TX Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy and hot;104;81;SSE;16;38%;3%;11 Abilene Dyess;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;80;SSE;16;33%;3%;11 Alice;Increasingly windy;103;77;SE;18;56%;4%;12 Alpine;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;7;32%;28%;12 Amarillo;A t-storm around;96;71;SW;10;41%;51%;11 Angleton;A stray thunderstorm;96;78;S;14;60%;42%;11 Arlington;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;S;12;39%;2%;11 Austin;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;9;49%;3%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy and hot;103;77;SSE;14;51%;3%;11 Bay;A t-storm, breezy;95;77;S;14;63%;81%;11 Beaumont;A t-storm around;95;78;SSE;8;65%;48%;10 Beeville;Breezy and very warm;100;76;SSE;14;55%;5%;12 Borger;Warm with sunshine;98;75;N;10;36%;35%;11 Bowie;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SE;11;42%;2%;11 Breckenridge;Hot;105;82;SSE;12;32%;2%;11 Brenham;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;S;10;47%;8%;11 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;104;80;SSE;10;38%;2%;11 Brownsville;Windy and warm;99;81;SE;19;56%;5%;12 Brownwood;Breezy and hot;102;76;SSE;15;39%;2%;11 Burnet;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;11;43%;3%;11 Canadian;Hot;101;72;SSE;12;37%;16%;11 Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;105;80;SE;12;45%;2%;12 Childress;Hot;104;78;SE;14;33%;19%;11 Cleburne;Hot;103;79;SSE;13;41%;2%;11 College Station;Hot;105;78;S;13;49%;9%;11 Comanche;Breezy and hot;107;78;S;15;34%;2%;11 Conroe;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;9;52%;29%;11 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, windy;97;79;SSE;19;64%;27%;12 Corsicana;Hot;103;79;S;13;42%;2%;11 Cotulla;Breezy and hot;109;79;ESE;15;44%;3%;12 Dalhart;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;68;NNE;12;46%;51%;11 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny and hot;103;83;S;12;44%;2%;11 Dallas Redbird;Hot;103;79;S;14;41%;2%;11 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy and hot;104;82;S;15;39%;2%;11 Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;SSE;11;32%;2%;11 Del Rio;Breezy and hot;104;79;SE;15;48%;3%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy and hot;104;78;ESE;15;46%;3%;12 Denton;Breezy and hot;104;83;SSE;15;37%;2%;11 Dryden;Hot, becoming breezy;104;77;SE;11;44%;5%;12 Dumas;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;70;NNE;12;43%;49%;10 Edinburg;Windy and warm;101;80;SE;18;49%;4%;12 El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;NW;8;32%;44%;12 Ellington;Breezy in the p.m.;95;78;S;11;60%;29%;11 Falfurrias;Winds subsiding, hot;103;75;SE;16;47%;4%;9 Fort Hood;Breezy and hot;103;77;SSE;14;44%;3%;11 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;S;13;35%;2%;11 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and hot;104;82;S;15;39%;2%;11 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and hot;104;82;S;15;42%;2%;11 Fort Worth Spinks;Hot;104;80;S;13;39%;2%;11 Fredericksburg;Very warm;99;75;SSE;13;44%;3%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;SSE;12;39%;2%;11 Galveston;Breezy with sunshine;93;85;S;15;63%;30%;11 Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;11;41%;3%;11 Georgetown;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;12;46%;3%;11 Giddings;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;S;10;47%;7%;11 Gilmer;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;8;52%;11%;11 Graham;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SSE;10;31%;2%;11 Granbury;Breezy and hot;104;81;SSE;14;33%;2%;11 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;S;12;39%;2%;11 Greenville;Very warm;103;80;SE;14;38%;2%;11 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the a.m.;93;72;E;12;38%;21%;12 Hamilton;Hot;103;77;SSE;13;38%;2%;11 Harlingen;Windy and warm;100;79;SSE;20;57%;5%;12 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;S;9;42%;7%;11 Hebbronville;Breezy and very warm;104;77;SE;15;43%;3%;9 Henderson;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;7;44%;14%;11 Hereford;A t-storm around;98;71;SW;9;38%;53%;11 Hillsboro;Sunny, breezy, hot;103;79;S;15;39%;2%;11 Hondo;Breezy and hot;104;77;SE;15;49%;3%;12 Houston;Partly sunny;96;81;S;9;56%;11%;11 Houston (Hobby Airport);Very warm;97;80;S;12;55%;29%;11 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy in the