;16;22%;5%;10 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;94;50;NE;16;21%;5%;10 Denton;Partly sunny;82;41;ENE;15;39%;8%;9 Dryden;Breezy in the a.m.;88;51;NNW;13;16%;4%;10 Dumas;Windy in the p.m.;56;27;NW;15;24%;28%;8 Edinburg;Turning sunny, hot;100;67;SE;10;59%;8%;11 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;NW;13;9%;0%;10 Ellington;A strong t-storm;82;61;SSW;16;77%;47%;3 Falfurrias;Turning sunny, hot;98;66;ESE;9;49%;8%;10 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, breezy;88;52;N;17;35%;27%;10 Fort Worth;Partly sunny;84;50;ENE;14;33%;7%;9 Fort Worth Alliance;Increasingly windy;80;46;NNE;21;39%;7%;9 Fort Worth Nas;Winds subsiding;83;49;NNE;20;40%;7%;9 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, windy;84;46;NNE;19;39%;9%;9 Fredericksburg;Breezy in the a.m.;88;45;NW;12;24%;5%;10 Gainesville;Partly sunny;79;41;ENE;13;36%;8%;9 Galveston;Winds subsiding;80;66;S;17;79%;55%;4 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;87;49;N;12;29%;27%;9 Georgetown;Clouds and sun, warm;91;49;NNW;10;37%;27%;10 Giddings;A strong t-storm;90;55;ENE;8;50%;43%;7 Gilmer;A heavy thunderstorm;80;47;NNE;9;66%;81%;5 Graham;Not as warm;81;41;ENE;12;21%;6%;9 Granbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;45;NNE;14;27%;6%;9 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;85;50;ENE;13;35%;10%;9 Greenville;Breezy with a shower;81;43;NE;16;49%;81%;9 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, cooler;64;46;WSW;32;13%;0%;10 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;48;NNW;15;26%;11%;9 Harlingen;Breezy in the a.m.;97;69;SE;16;56%;10%;11 Hearne;A strong t-storm;89;48;NNE;10;55%;43%;7 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;67;ENE;11;39%;3%;10 Henderson;A gusty thunderstorm;81;49;NNE;9;67%;91%;3 Hereford;Cooler;62;28;NW;17;18%;3%;9 Hillsboro;Breezy in the a.m.;86;50;NNE;14;39%;27%;9 Hondo;Breezy and very warm;94;50;N;14;34%;5%;10 Houston;A strong t-storm;84;66;ESE;9;74%;44%;3 Houston (Hobby Airport);A strong t-storm;82;63;S;15;72%;44%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A strong t-storm;82;65;SSW;16;73%;44%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A strong t-storm;86;63;S;10;73%;44%;3 Houston Clover;A strong t-storm;83;65;SSW;13;74%;45%;3 Houston Hooks;A strong t-storm;85;59;NNE;11;69%;51%;3 Houston Hull;A strong t-storm;88;64;SSW;14;66%;43%;4 Houston Intercontinental;A strong t-storm;83;62;NE;13;72%;57%;4 Huntsville;A strong t-storm;85;60;E;9;66%;57%;3 Ingleside;Clouds and sun, warm;87;70;SE;14;69%;27%;4 Jacksonville;A heavy thunderstorm;81;53;NNE;10;60%;80%;5 Jasper;A strong t-storm;78;56;E;9;83%;62%;3 Junction;Sunny and breezy;86;42;NNE;15;19%;4%;10 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;94;55;N;11;40%;6%;10 Kerrville;Mostly sunny;89;48;NNW;12;27%;4%;10 Killeen;Partly sunny, breezy;88;52;N;17;35%;27%;10 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Very warm;89;51;N;16;39%;27%;10 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;97;68;ESE;13;52%;10%;10 La Grange;A strong t-storm;91;58;E;7;61%;43%;8 Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;91;52;N;11;39%;27%;10 