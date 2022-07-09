TX Forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Record-tying heat;106;76;E;7;33%;1%;12 Abilene Dyess;Hot;105;74;E;7;30%;1%;12 Alice;Sunny and hot;106;75;SE;7;54%;15%;12 Alpine;A stray t-shower;90;71;SE;7;37%;48%;13 Amarillo;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;11;32%;4%;12 Angleton;A t-storm around;99;79;SSW;8;58%;43%;12 Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;E;8;37%;2%;12 Austin;Hot;108;81;SSW;3;38%;3%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Hot;108;79;SSW;6;41%;3%;12 Bay;A t-storm around;99;78;SSW;8;60%;43%;12 Beaumont;A stray t-storm, hot;100;79;S;7;60%;46%;12 Beeville;Sunny and hot;104;75;SSE;6;49%;16%;12 Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;10;32%;4%;12 Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;E;6;50%;2%;12 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;ESE;8;34%;2%;12 Brenham;Partly sunny and hot;107;80;S;7;41%;7%;12 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;ENE;5;45%;1%;12 Brownsville;Very warm;100;79;SSE;10;56%;28%;12 Brownwood;Partly sunny and hot;106;73;ENE;8;35%;2%;12 Burnet;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;ENE;6;34%;4%;12 Canadian;Partly sunny and hot;101;71;SSE;10;44%;4%;12 Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SW;5;41%;27%;12 Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;ESE;6;39%;2%;12 Cleburne;Partly sunny and hot;105;80;ENE;10;37%;2%;12 College Station;Record-tying heat;109;81;SSW;6;41%;5%;12 Comanche;Partly sunny and hot;108;74;ENE;7;34%;2%;12 Conroe;A t-storm around;106;80;S;7;46%;42%;12 Corpus Christi;Hot;100;75;SSE;8;62%;15%;12 Corsicana;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;ENE;8;38%;2%;12 Cotulla;Hot with sunshine;110;81;SE;5;39%;6%;12 Dalhart;Partly sunny and hot;102;69;SSE;11;32%;6%;12 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;ENE;7;46%;2%;12 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;102;80;ENE;9;43%;2%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;NE;9;42%;2%;12 Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;E;7;35%;2%;12 Del Rio;Hot;106;82;ESE;6;37%;9%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;ESE;6;36%;10%;12 Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;102;78;E;8;42%;2%;12 Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;7;32%;4%;12 Dumas;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;11;32%;4%;12 Edinburg;Hot, becoming breezy;104;77;SSE;8;48%;10%;12 El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;ENE;7;28%;13%;12 Ellington;A stray t-storm, hot;100;81;SSW;8;57%;43%;12 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny, warm;104;72;SSE;7;48%;12%;12 Fort Hood;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;SSW;7;38%;2%;12 Fort Worth;Hot;103;81;E;9;33%;2%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;NE;9;44%;2%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;NE;10;44%;2%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;ENE;7;40%;2%;12 Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;103;74;SW;6;37%;41%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;ENE;8;44%;0%;12 Galveston;Breezy in the p.m.;95;85;SW;13;64%;15%;12 Gatesville;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;NE;7;34%;2%;12 Georgetown;Partly sunny and hot;107;79;ENE;7;35%;3%;12 Giddings;Partly sunny and hot;106;77;S;6;40%;6%;12 Gilmer;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;ENE;7;53%;1%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;104;74;E;8;35%;1%;12 Granbury;Partly sunny and hot;106;78;ENE;8;31%;2%;12 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;103;81;E;8;38%;2%;12 Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;E;9;43%;2%;12 Guadalupe Pass;A t-storm around;90;74;NNE;9;44%;41%;11 Hamilton;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;ENE;8;35%;2%;12 Harlingen;Very warm;102;77;SSE;9;56%;27%;12 Hearne;Partly sunny and hot;108;78;SSE;6;37%;3%;12 Hebbronville;Remaining very warm;105;74;SE;8;40%;6%;12 Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;ENE;6;44%;1%;12 Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;S;9;32%;4%;12 Hillsboro;Partly sunny and hot;104;79;NE;9;36%;2%;12 Hondo;A t-storm around;105;77;SE;5;43%;42%;12 Houston;A stray thunderstorm;102;82;S;8;53%;42%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;102;81;SSW;8;53%;42%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A stray