p.m.;95;81;S;11;58%;28%;11 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Lots of sun, warm;97;76;S;7;60%;28%;11 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;10;60%;28%;11 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny and hot;101;78;S;9;54%;29%;11 Houston Hull;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;S;11;57%;28%;11 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, warm;98;79;S;10;56%;29%;11 Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;104;82;SSE;9;44%;12%;11 Ingleside;Windy and humid;94;83;SSE;20;63%;5%;12 Jacksonville;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;9;44%;9%;11 Jasper;A t-storm around;95;74;S;8;66%;55%;10 Junction;Breezy and hot;102;77;SE;14;45%;3%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Hot, becoming breezy;103;78;SE;13;49%;2%;11 Kerrville;Breezy and hot;99;75;SSE;15;49%;2%;12 Killeen;Breezy and hot;103;77;SSE;14;44%;3%;11 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy and hot;103;77;SSE;15;47%;3%;11 Kingsville Nas;Windy and warm;101;79;SSE;19;55%;4%;12 La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;S;10;51%;7%;11 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;SSE;11;48%;3%;11 Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;S;11;40%;2%;11 Laredo;Windy and very warm;106;78;SE;18;41%;3%;12 Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;103;75;SSE;11;40%;2%;11 Longview;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;9;50%;15%;11 Lubbock;Hot;102;77;NW;13;34%;26%;12 Lufkin;Very warm;100;76;S;8;54%;32%;10 Mcallen;Windy and warm;101;80;SSE;21;51%;4%;12 Mcgregor;Breezy and hot;104;78;S;16;48%;2%;11 Mckinney;Breezy and hot;102;80;S;14;44%;2%;11 Mesquite;Mostly sunny and hot;102;79;S;12;40%;2%;11 Midland;Hot;102;77;SSE;12;36%;6%;12 Midland Airpark;Hot;102;77;SSE;12;36%;6%;12 Midlothian;Hot;103;77;S;13;46%;2%;11 Mineola;Partly sunny and hot;102;79;SSE;9;44%;5%;11 Mineral Wells;Hot;105;79;SSE;13;38%;2%;11 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny and hot;100;78;SSE;10;43%;7%;11 Nacogdoches;Very warm;99;76;SSE;8;54%;23%;10 New Braunfels;Breezy and hot;104;77;SSE;14;47%;2%;11 Odessa;Hot;103;80;SSE;12;35%;6%;12 Orange;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;SSE;8;62%;63%;10 Palacios;Breezy with sunshine;94;84;SSE;15;62%;27%;11 Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;9;43%;5%;11 Pampa;A t-storm around;100;72;SSE;12;33%;48%;11 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;NNE;9;33%;34%;11 Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;SSE;12;46%;4%;11 Pecos;Mostly sunny and hot;106;78;SE;6;30%;4%;12 Perryton;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;NNE;11;39%;30%;11 Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;W;10;42%;46%;11 Pleasanton;Hot, becoming breezy;106;78;SE;12;44%;2%;11 Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;91;83;SSE;15;72%;5%;12 Port Isabel;Sunshine and windy;95;80;SSE;20;61%;5%;12 Port Lavaca;Breezy in the p.m.;96;82;SSE;13;54%;5%;11 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;103;77;SE;14;50%;2%;11 Robstown;Increasingly windy;99;80;SSE;18;57%;5%;12 Rockport;Breezy and humid;94;84;SSE;15;64%;5%;12 Rocksprings;Winds subsiding;97;73;SE;16;51%;3%;12 San Angelo;Sunny, breezy, hot;104;78;S;15;38%;3%;12 San Antonio;Hot;104;79;SE;12;48%;2%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Hot;105;78;SE;13;50%;2%;11 San Marcos;Breezy and hot;103;77;SSE;14;45%;2%;11 Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SE;8;33%;44%;12 Sherman-Denison;Hot;101;81;SSE;13;42%;2%;11 Snyder;Sunny and hot;102;79;S;12;39%;9%;11 Sonora;Winds subsiding;99;77;SSE;16;43%;3%;12 Stephenville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;S;11;38%;2%;11 Sulphur Springs;Hot;102;81;SSE;12;40%;3%;11 Sweetwater;Sunlit, breezy, hot;107;80;S;16;31%;4%;11 Temple;Breezy and hot;103;77;S;16;50%;2%;11 Terrell;Hot;103;78;SSE;13;40%;2%;11 Tyler;Partly sunny and hot;102;80;SSE;11;44%;6%;11 Uvalde;Partly sunny and hot;103;75;SE;11;52%;3%;12 Vernon;Sunny, breezy, hot;106;84;SSE;15;30%;8%;11 Victoria;Lots of sun, breezy;97;79;SSE;14;59%;5%;11 Waco;Breezy and hot;105;79;S;16;46%;2%;11 Weslaco;Windy and warm;100;79;SE;18;48%;4%;12 Wharton;Very warm;98;76;SSE;12;62%;7%;11 Wichita Falls;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;82;SE;14;36%;3%;11 Wink;Hot;105;78;SE;11;30%;6%;12 Zapata;Breezy and hot;109;81;SE;13;42%;3%;12