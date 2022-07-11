TX Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Hot;106;77;E;11;29%;4%;12 Abilene Dyess;Hot;105;76;E;10;25%;4%;12 Alice;Hot, becoming breezy;104;74;SE;10;55%;30%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny;94;70;ESE;9;25%;0%;13 Amarillo;Not as hot;92;69;E;12;44%;58%;12 Angleton;Some sun, a t-storm;97;76;S;6;64%;83%;8 Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;ESE;8;39%;4%;12 Austin;Hot;106;79;SSE;3;44%;4%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Hot;107;77;SSE;6;47%;4%;12 Bay;A p.m. t-storm;96;75;S;6;64%;59%;9 Beaumont;A t-storm around;97;77;SSW;6;63%;54%;10 Beeville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;74;SSE;8;52%;20%;12 Borger;Not as hot;93;71;E;10;42%;44%;12 Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;6;45%;4%;12 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;ESE;8;31%;4%;12 Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;S;6;45%;13%;12 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;NE;5;42%;5%;12 Brownsville;Breezy and humid;100;78;SSE;14;58%;13%;12 Brownwood;Record-tying heat;107;75;SE;8;32%;4%;12 Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;6;38%;4%;12 Canadian;Not as hot;92;67;ESE;10;48%;14%;12 Castroville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;SE;7;43%;5%;12 Childress;Breezy in the a.m.;101;73;E;12;36%;6%;9 Cleburne;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;ESE;9;39%;3%;12 College Station;Near-record heat;106;79;SSE;6;47%;12%;12 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;108;74;ESE;7;32%;3%;12 Conroe;Hot;102;77;SSE;5;51%;27%;12 Corpus Christi;Hot, becoming breezy;98;75;SE;11;65%;18%;12 Corsicana;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;ESE;8;41%;3%;12 Cotulla;Sunshine and hot;110;80;SE;7;38%;4%;12 Dalhart;Not as hot;91;66;N;11;47%;44%;12 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;NE;7;41%;4%;12 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;NE;9;39%;4%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;NE;9;38%;4%;12 Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;E;7;35%;4%;12 Del Rio;Mostly sunny and hot;106;81;SE;10;37%;16%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;ESE;9;36%;15%;12 Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;ENE;9;42%;3%;12 Dryden;Mostly sunny and hot;106;80;S;8;35%;13%;12 Dumas;Not as hot;89;66;N;11;48%;44%;12 Edinburg;Hot, becoming breezy;104;77;SSE;11;50%;15%;12 El Paso;Clouds and sun, warm;102;78;E;9;22%;3%;12 Ellington;A t-storm around;97;79;SSE;7;62%;47%;11 Falfurrias;Remaining very warm;104;72;SE;9;49%;16%;12 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;ESE;7;38%;3%;12 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;ESE;9;36%;4%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;NE;9;40%;3%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;105;80;NE;9;40%;4%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny and hot;106;75;NE;7;37%;4%;12 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;6;39%;4%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;ENE;9;43%;6%;12 Galveston;Sunny intervals;94;84;S;9;65%;39%;12 Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;ESE;7;37%;3%;12 Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;S;7;40%;4%;12 Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;S;5;43%;15%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;ESE;6;53%;2%;12 Graham;Partly sunny and hot;104;74;E;7;33%;6%;12 Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;E;8;33%;3%;12 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;ESE;8;39%;3%;12 Greenville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;ESE;8;42%;3%;12 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;92;72;ENE;19;29%;2%;13 Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SE;8;35%;3%;12 Harlingen;Increasingly windy;102;77;SSE;14;55%;13%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;106;77;S;5;41%;12%;12 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;SE;9;43%;12%;12 Henderson;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;ESE;5;46%;2%;12 Hereford;Partly sunny;96;70;E;12;38%;27%;12 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;ESE;9;38%;3%;12 Hondo;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SE;8;42%;4%;12 Houston;A t-storm around;99;80;SSW;6;55%;45%;12 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;99;79;SSE;7;57%;46%;12 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;98;80;SSE;6;59%;45%;12 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;76;N;2;63%;47%;12 