TX Forecast for Sunday, August 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;101;78;SSE;11;35%;11%;11

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;100;78;SSE;11;30%;11%;11

Alice;A stray t-shower;96;74;SE;11;62%;44%;11

Alpine;Sunlit and pleasant;90;69;SE;8;33%;7%;12

Amarillo;Hot, becoming breezy;99;72;SSE;15;34%;5%;11

Angleton;A morning t-storm;92;75;SE;10;68%;74%;8

Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;10;47%;13%;11

Austin;A stray t-shower;97;77;SSE;5;56%;44%;9

Austin Bergstrom;A stray t-shower;95;74;SSE;9;59%;45%;9

Bay;A morning t-shower;91;75;SE;9;69%;81%;8

Beaumont;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;SE;8;69%;48%;11

Beeville;A stray t-shower;93;74;SE;9;61%;48%;8

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;SSE;13;33%;5%;11

Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;98;76;SSE;9;49%;10%;11

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;101;80;SSE;9;35%;10%;11

Brenham;A stray t-shower;94;75;SSE;7;59%;45%;11

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;8;45%;10%;11

Brownsville;Very warm;96;77;SE;12;62%;36%;12

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;98;75;SSE;9;43%;33%;11

Burnet;Mostly sunny;95;75;SSE;8;49%;30%;11

Canadian;Hot, becoming breezy;103;73;SSE;14;34%;5%;11

Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SE;9;46%;32%;10

Childress;Sunny and hot;102;76;SE;12;29%;4%;11

Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SSE;10;48%;32%;11

College Station;A stray t-shower;96;76;SE;10;59%;44%;11

Comanche;Hot with some sun;103;76;SSE;9;39%;33%;11

Conroe;A t-shower in spots;92;73;SE;8;65%;56%;10

Corpus Christi;A stray t-shower;92;76;SE;11;69%;45%;8

Corsicana;A stray t-shower;97;76;SSE;10;53%;42%;9

Cotulla;Partly sunny;100;77;SE;10;47%;30%;10

Dalhart;Breezy and very warm;98;68;WSW;15;39%;30%;11

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;99;80;SSE;10;52%;11%;11

Dallas Redbird;Very warm;99;77;SSE;11;49%;11%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Very warm;99;80;SSE;12;47%;11%;11

Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;9;38%;10%;11

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;100;78;SE;11;44%;33%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;SE;11;43%;33%;11

Denton;Partly sunny, warm;100;81;S;11;43%;10%;11

Dryden;Very warm;99;76;SE;12;42%;15%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;71;SSE;15;36%;9%;11

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;97;76;SE;11;54%;30%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;ESE;9;26%;2%;12

Ellington;A t-shower in spots;89;77;SSE;10;70%;64%;10

Falfurrias;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;SE;10;57%;48%;11

Fort Hood;A stray t-shower;95;75;SSE;9;52%;45%;10

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;SSE;10;42%;13%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Very warm;100;81;SSE;12;48%;31%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Very warm;100;80;SSE;13;49%;13%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;SSE;9;47%;14%;11

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;7;46%;31%;11

Gainesville;Partly sunny;98;77;S;10;48%;9%;11

Galveston;A stray t-shower;91;84;SSE;12;66%;78%;10

Gatesville;A stray t-shower;96;75;SSE;8;49%;55%;11

Georgetown;A stray t-shower;95;77;SSE;8;52%;45%;10

Giddings;A t-shower in spots;93;74;SSE;7;57%;45%;11

Gilmer;Partly sunny;96;76;S;7;59%;6%;11

Graham;Partly sunny;100;78;SSE;8;37%;10%;11

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;SSE;10;43%;33%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;SSE;9;47%;12%;11

Greenville;Partly sunny;98;78;S;11;46%;6%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;90;69;ESE;18;33%;2%;12

Hamilton;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;98;75;SSE;9;46%;59%;11

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;94;76;SE;12;65%;33%;12

Hearne;A t-shower in spots;98;76;SSE;8;52%;44%;11

Hebbronville;A stray t-shower;97;73;ESE;10;49%;42%;11

Henderson;A t-storm around;98;77;S;7;53%;42%;10

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;S;11;35%;4%;11

Hillsboro;A stray t-shower;97;77;SSE;9;48%;45%;11

Hondo;Mostly sunny;97;75;SE;9;52%;32%;11

Houston;A t-shower in spots;89;78;SSE;8;68%;65%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-shower in spots;91;78;SSE;10;64%;64%;9

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-shower in spots;89;78;SSE;9;68%;65%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;A thundershower;91;74;N;5;71%;89%;8

Houston Clover;A stray t-shower;91;77;SSE;8;69%;73%;8

Houston Hooks;A t-shower in spots;93;76;SE;8;65%;45%;10

Houston Hull;A t-shower in spots;91;76;SE;9;67%;66%;9

Houston Intercontinental;A stray t-shower;91;77;SE;10;69%;45%;8

Huntsville;A stray t-shower;95;79;SSE;7;56%;45%;11

Ingleside;A t-shower in spots;92;81;SE;12;64%;74%;8

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;94;74;S;7;58%;42%;11

Jasper;A stray thunderstorm;92;73;SSE;8;67%;44%;11

Junction;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;8;44%;33%;11

Kellyusa Airport;A stray t-shower;94;76;SE;9;54%;46%;7

Kerrville;Partly sunny;94;73;SSE;8;51%;32%;12

Killeen;A stray t-shower;95;75;SSE;9;52%;45%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray t-shower;95;75;SSE;9;54%;44%;11

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;95;77;SE;12;61%;30%;8

La Grange;A stray t-shower;94;73;SSE;8;61%;47%;10

Lago Vista;A stray t-shower;97;73;SSE;6;55%;55%;11

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;SSE;9;47%;30%;11

Laredo;Breezy in the p.m.;100;76;SE;12;46%;22%;8

Llano;An afternoon shower;97;73;SSE;7;47%;45%;11

Longview;Partly sunny;95;76;S;8;56%;27%;11

Lubbock;Very warm;99;76;SSE;13;32%;5%;11

Lufkin;A t-storm around;95;74;SSE;8;64%;43%;10

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;98;77;SE;13;55%;30%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;96;76;SSE;10;55%;30%;11

Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;SSE;11;52%;8%;11

Mesquite;Very warm;99;78;S;9;46%;10%;11

Midland;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;11;33%;7%;11

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;11;33%;7%;11

Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SSE;9;56%;14%;11

Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;S;7;54%;6%;11

Mineral Wells;Very warm;100;77;SSE;10;43%;12%;11

Mount Pleasant;Sun and clouds;97;74;S;9;49%;6%;11

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;95;74;SSE;8;60%;41%;11

New Braunfels;A stray t-shower;96;75;SSE;10;51%;57%;9

Odessa;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;SSE;12;31%;7%;12

Orange;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;SE;7;62%;49%;11

Palacios;A stray t-shower;91;80;SE;10;67%;69%;8

Palestine;A t-storm around;96;74;SSE;8;55%;42%;11

Pampa;Hot, becoming breezy;100;73;SSE;14;32%;3%;11

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Hot, becoming breezy;103;74;SSE;14;28%;4%;11

Paris;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;S;10;51%;28%;11

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;101;74;SE;9;29%;7%;12

Perryton;Warm with sunshine;101;72;S;16;33%;5%;11

Plainview;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSE;10;37%;4%;11

Pleasanton;A stray t-shower;97;77;SE;8;49%;48%;10

Port Aransas;A t-shower in spots;89;81;SE;10;66%;74%;7

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;92;80;SE;12;65%;44%;12

Port Lavaca;A t-shower in spots;93;80;SE;10;59%;74%;10

Randolph AFB;A stray t-shower;95;74;SE;8;54%;56%;7

Robstown;A t-shower in spots;94;77;SE;10;64%;48%;8

Rockport;A t-shower in spots;92;81;SE;10;61%;75%;9

Rocksprings;Breezy in the p.m.;93;72;SSE;10;47%;33%;12

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;99;75;SSE;8;36%;15%;11

San Antonio;Not as hot;96;76;SE;9;50%;55%;7

San Antonio Stinson;A stray t-shower;96;76;SE;9;55%;45%;5

San Marcos;A stray t-shower;95;75;SSE;9;49%;56%;9

Seminole;Remaining very warm;98;72;SSE;9;30%;5%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;98;78;SSE;11;48%;8%;11

Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;SSE;10;36%;8%;11

Sonora;Partly sunny;95;74;SSE;9;41%;33%;12

Stephenville;Warm with some sun;98;75;SSE;8;44%;33%;11

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;98;77;S;9;46%;6%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;104;77;SSE;10;30%;9%;11

Temple;A stray t-shower;96;74;SSE;11;58%;45%;11

Terrell;Warm with some sun;98;76;S;10;49%;28%;11

Tyler;Sun and some clouds;97;76;S;10;50%;27%;11

Uvalde;Warm with some sun;98;75;SE;8;47%;32%;11

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;104;79;SSE;12;29%;5%;11

Victoria;A t-shower in spots;90;76;SE;10;65%;66%;9

Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;97;77;SSE;12;54%;30%;11

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;96;76;SE;11;54%;30%;12

Wharton;A stray t-shower;92;72;SE;8;70%;57%;8

Wichita Falls;Warm with sunshine;102;78;SE;11;40%;7%;11

Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;100;75;SSE;14;29%;7%;12

Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SE;8;46%;21%;12

