TX Forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;75;55;ENE;13;52%;1%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;74;52;S;11;45%;4%;12

Alice;A t-storm around;81;62;NE;12;76%;64%;6

Alpine;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;ESE;10;34%;0%;13

Amarillo;Clouds breaking;70;46;NNW;16;56%;15%;6

Angleton;A heavy thunderstorm;78;62;N;11;78%;85%;6

Arlington;Some sun returning;72;57;NW;10;57%;8%;7

Austin;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;60;N;4;67%;86%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;58;NNW;9;74%;60%;5

Bay;A heavy thunderstorm;79;61;NNE;12;81%;92%;5

Beaumont;A drenching t-storm;77;63;N;8;83%;99%;5

Beeville;A heavy thunderstorm;77;61;NE;9;87%;73%;5

Borger;Clouds breaking;70;48;NNW;13;52%;21%;8

Bowie;Clouds breaking;65;51;WSW;9;78%;12%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;73;53;NW;9;52%;4%;10

Brenham;Rain and a t-storm;73;61;N;7;76%;76%;4

Bridgeport;Clouds breaking;67;51;WSW;8;72%;10%;11

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;91;73;N;14;63%;63%;11

Brownwood;Cloudy;77;50;N;12;50%;1%;6

Burnet;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;56;N;9;51%;60%;6

Canadian;Clouds breaking;64;44;SE;13;74%;25%;8

Castroville;Cloudy;82;60;ENE;7;57%;22%;6

Childress;Breezy in the a.m.;69;51;SSE;16;52%;18%;8

Cleburne;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;NW;10;62%;60%;7

College Station;Rain and a t-storm;74;60;N;8;83%;94%;3

Comanche;Cloudy;78;54;WNW;11;49%;2%;6

Conroe;A heavy thunderstorm;73;60;NW;6;82%;80%;3

Corpus Christi;A p.m. t-storm;80;64;NE;15;78%;73%;6

Corsicana;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;56;WNW;9;66%;61%;4

Cotulla;A t-storm around;83;63;E;9;70%;40%;6

Dalhart;Breezy;68;44;W;19;56%;9%;11

Dallas Love;Clouds breaking;72;57;WNW;9;68%;11%;7

Dallas Redbird;Clouds breaking;73;56;WNW;10;65%;27%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;72;57;WNW;13;64%;10%;7

Decatur;Clouds breaking;66;52;WNW;9;65%;11%;7

Del Rio;Sunshine, less humid;87;63;ENE;10;46%;1%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;86;60;E;12;46%;5%;11

Denton;Some sun returning;69;54;WNW;11;66%;14%;7

Dryden;Mostly sunny;84;62;ENE;12;35%;0%;12

Dumas;Breezy in the a.m.;67;44;N;17;61%;14%;11

Edinburg;A strong t-storm;89;70;N;12;67%;64%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny;91;64;S;8;14%;0%;12

Ellington;A heavy thunderstorm;75;62;WNW;10;84%;85%;3

Falfurrias;A severe t-storm;80;63;NNE;9;73%;78%;6

Fort Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;58;N;9;66%;61%;4

Fort Worth;Some sun returning;72;56;WNW;11;57%;7%;7

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;70;55;W;13;67%;22%;10

Fort Worth Nas;Clouds breaking;71;57;W;12;66%;22%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds breaking;73;54;WNW;9;65%;26%;10

Fredericksburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;55;N;10;53%;60%;6

Gainesville;Clouds breaking;64;53;WNW;11;73%;32%;7

Galveston;A heavy thunderstorm;79;71;WSW;16;77%;97%;5

Gatesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;54;NW;9;57%;60%;5

Georgetown;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;59;NNW;9;56%;60%;5

Giddings;Rain and a t-storm;72;59;N;6;76%;75%;3

Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;54;WNW;7;77%;65%;3

Graham;Mostly sunny;68;48;WNW;9;65%;6%;9

Granbury;Clouds breaking;73;54;NW;10;57%;3%;7

Grand Prairie;Clouds breaking;72;58;WNW;10;57%;8%;7

Greenville;A morning t-storm;70;54;NW;12;67%;59%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;75;60;E;19;39%;0%;13

Hamilton;Still cloudy;78;55;NW;11;52%;7%;6

Harlingen;Winds subsiding;91;70;ENE;16;67%;72%;12

Hearne;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;61;NNW;5;76%;62%;3

Hebbronville;A strong t-storm;81;63;NE;10;78%;43%;4

Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;56;WNW;7;75%;66%;3

Hereford;Breezy;73;45;NNW;20;50%;8%;11

Hillsboro;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;55;NW;10;60%;61%;4

Hondo;Breezy in the a.m.;81;57;NE;12;65%;18%;9

Houston;A heavy thunderstorm;76;63;NNW;10;79%;91%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);A heavy thunderstorm;75;63;WNW;10;79%;88%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A heavy thunderstorm;74;64;N;12;84%;93%;6

