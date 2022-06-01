TX Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A t-storm, cooler;79;64;N;10;72%;91%;3 Abilene Dyess;A t-storm, cooler;79;63;N;10;64%;89%;3 Alice;Partly sunny;95;71;SSE;8;64%;30%;12 Alpine;Not as warm;82;66;SE;10;61%;25%;8 Amarillo;A morning t-storm;67;56;SE;9;64%;82%;5 Angleton;A p.m. shower or two;92;72;NNW;5;65%;94%;12 Arlington;A thunderstorm;83;71;NE;9;64%;82%;5 Austin;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;NE;1;58%;74%;8 Austin Bergstrom;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;NE;5;63%;80%;9 Bay;A shower in spots;91;71;SE;4;67%;71%;12 Beaumont;Heavy p.m. t-storms;91;73;SSW;6;66%;90%;12 Beeville;A shower in spots;96;72;SE;7;58%;48%;12 Borger;A morning t-storm;68;58;SSE;8;56%;96%;5 Bowie;A t-storm or two;75;62;NE;6;88%;89%;5 Breckenridge;A t-storm, cooler;82;68;E;8;62%;88%;7 Brenham;Partly sunny;93;73;NE;6;57%;74%;10 Bridgeport;A t-storm, cooler;77;63;ENE;5;85%;83%;5 Brownsville;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;10;66%;27%;12 Brownwood;Strong thunderstorms;83;67;ENE;8;71%;96%;7 Burnet;A strong t-storm;90;72;NE;7;59%;96%;3 Canadian;A morning t-storm;66;55;ESE;7;61%;66%;9 Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;95;74;E;5;53%;55%;12 Childress;A morning t-storm;72;60;ENE;8;66%;100%;9 Cleburne;A shower or two;83;70;NE;10;65%;82%;7 College Station;Partly sunny, humid;90;73;ENE;6;67%;55%;8 Comanche;A strong t-storm;82;69;ENE;7;72%;85%;7 Conroe;A t-storm around;91;72;NE;6;61%;83%;12 Corpus Christi;A stray shower;92;72;S;10;69%;47%;12 Corsicana;A strong t-storm;86;71;NNE;8;63%;85%;7 Cotulla;Clouds and sun, warm;99;74;SE;6;52%;80%;12 Dalhart;A morning t-storm;69;55;SE;10;66%;82%;9 Dallas Love;A thunderstorm;81;70;E;8;81%;83%;5 Dallas Redbird;A thunderstorm;82;68;E;10;76%;83%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;A thunderstorm;82;69;ESE;10;76%;82%;5 Decatur;A couple of t-storms;77;66;NE;7;71%;97%;4 Del Rio;Periods of sun, warm;97;77;ESE;9;52%;30%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;96;75;E;9;52%;31%;12 Denton;A couple of t-storms;80;66;NNE;9;72%;97%;3 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;93;73;E;12;50%;44%;7 Dumas;A morning t-storm;65;54;SSE;9;67%;82%;6 Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;SE;10;60%;5%;12 El Paso;Breezy in the a.m.;93;69;SE;12;34%;44%;12 Ellington;A t-storm around;91;73;SE;5;66%;82%;12 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;7;61%;7%;12 Fort Hood;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;NE;7;72%;91%;7 Fort Worth;A thunderstorm;83;69;NNE;9;62%;82%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;A couple of t-storms;80;67;E;11;79%;97%;5 Fort Worth Nas;A t-storm, cooler;80;68;ESE;9;81%;88%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;A thunderstorm;82;67;ESE;8;77%;82%;5 Fredericksburg;Some sun, a t-storm;89;69;ENE;6;57%;97%;9 Gainesville;A couple of t-storms;76;64;NNE;8;76%;97%;3 Galveston;Partly sunny;89;79;ESE;6;65%;91%;11 Gatesville;A thunderstorm;85;71;NNE;7;66%;85%;7 Georgetown;Some sun;91;72;NE;7;55%;55%;8 Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;NE;6;58%;85%;8 Gilmer;A thunderstorm;82;67;NE;6;79%;85%;7 Graham;Showers around;78;64;ENE;8;67%;70%;4 Granbury;Strong thunderstorms;82;69;NE;9;74%;98%;7 Grand Prairie;A thunderstorm;84;71;NNE;8;63%;82%;5 Greenville;A thunderstorm;82;67;N;9;69%;82%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, a shower;70;61;E;29;95%;66%;12 Hamilton;Strong thunderstorms;84;71;NE;8;72%;91%;7 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;92;70;SSE;9;67%;27%;11 Hearne;Partial sunshine;90;74;NE;7;59%;55%;7 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;8;53%;4%;12 Henderson;Not as hot;85;68;NNE;6;66%;44%;7 Hereford;A morning t-storm;71;58;SE;8;63%;98%;8 Hillsboro;A couple of t-storms;85;70;NNE;9;60%;89%;7 Hondo;Partly sunny;94;73;ENE;7;57%;43%;12 Houston;A t-storm around;91;74;S;6;63%;55%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;92;74;ESE;6;61%;92%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;90;74;ENE;7;62%;55%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm around;94;71;SE;1;66%;55%;12 Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;ESE;3;65%;92%;12 Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;72;NE;3;66%;83%;12 Houston Hull;A p.m. t-storm;92;72;E;5;63%;73%;12 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;91;73;ENE;5;63%;91%;12 Huntsville;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;NE;5;64%;66%;10 Ingleside;A couple of showers;91;75;SSE;9;65%;86%;12 Jacksonville;A thunderstorm;86;68;NNE;6;65%;86%;4 Jasper;A heavy thunderstorm;88;69;ENE;6;72%;96%;10 Junction;A t-storm in spots;90;70;NE;5;61%;54%;8 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;5;57%;57%;12 Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;70;ENE;6;57%;55%;6 Killeen;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;NE;7;72%;91%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A thunderstorm;85;70;NE;7;74%;91%;7 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, humid;94;72;SSE;9;63%;13%;12 La Grange;Partly sunny and hot;94;75;ENE;6;59%;66%;10 Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;90;69;NE;3;66%;84%;8 Lancaster;A thunderstorm;83;69;NNE;8;66%;82%;7 Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;97;74;SE;9;49%;3%;12 Llano;A strong t-storm;91;72;NE;6;61%;92%;4 Longview;A thunderstorm;83;68;NNE;7;75%;90%;7 Lubbock;A morning t-storm;73;60;SE;10;68%;84%;4 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;87;71;NE;5;74%;85%;8 Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;93;72;SE;10;64%;5%;12 Mcgregor;A thunderstorm;84;69;NE;8;76%;88%;7 Mckinney;A thunderstorm;80;66;E;9;81%;82%;5 Mesquite;A thunderstorm;83;68;NNE;8;64%;83%;5 Midland;A thunderstorm;79;67;ESE;11;64%;85%;5 Midland Airpark;A thunderstorm;79;67;ESE;11;64%;85%;5 Midlothian;A thunderstorm;82;68;E;6;84%;83%;7 Mineola;A thunderstorm;83;68;NNE;6;73%;83%;5 Mineral Wells;A t-storm, cooler;80;66;ESE;8;78%;82%;8 Mount Pleasant;A thunderstorm;81;67;NE;8;69%;85%;5 Nacogdoches;Some sun, a t-storm;86;70;NNE;7;71%;86%;8 New Braunfels;Warm with some sun;94;73;ENE;6;55%;72%;10 Odessa;A thunderstorm;83;67;E;13;63%;85%;5 Orange;Afternoon showers;91;73;SSW;5;60%;97%;10 Palacios;A shower in spots;91;75;SSE;8;64%;65%;12 Palestine;A t-storm or two;86;69;NNE;8;63%;85%;7 Pampa;A morning t-storm;65;56;SE;10;60%;95%;9 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A morning t-storm;70;55;ESE;6;62%;87%;6 Paris;A thunderstorm;81;67;NE;9;69%;83%;3 Pecos;Cooler with some sun;85;67;NNE;10;52%;85%;7 Perryton;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SE;8;59%;90%;9 Plainview;A morning t-storm;67;55;SE;10;77%;98%;4 Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;ESE;5;50%;57%;12 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, humid;87;77;SE;9;71%;35%;12 Port Isabel;Partly sunny;86;74;ESE;11;72%;6%;12 Port Lavaca;Warm with a shower;93;76;SSE;8;57%;69%;11 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;92;72;ESE;5;61%;72%;10 Robstown;A shower in spots;92;73;SSE;8;65%;54%;11 Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;SE;9;66%;36%;12 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;90;70;E;8;55%;33%;7 San Angelo;Not as warm;83;67;ESE;8;65%;39%;5 San Antonio;Partly sunny, warm;95;74;ENE;6;54%;57%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;ESE;5;55%;57%;12 San Marcos;Partial sunshine;93;72;ENE;8;52%;67%;9 Seminole;A thunderstorm;77;63;SE;9;72%;85%;5 Sherman-Denison;A thunderstorm;77;65;NE;8;81%;82%;3 Snyder;A t-storm, cooler;79;62;E;9;66%;91%;6 Sonora;Strong thunderstorms;90;70;E;9;61%;98%;6 Stephenville;Strong thunderstorms;79;67;ESE;7;79%;96%;7 Sulphur Springs;A thunderstorm;82;68;NNE;8;70%;82%;5 Sweetwater;A t-storm, cooler;83;65;E;9;66%;92%;7 Temple;Some sun, a t-storm;85;69;NE;8;75%;81%;7 Terrell;A thunderstorm;84;68;NNE;8;66%;82%;7 Tyler;A thunderstorm;85;70;NE;8;68%;83%;5 Uvalde;Clouds and sun;94;72;E;7;59%;55%;11 Vernon;A morning t-storm;74;63;ENE;9;60%;80%;6 Victoria;A shower in places;97;74;SSE;7;59%;68%;12 Waco;Some sun, a t-storm;84;70;NE;9;73%;82%;7 Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;SE;10;59%;27%;12 Wharton;A t-storm around;93;70;S;7;66%;64%;12 Wichita Falls;A couple of t-storms;75;62;NNE;10;79%;90%;5 Wink;A thunderstorm;79;66;ESE;13;60%;88%;7 Zapata;Partly sunny;98;76;SE;7;52%;4%;12