t-storm, hot;101;82;S;8;57%;42%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A stray t-storm, hot;102;78;SSW;4;58%;42%;12 Houston Clover;A stray t-storm, hot;100;80;SSW;6;58%;43%;12 Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;105;80;S;6;53%;42%;12 Houston Hull;A t-storm in spots;104;80;SSW;7;55%;42%;12 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;102;81;S;7;52%;42%;12 Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;108;83;SSE;7;39%;6%;12 Ingleside;Humid;97;82;S;10;60%;17%;12 Jacksonville;Partly sunny and hot;103;79;E;6;41%;2%;12 Jasper;A t-storm in spots;100;76;SSE;7;55%;73%;12 Junction;Partly sunny and hot;105;75;SSW;4;38%;4%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;SSE;4;43%;3%;12 Kerrville;A stray t-storm, hot;103;74;W;5;41%;41%;12 Killeen;Partly sunny and hot;106;79;SSW;7;38%;2%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny and hot;107;78;SSW;7;41%;2%;12 Kingsville Nas;Hot, turning breezy;105;77;SSE;8;52%;15%;12 La Grange;A stray t-storm, hot;108;79;S;6;42%;41%;12 Lago Vista;Partly sunny and hot;108;78;SSW;4;39%;4%;12 Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;103;78;ENE;8;39%;2%;12 Laredo;Sunshine and hot;109;82;SSE;8;37%;3%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;107;75;ENE;6;32%;4%;12 Longview;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;ENE;8;49%;1%;12 Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;SE;8;34%;3%;12 Lufkin;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;S;5;50%;6%;12 Mcallen;Hot;104;78;SSE;9;51%;10%;12 Mcgregor;Partly sunny and hot;107;78;NE;7;41%;2%;12 Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;ENE;8;50%;2%;12 Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;E;8;41%;2%;12 Midland;Mostly cloudy, hot;102;78;SE;6;33%;3%;10 Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy, hot;102;78;SE;6;33%;3%;10 Midlothian;Hot;104;77;NE;6;44%;2%;12 Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;ENE;7;46%;2%;12 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;ENE;8;40%;2%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;ENE;9;43%;1%;12 Nacogdoches;Hot;103;78;E;5;47%;3%;12 New Braunfels;A stray t-storm, hot;106;79;S;6;40%;41%;12 Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;E;8;29%;3%;12 Orange;A stray thunderstorm;96;80;SSW;7;62%;64%;12 Palacios;A t-storm around;96;85;SSW;11;61%;43%;12 Palestine;Partly sunny and hot;105;79;E;6;40%;2%;12 Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;SSE;10;33%;4%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;SE;7;34%;4%;12 Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;E;8;47%;0%;12 Pecos;Remaining very warm;102;74;SE;7;29%;3%;12 Perryton;Partly sunny and hot;101;70;SSE;12;36%;4%;12 Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SE;7;35%;3%;12 Pleasanton;A t-storm around;109;79;S;5;40%;41%;12 Port Aransas;Humid;92;82;S;10;69%;16%;12 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;95;81;SSE;11;61%;10%;12 Port Lavaca;Sunny and hot;99;81;S;8;52%;17%;12 Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;105;79;S;6;43%;41%;12 Robstown;Hot, becoming breezy;103;78;SSE;7;52%;15%;12 Rockport;Humid with sunshine;96;83;S;10;63%;18%;12 Rocksprings;A t-storm around;99;76;S;5;40%;42%;12 San Angelo;Record-breaking heat;106;75;S;5;34%;2%;12 San Antonio;Hot;106;80;SSW;6;42%;3%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;106;80;SSE;5;45%;3%;12 San Marcos;A stray t-storm, hot;106;79;S;7;38%;41%;12 Seminole;Mostly cloudy, hot;100;74;SE;7;31%;3%;10 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;NE;7;51%;0%;12 Snyder;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;E;8;33%;2%;12 Sonora;Partly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;6;39%;4%;12 Stephenville;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;E;6;36%;2%;12 Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and hot;101;77;ENE;8;42%;2%;12 Sweetwater;Partly sunny and hot;106;76;E;9;29%;2%;12 Temple;Partly sunny and hot;107;77;S;7;43%;2%;12 Terrell;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;ENE;9;41%;2%;12 Tyler;Hot;104;79;E;8;41%;2%;12 Uvalde;A t-storm around;104;78;SW;6;43%;44%;12 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;E;8;35%;0%;12 Victoria;A t-storm around;103;79;S;8;53%;43%;12 Waco;Record-breaking heat;108;80;ENE;8;40%;2%;12 Weslaco;Hot, becoming breezy;103;77;SSE;9;47%;27%;12 Wharton;A t-storm around;102;78;S;7;59%;42%;12 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;ENE;8;44%;0%;12 Wink;Remaining very warm;102;77;SSE;6;32%;3%;12 Zapata;Sunny and hot;108;80;SE;6;43%;5%;12 _____