Houston / Southwest Airport;A heavy thunderstorm;79;61;N;6;82%;88%;5

Houston Clover;A heavy thunderstorm;75;62;NNE;11;79%;92%;5

Houston Hooks;A heavy thunderstorm;74;61;NNE;6;84%;92%;3

Houston Hull;A heavy thunderstorm;77;60;NNE;10;76%;93%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A heavy thunderstorm;76;61;WNW;9;80%;97%;3

Huntsville;A heavy thunderstorm;73;62;WNW;6;80%;59%;3

Ingleside;Humid;83;66;NNE;14;73%;55%;6

Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;SSW;8;73%;85%;3

Jasper;A drenching t-storm;71;59;E;6;92%;97%;3

Junction;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;54;E;10;55%;60%;9

Kellyusa Airport;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;58;NNE;9;69%;60%;6

Kerrville;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;55;ESE;8;55%;61%;4

Killeen;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;58;N;9;66%;61%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;56;N;9;70%;63%;4

Kingsville Nas;A strong t-storm;82;64;NNE;16;76%;65%;12

La Grange;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;60;ESE;7;72%;87%;3

Lago Vista;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;57;NNE;6;68%;80%;6

Lancaster;Clouds breaking;72;56;NW;8;64%;27%;4

Laredo;A t-storm around;86;70;ESE;11;57%;40%;3

Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;53;SSE;7;51%;62%;4

Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;55;WNW;9;76%;67%;3

Lubbock;Breezy in the a.m.;74;52;N;17;49%;1%;12

Lufkin;A drenching t-storm;73;60;WNW;7;87%;84%;3

Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;89;70;ENE;14;68%;64%;12

Mcgregor;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;56;NNW;8;77%;62%;4

Mckinney;Clouds breaking;70;54;NNW;11;72%;27%;8

Mesquite;Clouds breaking;72;56;WNW;10;64%;12%;7

Midland;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SE;10;37%;0%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SE;10;37%;0%;12

Midlothian;Humid;73;54;NW;6;74%;27%;8

Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;54;WSW;8;78%;67%;3

Mineral Wells;Some sun returning;71;53;NW;11;63%;6%;7

Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;55;WSW;9;73%;68%;3

Nacogdoches;A drenching t-storm;72;57;WNW;8;76%;93%;3

New Braunfels;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;59;NNE;9;61%;81%;4

Odessa;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;SSE;12;35%;0%;12

Orange;A drenching t-storm;78;66;N;9;84%;100%;5

Palacios;A heavy thunderstorm;79;64;NNE;14;74%;88%;5

Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;55;NW;7;68%;85%;3

Pampa;Breezy;66;46;NNW;18;57%;23%;7

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Some sun returning;68;44;SSW;15;57%;17%;9

Paris;A t-storm around;70;55;W;10;70%;48%;7

Pecos;Partly sunny;84;57;SSE;8;39%;0%;12

Perryton;Clouds breaking;64;42;W;16;72%;25%;7

Plainview;Mostly sunny;70;47;WNW;18;63%;1%;11

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;82;63;E;7;58%;50%;7

Port Aransas;A strong t-storm;81;71;NNE;16;83%;88%;8

Port Isabel;Winds subsiding;87;75;SSE;18;69%;59%;12

Port Lavaca;A heavy thunderstorm;79;66;N;16;83%;86%;5

Randolph AFB;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;58;N;8;78%;60%;5

Robstown;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;64;NNE;14;76%;69%;7

Rockport;A heavy thunderstorm;82;68;NNE;14;76%;88%;6

Rocksprings;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;59;NE;13;46%;60%;11

San Angelo;Decreasing clouds;81;55;ESE;10;42%;1%;12

San Antonio;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;61;NE;8;59%;60%;6

San Antonio Stinson;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;N;10;71%;56%;4

San Marcos;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;59;NNE;9;62%;60%;4

Seminole;Mostly sunny;79;52;ESE;12;40%;25%;12

Sherman-Denison;Clouds breaking;65;55;NNE;10;79%;20%;7

Snyder;Mostly sunny;78;54;SSE;14;48%;0%;12

Sonora;Decreasing clouds;81;56;ENE;14;44%;1%;12

Stephenville;Clouds breaking;73;54;NNW;10;60%;2%;9

Sulphur Springs;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;55;WNW;9;72%;64%;3

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;80;57;SSE;12;46%;0%;12

Temple;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;54;NNW;10;73%;60%;4

Terrell;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;54;NW;11;68%;62%;7

Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;57;NW;9;71%;63%;3

Uvalde;Rather cloudy;83;59;ENE;7;59%;9%;9

Vernon;Breezy;69;51;SW;15;57%;22%;7

Victoria;A heavy thunderstorm;76;61;NNE;12;83%;95%;5

Waco;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;54;NW;10;67%;60%;4

Weslaco;Breezy in the a.m.;91;71;NW;13;63%;69%;12

Wharton;A heavy thunderstorm;75;58;N;10;86%;91%;5

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;69;52;W;13;63%;8%;10

Wink;Partly sunny;83;56;SE;8;31%;0%;12

Zapata;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;ENE;9;60%;66%;11

