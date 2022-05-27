TX Forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Windy and hot;103;75;S;21;37%;4%;12 Abilene Dyess;Winds subsiding, hot;103;74;S;21;32%;4%;12 Alice;Hot and humid;99;71;SE;12;58%;2%;12 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;97;68;SSW;13;20%;7%;13 Amarillo;Breezy and hot;100;69;SSW;20;22%;8%;12 Angleton;More humid;94;72;SSE;8;60%;2%;12 Arlington;Sunny and breezy;95;74;S;14;45%;1%;12 Austin;Hot;98;72;SSE;6;44%;2%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Hot;99;72;SSE;12;50%;0%;12 Bay;More humid;91;71;SSE;8;64%;2%;12 Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;S;7;51%;1%;12 Beeville;Hot, becoming breezy;95;71;SSE;11;55%;2%;12 Borger;Hot, becoming breezy;101;73;S;15;21%;8%;12 Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;SSE;14;55%;2%;12 Breckenridge;Winds subsiding, hot;100;77;S;17;38%;3%;12 Brenham;Partly sunny;95;73;S;8;47%;2%;12 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;72;S;13;49%;2%;12 Brownsville;Humid;94;75;SE;12;65%;2%;12 Brownwood;Windy and hot;101;72;S;17;38%;2%;12 Burnet;Breezy and hot;98;72;SSE;14;36%;2%;12 Canadian;Hot, becoming breezy;97;70;S;15;31%;8%;12 Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SE;9;53%;1%;12 Childress;Record-breaking heat;103;75;S;17;34%;29%;12 Cleburne;Increasingly windy;94;72;S;15;50%;1%;12 College Station;Partly sunny;96;72;SSE;10;49%;2%;12 Comanche;Winds subsiding, hot;101;72;S;16;36%;26%;12 Conroe;Mostly sunny;93;71;SSE;7;50%;2%;12 Corpus Christi;Breezy, more humid;93;72;SSE;15;65%;2%;12 Corsicana;Sunny and breezy;95;69;S;14;49%;0%;12 Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;101;72;SE;10;52%;1%;12 Dalhart;Warm, becoming windy;95;60;SW;18;22%;9%;12 Dallas Love;Breezy in the p.m.;95;72;SSE;13;46%;1%;12 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and breezy;94;70;SSE;15;45%;1%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Increasingly windy;96;73;SSE;17;44%;1%;12 Decatur;Breezy in the p.m.;91;70;S;14;45%;3%;12 Del Rio;Winds subsiding, hot;101;76;SE;16;50%;3%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding, hot;101;73;SE;16;48%;3%;12 Denton;Increasingly windy;93;72;S;17;49%;2%;12 Dryden;Hot, becoming windy;103;71;SE;13;41%;6%;12 Dumas;Increasingly windy;97;64;SW;18;24%;9%;12 Edinburg;Sunny, breezy, humid;95;73;SE;14;62%;2%;12 El Paso;Increasingly windy;100;71;WSW;15;9%;0%;12 Ellington;More humid;92;73;SSE;7;62%;2%;12 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;9;59%;2%;12 Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;96;71;S;14;43%;0%;12 Fort Worth;Sunny and breezy;94;74;S;15;42%;2%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Increasingly windy;95;73;S;17;48%;1%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;95;74;S;16;47%;2%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny, breezy, warm;96;72;S;15;46%;1%;12 Fredericksburg;Hot, turning breezy;95;69;SSE;12;46%;2%;12 Gainesville;Breezy in the p.m.;89;70;S;14;59%;2%;12 Galveston;Brilliant sunshine;87;79;SSE;8;65%;2%;12 Gatesville;Very warm;93;70;S;12;42%;0%;12 Georgetown;Partly sunny, breezy;96;69;S;14;42%;0%;12 Giddings;Partly sunny;96;70;S;8;47%;2%;12 Gilmer;Plenty of sun;89;68;SSE;8;54%;0%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny;97;75;S;11;42%;3%;12 Granbury;Breezy and very warm;97;73;S;14;42%;2%;12 Grand Prairie;Sunny, breezy, warm;94;73;S;14;46%;1%;12 Greenville;Partly sunny, breezy;90;68;S;13;53%;1%;12 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;94;66;SW;23;16%;0%;13 Hamilton;Winds subsiding, hot;98;71;S;15;39%;2%;12 Harlingen;Breezy and humid;96;73;SE;14;60%;2%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny;95;70;S;9;49%;2%;12 Hebbronville;Very warm and humid;96;71;SE;11;53%;0%;12 Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;SSE;7;47%;2%;12 Hereford;Increasingly windy;101;65;SSW;18;22%;8%;12 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;71;S;14;42%;0%;12 Hondo;Breezy in the p.m.;96;69;SE;12;55%;1%;12 Houston;More humid;94;71;S;8;51%;2%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);More humid;92;74;SSE;7;57%;2%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;More humid;92;72;SSE;8;54%;2%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Hot and more humid;98;69;SSE;2;59%;2%;12 Houston Clover;More humid;93;71;SSE;5;60%;2%;12 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;94;73;SSE;4;56%;2%;12 Houston Hull;Hot and more humid;95;73;SSE;7;59%;2%;12 Houston Intercontinental;More humid;94;74;SSE;6;54%;2%;12 Huntsville;Sunny and very warm;95;73;SSE;7;46%;2%;12 Ingleside;More humid;90;76;SSE;13;67%;27%;12 Jacksonville;Plenty of sun;90;68;SSE;7;50%;0%;12 Jasper;Plenty of sun;90;65;SSE;6;50%;1%;12 Junction;Breezy and hot;100;75;SSE;13;42%;26%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;98;71;SE;10;53%;0%;12 Kerrville;Very warm;93;68;SSE;12;45%;2%;12 Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;96;71;S;14;43%;0%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy with sunshine;96;70;S;14;45%;0%;12 Kingsville Nas;Breezy and humid;96;73;SE;14;62%;2%;12 La Grange;Partly sunny;97;73;SSE;8;49%;2%;12 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;9;45%;2%;12 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;S;12;49%;2%;12 Laredo;Breezy with sunshine;100;73;SSE;14;47%;3%;12 Llano;Partly sunny and hot;99;69;SSE;10;38%;2%;12 Longview;Sunny and nice;91;68;SSE;8;50%;0%;12 Lubbock;Hot;101;71;S;17;24%;6%;12 Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;SSE;5;50%;2%;12 Mcallen;Very warm and humid;96;74;SE;13;60%;2%;12 Mcgregor;Breezy with sunshine;95;71;S;14;48%;0%;12 Mckinney;Increasingly windy;91;71;SSE;15;54%;1%;12 Mesquite;Breezy in the p.m.;92;69;S;13;51%;2%;12 Midland;Hot;105;77;SSE;16;27%;7%;12 Midland Airpark;Hot;105;77;SSE;16;27%;7%;12 Midlothian;Humid;94;68;S;11;49%;1%;12 Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;SSE;8;57%;0%;12 Mineral Wells;Breezy and very warm;97;72;SSE;15;44%;2%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSE;10;58%;2%;12 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sun;90;66;SSE;8;59%;0%;12 New Braunfels;Hot, turning breezy;97;69;SSE;11;46%;0%;12 Odessa;Breezy and hot;104;74;S;15;25%;7%;12 Orange;Plenty of sunshine;92;75;S;6;53%;1%;12 Palacios;More humid;88;77;SSE;11;67%;2%;12 Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;SSE;9;55%;2%;12 Pampa;Increasingly windy;101;70;SSW;20;24%;8%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Hot, becoming breezy;101;70;S;15;26%;8%;12 Paris;Mostly sunny;87;68;S;12;59%;2%;11 Pecos;Hot, becoming breezy;104;67;SSE;10;22%;9%;12 Perryton;Very warm;98;69;S;17;27%;9%;12 Plainview;Hot, becoming breezy;96;66;SSW;17;26%;7%;12 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;8;48%;0%;12 Port Aransas;More humid;85;77;SSE;12;77%;2%;12 Port Isabel;Breezy and humid;88;77;SSE;15;69%;2%;12 Port Lavaca;More humid;90;78;SSE;11;57%;2%;12 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, humid;96;70;SSE;10;57%;0%;12 Robstown;More humid;95;73;SE;12;61%;2%;12 Rockport;More humid;88;76;SSE;12;71%;2%;12 Rocksprings;Windy and very warm;95;69;SSE;18;47%;3%;12 San Angelo;Winds subsiding, hot;103;75;S;17;36%;27%;12 San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;SSE;10;48%;0%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;SSE;10;53%;2%;12 San Marcos;Partly sunny, breezy;97;70;SSE;14;43%;1%;12 Seminole;Hot, becoming breezy;103;69;SSW;14;25%;8%;12 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;71;S;14;53%;2%;12 Snyder;Very hot;103;74;S;16;30%;7%;12 Sonora;Windy and hot;98;72;S;18;40%;4%;12 Stephenville;Breezy and very warm;97;71;S;13;42%;2%;12 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;90;70;SSE;10;49%;1%;12 Sweetwater;Breezy and very hot;106;75;S;20;29%;27%;12 Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;71;S;15;50%;0%;12 Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;93;70;S;12;54%;2%;12 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;SSE;10;45%;2%;12 Uvalde;Partly sunny;96;70;SE;9;56%;2%;12 Vernon;Increasingly windy;102;76;S;18;33%;30%;12 Victoria;Hot;98;73;SSE;12;56%;2%;12 Waco;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;72;S;15;45%;0%;12 Weslaco;Humid;94;74;SE;12;62%;2%;12 Wharton;More humid;94;68;SSE;8;62%;2%;12 Wichita Falls;Increasingly windy;95;74;S;19;49%;28%;12 Wink;Hot, becoming breezy;105;70;SSE;12;22%;6%;12 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;SE;10;52%;2%;12