Lancaster;A shower in places;84;49;NE;14;43%;47%;9 Laredo;Sunny and very hot;100;68;NE;11;32%;3%;10 Llano;Breezy in the a.m.;88;43;NNW;12;23%;10%;10 Longview;A gusty thunderstorm;82;49;N;11;68%;81%;3 Lubbock;Breezy and cooler;69;34;NNW;20;13%;4%;9 Lufkin;A drenching t-storm;83;55;NNE;13;78%;96%;2 Mcallen;Hot;100;70;SE;12;49%;8%;11 Mcgregor;Breezy;87;48;N;16;41%;27%;9 Mckinney;A shower in the a.m.;82;43;NNE;20;50%;57%;8 Mesquite;Partly sunny;84;49;NE;14;43%;27%;9 Midland;Cooler;75;44;ESE;18;10%;5%;10 Midland Airpark;Cooler;75;44;ESE;18;10%;5%;10 Midlothian;A couple of showers;83;47;NNE;17;49%;84%;9 Mineola;A heavy thunderstorm;81;47;NNE;11;63%;81%;5 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, windy;83;45;NE;18;31%;7%;9 Mount Pleasant;Thunderstorms;79;46;NNE;14;56%;87%;5 Nacogdoches;A gusty thunderstorm;81;52;ESE;11;75%;81%;2 New Braunfels;Sun and clouds, hot;96;52;N;10;38%;27%;10 Odessa;Breezy and cooler;74;43;SSW;16;13%;5%;10 Orange;A strong t-storm;80;62;SW;10;78%;66%;2 Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;82;64;SSW;15;74%;30%;3 Palestine;A drenching t-storm;82;51;NE;10;67%;91%;5 Pampa;Cooler;59;34;ESE;13;18%;6%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, cooler;59;31;E;11;22%;7%;9 Paris;A heavy thunderstorm;78;45;NE;16;62%;57%;6 Pecos;Not as warm;77;38;W;13;18%;4%;10 Perryton;Clouds and sun;54;28;SSE;10;31%;28%;4 Plainview;Breezy and cooler;64;26;NW;17;20%;4%;9 Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;100;57;NNE;9;33%;6%;10 Port Aransas;Humid with some sun;79;69;SE;9;85%;27%;4 Port Isabel;Turning sunny, humid;87;72;SSE;13;73%;10%;9 Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;86;66;SE;10;69%;30%;2 Randolph AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;92;52;N;12;45%;27%;10 Robstown;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;E;13;57%;9%;10 Rockport;Humid;83;68;SE;10;77%;28%;4 Rocksprings;Sunny and breezy;83;52;NE;15;25%;5%;10 San Angelo;Winds subsiding;83;42;NE;19;14%;4%;10 San Antonio;Hot;98;56;N;9;36%;27%;10 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;98;59;N;10;38%;27%;10 San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;94;50;N;10;33%;27%;10 Seminole;Cooler;72;35;SW;15;17%;5%;10 Sherman-Denison;Breezy;77;46;NNE;18;48%;15%;9 Snyder;Sunny and cooler;74;42;NNE;15;14%;5%;9 Sonora;Breezy, not as hot;82;45;NNE;16;22%;4%;10 Stephenville;Winds subsiding;84;44;NNE;17;26%;7%;9 Sulphur Springs;A heavy thunderstorm;80;45;NNE;14;56%;81%;6 Sweetwater;Sunny and cooler;79;47;N;15;15%;5%;9 Temple;Breezy;90;49;N;17;44%;27%;10 Terrell;A shower;82;46;NE;14;53%;81%;7 Tyler;A heavy thunderstorm;82;50;NNE;12;55%;81%;5 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;92;55;N;11;24%;5%;10 Vernon;Cooler but pleasant;78;39;NE;13;16%;6%;9 Victoria;Very warm;93;65;ESE;9;60%;29%;3 Waco;Breezy and very warm;90;46;N;17;39%;27%;9 Weslaco;Turning sunny, hot;98;68;SE;10;58%;8%;11 Wharton;A strong t-storm;85;61;E;9;76%;44%;2 Wichita Falls;Cooler;76;42;NE;17;26%;6%;9 Wink;Winds subsiding;76;37;W;17;9%;4%;10 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;NNE;10;40%;5%;11