Houston Clover;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;78;SSE;5;63%;50%;12 Houston Hooks;Hot;102;78;SSE;4;55%;28%;12 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;101;78;S;5;58%;44%;12 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;100;79;SSE;6;55%;44%;12 Huntsville;Mostly sunny and hot;106;81;SSE;5;45%;12%;12 Ingleside;Humid;96;82;SSE;12;61%;20%;12 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;ESE;5;44%;2%;12 Jasper;Partly sunny;98;75;SE;6;60%;33%;12 Junction;A t-storm around;103;75;S;5;39%;42%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;6;44%;5%;12 Kerrville;A t-storm around;102;73;SSE;6;45%;41%;12 Killeen;Mostly sunny and hot;105;79;ESE;7;38%;3%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny and hot;106;79;SE;7;42%;3%;12 Kingsville Nas;Hot, becoming breezy;103;76;SE;11;54%;30%;12 La Grange;Hot and humid;105;77;S;5;48%;17%;12 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;SSE;4;41%;4%;12 Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;ESE;7;39%;4%;12 Laredo;Mostly sunny and hot;108;80;SSE;10;45%;10%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;107;76;SSE;6;35%;4%;12 Longview;Sunny and hot;102;75;ESE;6;50%;2%;12 Lubbock;Clouds and sun, hot;99;73;E;12;29%;3%;12 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;102;76;S;5;52%;12%;12 Mcallen;Hot;104;78;SE;13;51%;15%;12 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;E;7;42%;3%;12 Mckinney;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;NE;7;45%;3%;12 Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;ESE;7;40%;4%;12 Midland;Sunny and hot;101;78;S;11;29%;6%;12 Midland Airpark;Sunny and hot;101;78;S;11;29%;6%;12 Midlothian;Mostly sunny and hot;105;77;NE;6;41%;4%;12 Mineola;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;ESE;5;46%;2%;12 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;ENE;10;36%;4%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;E;7;43%;2%;12 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;5;52%;3%;12 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;SSE;7;45%;6%;12 Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;78;E;11;26%;6%;12 Orange;A t-storm around;96;78;S;6;61%;55%;12 Palacios;Mostly sunny;94;83;S;10;63%;21%;12 Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;ESE;6;44%;3%;12 Pampa;Not as hot;91;67;E;11;41%;44%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Not as hot;92;67;E;9;44%;44%;12 Paris;Partly sunny and hot;102;74;E;7;49%;3%;12 Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;ESE;10;25%;5%;12 Perryton;Not as warm;89;64;E;11;49%;37%;10 Plainview;Partly sunny;95;67;E;11;34%;3%;12 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny and hot;107;77;SSE;7;42%;8%;12 Port Aransas;Uncomfortably humid;92;83;S;12;68%;20%;12 Port Isabel;Breezy and very warm;95;80;SSE;14;64%;13%;12 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;97;79;S;9;54%;25%;12 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;6;44%;6%;12 Robstown;Warm, turning breezy;102;76;SE;10;54%;30%;12 Rockport;Humid;96;82;S;11;62%;23%;12 Rocksprings;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;98;75;SE;8;43%;58%;12 San Angelo;Hot;106;75;SSW;6;29%;5%;12 San Antonio;Hot;106;77;SSE;7;43%;5%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Record-breaking heat;105;77;SSE;6;45%;8%;12 San Marcos;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;S;7;44%;6%;12 Seminole;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;ENE;12;26%;4%;12 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;NE;7;46%;5%;12 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;ENE;11;28%;4%;12 Sonora;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;100;74;SE;8;39%;57%;12 Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;105;75;ENE;7;33%;3%;12 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;E;7;43%;2%;12 Sweetwater;Hot, becoming breezy;106;76;E;11;23%;4%;12 Temple;Hot;105;76;ESE;8;45%;2%;12 Terrell;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;ENE;8;39%;4%;12 Tyler;Record-tying heat;105;77;ESE;7;42%;2%;12 Uvalde;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SE;7;45%;28%;12 Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;ESE;10;30%;9%;12 Victoria;A t-storm around;100;77;SSE;9;58%;45%;12 Waco;Hot;107;80;E;8;40%;3%;12 Weslaco;Hot, becoming breezy;103;78;SSE;12;47%;29%;12 Wharton;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;76;S;6;62%;45%;12 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;ENE;10;40%;9%;12 Wink;Remaining very warm;102;78;SE;13;24%;5%;12 Zapata;Hot, becoming breezy;108;79;SE;8;48%;12%;12