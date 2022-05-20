TX Forecast for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and cooler;86;53;NNE;16;44%;11%;12

Abilene Dyess;Breezy and cooler;84;51;NNE;16;39%;9%;12

Alice;Breezy and hot;98;77;SE;16;63%;44%;12

Alpine;Sunny and nice;93;57;S;9;16%;3%;13

Amarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;67;42;NE;19;46%;12%;7

Angleton;Winds subsiding;92;77;SE;16;68%;44%;8

Arlington;A p.m. t-storm;91;60;N;15;52%;80%;11

Austin;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;67;SE;15;58%;92%;12

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;97;69;SE;15;62%;92%;12

Bay;Winds subsiding;90;76;ESE;15;71%;27%;9

Beaumont;Breezy and humid;92;79;SSE;15;63%;66%;8

Beeville;Breezy and hot;95;77;SE;14;61%;11%;12

Borger;Breezy;64;44;NNE;19;46%;13%;6

Bowie;Breezy, not as warm;80;52;NNE;16;72%;21%;7

Breckenridge;Not as hot;87;58;NNE;14;38%;10%;12

Brenham;Breezy and hot;94;69;SE;15;48%;98%;12

Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;85;53;N;16;65%;58%;10

Brownsville;Breezy and humid;97;79;SE;17;61%;3%;12

Brownwood;Breezy and very warm;95;61;NNE;16;39%;44%;12

Burnet;A t-storm around;96;64;NE;13;46%;64%;12

Canadian;Breezy in the a.m.;61;40;NNE;17;52%;12%;3

Castroville;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;73;E;8;52%;88%;12

Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;70;47;NE;20;46%;9%;8

Cleburne;A p.m. t-storm;93;60;N;14;53%;80%;12

College Station;Winds subsiding;96;69;ESE;16;60%;98%;12

Comanche;Breezy and hot;96;59;NNE;15;42%;36%;12

Conroe;Some sun, very warm;92;73;SE;13;58%;93%;11

Corpus Christi;Windy and humid;93;78;SE;21;69%;10%;12

Corsicana;A p.m. t-storm;93;63;N;15;52%;80%;11

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;ESE;9;53%;25%;12

Dalhart;Breezy in the a.m.;56;38;NE;17;58%;21%;4

Dallas Love;A p.m. t-storm;88;57;NNE;15;69%;87%;11

Dallas Redbird;A p.m. t-storm;87;55;NNE;16;65%;82%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;A p.m. t-storm;88;57;NNE;17;65%;81%;11

Decatur;A p.m. t-storm;89;56;NNE;16;46%;58%;7

Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;ESE;6;54%;27%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;ESE;7;55%;27%;12

Denton;A p.m. t-storm;90;57;N;15;56%;66%;5

Dryden;Sunny and hot;101;66;E;9;23%;12%;12

Dumas;Breezy and cooler;59;39;NNE;17;51%;15%;4

Edinburg;Winds subsiding, hot;99;78;SE;17;58%;4%;12

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;WSW;11;12%;0%;12

Ellington;Breezy and humid;90;77;SSE;16;73%;66%;10

Falfurrias;Hot with some sun;99;77;SE;13;54%;7%;12

Fort Hood;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;60;ESE;16;65%;68%;12

Fort Worth;A p.m. t-storm;92;58;N;15;46%;66%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;A p.m. t-storm;87;56;NNE;18;66%;66%;11

Fort Worth Nas;A p.m. t-storm;90;58;NNE;17;64%;66%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;A p.m. t-storm;90;57;NNE;15;64%;80%;11

Fredericksburg;Breezy and very warm;92;66;E;15;48%;55%;12

Gainesville;A thunderstorm;83;54;N;17;61%;82%;5

Galveston;Winds subsiding;90;82;S;18;72%;44%;5

Gatesville;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;59;N;13;57%;67%;12

Georgetown;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;65;NE;14;56%;89%;12

Giddings;A t-storm around;93;69;SE;16;50%;98%;12

Gilmer;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;63;W;10;66%;100%;5

Graham;Cooler but pleasant;81;53;NNE;14;44%;11%;11

Granbury;A p.m. t-storm;92;60;NNE;15;50%;66%;12

Grand Prairie;A p.m. t-storm;91;60;N;15;51%;82%;11

Greenville;A p.m. t-storm;89;58;N;14;55%;82%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;83;50;SSE;18;20%;2%;12

Hamilton;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;95;60;NNE;14;49%;66%;12

Harlingen;Windy and hot;97;78;SE;19;61%;3%;12

Hearne;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;67;NE;16;44%;100%;12

Hebbronville;Partly sunny and hot;101;78;ESE;12;47%;11%;12

Henderson;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;66;WSW;11;56%;100%;5

Hereford;Partly sunny, cooler;71;41;NE;14;39%;10%;12

Hillsboro;A p.m. t-storm;92;62;N;15;52%;80%;12

Hondo;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;72;E;10;61%;66%;12

Houston;Remaining very warm;92;78;SE;13;60%;66%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Winds subsiding;92;77;SSE;16;66%;66%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Winds subsiding;90;76;SE;17;68%;67%;12

Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun, very warm;96;74;SE;11;67%;71%;12

Houston Clover;Breezy and humid;90;77;SSE;14;71%;68%;10

Houston Hooks;Clouds and sunshine;94;75;E;12;63%;68%;11

Houston Hull;Winds subsiding;92;76;SE;16;66%;70%;12

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and humid;93;76;SE;16;64%;66%;10

Huntsville;Breezy and very warm;94;71;SE;16;54%;93%;12

Ingleside;Breezy and humid;91;80;SE;18;71%;11%;12

Jacksonville;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;65;WNW;11;58%;100%;6

Jasper;Clouds and sun, warm;90;73;SSE;9;66%;90%;8

Junction;Breezy and hot;98;64;ESE;15;47%;44%;12

Kellyusa Airport;A t-storm around;97;72;ESE;10;61%;88%;12

Kerrville;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;67;E;15;49%;65%;12

Killeen;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;60;ESE;16;65%;68%;12

Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;60;ESE;16;68%;67%;12

Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;97;78;SE;18;66%;10%;12

La Grange;Breezy and hot;95;71;SE;15;48%;90%;12

Lago Vista;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;62;ESE;14;66%;93%;12

Lancaster;A p.m. t-storm;91;59;N;15;55%;80%;11

Laredo;Sunlit and very hot;106;80;SE;10;35%;15%;12

Llano;A t-storm around;96;66;ENE;14;44%;64%;12

Longview;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;66;WSW;13;61%;100%;5

Lubbock;Cooler;80;48;ENE;16;41%;9%;12

Lufkin;A heavy thunderstorm;93;72;SSE;14;64%;96%;11

Mcallen;Hot;99;78;SE;18;60%;3%;12

Mcgregor;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;61;ESE;15;68%;65%;12

Mckinney;A p.m. t-storm;86;55;NNE;16;74%;81%;6

Mesquite;A p.m. t-storm;91;59;N;15;55%;87%;9

Midland;Sunny and cooler;86;52;ENE;12;22%;8%;12

Midland Airpark;Sunny and cooler;86;52;ENE;12;22%;8%;12

Midlothian;A p.m. t-storm;86;57;NNE;15;74%;80%;11

Mineola;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;61;SW;9;65%;100%;5

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;55;NNE;15;58%;35%;11

Mount Pleasant;A heavy thunderstorm;88;61;WNW;12;61%;99%;5

Nacogdoches;A heavy thunderstorm;92;74;SSW;13;59%;91%;9

New Braunfels;A t-storm around;96;67;ENE;16;56%;92%;12

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;ENE;12;26%;9%;12

Orange;Remaining very warm;92;79;SSE;13;62%;66%;8

Palacios;Breezy and humid;91;79;ESE;18;72%;27%;12

Palestine;A heavy thunderstorm;91;66;WNW;15;54%;95%;11

Pampa;Breezy;62;41;NNE;18;45%;12%;6

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy;60;40;NE;18;53%;12%;4

Paris;A shower and t-storm;86;57;N;13;62%;99%;3

Pecos;Breezy in the a.m.;97;58;E;11;20%;7%;12

Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;57;39;NNE;19;55%;17%;4

Plainview;Breezy in the a.m.;70;42;NE;18;50%;9%;12

Pleasanton;Clouds and sun, hot;100;76;ESE;9;50%;61%;12

Port Aransas;Breezy in the a.m.;88;82;SE;16;74%;9%;8

Port Isabel;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;SE;18;69%;3%;12

Port Lavaca;Breezy and very warm;92;78;SE;16;60%;27%;12

Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;94;68;SE;15;69%;88%;12

Robstown;Breezy and hot;94;78;SE;19;65%;11%;12

Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;SE;15;68%;13%;12

Rocksprings;Very warm;95;63;ENE;15;40%;25%;12

San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;96;58;NE;15;29%;27%;12

San Antonio;A t-storm around;98;73;SE;10;52%;88%;12

San Antonio Stinson;Hot;102;75;ESE;10;59%;83%;12

San Marcos;A t-storm around;95;69;NE;15;51%;92%;12

Seminole;Sunny and not as hot;86;50;ENE;12;33%;8%;12

Sherman-Denison;A shower and t-storm;79;52;NNE;15;85%;91%;5

Snyder;Mostly sunny, cooler;82;52;NE;18;43%;7%;12

Sonora;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;NE;8;31%;18%;12

Stephenville;Sunshine and breezy;88;56;NNE;15;56%;37%;12

Sulphur Springs;A p.m. t-storm;90;60;NNW;12;59%;92%;5

Sweetwater;Cooler;88;55;NE;17;35%;8%;12

Temple;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;61;ESE;16;73%;91%;12

Terrell;A p.m. t-storm;91;60;N;14;54%;83%;8

Tyler;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;65;WSW;14;55%;98%;5

Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;E;7;51%;44%;12

Vernon;Partly sunny, breezy;72;52;NNE;15;43%;8%;7

Victoria;Hot;96;75;SE;18;60%;27%;12

Waco;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;62;E;17;63%;66%;12

Weslaco;Breezy and hot;99;79;SE;17;55%;3%;12

Wharton;Breezy and very warm;92;74;SE;15;69%;66%;12

Wichita Falls;Breezy and cooler;73;50;NNE;17;66%;7%;5

Wink;Breezy in the a.m.;92;55;E;11;19%;7%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;106;82;SE;10;41%;31%;12

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather